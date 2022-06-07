Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6TH June 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on6thJune.
Project:JPEGVAULT
Listing date:6thJune
Key words:DAO,NFT,Litsted on TraderJoe,AVAX
Official Website: https://www.jpegvault.io/
About:
JPEG token is the first cryptocurrency backed by NFTs. By owning JPEG you share ownership and utility of the NFTs held by The Vault. Each time an NFT sale happens, the benefits are redistributed among the holders according to the number of token they hold. Passive income are shared with the JPEG holders and NFTs can be used by the community to enjoy their benefits such as P2E access. The project’s goal is to move toward a fully functional DAO and all the important decisions are already discussed with the community and submitted to votes. By entering the JPEG ecosystem you’ll get access to a community of dedicated people willing to get the best of the NFT space and that are happy to learn and share their knowledge with others.
Project:CTL
Listing date:7th June
Key words:Others, Initial listing,TRC20
Official Website:https://www.coution.io/
About:
Coution-Live CTL Coin allows you to pay for live streaming and give gifts to copyright holders.
The goal of Coution Live is to create a world where global communities can practice donations and share across countries under the slogan “WE ALL ARE ONE” in a terrible world of COVID-19 and war with fandom around the globe.
NFT.RICH, which is a membership benefit of CTL Coin, is available as an offline concert and festival ticket and can be resold or kept as a souvenir. In the existing NFT, if it is resold like a product, it only received the product’s sales price, but NFT.RICH guarantees the rights of creators and automatically imposes copyright fees. NFT.RICH may also contribute proceeds from the sale. If you donate the proceeds from the sale, the amount is donated to a non-profit donation organization.
Project:7PXS
Listing date:7th June
Key words:NFT, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website:https://7pixels.io/
About:
7Pixels token (7PXS) is the native token of 7Pixels which is a NFT marketplace which is built on the foundation to bring the democratization of the Digital Art world which is driven by NFTs. The mission of 7Pixels is to open up the vast potential within the Metaverse and NFT niche to maximize value for every user.
Project:HITOP
Listing date:8th June
Key words:Others,Listed on XT, ERC20
Official Website:https://www.hitop.id/
About:
HITOP – Blockchain based smart commerce app that allows you to use live commerce and smart commerce without space restrictions & HITOP aim to Expanding from blockchain-based integrated point platfrom to transaction and CRM solutions that can be used at all merchants, positioning as Indonesia’s leading smart commerce & order platfrom.
Project:BGC
Listing date:8th June
Key words:GAMEFI, Listed on bitglobal,ERC20
Official Website:https://begamingcoin.io/
About:
Be Gaming Station is a comprehensive platform that provides various entertainment contents such as blockchain games.
Project:M1VERSE
Listing date:8th June
Key words:Metaverse, Listed on pancakeswap,BSC
Official Website:https://leisuremeta.io/
About:
LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum areinterchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum.
As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX.
Project:TBC
Listing date:9th June
Key words:Others, Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website:http://www.turbochain.world
About:
Turbochain is an entertainment securities-type blockchain ecosystem platform with no fees for users who build NFTs and metaverses based on the rich IP of the parent company that has been leading the animation and character market for more than 25 years.
Project:SRCX
Listing date:10th June
Key words:Others,BEP20
Official Website:https://www.sourceprotocol.io/
About:
Source Token (SRCX) is Source Protocol’s first automated liquidity acquisition and DeFi market participation token built on Binance Smart Chain. Engineered to drive solvency and self-sustainability, SRCX rewards participants by-the-block with automated Loyalty and Yield Echoes.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May30th to June5th, 2022
Name:VIC
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:http://arte-vic.com/EN_home.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vic/usdt/#innovation
Name:TAG
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:https://www.tagprotocol.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tag/usdt/#innovation
Name:RENS
Weekly gain:
Official Website:https://renstoken.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rens/usdt/#innovation
Name:WPC
Weekly gain: 937%
Official Website:https://www.worldpaycoin.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wpc/usdt/#innovation
Name:EGLD
Weekly gain: 141%
Official Website:https://elrond.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/egld/usdt/#usd
Name:PESA
Weekly gain: 28%
Official Website:https://pesatoken.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pesa/usdt/#innovation
Name:IRT
Weekly gain: 7%
Official Website:https://irocket.pro
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/irt/usdt/#innovation
Name:PCRM
Official Website:http://data-m.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pcrm/usdt/#innovation
Name:FJT
Official Website:https://fujicompany.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fjt/usdt/#innovation
Name:GOP
Weekly gain: 153%
Official Website:https://gopherfoundation.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gop/usdt/#innovation
Name:PSOL
Weekly gain: 15.70%
Official Website:https://parasol.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/psol/usdt/#innovation
Name:BEL1
Weekly gain: 232%
Official Website:https://bella.fi/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bel1/usdt/#usd
Name:SHOX
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website:https://www.tagprotocol.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tag/usdt/#innovation
Name:OP
Weekly gain: 215%
Official Website:https://www.optimism.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/op/usdt/#usd
Name:POR
Weekly gain: 6%
Official Website:https://portuma.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/por/usdt/#innovation
Name:TEAK
Weekly gain: 37908%
Official Website:http://teakcoinsite.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/teak/usdt/#usd
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Chainge Finance officially becomes the most liquid cross-chain crypto trading venue on the market
In early 2009, Bitcoin trading was peer-to-peer, initially via PayPal. However, it only took a few months before the first ramp was launched. Mt Gox and earlier variants were, as expected, rudimentary and centralized. Fast-forward less than a decade later, and crypto trading is a vibrant industry with billions moved every day.
