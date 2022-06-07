Finance
How to Manage Your 401(K) Plan to Make the Most Out of It
When it comes to handling a 401(k), or any similar employer-supported retirement plan, there’s a lot to consider otherwise it can be overwhelming for you. No matter whether you are offered a great 401(k) plan or a substandard one by your employer, you can get smarter with your 401(k) account to make the most of it.
What Is the 401(k) Plan?
A 401(k) account is a regular workplace plan which can act as a good retirement vehicle for you. If your company gives a 401(k) plan offer, they may also provide a 401(k) match which is free money. Your employer will match your contribution towards your 401(k) up to a specific amount, basically doubling your contribution. Investing money in this plan automatically reduces your tax bill because your contribution is extracted from your paycheck before taxes. You won’t be taxed on your 401(k) savings until you take the money out in retirement.
How to Manage Your 401(k) Plan
Here are some important ways to take full benefit of the 401(k) match program if your employer offers you one:
• Begin Your 401(k) Contributions Early: When it comes to starting a 401k saving plan, there’s never too soon or too late. If you currently don’t have any plan, enroll in a 401(k) plan now.
• Maximize Employer Matching Contributions: Identify how much you require to contribute to secure the full company match and set up your contribution with at least that amount.
• Ensure Automatic Contributions: Automatic contribution set up is helpful to transfer your money straight from your salary to your 401(k) account, and you will get accustomed to living without it.
• Spread Out Your 401k Mutual Fund Portfolio: The most significant aspect of the mutual fund portfolio creation is diversification, which refers to the distribution of risk across diverse investment types.
• Avoid Making Early Withdrawals: Generally, all 401k plans offer either an option for adversity withdrawal or a loan to withdraw money from your plan before retirement (with certain restrictions).
Take advantage of these tips to maximize your 401(k) plan as you save for retirement in order to get the financial security you need. When following the tips mentioned in the above blog, you can seek the help of a financial adviser in order to ensure that you achieve the most in your stress-free retirement plan out of the financial opportunities.
Saving Money on International Business Dealings
For any business looking to expand its international audience, or to maintain its existing global client list, expenses incurred in international business dealings can be fairly substantial.
International business can equate to an extensive amount of travelling, whether by plane, train or auto-mobile. With the added scrutiny felt largely by high ranking officials within the public sector when it comes to expenses, now is perhaps a timely opportunity to reduce such costs.
Corporate travel agents who specialise in business travel needs may be an ideal option. These companies are able to provide discounted fares to their business customers, as well as offering advice and suggestions with regards to meetings and conference venues, thus saving you and your business time and money.
For many, the prospect of flying across the globe to build and develop client relationships is not a feasible financial or logistical option. In such cases, making contact via telephone is a cheaper alternative, however, it can still demand a hefty chunk of the company funds. In order to bring down your international phone bill it is advisable to shop around for a good deal on cheap international calls.
There are many services on offer for business customers, with prices starting from as little as 1p per minute for calls to various countries. In most cases, you are able to retain your existing number and provider. By simply calling the access numbers (numbers individual to each country and provided by the service provider), you can activate the discounted call rates.
The Cancer Of Clutter
Take a look around your home or your office and notice what’s there. Is your space clear and open, ready to support you in the challenges you set for yourself? Or are there things lying around that disturb your sense of peace and well-being, distracting you from your daily goals? Perhaps there’s some unfiled papers piling up by the phone. Are your closets and drawers filled with clothing, but you feel you’ve got nothing you love to wear? How about one of my favorites – hundreds of great photos of your loved ones, stuffed into shoe boxes or an old shopping bag? If you answered yes to any of these questions, chances are high that your life energy is being sucked away by these seemingly innocuous piles of clutter.
Cancer is a terrible disease – cells multiply out of control in your body, throwing you out of balance and eventually draining the life force out of you. Proliferation of clutter in our lives operates very much like a cancer growth. It can start out small, but if left unchecked, clutter will grow to the point where you feel unproductive, distracted and unable to move forward towards your goals.
Clutter can be present in the external world, which is the focus of this article. There’s also internal clutter that can accumulate in your life, in the form of resentments, incomplete communications with others or unfinished business (but that’s for a future issue!) In either case, clutter creates stress, embarrassment and can impair your ability to function. Our consciousness is such a potent creative force, but when its operation is tied up with guilt or resentment about clutter it’s hard to create inspiring results. It’s astonishing the number of people I’ve spoken with that have experienced a major life improvement that followed a de-cluttering effort!
I decided that to rise to my next level of personal and career goals, I had to reclaim the energy and creative juices that I could feel were being tied up with clutter. So, a few weeks ago I engaged the services of a professional organizer to work with me for a long weekend – and it was the best investment of time and money I could have made! (Ulrike Lechert-Lombardi, Professional Organizer. She provided the catalyst I needed to break my log jam, take back control of my space, and reclaim all the energy that was being tied up in managing around the clutter I had in my life.
