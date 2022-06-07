News
Incumbent bows out of Washington County Commission race featuring two state lawmakers
Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson has decided against running for re-election after a second retiring state lawmaker joined the race.
Johnson, who filed for re-election last week, withdrew after learning he’d be going against Keith Franke, a Republican state representative from St. Paul Park. Johnson also endorsed Franke for the seat.
“Keith has shown during his time at the House that he knows how to work with both sides of the aisle, which is critical for a successful commissioner,” Johnson said Monday. “His dedication to working for his community, along with being a business owner himself, gives him the experience needed to help both homeowners and business owners in our district.”
Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar, has served in the House since 2016 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor.
Also running for the District 4 seat are state Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, and St. Paul Park resident Brandon A. Lara.
Johnson joined the county board in a 2018 special election after serving on the Cottage Grove City Council. The seat was open because Bigham was elected to the Senate in a previous special election; she was re-elected in 2020.
Bigham also served in the House from 2007-2011 and has been on the Cottage Grove City Council.
Johnson said a fight over the location of the Park Grove Library, which is part of the Washington County Library system, also contributed to his decision not to run for re-election. Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey and other city officials wanted the library to be part of a new $42 million community center in a more central part of the city, but voters in November rejected a referendum to build the community center.
“I felt the library should stay at its current location to serve the community who needed it most,” Johnson said. “I felt I did not have the support of the administration and mayor of Cottage Grove, and I knew it would be very hard to serve our district without it.”
Bailey said it was up to the county board to decide where the library would be located. “If they decided to keep it at its current location, that was fine with us,” he said.
The Cottage Grove City Council passed a resolution earlier this year, at Johnson’s request, stating the city would support keeping the library at its current location, said Bailey, who is endorsing Bigham for county board.
Chef Yia Vang’s Vinai holding summer ‘residency’ in Mpls
Have you been patiently waiting for Vinai, chef Yia Vang’s upscale Hmong restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis, to open?
Yeah, us, too.
And although the project is taking much longer than anticipated — the team cites the pandemic and building delays — Vang is teaming up with event and cocktail space Steady Pour in Northeast Minneapolis for a special residency this summer.
Ticketed dinners — at a cost of $120 per person, plus service charge and tax — will be offered on weekends in June through August. The rotating menu will be based on the expected style for the brick-and-mortar version of Vinai, which is expected to open soon.
The menu will change about every 3 weeks and will consist of 5 courses. Steady Pour will serve their signature drinks alongside inventive new cocktails to complement each course.
The events follow a similar and successful four-night pop-up at Steady Pour this spring.
“This residency is not just a preview of the Vinai menu,” Vang said in a news release. “This residency is not a pop-up. This residency is Vinai. Vinai has never been about a specific building or even location. Vinai is a love letter to my parents,” he said.
Vang was honored as a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation awards this year, despite his only restaurant at the time being Union Hmong Kitchen, a stall at the Minneapolis food hall Graze Provisions + Libations.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to vinaimn.com/vinai-residency.
Heat’s Pat Riley sets challenge for Kyle Lowry, ‘I think he can be in better shape’
As Pat Riley summed up his team’s ride through the 2021-22 NBA season, the thrust Monday at FTX Arena from the Miami Heat president was of his players being better versions of themselves going forward.
He spoke of Tyler Herro needing strides on the defensive end, Bam Adebayo being more aggressive on the offensive end, of Duncan Robinson and Max Strus not settling for being solely 3-point shooters, of Omer Yurtseven putting in another summer of growth.
For others, such as Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker, it was about staying true to what they delivered in the team’s run within one game of the NBA Finals.
And then there were his thoughts about veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, last summer’s prime offseason addition, and how the 36-year-old former All-Star limped to the finish with a strained hamstring, never quite in the type of conditioning Riley has stressed during his 27-season stewardship of the franchise.
“I do think that he can be in better shape next year,” Riley said not necessarily in a tone of admonishment, but more in the voice of setting an action plan. “We’ll address it and we’ll try to help him as best as we can. Because it’s not easy, when you get a little bit older.”
In many ways, the Heat hitched their short-term salary-cap future to Lowry with their three-year, $85 million free-agency offer in the August sign-and-trade agreement with the Toronto Raptors that sent out Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa.
Now the Heat have Lowry on the books for $28.3 million next season and $29.7 million in 2023-24, all fully guaranteed.
Playing largely as a facilitator during the regular season, Lowry helped lift the Heat to the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. But three games into the playoffs, he strained his left hamstring, scoring six or fewer points in four of his seven remaining postseason appearances.
“It’s not easy, when you get a little bit older,” Riley said.
Riley started by first noting the challenges of the season, including adjusting to a core largely intact from the previous season, as well as 13 games missed at midseason due to a family emergency.
“Kyle had a challenging year for a lot of reasons, and I don’t have to get into ‘em,” Riley said. “They’re personal. They’re other things. But he had a challenging year with the move and everything, and earlier in the season he had some injuries, missed some time. There were some personal issues.