Exchanges are critical channels for moving billions of assets between users and chains. As the industry expands and crypto finds adoption, their role will only be magnified. This rise is especially when decentralized finance (DeFi) is at the fore, dangling irresistible offers.
DeFi and the Role of Liquidity Aggregators
In less than three years, DeFi commands billions in Total Value Locked (TVL), with demand stemming from the sub-sphere’s value proposition.
DeFi is, as the name suggests, decentralizing finance using smart contracts, allowing users from across the globe to access funds. Exciting as it may be, there must be reliable ramps with acceptable levels of liquidity for smooth trustless swapping of tokens.
Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) are launched from leading smart contracting platforms like Ethereum and the BNB Chain and have relatively high levels of liquidity. However, since there are more than a dozen blockchains with active crypto projects whose tokens command hundreds of millions in market cap, most traders have been manually hopping between exchanges or using liquidity DEX aggregators.
Aggregating DEXes, for example, 1Inch, enables smooth swapping of different tokens listed in various DEXes from one user interface. By doing this, liquidity aggregating DEXes saves time and resources, encouraging more users to channel funds into DeFi.
Nonetheless, while liquidity aggregating DEXes play a massive role in DeFi, most are single-chain and a few multi-chain, allowing its users to bridge their assets, but none have cross-chain aggregation capabilities. As a result, traders receive fewer tokens than they would if they could access liquidity on multiple chains at the same time… Oh, wait. Now they can.
Chainge Finance: Best Pricing, Cross-Chain, and Swift Settlement
There’s a huge problem that Chainge Finance is currently tackling. The cross-chain liquidity DEX aggregator’s developers have released a blockchain-based trading venue laser-focused on ensuring traders swap assets in the most liquid environment ensuring the best rates.
Swapping tokens via Chainge Finance is non-custodial and offered through a simple-to-use mobile interface. The platform also features useful asset management tools used by over 400k users for a combined TVL of more than $160 million and a total aggregated liquidity of over $40 Billion. Distinguished tools available in Chainge Finance include a spot, futures, and options DEX, universal digital assets with cross-chain roaming capabilities, a time-framing module, and more.
Every order initiated from Chainge Finance will be queried in all 20 supported DEXes and “crawled” for the best prices. Once the chords are struck, the order is split across multiple liquid chains for the trader to receive the best prices. The part taken can be conveniently viewed in the app’s order details section.
Chainge Finance does this through its proprietary smart-router that leverages DCRM technology and a swap pathfinder algorithm. The Smart Router tool searches integrated DEXes across multiple chains for the best rates for lower slippage while also establishing a route for a swift settlement.
Practical example
When a user wants to swap token A for token B, the smart router will query the DEXs and determine real-time liquidity for the A/B pair in all DEXs on each chain.
Taking gas cost into consideration, the smart router will return the best route to execute the order.
For instance, the fixed amount of A tokens to swap on the Ethereum in Uniswap DEX + the fixed amount of A tokens to swap on the Ethereum chain in Sushiswap DEX + the fixed amount of A tokens to swap on the BSC chain in Pancake DEX, and more until the total swap amount is reached.
After the user places the order, the following steps will be executed:
- Token A is wrapped into the fusion chain (no matter what chain token A is on)
- The transaction to burn all token A universal assets on fusion is signed
- The burn receipt is used to call different proxy swap smart contracts on each chain to use token A on those specific chains to execute the swap.
