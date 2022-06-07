Federal Disability Retirement Under FERS and CSRS

Network marketing has changed the lives of millions of ordinary people just like YOU and me around the globe and if you’re hesitating in joining a network marketing business, then take a look at some of the benefits you’ll gain.

Benefit #1: This Business Can Be Build On A Part Time basis.

No need to quit your current job to join a network marketing company; hence stressing to be able to put food on the table and provide for your family and other household expenses.

While you still got a regular job, you can dedicate a few hours a week to work on your home-based business…The training we offer once you join will literally give you tips on how to work less and earn more.

I’ve met many full time students that have been able to build successful businesses and are earning a lot more money for themselves while they get their school degrees.

Benefit #2: Very Low Start-Up Cost (Meager Investment Required)

If you wanted to start a regular business from scratch, then you’ll definitely need to invest thousands and thousands of dollars to get started.

Buying a McDonalds franchise can cost you up to $300,000 as a start-up cost and most people don’t got that kind of money.

With a network marketing company, you can own your own franchise and begin making money Right Away with ONLY a few hundred dollars!

Benefit #3: No Income Ceiling

By becoming a better marketer with the tools and training you’ll receive from us, growing your business will be a lot more easier and with this business, you got the potential of earning as much money as you’d like without being in debt from the beginning.

Benefit #4 Residual Income (Passive Income)

Residual income is what all entrepreneurs are seeking for in the long-term with their businesses…but what does it mean?

To make it simple to understand, residual income is the money that you’re able to earn on a constant basis from your business without working.

In other words, rather than exchanging your time for money like you’ll do at a regular 9-5 job, you spend some time to build a potent business by leveraging the efforts of others, then the income will keep flowing in no matter what.

Building a residual income from your business is doable but it requires lots of work and perseverance. You must become a leader and create new leaders in your team in order for your business to duplicate.

Network marketing easily allows you to build a residual income for life…If done properly; you’ll continuously get paid without getting your hands dirty.

Benefit #5: Tax Advantages

There are a lot of tax advantages that you can benefit from simply because you own a business. With a home-based business, you get paid first without any tax deductions, invest all you can into your business, and then be taxed on whatever is left.

That’s one of the biggest loopholes EVER. Get paid, invest your earning through corporations, and then get taxed on whatever money is left.

You definitely do not have this opportunity as an employee because before you even you see your paycheck, the government already took his share…and it doesn’t stop there since your first line of expense as en employee is taxes.

After all this, you’ll be forced to struggle and live on whatever money is left.

It really aggravates me when I hear people say that business owners are heavily taxed and have a lot less advantages than employees. That’s total ignorance and here’s why…

Tax laws are written in the rich and wealthy people’s favor since they possess power and influence.

In addition to this huge benefit, you will be able to get better and higher tax returns because you can claim every PENNY that you spend in building your business. These may include the following:

*Electricity

*Rent (spaces that you use to run your business)

*Internet

*Telephone

*Home insurance

*Food supplies

*Business tools (computers, printers, ink, webcams, microphones, etc…)

*Business related travel costs

*Advertising expenses (Fliers, Press Releases, Ezine ads, PPC, etc…)

*And much more…

So why pay more taxes when there’s a L-E-G-A-L way to avoid them?

Benefit #6: Time Flexibility

Having a home-based business is a dream come true for a lot of people around the world. You and only you manage your time.

There’s no boss looking behind your shoulders at all times making sure that you’re getting the job done.

You work and build your business at your own pace. There’s really no stress and you could be in your pajamas all day and be building a successful business from the comfort of your home.

By joining a network marketing company, you own and control your business…It’s not the other way around.

Benefit #7: Meeting Great People

Throughout your network marketing endeavors, you’ll meet incredible people that share the same values as you. You know what’s even better, you’ll be in constant contact and surrounded by successful people from whom you can learn and get great advices from.

Instead of discouraging you, these people have the same views as you and therefore will be there to support and guide you all the way. That alone is priceless!

Benefit #8: Great Free Training

By joining any network marketing company, you’ll receive some sort of training.

They’ll teach you things like personal development, pubic speaking, sales, marketing and many other life-time valuable skills that you’ll be able to use in your everyday life.

I truly hope that all these *BENEFITS* will help you make a better decision about network marketing and why there’s so much to gain.