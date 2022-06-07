Irma Vep (1996): Where To Watch It Online In 2022? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Irma Vep is a movie that was released in the year of 1996 and it falls under the Drama and Comedy genre. It is an amazing movie with amazing ratings. However, Olivier Assayas directed this movie. However, he did an amazing job in terms of directing such a masterpiece. You all can watch this movie as it is great and worth watching. The story of the movie is really good.

However, in this article, we will share with you Where to watch this movie online in 2022 and what is the movie all about? So if you all want to know more then continue reading this article. We will share with you about the movie Irma Vep.

Where to watch this movie online?

In this section of the article, we will share with you where to watch this movie online in 2022. However, this movie is amazing and a lot of people want to watch this movie as it has been a huge hit back then. Irma Vep is a movie that was released in the year of 1996. Nonetheless, it falls under the Drama and Comedy genre. The movie can be watched online on Amazon Prime Video which is great news for the audience.

What is it about?

The movie Irma Vep came out in 1996. Nonetheless, it has an amazing story that revolves around Rene Vidal. He is a wash washed-punch director who hopes to turn it around with an updated e Les on Vampires. However, the movie is a masterpiece as it shows a notorious ring of thieves which is led by Irma Vep who is a female crook.

The movie appeared in front of everyone on 13 November 1996 in France. However, the movie has been a huge hit and is also very famous this movie is also a fan’s favorite movie that shows a lot about things.

Ratings

The movie falls under the Drama and Comedy genre. It is an amazing movie that comes with an IMDb rating of 7/10 and it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% which is amazing. You all can watch this movie as it is worth watching. The story of the movie is really good.

The Cast

The cats of the movie are as it includes some actors like Jean- Perrie Leaud, Maggie Cheung, Nathalie Richard, and Nathalie Boutefeu. Additionally, Antoine Basler, Alex Desand case, Arsinee Khanjian, Olivier Torres, etc were also there.