- Within the slippage margin, the swap order will be executed.
NB: If the slippage margin is exceeded, the swap deal will be only partially completed and the user will immediately get the remaining portion of A tokens back.
This use case should render obvious the huge advantages of using the Chainge Finance cross-chain liquidity aggregator aka the most liquid DEX on the market.
Chainge Finance has Incorporated over 20 DEXes and 1 aggregator across 9 chains
Notably, Change Finance’s DCRM Technology is patented and developed by Fusion Foundation in partnership with some of the world’s leading security and cryptography experts, including Louis Goubin, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Versailles, and Pascal Paillier, Ph.D.
Chainge Finance has already integrated with more than 20 DEXes and 1 aggregator across 9 popular blockchains, (with lots more to be gradually added). For example, on Ethereum, Chainge Finance integrates 1inch, Uniswap and SushiSwap. Meanwhile, in the Cronos blockchain, they have chosen VVS and Cronaswap.
This DeFi protocol is well-thought-out and is a cut above the rest. It is purposefully designed to resolve existing pain points of inconveniently low liquidity resulting in unfavorable swapping rates as well as eliminating the need to use cross-chain bridges.
Ultimately, Chainge Finance has designed a platform where traders can confidently swap cross-chain assets at the best swapping rates in highly liquid environments and manage their crypto assets backed up by top-grade security protocols.
Atlendis Labs Announces the Launch of the Atlendis Protocol V1
Paris, France, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire
Atlendis, a capital-efficient DeFi protocol that enables crypto loans without collateral, announced today the launch of the Atlendis protocol V1 on Polygon mainnet, a full-stack Ethereum scaling solution.
This is a major milestone for Atlendis (formerly known as JellyFi) following its $4.4 million seed funding round and coming a few months after the alpha release of the Atlendis protocol. Liquidity providers (LPs) can now deposit into the borrower pool of their choice on the Atlendis protocol to start earning interest. Whitelisted institutional borrowers including dApps, protocols and DAOs, can now take out loans in their specific pools.
Atlendis is launching with institutional borrowers DeversiFi and ZigZag with an initial credit limit of $10 million, and there is a growing pipeline of institutional borrowers that will be joining soon. Interested institutional borrower candidates can contact Atlendis Labs to apply for access to revolving lines of credit on the Atlendis protocol.
“We are excited to launch the Atlendis protocol and facilitate new DeFi use cases through uncollateralized crypto loans. Our main objective is to help crypto-native organizations access revolving lines of credit to meet their recurrent liquidity needs instantly without having to lock any collateral. In addition to targeting renowned Web3 institutions that engage in market-neutral strategies, Atlendis welcomes non-crypto native companies seeking exposure to crypto assets,” said Alexis Masseron, Co-Founder and CEO of Atlendis Labs.
“Atlendis is a unique protocol that allows DeversiFi to access short term, revolving and under-collateralized borrowing to fund DeversiFi’s fast-withdrawal service and multi-chain bridges. We aim to initially borrow USDC from Atlendis and scale to other pools as our cross-chain features roll out,” said Ross Middleton, Co-Founder of DeversiFi.
Atlendis Labs and the Atlendis Protocol
Founded in 2021 by former ConsenSys employees, Atlendis addresses capital inefficiencies in the DeFi lending market and provides solutions for recurring liquidity needs and non-dilutive financing. Previously, institutional borrowers including dApps, protocols and DAOs have had limited options to meet their liquidity requirements through crypto loans, as most DeFi lending protocols require borrowers to overcollateralize their loans, thus drastically reducing borrowing use cases in DeFi compared to TradFi.
Features Available for Liquidity Providers
- Rate Discovery
Liquidity pools are borrower specific and are split into multiple ticks. When adding liquidity to the pool of their choice, liquidity providers are able to choose the lending rate at which they feel comfortable lending based on their own risk assessment. The borrowing rate is derived by the market and depends on the rates offered by lenders.
- Non Fungible Positions
Each liquidity provider’s deposit on the Atlendis protocol is characterized by a position that is represented by an NFT with original artwork. The NFT displays the position and the underlying digital assets attached to it, indicating information including whether they are loaned or waiting to be matched with a borrower.
- Pool Incentivization
Liquidity providers on the Atlendis protocol are able to earn rewards from three sources:
- Actively lending to borrowers at the chosen lending rate.
