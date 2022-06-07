How to Manage Your 401(K) Plan to Make the Most Out of It

Dubai Shopping Capital of the Middle East

For the discerning shopper looking for a Dubai deal, Dubai is heaven on earth. Known as the “shopping capital of the Middle East”, it is home to the world’s largest shopping mall, the “Dubai Mall”. This is the crowning glory in a group of around 70 fully air-conditioned malls in Dubai, which attract visitors from all around. Dubai is also known as the “City of Gold”; the Gold Souq, located in Deira, has up to 250 dedicated gold retail shops.

Dubai’s World-class Sporting Events & Amusements

The younger generations are not short of amusement on their Dubai holidays either; there are a number of theme parks located all across Dubai; notable examples include the famous Wild Wadi Water Park, located on Jumeriah Beach Road, and the world’s largest indoor skiing arena, SkiDubai, which proves that with a little innovation, its possible to bring an authentic arctic winter ski experience to hot, sunny Dubai.

Horse racing is a passionate pursuit of Dubai’s that combines the global and the local, the modern and the traditional. Together with the heritage sports of Camel racing and falconry, a trip to the races offers real insight into the emirate.

Meydan Racecourse the world’s biggest-ever grandstand and only five-star trackside hotel, Meydan is famously home every March to the world’s richest-ever horse race, the Dubai World Cup. Racing is held a Meydan from November to March and forms a key part of Dubai’s calendar of world-famous sporting events that includes top-class golf, tennis, cricket, rugby, motorsports and watersports action.

Dubai’s International Cuisine

International and Arabic food is available everywhere when you’re on a Dubai holiday from small diners to hotels. All the major fast food franchises are present in Dubai and from American to Chinese to Indian; Dubai caters to everyone’s needs. Blue Elephant is regarded as one of Dubai’s finest Thai restaurants. The decor makes you feel as if you are not in Dubai but in a quaint South Eastern village.

A chance to sample the local cuisine, Al Qasr with its authentic Arabian style architecture and décor and the chance to dine al fresco, beside the restaurant or in a lovely garden this Lebanese restaurant is the traditional experience.

Shakespeare & Co is the long anticipated upscale coffee shop recently opened on the Sheikh Zayed Road, with a cosy continental atmosphere and contemporary furniture makes you feel like you’re in a coffee shop in London.

Dubai’s Fully Automated Metro

With large investment pumped into transport, Dubai has become an accessible city, with multi-lane motorways, a bus service with 140 routes and an extensive taxi system (which in Dubai is the most frequent used means of transport). The Dubai Metro is a state of the art, fully automated metro network running throughout the city. It runs both over ground and underground, and has carried 10 million passengers since opening in September 2009.

For international visitors, Dubai is a well-connected travel hub, with many travel options and direct routes available from most of the world’s major cities. Its outstanding airport has a constant flow of inbound/outbound flights to meet your needs. Dubai International Airport is the hub for the Emirates Airline which is the national airline of Dubai, one of the busiest airports in the world and serving 101 destinations in 61 countries across six continents making Dubai very accessible from anywhere in the world. Dubai’s population has grown dramatically from its origins as a small settlement at the mouth of the creek, from the first boom in 1968 it has doubled with every decade to some 2,000,000 today.

With visitors flocking to Dubai all year round all inclusive cheap holidays to Dubai and even Dubai package holidays are available which can be tailored to meet your needs, even if you haven’t booked in advance and are still looking for that Dubai late deal. Dubai is a city that has taken giant strides in the past few years. On a holiday in Dubai you will discover a unique mix of old and new extremes; a modern, ever-expanding metropolis which is home to an indigenous culture steeped in history and long-observed traditions. It is a truly mesmerising blend of history and modernity, sure to captivate any traveller.

Dubai’s World Class Business Environment

Dubai has emerged as a leading regional commercial hub with state-of-the art infrastructure and a world class business environment. It has now become the logical place to do business in the Middle East, providing investors with a unique and comprehensive value added platform.

