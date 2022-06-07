Tech
Is Dynamics AX-Salesforce Integration Really That Important?
Data integration is a notoriously dense topic, and many companies that would otherwise benefit from integrating their Microsoft Dynamics AX system to their CRM end up putting off the project because they’re too intimidated to start. However, for any organization looking to grow their business sustainably, a thorough understanding of the benefits of a successful data integration project are crucial. Plus, with data integration specialists like Rapidi at your side, implementation and deployment has never been more accessible, intuitive or simple.
What Happens During Dynamics AX-Salesforce Integration?
In-depth explanations of the mechanics which make integration possible tend to be pretty long and dry, so we’ll keep it simple. In short, when people talk about data integration, they’re talking about a process in which separate, siloed programs are synchronized in a way which allows them to “talk” to each other, pooling their data into a unified point of truth from which an enterprise’s team members can pull data and make decisions. Data integration is important for streamlining everyday operations, and eliminates horizontal redundancy in the form of double data entry across programs—when team members update information in Salesforce, that data is automatically added accordingly to Dynamics AX).
How Does Dynamics AX-Salesforce Integration Benefit My Organization?
When an organization chooses to integrate their Dynamics AX legacy system with Salesforce (or their CRM of choice), they do so to acquire a 360-degree view of customers, as well as optimize their back-house business functionality. The ultimate goal of any data integration project is trustworthy business intelligence from which to make important decisions and cultivate new projects. This can only happen if the data those decisions and projects rely on is reliable, up-to-date, and consistent.
Most businesses aren’t suffering from a lack of applicable data–if anything, it’s an excess of redundant data and inefficient management that bogs them down. If your organization finds itself struggling to organize its information and implement it effectively, data integration is often the best solution.
Efficacy and standardization are necessary to keep businesses working smoothly behind the scenes. Today’s enterprises handle incoming data streams from all over the place: CRM, ERP, marketing operations, web traffic and even partner organizations, to name just a few. When your organization’s applications and software are integrated effectively, team members have more time to focus on aspects of the business that require a human touch—leave the data entry and number crunching to the computers! Hand analysis of data is a thing of the past, and far too slow and error-prone to be effective in today’s hypercompetitive market arena. Eliminating time-consuming (and therefore costly), tedious, and redundant tasks is crucial for any organization looking to get a leg up on their peers.
Data Integration Challenges
There will likely be challenges during every data integration project, because each organization will require a different approach based on the applications and softwares involved. Some can be solved on the organization’s end; for example, it’s important for those leading the data integration project to have a clear idea of what data they’re trying to collect and how it is going to be used.
Other issues are solidly on the software end of things. It’s well understood that legacy systems such as Dynamics AX tend to have their quirks—that’s why it’s important to work with data integration specialists who are knowledgeable about the systems involved. Dynamics AX, for example, doesn’t implement time-stamps, a feature of most contemporary ERPs; without time-stamps, it’s hard to tell which data is the latest and most accurate.
Luckily, Rapidi’s data integration specialists are well versed when it comes to the needs of Microsoft ERPs and Salesforce; their integration solutions are Microsoft certified, and Rapidi is able to integrate every Microsoft Dynamics product that exists today. With Rapidi’s experts working alongside your organization, your data integration project can be seamless, secure, and effective.
Alt attribute: Dynamics AX-Salesforce integration optimizes your business's operations, benefitting your team members and your bottom line.
A History of Success Stories
Nothing speaks to an organization’s efficacy and reliability like a long list of satisfied customer reviews. Allan Iskov is the director of business process for the company NetOp, and one among many people who relied on Rapidi to spearhead his company’s Dynamics AX-CRM integration project. He stated that the Rapidi team was highly effective, as well as knowledgeable, efficient, and professional. Iskov also said that Rapidi’s solution deployment was fast and painless, and NetOp was back on its feet and running smoothly in no time at all. As always, the success of Rapidi’s solution has optimized his team’s behind-the-scenes functionality, and taken a load of NetOp’s ever-busy employees. Not only that, but the resulting 360-degree customer profile view has been priceless in allowing NetOp to maintain organizational agility and responsiveness to customer and partner needs.
Are you still curious about how data integration can aid your business? Are you looking for more in-depth explanations of how data integration works? Are you ready to take the first step towards a future-proof business? For all your data integration needs and queries, you can count on Rapidi to show you the way.
Good’s and Bad’s of Using Flutter for Mobile App Development
Today, I would like to talk about one of the most cutting-edge mobile app development frameworks in the market—Flutter. With the help of Flutter, developers can create cross-platform mobile apps (Android and iOS) at a rapid pace and with minimal effort, thereby allowing startups and small businesses to save time and money that they might otherwise have spent on developing separate Android and iOS applications.
