News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 24 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (53.5% from the field — 57.5% on 2s, 41.7% on 3s), 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 31
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: College journeyman who had his best season with the Red Raiders. A former 3-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class, Williams spent his first two seasons with Fresno State before transferring to UTEP. Redshirted the 2018-19 season because of transferring. Played two years with the Miners and used an additional year of eligibility to play for Texas Tech. Earned All-Big 12 first-team honors with the Red Raiders, who lost to Duke in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.
Scouting report: Strong, long and mature forward. Effective in the post because of his length and touch around the rim. Active on the offensive boards, averaging 1.6 offensive rebounds for his collegiate career. Expanded his jump-shot range, making 40 of his 96 3s last season after making 51 of 159 3s in his previous four seasons. Improved free-throw percentage (79.9% over his last three seasons) indicates the improvements are legitimate. Outside of the occasional post up, someone who’ll score within the flow of the offense instead of looking to create their own shot. Isn’t someone who handles the ball a lot. Defensively, did better with guarding quicker players.
Fit: Williams would be one of the Magic’s older players after spending six years in college. There may be a limited upside because of his age. He was in the same high school graduating class as Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who are entering their sixth seasons in the NBA. Williams isn’t projected to be drafted but he could become a forward who’s a reliable outside shooter and a smart positional defender.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets worth more than $400 million linked to Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich
Manhattan federal prosecutors moved Monday to seize two luxury jets — including one valued at $350 million and believed to be one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes — traced to billionaire Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich.
A judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of a $60 million Gulfstream and the pricey Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that Abramovich, 55, reportedly nicknamed “The New Bandit” after he bought it in December and bankrolled a multimillion-dollar customized upgrade.
A Justice Department official said neither of the extravagant airplanes is in U.S. custody.
An FBI agent’s affidavit says both aircraft flew to Russia without applying for the necessary licensing after March 2 in violation of U.S. sanctions imposed in the wake of Russia’s “illegal war” against Ukraine, providing the basis for the warrants. The U.S. has already moved to seize the yachts and aircraft of several Russian oligarchs, Kremlin officials and others linked to President Vladimir Putin.
Abramovich’s Dreamliner allegedly flew illegally from Dubai to Moscow on March 4. It’s now in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. His Gulfstream illegally flew from Istanbul to Moscow on March 12, and again on March 15, DOJ officials say. It remains in Russia.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the seizure warrants made clear prosecutors will continue to use every tool at their disposal to take action against Russia for its deadly invasion of Ukraine.
“Our international partners — nations devoted to the rule of law — far outnumber those jurisdictions where these aircraft can safely hide, and our investigation of illegal exports in violation of U.S. law will continue unabated,” said Williams.
Corruption prosecutor Andrew Adams, head of the DOJ’s “KleptoCapture” task force set up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the development reflected the “global scope” of the U.S.’s response to Russia’s aggression. He said authorities anticipated working closely with the private sector.
“While we seek to execute on these warrants, the task force eagerly anticipates working with international partners to uphold the rule of law and reminds members of the aviation, insurance and financial industries that these aircraft constitute tainted property under active investigation by the United States,” said Adams.
According to court documents, Abramovich owns and controls the aircraft through a series of shell companies located in Cyprus, Jersey in the Channel Islands and the British Virgin Islands. He spent about $100 million customizing his Dreamliner, a former commercial airliner, outfitting it with a luxury cabin and gutting its 220 seats to be replaced with 50, according to the aviation blog Simple Flying.
In tandem with the warrant, the U.S. Department of Commerce officials began administrative proceedings against Abramovich for violating export control regulations. The department said it would seek penalties of up to twice the value of both aircraft — around $800 million — and up to $320,000 per illegal flight. The department has never before announced an administrative complaint before its resolution.
The former owner of the Chelsea Football Club was forced to sell the team last month after more than 20 years to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly for a record $3 billion. The sale came after Abramovich was sanctioned by the E.U. and U.K. governments for his connections to Putin.
Abramovich, who has denied having a close connection to the Russian president, reportedly promised to donate the sale’s proceeds to Ukrainian victims. Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed since February, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A spokesman for Abramovich could not be reached for comment.
()
News
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A St. Paul man is accused of raping a woman after she got into his car for a ride following a night of drinking at a downtown Minneapolis bar.
Francisco Alejandro Chale, 27, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with kidnapping to facilitate a felony and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incident in the early morning hours of May 15.
Chale is being held at the Ramsey County jail and is scheduled to appear at an initial court hearing on the charges on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 4 a.m. on May 15, a resident in the 700 block of Slate Street on St. Paul’s West Side reported that a distraught woman had pounded on his door said she was just raped by an unknown man.
Officers located the woman, identified in the complaint as MEP, pacing and crying and wearing a dress that was partially ripped.
She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she gave police a statement and underwent a sexual assault examination.
She reported getting into a car she thought was an Uber in Minneapolis and that she was taken against her will to St. Paul where the suspect, later identified as Chale, threatened to kill her and raped her with force, the complaint states. She said she was able to break away from the man and run to a nearby house.