Whether you use the services of a professional organizer or take on the challenge yourself, I encourage you to clear out the old and create the space for new experiences and energy in your life. You deserve it!
Clear Out the Old, Make Way for the New
Here are some easy tips to get you started to de-cluttering your way to new success!
1. What’s Clutter-bugging you? Take 15-30 minutes to create a list of what drains your energy in your physical environment. Go through your space methodically and write down anything that bugs you when you walk in the room. The first step is simply to become aware of where your energy-sucking clutter zones are.
2. Create some Time Now that you’ve got a list; give yourself the gift of your own time and attention. Whether it’s 15 minutes a day or an hour once a week, put it in your calendar just like it’s an appointment and start attacking your list. You’d be amazed how energizing it can feel to know your socks match or that your bills have been filed!
3. Beware of Incoming Clutter! Set up some parameters for yourself to manage the amount of clutter that comes into your space in the first place. Get yourself off direct mail lists. Don’t feel compelled to print out hard copies of all of your emails. If you haven’t worn something in a year, decide that you’ll garage sale it or give it away and let someone else have fun with it!
4. Enlist some help Enroll your spouse, your children, or your co-workers in helping you to maintain a clutter-free zone. Delegate appropriate items to others. You can institute a scavenger hunt with your children to sweep the house looking for things that are not in the right place. Have some fun with it! Then you’ll all be more likely to keep up with your de-cluttering process.
5. Have clear expectations The key to success is “a place for everything and everything in its place”. Do you know where you want your places to be? Do you want household cleaning products in the laundry, the kitchen, or decentralized in each bathroom? The people sharing your space aren’t mind readers, so create a map of your space of where you’d like your things to go. This will save not only a lot of time, but avoid a lot of resentments as well.
6. It’s a Marathon, not a Sprint De-cluttering your space is a process, not an endpoint. Many of us set ourselves up for disappointment thinking that once we make that big push our space will stay organized and pristine only to discover being awash in old clutter and habits again six months later. Building in some ongoing maintenance time and attention will help keep your space clutter-free.
©2007 Carolyn B. Ellis
©2007 Carolyn B. Ellis
Dubai – From Desert To A Magnificent Metropolis
Dubai Shopping Capital of the Middle East
For the discerning shopper looking for a Dubai deal, Dubai is heaven on earth. Known as the “shopping capital of the Middle East”, it is home to the world’s largest shopping mall, the “Dubai Mall”. This is the crowning glory in a group of around 70 fully air-conditioned malls in Dubai, which attract visitors from all around. Dubai is also known as the “City of Gold”; the Gold Souq, located in Deira, has up to 250 dedicated gold retail shops.
Dubai’s World-class Sporting Events & Amusements
The younger generations are not short of amusement on their Dubai holidays either; there are a number of theme parks located all across Dubai; notable examples include the famous Wild Wadi Water Park, located on Jumeriah Beach Road, and the world’s largest indoor skiing arena, SkiDubai, which proves that with a little innovation, its possible to bring an authentic arctic winter ski experience to hot, sunny Dubai.
Horse racing is a passionate pursuit of Dubai’s that combines the global and the local, the modern and the traditional. Together with the heritage sports of Camel racing and falconry, a trip to the races offers real insight into the emirate.
Meydan Racecourse the world’s biggest-ever grandstand and only five-star trackside hotel, Meydan is famously home every March to the world’s richest-ever horse race, the Dubai World Cup. Racing is held a Meydan from November to March and forms a key part of Dubai’s calendar of world-famous sporting events that includes top-class golf, tennis, cricket, rugby, motorsports and watersports action.
Dubai’s International Cuisine
International and Arabic food is available everywhere when you’re on a Dubai holiday from small diners to hotels. All the major fast food franchises are present in Dubai and from American to Chinese to Indian; Dubai caters to everyone’s needs. Blue Elephant is regarded as one of Dubai’s finest Thai restaurants. The decor makes you feel as if you are not in Dubai but in a quaint South Eastern village.
A chance to sample the local cuisine, Al Qasr with its authentic Arabian style architecture and décor and the chance to dine al fresco, beside the restaurant or in a lovely garden this Lebanese restaurant is the traditional experience.
Shakespeare & Co is the long anticipated upscale coffee shop recently opened on the Sheikh Zayed Road, with a cosy continental atmosphere and contemporary furniture makes you feel like you’re in a coffee shop in London.
Dubai’s Fully Automated Metro
With large investment pumped into transport, Dubai has become an accessible city, with multi-lane motorways, a bus service with 140 routes and an extensive taxi system (which in Dubai is the most frequent used means of transport). The Dubai Metro is a state of the art, fully automated metro network running throughout the city. It runs both over ground and underground, and has carried 10 million passengers since opening in September 2009.
