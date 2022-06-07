Movies like Dear John :

Share Pin 0 Shares

Dear John is a movie adapted from a novel of the same name. Dear John depicts a heartbreaking story of two lovers who found love in each other but are not destined with each other. It’s a story of soldier John who was raised by his father and a college girl named Savannah. They fell in love but they fell out of love because of a dilemma.

John was called by the army due to the critical problems, the 9/11 attack. But John re-enlists post the 9/11 attacks. Time tested their love many times in those years, for a few years they continued to be in touch over letters but finally, they fell out of love. They loved each other but couldn’t be with each other forever. Every beautiful thing doesn’t have a happy ending.

There are few films as heart-touching as Dear John.

The Notebook : A film that brings tears to your eyes, it feels eternal just like the love of these two lovers.

The story revolves around Allie Hamilton who belongs to a rich high class sophisticated family and Noah Calhoun a normal middle boy who works as a carpenter. They meet each other at Carnival and they fall in love.

Everything was going great. They together dreamed of a house on the bank of the river and having a happy family. But at that time it only remained a dream. They parted away from each other to be reunited again in the future.

After several years, Allie gets back to the town and she meets Noah and gets to know about the letters written by Noah which never got into her hands.

She realized her long lost love was her only love, this time she chose Noah over everything in her family and society. They both lived their dreamed life till death came to them.

This story has a happy ending unlike Dear John but the influence of love is the same in both films.

Safe Haven: The story

swirls around Katie, a woman with dark mysterious secrets that still haunt her dark nightmares.

Then she moved to California and with passing time she developed a romantic relationship with a widower, but she was forced to confront her past. She remains tangled in the choice between a safe and secret life or a riskier but more rewarding one. Will she ever be able to realize that love is her only safe haven?

With this overwhelming magical story, line haven makes its place as one of the films like Dear John.

Fault In Our Stars: This film is based on

a novel by John Green. The Story is about two lovers who were united by fate and separated by fate. Their love was beyond the stars but nothing was in their hand neither their life nor their breaths.

This is a story of a girl named Hazel who has throat cancer that spread to her lungs and a boy Augustus who has osteosarcoma

due to which he lost his right leg.

They both met at the Cancer patient support group. With passing time the spark between them turned into fire, and they fell in love like nothing. Later Augustus informs her that his cancer has returned, and day by day his health was deteriorating. Knowing of the death knocking on the door, he invites Issac and Hazel to his pre-funeral, and they give eulogies. Augustus died soon leaving heartbroken Hazel and shattered best friend Issac behind.

The story was narrated by Hazel, who is happy with her choice.

All films like Dear John, Safe Haven, Fault In Our Stars, and The Notebook all are the same whether it’s a happy ending or a sad love, the pureness was the same in every. The love is eternal in every story in every era.