- Aave’s APY, when the funds are not being actively borrowed.
- Additional liquidity rewards, paid by the borrower when their funds are not used.
Features Available for Borrowers
- Tailored Pools
The pools on the Atlendis protocol can be built to fit the specific use case of the borrower, with a wide range of parameters and additional functionalities.
Benefits for Borrowers
Once borrowers are whitelisted, the Atlendis protocol will create a specific liquidity pool(s) per borrower and per asset. Borrowers will have instant access to uncollateralized crypto loans at a fair rate via Atlendis’ unique market rate discovery. Borrowers have flexibility as they do not have to lock any collateral. Interest and principal on the crypto loans must be repaid at maturity.
Benefits for Lenders
On the Atlendis protocol, liquidity providers can earn higher rewards than on overcollateralized lending protocols. Lenders have the ability to choose the borrowers that they trust to lend to, as well as their preferred lending rate, benefiting from data including the credit evaluation and live financial performance of the borrowers performed by X-Margin.
Audit Reports
Two audits of the Atlendis protocol’s smart contracts were mandated by Atlendis Labs. The first was conducted by Runtime Verification and the second by PeckShield.
About Atlendis
Atlendis is a capital-efficient DeFi lending protocol that enables uncollateralized crypto loans. Institutional borrowers can obtain flexible and competitive loan terms. Uncollateralized loans on the Atlendis protocol are similar to revolving lines of credit, giving borrowers flexibility for recurrent and short-term liquidity needs. For lenders, Atlendis enables higher returns with granular control over their risk profile. Lenders can earn high interests on actively loaned out capital and unused capital will be placed on a trusted third-party liquidity protocol. There will be no idle capital on Atlendis. Atlendis enables trusted borrowing and lending, opening a wide range of use cases for borrowers.
Contacts
- Victoria Calmon
- Atlendis Labs
- [email protected]
IOVLabs’ “Everyday DeFi” Aims To Onboard The First Billion Users To Bitcoin DeFi
The security of Bitcoin’s network, paired with smart contracts, paves an exciting future for decentralized finance. IOVLabs, with the help of Rootstock technology, will bring Everyday DeFi to a global audience. Onboarding the first billion users is the primary objective.
The Promise of Everyday DeFi
It sounds very appealing to see more decentralized finance opportunities for everyone. Despite the industry’s popularity, it primarily caters to existing cryptocurrency users and holders, whereas the rest remains a bit left out. That is unfortunate, as over a billion people are still unbanked or underbanked today. A viable solution needs to be found between the two industry segments, although it has proven tricky so far.
The IOVLabs team has a plan to change that narrative for the better. The team will leverage the Rootstock ecosystem and enhance it to bring Everyday DeFi to those who need it the most. Making DeFi accessible and usable is a big step forward. More details on this new initiative will be unveiled during the Consensus 2022 conference in Texas this month.
IOVLabs CEO and RSK Co-Founder Diego Zaldivar adds:
“Current DeFi solutions are too complex for regular users. That’s why it has only been used by an elite of advanced users. At IOVlabs, we created and continue to contribute to decentralized technologies like the Rootstock Blockchain and the RIF platform that enable Decentralized Finance to be easy to use and affordable. We are building a DeFi ecosystem for everybody, we are enabling Everyday DeFi.”
In the current DeFi landscape, there is a strong focus on Ethereum and derived blockchains and layers. They offer straightforward access to programmable money, even though these networks are not necessarily the most scalable or efficient. Rootstock, which enables smart contract development while leveraging Bitcoin’s network security, presents a more suitable option.
Achieving Critical Mass
The Everyday DeFi initiative will need to reach a global audience, regardless of how tech-savvy people are. Thanks to ongoing efforts by IOVLabs, the Rootstock Blockchain, and its ecosystem have been streamlined and are home to RIF services, a suite of decentralized tools to help any developer establish Decentralized Sharing Economies.
Furthermore, the team wants t continue to build and integrate new technologies. Attracting the brightest minds in fintech and Web3 development is a top priority to usher in the first generation of Everyday DeFi applications on the RSK network. One such solution is the RIF Aggregation, a dedicated layer-2 scaling solution built using zkSync technology
The RIF Aggregation solution introduces highly scalable rails to speed up peer-to-peer transactions between users. Moreover, it aggregates a high number of transfers for various assets issued on the Rootstock blockchain, reducing their fees and enabling near-instant transfers. Additionally, users can soon pay transaction fees for the token they want to transfer in that token.