For international visitors, Dubai is a well-connected travel hub, with many travel options and direct routes available from most of the world’s major cities. Its outstanding airport has a constant flow of inbound/outbound flights to meet your needs. Dubai International Airport is the hub for the Emirates Airline which is the national airline of Dubai, one of the busiest airports in the world and serving 101 destinations in 61 countries across six continents making Dubai very accessible from anywhere in the world. Dubai’s population has grown dramatically from its origins as a small settlement at the mouth of the creek, from the first boom in 1968 it has doubled with every decade to some 2,000,000 today.
With visitors flocking to Dubai all year round all inclusive cheap holidays to Dubai and even Dubai package holidays are available which can be tailored to meet your needs, even if you haven’t booked in advance and are still looking for that Dubai late deal. Dubai is a city that has taken giant strides in the past few years. On a holiday in Dubai you will discover a unique mix of old and new extremes; a modern, ever-expanding metropolis which is home to an indigenous culture steeped in history and long-observed traditions. It is a truly mesmerising blend of history and modernity, sure to captivate any traveller.
Dubai’s World Class Business Environment
Dubai has emerged as a leading regional commercial hub with state-of-the art infrastructure and a world class business environment. It has now become the logical place to do business in the Middle East, providing investors with a unique and comprehensive value added platform.
Since the formation of the UAE in 1971, Dubai has transformed itself from an oil and gas dependent state to a broadly diversified economy based on international trade, banking, tourism, real estate and manufacturing.
Global Economic Hub
Dubai is at the centre of a region that is emerging as a major force in the global economy. Stretching from North Africa to South Asia and the Caspian to South Africa, this region comprises of 42 countries, some of which are the world’s fastest growing emerging markets.
Broad Based Economy


Political & Economic Stability
Dubai is part of the UAE, which has established a reputation for being a low-crime and politically stable country. The ability of the UAE to withstand the impact of the global financial crisis demonstrates the UAE’s financial and monetary stability.
Several steps taken by the government to promote recovery from the crisis have resulted in deposit growth and capital inflows, increased activity in the markets and a rise in indexes. Dubai’s well-developed banking system ensures extensive credit facilities and ample liquidity. The state has shown consistent commitment to business friendly and liberal economic policies.
Open & Free Economic System
Dubai’s open economic policy, minimal government control and private sector regulation have played an instrumental role in attracting vast foreign direct investment (FDI).
Businesses in Dubai do not pay direct taxes on corporate profits or personal income (except for oil companies that pay a flat rate of 55% and branches of foreign banks that pay a flat rate of 20% on net profit generated within Dubai). Customs duties are low at 4% with many exemptions. Businesses can avail of 100% repatriation of capital and profits. There are no foreign exchange controls, trade quotas or barriers. A stable exchange rate exists between the US Dollar and the UAE Dirham (US$1.00=AED 3.678). Liberal visa policies permit easy import of expatriate labour of various skill levels from almost anywhere in the world.
World Class Infrastructure
Dubai’s policy of investing heavily in its transport, telecommunications, energy and industrial infrastructure has significantly enhanced its attractiveness to international business.
The Emirate has seven industrial areas, one business park and three highly successful specialised free zones, two world class seaports, a major international airport and cargo village, a modern highway network, state-of-the-art telecommunications, a recently launched Rapid Transit System (Dubai Metro) and reliable power and utilities, all of which deliver efficiency, flexibility, reliability and cost efficiency.
Competitive Cost Structure
Apart from a favourable tax environment, companies in Dubai can obtain significant cost advantages due to the absence of foreign exchange controls and trade barriers or quotas.
Similarly costs in other areas like import duties, labour, energy and financing are competitive by international standards. Historically high real estate costs have undergone a correction and are currently competitive.
Extensive Foreign Trade Network
Dubai boasts an extensive foreign trade network, giving the investors an extensive choice of potential global marketing outlets for a diverse portfolio of goods and services. As a city within the UAE, Dubai is also part of the world’s third-largest export and re-export centre, after Hong Kong and Singapore.
A Multi-Cultural Community of Skilled Professionals
Expatriates comprise over 80 percent of Dubai’s population, with over 150 nationalities working and living harmoniously in a safe, almost entirely crime-free environment.
Dubai attracts a highly skilled workforce, which is absorbed by the growing number of international companies, professional service firms and financial institutions. Expatriates enjoy tax-free salaries, schools accredited to international standards, a high standard of health care and excellent recreational facilities – including eight championship golf courses.
A Fertile Market For Specialist Financial Services
The asset boom and the vast increase in private and institutional wealth in the region have created a huge demand for specialist financial services.
Dubai is the perfect base to target opportunities in a market that is hungry for new financial products tailored to regional investor preferences and risk requirements. International and regional players who establish themselves in Dubai now are perfectly placed to take advantage of the regional market’s vast long-term potential for financial services market growth.