Flutter has already been adopted by several organizations worldwide. And today, we’ll be discussing some of the top pros and cons of using Flutter for mobile app development
What is Flutter?
Founded by Google, Flutter is an open source mobile app development platform that allows you to create mobile apps using its easy-to-learn and flexible programming language.
While the standard programming languages allow you to create either iOS or Android applications, Flutter’s popularity stems from its capability to develop high-quality apps with only one codebase.
Pros of using Flutter:
1. Fast development time
While Android Studio, Xcode, and Visual Studio can all get a developer up and running, they aren’t ideal for someone who isn’t familiar with coding. For newbies, it takes time to become familiar with development tools and syntax.
With Flutter, however, new developers can jump right in. While an experienced coder may still need some time to learn app development with Flutter (especially if they plan on using Dart), you don’t have to be a seasoned developer to write code that works.
2. One codebase
One codebase may seem like a small benefit, but it’s an amazing advantage that makes developing applications much easier. With Flutter, everything is written in Dart. If you learn how to use one framework, you know how to use them all—and that cuts down on development time.
When there’s no confusion about which language a particular feature was implemented in, there are fewer bugs and more consistency throughout your app’s codebase. Plus, if you have team members with different levels of expertise, everyone can be contributing from day one because they all share a common programming language.
3. Great User Interface
It’s fair to say that UI is one of those topics where you either love it or hate it. All too often, though, people think that UI is all about graphics and style. That’s not exactly correct; what really matters is how a user interacts with an app.
That’s why we think you’ll love how Flutter gives a great user interface. By eliminating much of what can go wrong with mobile development, flutter has made it easier to create apps that look amazing, function smoothly, and achieve high-performance goals more easily than ever before possible.
4. Seamless integration
One reason developers love using Flutter is because it offers seamless integration with your iOS and Android code, so that you can easily share code across both platforms. Say you want to build a chat app where users on different devices can see each other’s messages in real time.
With traditional mobile development, you’d be building a separate version of your app just for that capability alone, but with Flutter it doesn’t matter if one user is running iOS and another is on Android: They’ll still be able to seamlessly interact with each other in real time thanks to their shared background code.
5. Standalone apps
Since flutter apps are standalone, you have much more control over how users interact with your mobile app. That also means that installing any updates to your app is significantly easier; all you need to do is make sure users install your updated app from an approved repository.
And since standalone apps aren’t tied to a specific OS, like Google Play or Apple’s App Store, you can reach a wider audience and get more downloads. Users don’t have to seek out your app in a marketplace; instead, they can download it directly on their phone or tablet. Also see Standalone Apps On Flutter
6. Streamlined production process (no more back and forth with design/dev cycles)
The streamlined production process is also an incredibly attractive feature to many businesses, especially startups. With Flutter, you won’t have to worry about back and forth with design/dev cycles; everything will be handled under one roof. As a result, your development time will be shorter and less expensive overall.
Say goodbye to spending a few months developing an app (and then another month redesigning it). As business owners ourselves, we completely understand how tedious and costly these cycles can be. That’s why at AppsDevPro we value efficiency—and that starts with a Streamlined production process (no more back and forth with design/dev cycles).
7. Hot reload (instant code changes without loss of state or data)
Yes, you have read that right! When using code in flutter, you do not lose state or data! When writing code in flutter, everything changes and reloads in real time without a loss of state or data. That is extremely useful when trying to build quick prototypes.
With more traditional frameworks like android sdk and ionic, if one does not make sure to remove old views/controllers before new ones are added, weird behaviors start occurring as if one actually did lose state (like going from ListView to Spinner or RecyclerView) after reloading code. However, with hot reloading of Flutter applications, one does not face such issues at all.
8. Goodbye Java & Kotlin
Java and Kotlin have been around since 1995 and 2012 respectively. The mobile app industry, however, is a completely different ballgame. Today it has nearly 2 million apps and millions more are being added each month.
To keep up with consumer demand while also maintaining iOS & Android compatibility, developers have sought alternatives to Java and Kotlin (which are both less efficient than their mobile equivalents) that still deliver high-quality results.
Enter Google’s Flutter—an open source app development framework that compiles to native code instead of interpreting source code at runtime like Java does or compiling into machine code like Kotlin does.
Cons of Flutter for Mobile App Development
Flutter is one of the newest and most exciting ways to develop mobile apps. But, just like every new thing in this world, it comes with both advantages and disadvantages. In this section of the blog, we’ll go over some of the cons of flutter that you’ll want to keep in mind before deciding whether or not to use it for your next app project.
