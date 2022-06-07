News
Katey Walter Anthony: My family sees climate change in the Arctic. Here’s how we’ve learned to take action.
Spring blossoms have started in most parts of the country, but in Alaska the ice is still melting.
I’m a climate change scientist and a mother, and the best way I’ve found to talk with my kids about a warming world is to do my science with them. And so, one spring day, the three of us go hunting for gas bubbles trapped in the winter lake ice.
I spent much of this winter shoveling snow off frozen lakes in Alaska. In fact, I’ve spent the last 22 years on hundreds of lakes across the Arctic — shoveling, and then looking. This year, I’m glad I’m not alone.
“Can I pull the sled?” asks my 7-year-old, Anders. He’s eager to show that he’s as strong and capable as his 10-year-old brother, Jorgen. He jumps down onto the lake’s four feet of fluffy snow from a “drunken” spruce tree leaning sideways over the lake’s surface. Summertime warming of recent years had thawed soil that used to remain frozen year-round, weakening support for the tree’s roots. Jorgen is holding the sled, containing a methane gas analyzer and other heavy scientific equipment. He’s not quite ready to relinquish the reins.
“Mommy,” Anders shouts. “Just on the other side of those trees, I found another lake with a big hole in it. It must be bubbling!”
My sons know these bubbles contain methane, a strong greenhouse gas. Sometimes in winter and especially in spring, the ice-trapped bubbles are released to the atmosphere, where they trap incoming solar radiation and contribute to additional heating of the planet.
My family and I have observed that methane bubbles are most abundant in places where permafrost is thawing beneath lakes. Temperature sensors inserted in frozen ground at various points around the Arctic for decades — and in Yakutsk, Siberia, for more than 100 years now — show that as long as people have been making the measurements, permafrost has been steadily warming. Where water collects at the surface in ponds, permafrost thaw accelerates and methane-spewing thermokarst (thaw) lakes form.
These lakes are emitting carbon that has been frozen and locked away from the atmosphere for thousands of years. Warming causes the freezer door to open, allowing microbes to eat carbon from formerly frozen soil in lake bottoms. Some of the microbes produce methane, which bubbles out of lakes, contributing to atmospheric warming, as does the fossil carbon emitted by human activity. This in turn causes more ground to thaw and more methane release in a vicious feedback cycle.
When we talk about climate change, my sons ask: “Are you worried, Mom?” They’ve heard countless media interviewers ask me this over the years. It’s a very good question.
Today, permafrost soils contain twice as much carbon as the atmosphere, and while the release of permafrost carbon has been going on since the last Ice Age, any accelerated release has scientists and policymakers concerned. It means humans will have to cut back even further on their own carbon emissions if society wants to limit global warming to certain thresholds, such as 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
“No,” I respond, smiling at them. “I am interested in understanding the problem so that we are better prepared to make wise decisions, but I’m not worried.”
Because of where we live and what I do, the boys are aware of the changes taking place in the Arctic: the rapidly thawing permafrost; intensification of wildfires; losses of glaciers, ice sheets and sea ice; the threat of polar bear and walrus habitat loss; expansion of shrubs in the tundra; and spread of disease in plants. The list could go on. For many it’s leading to crippling anxiety. I understand this.
We can hope and strive to prevent further warming, and we should, but some change here and elsewhere is already unpreventable. Change has always happened.
Rather than getting scared, my husband and I have decided a constructive thing we can do is show our kids what they can do right now to be close to the Earth in all its splendor. As part of their home-school science lessons, we teach them how to monitor lake temperatures and make homemade barometers, which are useful tools to predict how much bubbling will happen in lakes. We involve them in our family farm, so they can learn firsthand how to cultivate soil, care for animals and grow food sustainably for others. They’ve taken ownership of their own learning and along the way have developed a strong ethical sense of responsibility for people and the Earth.
Much of the environmental change on Earth is undesirable, but we have a choice about how we will think about and respond to these changes. We can let the idea of change become a festering wound inside us, or we can adapt to the already inevitable changes happening around us. We can seek opportunities for improvement. All of us should avoid wasting energy so that we can slow the rates of climate change. I believe the behavior change that would have a great impact on the environment could be brought about if more people stepped outside and rekindled a love of the natural world.
The evening sun slips beyond the spruce forest horizon, allowing deep hues of blue to bleed across the sky and frost to form on our eyelashes. Jorgen’s shovel scratches away some snow on the ice, revealing a large pocket of white gas visible just below the surface. His eyes grow big and he turns to ask, “Do you have the matches, Mommy?”
“Sure I do,” I answer. “Do you want to test to see if this is methane?”
“Yes!” both boys shout at once. Jorgen grabs the long ice spear from the sled and plunges it into the ice-sealed gas pocket. I light a match, and instantly a bright orange ball of fire soars above our heads. Our faces and hands are warmed by the lingering flame leaping from the lake ice as methane burns into less potent gases, carbon dioxide and water vapor.
“Now what you boys need to do,” I say, “is figure out a way for people to put this gas to good use.” We pack up to pull our sled across the lake, through the forest and home.
Katey Walter Anthony, a professor of aquatic ecology, biogeochemistry and permafrost at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is the author of “Chasing Lakes: Love, Science, and the Secrets of the Arctic.” She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
How Did The Soldier Boy Die in The Boys?
The Boys series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis. It is an American black comedy superhero Television series created by Eric Kripke.
The story is set in a world where some individuals have some power in themselves, the superpowers, and they are called heroes by the public. These heroes work for a powerful corporation known as Vought which calls and monetizes them. But in reality, most of these heroes were very rude, arrogant, selfish, and corrupt. This story mainly focused on two groups; the Seven who were Vought’s exclusive superhero team. On the other side, the Boy’s nemeses look down to bring down Vought’s corrupted superhero.
