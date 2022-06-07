Blockchain
How MIDA’s Token Economy is Set to Rejuvenate the Art Market
It’s no secret that art museums have seen better days. As far back as 2001, attendance at U.S. museums was already in stagnation, and the trend has only continued to deteriorate in the years since. In 2016, total visitors to art museums across Britain’s leading museums and galleries fell to just under 50 million—a 20 percent drop from the peak of 63 million in 1992.
In the wake of covid-19 restrictions, the world’s busiest art museums saw the most significant drop set at 77%, from 203 million worldwide in 2019 to a paltry 54 million in 2020.
And it’s not just attendance that’s down. Funding for arts and culture has been in decline for years, as government support has dwindled and private donors have shifted their philanthropic priorities.
In the U.S., federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has declined by more than 60 percent since its peak in 1992. State arts funding has also fallen sharply, down 27 percent since 2008. As a result, many museums have been forced to make cutbacks, from reducing staff and programming to scaling back exhibitions and even selling off artworks from their collections.
The situation is even direr in other parts of the world. In the United Kingdom, government arts funding was slashed by 30 percent between 2010 and 2015. And in Australia, arts funding has been cut by more than $10 million.
These trends have put immense pressure on museums to find new sources of revenue. But in a time of declining attendance and diminishing government support, that’s easier said than done.
A Rising Tide of NFT-Based ART
Meanwhile, the NFT market has seen explosive growth in recent months, with the total value of NFTs sold rising from just over $12 million early in 2020 to more than $80 million by the end of 2020. And in 2021, the market continued to accelerate, with more than $5 billion worth of NFTs sold in the first two months of the year.
According to reports, while the NFT market has cooled off over the past few months, trading NFTs spiked over 200 times at the end of 2021 to more than $17 billion.
One sector that has been quick to cash in on the NFT hype is the art world, as auction houses sold NFTs representing simple artworks for millions of dollars with no exchange of any physical objects. Online-only auction houses have conquered the world of NFT art, with examples including Christie’s sale of Beeple’s NFT artwork for $69 million, making it the most expensive digital work ever sold.
The growing popularity of NFTs has also led to a new breed of crypto art platforms specifically designed for trading NFTs. These platforms include Rarible, OpenSea, and SuperRare, which have all seen a surge in activity.
The Solution: MIDA’s Token Economy
One of the critical advantages of NFTs is that they can be easily traded and sold online without the need for a central authority, such as an art gallery or auction house. This has led to the rise of a new breed of online-only art markets that are specifically designed for trading NFTs. Art institutions and museums can borrow a leaf from the digital art world and establish their foothold in this emerging digital economy by creating their own NFTs and increasing their sources of revenue.
MIDA is one such platform that is designed with the best tools to connect these art institutions and museums with the safest and most efficient digitization methods.
MIDA is a decentralized web3 company that works with European Art Institutions to bring a new revenue stream to art museums through its token economy. Thanks to MIDA, art museums can mint unique NFTs out of authenticated art pieces, creating a parallel metaverse-ready art market.
Using $MIDA (the platform’s utility token), users can help fund museums and art institutions that suffer from a lack of funding and even give creators and emerging artists better visibility.
MIDA ($MIDA) Tokenomics
With a total supply of 100 million $MIDA tokens, a whopping 20% is allocated for the platform’s development, showing how the team behind MIDA is highly committed to the project’s success.
The tokenomics is also fair, with an 18% allocation to the platform’s liquidity pool.
Users will be able to earn an APY by participating in liquidity farming with $MIDA, where major liquidity providers will be rewarded with airdrops of exclusive NFT artworks from emerging creators.
In addition, the platform comes with a social token called STENDHAL(SDH) that is used to show appreciation on creators’ NFTs on the social layer of MIDA. While SDH doesn’t have any economic value, it will help buyers gauge the popularity of the NFTs and measure engagement.
Conclusion
The NFT market is still in its infancy, and there is a lot of speculation as to whether the current prices are sustainable in the long run. However, what is certain is that the way we trade and consume art is changing, and Art institutions need to adapt to this new digital economy.
MIDA provides the perfect solution for art museums and institutions to mint NFTs and creates a new revenue stream for an already existing market.
Given the advantages that MIDA offers and the world renowned masterpieces involved, the team behind the project aim to see widespread adoption with an outlook of a full token release schedule spread out into the next 48 months.
Choise.com Announces Listing of Inplatform CHO Token on Uniswap
Choise.com, the MetaFi Ecosystem (CeFi /DeFi) based on Crypterium CeFi solutions and the Charism DeFi protocol, has announced the first listing of its CHO token on one of the world’s leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap.
The listing on Uniswap exchange was the first for CHO token. That said, given such high interest in the service, the token will be presented on other major exchanges in the coming weeks.
In support of the event, Choise.com launched a Trading Competition in which the top 50 participants, ranked by the number of completed trades (buy and sell) during the campaign period, will share a substantial reward of 100,000 CHO tokens. Besides, 50,000 CHO will be distributed among 250 randomly chosen traders.
In April 2022, Choise.com successfully completed funding rounds conducted on the Crypterium, SolRazr, OccamRazer and Bitbns launchpads, selling 100% of the announced CHO tokens for a total of $1.47 million. Later, the team presented the world’s first limited MetaFi NFT collection the entire volume of 1000 NFTs for a total of $160 000 was sold in the shortest possible time. In total, more than $1.6 million worth of allocations were purchased as part of open sales.
“We have very high hopes for the CHO token, as it goes to the heart of everything we do. Listing on Uniswap is an important step to ensure that the CHO token can reach as wide an audience as possible.” – Director of Strategy and Investments Choise.com Austin Kimm.