1. Lack of Documentation
The biggest con of flutter is its lack of documentation. The community is a bit small and not active in terms of supporting new developers to contribute to their projects. At first, it might take some time to learn how things work with flutter.
Most of them are self-explanatory, so one can quickly get used to them and develop apps faster than expected. They’re almost all open source, so it’s easy enough to read over all their code and see how things work under-the-hood if there is something you don’t understand immediately or in general.
2. Learning Curve
Flutter is a complete and unique development environment, not just another JavaScript library. This can be both a pro and a con. The main benefit is that because it’s so different from what most developers are used to, you won’t have to worry about learning how new libraries work with your existing toolset and knowledge; you will simply have to learn how to use Flutter itself.
However, with something so unfamiliar, there is an inevitably steep learning curve before developers feel fully comfortable using it. Because of that heavy initial investment in time learning Flutter as a whole, developers often find themselves putting off or postponing projects until they feel comfortable enough with flutter or forced into projects based on other toolsets.
3. Young Technology
With a large number of professionals working in different fields, new technology is introduced and accepted with ease. But not all times, it is adopted by all industries at an equal pace. There are several limitations in its adoption due to varied factors.
In the case of Flutter technology, it is a young solution that has come into existence recently and yet many think of flutter as a fad; similar claims were made for Java but Android came up as successful where Java failed to impress consumers by any means.
4. Dart is immature
Flutter is built on top of Google’s Dart programming language. Many developers, especially those coming from a JavaScript background, have raised concerns about Dart’s maturity. On Github, there are more than 20k open issues tagged with Dart and over 30k open issues tagged with flutter.
The team behind Flutter acknowledges its immaturity in certain areas (like high-performance graphics) and that’s why they released an early alpha version of their software development kit (SDK). But it’s still concerning to see so many bug reports and feature requests since you want to be sure your app works well before users try it out.
5. Compromised UX
Many designers have a love-hate relationship with Flutter. While it allows developers to create beautiful, high-quality UIs, there are some compromises that designers must make when working with the framework. (Get it? Compromises?) The biggest issue is that developers using Flutter sacrifice UX in favor of aesthetics and user experience.
You see, unlike React Native, which can draw on mobile device-specific APIs—it’s technically not possible to do that in an elegant way in Flutter. In turn, certain interactions or experiences may look or feel slightly different from platform to platform.
6. Apps are large and “heavy”
Flutter is a great tool for making apps in hot sectors, such as gaming and consumer electronics. But it’s not so well-suited to other applications.
Apps are large and heavy by nature, and that makes performance crucial to success—no one wants to wait five seconds to tap a button. Because of their size, any issues with performance immediately become clear when they are experienced live by real users.
And while Flutter’s hot reload functionality can help developers identify potential bottlenecks, reducing their effects (and others), there is no guarantee that an app will be universally performant enough on flutter.
Conclusion
Flutter offers a robust and impressive toolkit to create cross-platform mobile apps. It will save developers time, money, and resources. For those with an iOS background, there is an option to learn Swift. With all these resources available, there’s no reason not to at least give it a try.
If you’re curious about using Flutter for your next project, hire Flutter app developers in India from us! Our experts are ready to answer any questions you may have about taking your idea from concept to reality with Flutter.
We can help you build an app that targets multiple platforms simultaneously or take what you already have in development and integrate it with Flutter so that it can be deployed on multiple platforms at once. Contact us today.
6 Reasons To Use Online Booking System For Your Hotel Reservation
A hotel booking system is nothing but a complex software tool that helps the travel and hospitality industry to provide access to booking and scheduling trips. The hotel software system allows the management to previously take bookings from the travellers to stay in any hotel, and even book previously what services will be provided to them before even dealing with the particular customers who will be staying. Introducing this system provides the freedom to choose the room type beforehand to avoid later complications.
This online reservation system also helps avoid hassle at the reception desk. The following are the points why the online hotel booking system is becoming a crucial part of today’s life –
-
Easy Access to Services
Like any other mobile app or web page for different bookings like train reservations or movie ticket booking, a web page or mobile app is equally important for hotel reservations or booking. The travel and hospitality industry is now providing us with different social platforms of their respective hotels to create easy access to their services beforehand.
Having a personal hotel app service helps provide more detailed and accurate information about their services, which results in more purchases and sales as 80 percent of our population has access to social platforms and the internet.
2. Advantages of Booking Hotels Online
When there was zero or little access to the internet, people used to book hotels through agents, which led to major losses for the hotels. Booking hotels through agents resulted in many disadvantages; it was time-consuming for customers, so the number of booking rates was comparatively low. But with complete access to the internet, online hotel booking system sites or apps are the easiest platforms to reserve the desired rooms and services. This resulted in an increasing number of hotel bookings raising their profit.