This series premiered in mid-2019 To gain enormous popularity and hype among the viewers. After the hazardous personal loss at the hand of one of the superheroes, Hughie rose back by Butcher and bestowed a chance at revenge. The revenge started with the gruesome murder of a superhero Translucent. Later, Hughie was joined by Mother’s Milk Frenchie and the Female, now the group ultimately up for the war. They went to the war with the world’s premiere superhero team, the Seven, and their supervisors at Vought.
Who Is Soldier Boy?
Soldier Boy’s character in the comics is sketched as exceptionally naive compared to his teammates, and the Superheros. He was a member of a group known as Payback alongside Stormfront. Stormfront is the most strong member of the whole group. However, Soldier Boy has assumed the role of the original superhero and served as their authorized leader.
His character was extremely naive, innocent, and noble for an original superhero. He was also classified as a coward and weak.
Though there is a huge difference, the Soldier boy with his group Payback fought for justice and liberty till his last breath. Then suddenly he disappeared during an operation in Nicaragua, with a background story that he sacrificed his life to save America from a nuclear power plant blast.
There are many stories about Soldier B Boy’s death. Some privy files indicate that Russia had a secret with which they killed Soldier Boy. But Russia left behind a corpse that everyone assumed was a Soldier Boy but in the comic version, Soldier Boy was killed by Butcher so fans still hope for a change in the plot.
How Did The Soldier Boy Die in The Boys?
U of M to outfit every law enforcement vehicle in Minnesota with defibrillators
The University of Minnesota Medical School has received a grant of $18.8 million to provide law enforcement officers and first responders across Minnesota with more than 8,300 automated external defibrillators. The goal is to increase cardiac arrest survival rates.
In the course of three years, the grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will allow the medical school to equip every law enforcement vehicle in the state of Minnesota with an AED. Along with the equipment, agencies will be trained to deliver immediate care prior to the arrival of Emergency Medical Services. AEDs work best in the critical first three to five minutes of cardiac arrest, and sometimes it takes longer for EMS to arrive.
“We anticipate that hundreds of lives will be saved in the next few years by this effort,” said Dr. Demetri Yannopoulos, director of the Center for Resuscitation Medicine at the Medical School, in a written statement. “We are very grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their continuing trust and support in our center and state.”
While AEDs are not uncommon among law enforcement agencies, some agencies such as Metro Transit and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources typically do not have the defibrillators and will receive them for the first time.
Distribution of the AEDs and training are expected to begin this summer.
Barbarians II: Will Netflix Release It Before Christmas 2022?
Barbarians II: Will Netflix Release It Before Christmas 2022?
The massive war between the Roman empire and the Germanic tribes left us stunned the last time. Barbarians was a big Netflix hit ever since its release two years ago. The popularity of Barbarians has spread so much that the series was renewed for a second season, which is finally making its way to us.
The viewership of the series reached 37 million households in the first four weeks alone. The second season of the series has been named Barbarians II and is set to be released in Autumn/Winter 2022.
So, we bring you a second season recap!
When and where will Barbarians II be released?
Barbarians II is set to be released in autumn or winter 2022 on Netflix. Thus, we can hope for its release before Christmas! This season is said to have six episodes too, just like its predecessor.
The first season was released on October 23, 2020. It was released in German and Latin.
What is the first season of Barbarians about?
The German war drama shows a fictional war between the Roman empire and the Germanic tribes when the Romans invaded Germany.
The series began showing the rule of the Roman occupation of Magna Germania in 9 A. D. They oppress the Germanic tribes with heavy taxes to exploit them. The growing rage from the Germanic tribes led them to form a unified Germanic resistance, but tribal chieftains keep fighting each other while others want a truce with the Romans.
The series follows Arminius, who was given away as a child along with his brother Flavus, to ensure peace between the Germanic Cherusci tribe and the Romans. He grows up to become an eques in the Roman Imperial Army. he returns to Germany to help his foster father, Varus, to bring discipline to the place. However, he becomes disheartened to see the torture on his childhood tribe, and in his hot blood, set out to form a proper rebellion against the Romans. This leads to the ambush of the Roman legions at the battle of the Teutoburg Forest, where the Germanic rebellion led by Arminius ultimately came out victorious.
Who are there in the cast of Barbarians?
Barbarians stars Laurence Rupp as Arminius, along with Jeanne Goursaud (Thusnelda), David Schutter (Folkwin Wolfspeer), Bernhard Schultz (Segestes), Nicki von Tempelhoff (Segimer), Ronald Zehrfeld (Berulf), Eva Verena Muller (Irmina), Nikolai Kinski (Pelagios), Valerio Morigi (Metellus), Gaetano Aronica (Varus), Urs Rechn (Brukteer), Mathis Landwehr (Eigil), Jeremy Miliker (Ansgar), Sergej Onopko (Hadgan), Matthias Weidenhöfer (Golmad), Florian Schmidtke (Talio), Denis Schmidt (Rurik), Sophie Rois (Seeress Runa), and Arved Birnbaum (Albarich).
What will happen in Barbarians II?
No specific synopsis has been released by the creators as of now. It is well known about the Roman conquest, so there is a lot of food for thought for the plot of Barbarians II. we can speculate that an anti-Roman alliance will be proposed in the second season, as in the end we saw Varus attempting suicide after being distraught from the fact that his foster son had betrayed him. We just have to wait, and watch!
Barbarians II: Will Netflix Release It Before Christmas 2022?