About Uniswap and Choise.com
Uniswap is the largest ecosystem with a protocol and one of the largest decentralized exchanges by daily trading volume. The trading platform is currently among the top-5 DeFi projects with the largest amount of funds blocked for their needs ($7.04 billion). The Uniswap
Protocol is an open-source protocol for providing liquidity and trading ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for safe, accessible, and efficient exchange activity. The protocol is non-upgradable and designed to be censorship-resistant.
Choise.com is the innovative crypto solution in the world that combines all the benefits of CeFi and DeFi (centralised and decentralized finance) services in one system MetaFi. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will greatly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi ecosystem Charism, a suite of products (non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, transaction builder, decentralized derivatives, and other solutions). The project is started by the Crypterium team which consists of 160+ professionals with a successful track record of CeFi products.
Cronos Launches $100 Million ‘Cronos Accelerator Program’ For Next-generation Blockchain Projects
As part of its ongoing ecosystem development efforts, Cronos has launched the $100 million Cronos Accelerator program. Cronos will now finance next-generation blockchain projects, a significant step forward for the company. To participate in the Cronos Accelerator Program, developers are given a $100,000 war chest for ten weeks to work on their projects.
The Cronos ecosystem is gaining traction in the blockchain realm at an impressive rate. The Cronos Accelerator Program will aid in the establishment of this ecosystem by bringing together developers and builders. The Accelerator announcement is a massive boon for blockchain startups at the seed-pre-seed stage. In the Cronos Accelerator Program, sophisticated DeFi, Web3 Gaming & Metaverse, and Infrastructure & Tooling are the main areas of concentration.
Projects selected into the Cronos Accelerator Program will be paired with industry mentors known for their expertise. Cronos Labs and other subject matter experts give weekly sessions as well. Various aspects of protocol construction will be addressed in these sessions. Top-tier partners in the Cronos Accelerator will provide funding, coaching, and seminars to help the Accelerator’s initiatives succeed. Partners include Mechanism Capital, Spartan Labs, IOSG, OK Blockchain, AP, and many more.
Ken Timsit, Managing Director – Cronos chain and Cronos Labs accelerator stated:
“Through Cronos Accelerator, we want to enhance the potential of projects that sincerely want to help grow the ecosystem by providing support in almost every area of their operations. In the current climate, it is more important than ever to put our heads down and start building aggressively. We are a top 10 blockchain via Total Value Locked at the moment, and are on track to reach the top 5 by the end of 2022.”
The following attributes describe the Cronos Accelerator Program:
- Cronos Labs offers seed investment options ranging from $100,000 to $300,000.
- An increase in grant money for security assessments, node services, and gas charges
- Opportunities to invest with established VCs
- Social media platforms, AMA webinars, and introductions to the rapidly expanding Cronos user community are provided for marketing assistance and access.
- Cronos Labs and industry mentors provide business advice.
- Mentorship and networking opportunities with industry luminaries are offered weekly.
- Fast-tracking with audit partners
- DeFi Wallet, Exchange, App, and NFT Marketplace inductions
According to Cronos VP Ella Qiang:
“After speaking with many projects in the industry, we realised that while many have high potential, they may not have all the tools they need to stand out and build sustainable tokenomics. We want to provide the necessary support for early stage projects and accelerate their growth on Cronos.”
The $100 million Cronos Labs Ecosystem Fund provides funding for the Cronos Accelerator Program. There will be an average of 10 startups in each of the three to four cohorts that will be held each year.
Bitcoin Market Cap Shed Over $120-B Last Month
The market value of Bitcoin dropped and was at roughly $605 billion at the end of May. BTC is currently trading below the $50,000 mark because of the bearish stance of the market.
Last month, Bitcoin was beaten to a bloody pulp with the crypto market crash, triggering the top crypto’s market value drop. And it’s not just the crypto that bore the brunt of the pounding. Other popular cryptocurrencies had the same fate.
But if you look at the good parts of a bad situation, BTC remains the king in terms of market cap in June 2022. The coin has concluded May with a market cap of $605.8 billion.
If you compare June stats with BTC’s May 1 opening day market value, you’ll see how it has declined by 17%. The May 1 trading value had a market cap of $732 billion and a trading volume commensurate to $27 billion.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Community Sees Nearly 80% Upside For Ethereum By End Of June
Bitcoin Remains Bullish
Bitcoin had shed more than 50% of its value, which was seen at its all-time high in November 2021 before the crypto market spiraled downwards. Its fall was then followed by the fall of Terra, which has further maimed the crypto industry.
The bullish or weakened sentiment has spread fear and uncertainty among investors. A lot of investors panicked and withdrew their money.
Both BTC and Ethereum, the two leading digital assets in the crypto market, have slumped by more than 40% since November of 2021. BTC price has been highly volatile over the past couple of months, and investors feel the agitation.
On the brighter side, with crypto set at $29,000, investor confidence has been restored with the consolation that crypto has somehow stabilized.
More Fluctuations In The Coming Months?
On the other hand, experts believe that Bitcoin will face more fluctuations in the coming months. Sadly, the entire crypto market cap has been down by as much as 43% over the past two months. But, there is hope for the market to reclaim lost glory when specific metrics are met.
A bearish crypto market is not one that investors would like to venture into, but you have to take the good with the bad in the crypto space. A bearish stance has its benefits because it gives investors more time to assess their investments and check other projects that can go up once the prices climb again.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Records 1st Weekly Green Candle In 3 Months – A Start Of A Bull Run?
Bitcoin’s opening on May 1 bolstered to $37,713 and went further up with a monthly high of $39,789. It, however, tested low on May 12 at $26,350 on May 12, before it closed the month of May with a trading price of $31,792.
This gives BTC a 15% reduction between the opening and closing stats for the BTC price in May.
Featured image from Nairametrics, chart from TradingView.com