Online hotel booking sites provide more accurate information about their hotel, services, and amenities to the customers; the process makes it easy for the hotels to attract more travellers to higher up their business and to understand and make the customers go through more options to find the desired or suitable service to raise their hotel business. The reservation sites provide various offers on their sites because they can approach more customers by lowering the rates online.
3. Booking Hotels Online save time a lot of time for both travellers and Hotel Management
While booking a room online from that hotel’s particular site or mobile app allows the customers to go through every offer and service they provide, this information is provided on the internet to make the customer trust their management and maybe book extra amenities for their stay. The guests can schedule the duration, the date, the type of room, and even the time of their stay, all on one platform, which helps the hotel management avoid any type of misunderstanding or chaos; this helps save both time and effort the hotel business.
4. The Hotel Booking System is a Great shot for Business
There has been an enormous rise in sales and profits in the travel and hospitality industry after the introduction the hotel booking system. As millions of people are now inclined toward online hotel booking systems due to their easy and approachable services, there is an increase in reservations, resulting in profit for the travel and hospitality industry.
Many people adapted to this modification of the hotel reservation system. The hotel business management can control their rates by raising incentives with seasons which allows them to gain more profit by selling the same number of rooms.
5. Availability of Any Language
The online booking sites help the guests choose their favourable room and service, which keeps the hotel management away from communication problems with the guests; they also allow the guests to set up the site or app with various languages they’re comfortable continuing with. Even while choosing the service and amenities of the guest stay, the travellers get confused at the hotel reception due to lack of communication. This availability of language provided on the social platforms of hotels helps to get rid of the confusion.
6. The travellers have access 24/7, which makes it easier to Book Hotels.
There is a particular reception time in a hotel, and the booking services are closed after that. But the online hotel booking system is open all the time. Thus, travellers get the freedom to book or reserve the hotels at their suitable time and date; all of these freedoms are provided to the customers to make booking easy. This system provides profit to customers and the business as it maximizes the number of sales.
Conclusion
We live in a fast and online world now; the customers can book online hassle-free, are provided with thousands of options, etc. Without the availability of the internet and these social platforms, there has been a huge loss to the travel and hospitality industry. It provides the hotel business with fast payments, reduced workload, increased sales and revenue, hassle-free reservations, and, most importantly, profit in business.
Numerous opportunities have been wasted without these initiatives or these social platforms. The queries are even handled online without any cost or energy of human labour. Thus at the current date, the online hotel booking system is a crucial part of our daily life.
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Gaming has grown to become one of the most popular forms of entertainment in recent years. With the advancement of technology, gaming has become more immersive and interactive, making it more enjoyable for players. As a result, many people are now interested in purchasing a gaming laptop so they can enjoy their favorite games on a portable device. With an affordable gaming laptop, you can take your games with you wherever you go and play them anytime, anywhere. However, before you purchase a gaming laptop, there are certain factors that you need to consider in order to make sure you are getting the best possible device for your needs. Here are some of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a gaming laptop:
1. Processor
When it comes to gaming laptops, the processor is one of the most important factors to consider. The processor is responsible for running the game software and processing the game data. If you want a gaming laptop that can handle demanding games, then you need to make sure it has a powerful processor. Some of the best processors for gaming laptops include the Intel Core i7 and the AMD Ryzen 7.
2. Graphics card
Another important factor to consider when purchasing a gaming laptop is the graphics card. For most games, the graphics card is responsible for rendering the game images and creating special effects. If you want a gaming laptop that can provide you with great visuals, then you need to make sure it has a good graphics card. Some of the best graphics cards for gaming laptops include the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 and the AMD Radeon RX 580.
3. Display
The display is another important factor to consider when purchasing a gaming laptop. The display is responsible for displaying the game images. If you want a gaming laptop with a high-quality display, then you need to make sure it has a good resolution. Some of the best displays for gaming laptops include the 4K display and the IPS display.
4. Memory
Memory is also an important factor to consider when purchasing a gaming laptop. With a good amount of memory, you will be able to store more games and data on your laptop. If you want a gaming laptop with a large amount of memory, then you need to make sure it has at least 8GB of RAM.
5. Storage
Another important factor to consider when purchasing a gaming laptop is storage. Most gamers need a lot of storage so they can store all of their games and data. If you want a gaming laptop with a large amount of storage, then you need to make sure it has at least 1TB of HDD or SSD.
Now that you know the most important factors to consider when purchasing a gaming laptop, you can make an informed decision about which device is best for your needs. Make sure to choose a laptop with a powerful processor, good graphics card, high-quality display, and plenty of memory and storage. With these features, you will be able to enjoy all your favorite games on your new gaming laptop.
