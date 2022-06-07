Octagon – The First Cybersecurity Company to Convert Its Balance Sheet Into BTC

Crypto Adoptions are booming over recent years spreading its services all around the world. As a matter of fact, people were very eager to do digital investments to save their life savings. Following the case, cryptocurrencies are now growing as a part of many business operations.

To be very specific, one among the crypto adopting companies is Octagon Networks. This cybersecurity company has recently taken an initiative to convert its assets and balance sheets into Bitcoin. As a result, the process was successfully completed.

In Addition, Octagon reveals it will also start to accept BTC payments offering interesting discounts for its customers.

Cyber Security company into BTC

Furthermore, Octagon network is a new entrant in the competitive market. It was started in the first quarter of 2022 in Addis Ababa. Even though a new player in the field, Octagon achieved in securing over 1.5 million devices around the world. Interestingly, the team consists of supportive ethical hackers and software developers globally.

However, through this initiative, Octagon is now officially marked as the first cybersecurity company to convert liquid assets and balance sheets into Bitcoin. Further to the announcement, Ocatagon’s managing partner, Paulos Yibelo shares his reasons behind the interesting initiative.

Yibelo says,

“As a cybersecurity firm, our team always admires the innovative developments and contributions of Bitcoins. We are happy that it has paved the way for our firm to expand our business globally.”

Even though the entire crypto market crashed and Bitcoin (BTC) being highly volatile in recent months, Octagon network kicks off a very good start for its business. In addition, the managing partner very humbly shares, “Even though Octagon is not a big company, as far as now, we are the first cybersecurity company to convert our balance sheets into Bitcoin and to accept BTC payments.”

Since cryptocurrencies and blockchain activities are growing in Ethiopia, all businesses related to crypto and digital payments will boom in the near future.