Since the formation of the UAE in 1971, Dubai has transformed itself from an oil and gas dependent state to a broadly diversified economy based on international trade, banking, tourism, real estate and manufacturing.

Global Economic Hub

Dubai is at the centre of a region that is emerging as a major force in the global economy. Stretching from North Africa to South Asia and the Caspian to South Africa, this region comprises of 42 countries, some of which are the world’s fastest growing emerging markets.

Broad Based Economy

Dubai has emerged as a leading regional commercial hub with state-of-the art infrastructure and a world class business environment. It has now become the logical place to do business in the Middle East, providing investors with a unique and comprehensive value added platform.

Since the formation of the UAE in 1971, Dubai has transformed itself from an oil and gas dependent state to a broadly diversified economy based on international trade, banking, tourism, real estate and manufacturing.

Political & Economic Stability

Dubai is part of the UAE, which has established a reputation for being a low-crime and politically stable country. The ability of the UAE to withstand the impact of the global financial crisis demonstrates the UAE’s financial and monetary stability.

Several steps taken by the government to promote recovery from the crisis have resulted in deposit growth and capital inflows, increased activity in the markets and a rise in indexes. Dubai’s well-developed banking system ensures extensive credit facilities and ample liquidity. The state has shown consistent commitment to business friendly and liberal economic policies.

Open & Free Economic System

Dubai’s open economic policy, minimal government control and private sector regulation have played an instrumental role in attracting vast foreign direct investment (FDI).

Businesses in Dubai do not pay direct taxes on corporate profits or personal income (except for oil companies that pay a flat rate of 55% and branches of foreign banks that pay a flat rate of 20% on net profit generated within Dubai). Customs duties are low at 4% with many exemptions. Businesses can avail of 100% repatriation of capital and profits. There are no foreign exchange controls, trade quotas or barriers. A stable exchange rate exists between the US Dollar and the UAE Dirham (US$1.00=AED 3.678). Liberal visa policies permit easy import of expatriate labour of various skill levels from almost anywhere in the world.

World Class Infrastructure

Dubai’s policy of investing heavily in its transport, telecommunications, energy and industrial infrastructure has significantly enhanced its attractiveness to international business.

The Emirate has seven industrial areas, one business park and three highly successful specialised free zones, two world class seaports, a major international airport and cargo village, a modern highway network, state-of-the-art telecommunications, a recently launched Rapid Transit System (Dubai Metro) and reliable power and utilities, all of which deliver efficiency, flexibility, reliability and cost efficiency.

Competitive Cost Structure

Apart from a favourable tax environment, companies in Dubai can obtain significant cost advantages due to the absence of foreign exchange controls and trade barriers or quotas.

Similarly costs in other areas like import duties, labour, energy and financing are competitive by international standards. Historically high real estate costs have undergone a correction and are currently competitive.



Extensive Foreign Trade Network

Dubai boasts an extensive foreign trade network, giving the investors an extensive choice of potential global marketing outlets for a diverse portfolio of goods and services. As a city within the UAE, Dubai is also part of the world’s third-largest export and re-export centre, after Hong Kong and Singapore.

A Multi-Cultural Community of Skilled Professionals

Expatriates comprise over 80 percent of Dubai’s population, with over 150 nationalities working and living harmoniously in a safe, almost entirely crime-free environment.

Dubai attracts a highly skilled workforce, which is absorbed by the growing number of international companies, professional service firms and financial institutions. Expatriates enjoy tax-free salaries, schools accredited to international standards, a high standard of health care and excellent recreational facilities – including eight championship golf courses.

A Fertile Market For Specialist Financial Services

The asset boom and the vast increase in private and institutional wealth in the region have created a huge demand for specialist financial services.

Dubai is the perfect base to target opportunities in a market that is hungry for new financial products tailored to regional investor preferences and risk requirements. International and regional players who establish themselves in Dubai now are perfectly placed to take advantage of the regional market’s vast long-term potential for financial services market growth.