“But, look it, the bottom line with me and for me, as far as hoping that you can get the most out of the player, and I don’t have to go back and talk about it, is that you’ve got to be in world-class shape. You just have to be. And that is something, as you get older, there is a point of diminishing return as you get a little bit older. When you’re younger, you can do things in spite of that. I’m not saying that when he was younger he wasn’t in the kind of condition that he was in this year.”
A week earlier, in summing up his team’s season, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “I think Kyle will come back in the next training camp in the best shape of his career.”
Monday, Riley said he appreciated that Lowry’s solid build is what has allowed him to thrive defensively with his 6-foot frame, and why that has to be taken into account, as well.
“Because he plays the game in a manner where he needs his strength and his size,” Riley said. “He’s not Tyler Herro. He’s not that lean kind of guy. But I think he can be in better shape. And I do believe that the pain of losing and the reminders that you send out about this might change his mind a little bit.”
Riley said dedication certainly is not an issue, but he did pause to address how Lowry said in his final media session of the season, “For me, honestly it was a waste of a year. I only play to win championships.”
“Contrary to what he says,” Riley said, “I don’t think it was a wasted year. He said it was a wasted year. I’ve had that feeling myself, as a coach, when you’ve done as much as you can do, then you’re sort of like it was championship or bust for Kyle. He came here with that notion and he’s very, very disappointed in the fact that we couldn’t get to the Finals and win it. So he’ll do whatever he has to do, I think.”
With help of grants, Minnesota’s small meat processors are expanding to meet demand
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks at large meat processing facilities thrust small businesses like Jenniges Meat Processing into the spotlight.
“I think our two lines rang for two days straight,” said Nathan Jenniges, looking back on March 2020.
Jenniges Meat Processing was able to bring in some extra help and add a second shift to try to help out livestock producers who were suddenly without a market for their animals.
Now with the help of grants, Nathan and Angela Jenniges are undertaking a $5.7 million expansion to become a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected facility and triple its slaughtering and processing capacity. It is one of many smaller livestock processors looking to expand.
“We’re just hoping it will be a big asset to our community,” Angela Jenniges said.
That community is Brooten, a town of about 750 people in central Minnesota. But the business serves producers in about a 60 mile radius around Brooten.
Ben Hawkins raises about 15 to 20 head of cattle as a side business at Lowry, about 25 miles west of Brooten.
He said the growth of Jenniges allows him some more flexibility.
“We might add a few more animals to grow along with them,” Hawkins said.
He said there are a number of small beef herds in the area with 20 to 40 cattle that rely on small processors.
Not only will the new facility help livestock producers, the new building along Highway 55 will have a retail store to offer fresh meats directly to consumers. They also plan to partner with local businesses like the bakery so folks might be able to pick up a loaf of bread at the same time, as well as things like chips, condiments, and paper plates.
GRANTS FOR EQUIPMENT, TRAINING, CAPACITY
Jenniges Meat Processing recently topped a list of meat processing businesses that were awarded grants by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The business will have $100,000 for equipment in the new building.
“The past couple years has clearly shown us the need for Minnesota farmers to have expanded options for processing their livestock and related products,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said.
While Jenniges Meat Processing got the largest grant of the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation program grants announced in April, there were 14 other processors in Minnesota awarded money for things like coolers and meat smokers.
The Minnesota Legislature just approved another $750,000 for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to pass along to meat processors through grants.
There’s also money in the budget for training and for Central Lakes College at Brainerd and Ridgewater College at Willmar to set up training programs for meat processing. The Legislature has set aside money for training at the high school level.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in May announced that USDA is making available $200 million under the new Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program as a way to address the limitations on processing capacity that have come with consolidation in the meatpacking industry. The money is for independent meat and poultry processors to start up and expand operations.
The program will provide grants of up to $15 million to nonprofit lenders to create a loan fund for meat and poultry processing businesses.
USDA also announced $25 million for workforce training programs for meat and poultry processing workers.
Jenniges Meat Processing is waiting to hear on a USDA grant application that would provide more than $1 million toward the expansion.
CONSTRUCTION CONCERNS
Nathan and Angela Jenniges admit that they have concerns about their expansion and expect some sleepless nights.
Angela said the main concern is staying on budget in the face of the inflation and on time with supply chain issues. They hope to open the new facility in May 2023.
One pitfall they have been able to avoid is staffing. They just went up to eight employees with a college student returning to Brooten for the summer.
Nathan, who grew up on a cattle farm, started working for the previous owners while he was still in high school. He and Angela, a native of nearby Glenwood, worked for the previous owners for a couple of years and bought the business in 2012.
The larger space will make it easier for livestock producers, who now will be able to bring in animals for processing, even by the truckload.
Jenniges Meat Processing in the past has only been able to put animals down on the farm. It’s a service they say only a few processors in Minnesota offer. But it was done somewhat out of necessity, since their current facility isn’t set up for on-site kills.
The expanded site and ability to handle a truckload of livestock will better serve bigger livestock operations, perhaps even from the Dakotas.
And it will cut down on the lead times for scheduling animals for processing. They are usually booked out six month in advance now.
Even with other operations like theirs trying to expand, there is plenty of need for their services.
“We just see a huge demand,” Nathan said.
