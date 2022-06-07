Have You Heard About Reverse Iron Condor Options?

Share Pin 0 Shares

You may be familiar with the iron condor options trading strategy. That’s when you execute a bull spread combined with a bear spread strategy that almost always guarantees a profit, even if it’s just the amount of the credit earned with the contracts are executed. The iron condor option is designed for use with stocks that have a perceived low volatility. It works very well.

But what happens when you dealing with stocks that have a high perceived volatility and you still want to try to lock in some profit no matter which way the price moves? That’s just the kind of situation that reverse iron condor options are designed for.

Here’s how they work:

The beauty of reverse, or short, iron condor strategy is that they also offer limited risk, and can yield a limited profit when the underlying value of the stocks moves sharply up or down.

Although the profit potential is limited, it’s much higher that the maximum amount you stand to lose if the strategy fails. You profit when the price of the underlying stock falls below the strike price of your short put, or when it equals or exceeds the strike price of the higher short call.

Regardless of which situation occurs, your profit is the difference between the strike of the calls or puts, minus the net debit you incurred when you initiated the trade.

Likewise, the maximum possible loss when you execute reverse iron condor strategy trading options is limited to the net debit you took when you initiated the trade. The loss scenario occurs when the price of the underlying stock falls between the strike price of the long call and the strike price of the long put. When this occurs, all options expire worthless and the loss is limited to the initial debit.

The reverse iron condor options require multiple contracts with the same expiration date. It can get a bit complicated, but once you understand the fundamentals of how the reverse iron condor options works, you can create them with practically no effort.

The condor, and the companion reverse condor options, are great ways to replenish your investment bank without incurring the usual amount of risk that comes with standard option trading.