She told police she and two friends, identified as AG and DJS, had went to a bar and met up with other people. The woman said she had “lots” of drinks and at closing time she and AG decided to walk to DJS’s apartment, according to the charges.
The woman reported that she was going in and out of consciousness and that she lost AG as they were walking. The woman said she became more alert when she realized she was in the passenger seat of a car driven by an unknown man whom she believed to be of Hispanic descent.
When the vehicle stopped, the woman said she tried to open the car door because she had sensed something was wrong. She said the man then “jumped” on top of her from the driver’s seat and raped her, the complaint read. She said she was unable to break free due to her level of intoxication and that when she tried to grab her phone he swiped it out of her hand and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave. She said she somehow fell out of the vehicle.
The woman’s sister told police that she received a text from her with the word “Help” at about 3:30 a.m.
AG reported to police that said she was extremely intoxicated and trying to find an Uber or a ride. She said a car pulled up to her and the woman along Third Ave. S. in downtown Minneapolis just after 3 a.m. and they got inside. AG said she told the driver that they were going to St. Paul. He later commented on their looks and touched both the women, she told police. AG said she got out of the car and the driver sped off with the woman still in the car.
Data from the woman’s phone shows that from downtown Minneapolis she then traveled east on Interstate 94, exiting on U.S. 52 at Concord Street in St. Paul.
Video and audio from a church in the 600 block of Livingston Avenue shows a struggle off camera and a male with a Latino accent telling someone to get back into the car. A short time later, the woman is seen running through the church parking lot and then falling to the ground, where she remained for several minutes.
Video shows Chale’s vehicle circling the area with no headlights while the woman was on the ground, the complaint states. A responding police officer’s body camera also captured Chale’s vehicle in the area around 4:15 a.m.
DNA profiling taken during the sexual assault examination, and a known sample obtained from Chale in an unrelated criminal sexual conduct investigation, reveal a match, the complaint alleges.
Chale was arrested on Friday. In an interview with police, he admitted to being in Minneapolis on May 15 and picking up two women who wanted a ride home. He said one of them got out of his car shortly after getting in and that the other wanted to go to her boyfriend’s house in St. Paul.
He said the woman threw up in the backseat of his vehicle, so he stopped and helped her move to the front seat. He admitted to touching and kissing her, but denied touching her private parts, the complaint states. He said any of his DNA found on her would likely be from her touching herself after touching him, the complaint alleges.
News
Biggest rush of homes listed for sale? California ranks No. 7
The “Looking Glass” ponders economic and real estate trends through two distinct lenses: the optimist’s “glass half-full” and the pessimist’s “glass half-empty.”
Buzz: The number of U.S. homes for sale jumped 25% from April to May, the biggest one-month jump in a database that dates to 2016.
Source: My trusty spreadsheet looked inside the St. Louis Fed’s curation of monthly listings stats from Realtor.com.
Debate: Was this large jump a short-term reaction by owners to rising mortgage rates and economic fears, or was it the beginning of a surge for house hunters who have had few choices in the pandemic era? And where did owners rush to sell the most?
Glass half-full
If one sees the May surge as good news for home shoppers, California ranked No. 7 at 37%.
The biggest jumps were in the Western U.S: No. 1 Washington, up 62%, then Utah at 60%, Idaho at 52%, Arizona at 45% and Colorado at 41%.
Smallest? South Dakota at 4%, then Hawaii at 8%, West Virginia at 11%, New York at 11% and Louisiana at 12%,
And California’s rivals: Texas, No. 19 at 27% and Florida, No. 22 at 25%.
So how odd was May? Let’s look at what owners did in 2017-19 before the coronavirus upended house hunting.
An average May in pre-pandemic years saw U.S. listings rise slightly by 4% from April to May. This year, May’s increase was six times bigger.
California’s average May jump in 2017-19 was 8%. This year’s jump was 4.5 times bigger.
The biggest increases? Wisconsin’s 22% was 18 times bigger than the 2017-19 May pace; Delaware’s 23% was 15 times larger, Arkansas’s 15% was a 14-fold increase, and Oklahoma’s 17% was 10 times faster.
Glass half-empty
No matter how you view May’s stunning surge, listings are still running well below pre-pandemic norms.
May 2022 inventory nationwide was 60% below the average May of 2017-19. California was down 45% — the sixth-smallest dip.
Farthest from normal? Vermont was 82% below average, followed by Connecticut, which was off by 78%, Maine off 75%, and North Carolina and New Hampshire off 73%.
Closest to normal, and still not all that close was Nevada, off 29%, then New York off 34%, Washington state and Idaho off 41% and Utah off 44%.
Texas ranks No. 12, off 54%, and Florida was No. 35, off 67%.
What’s ahead
What’s a typical June for homes on the market?
The spreadsheet says the 2017-19 track record will boost listings nationwide by 4%, with California ranked No. 26 at 5%.
The biggest average jumps have been in Washington state, up 13%, then Maine and Colorado at 12%, and Oregon and New Hampshire at 11%.
Supply drops in snow-bird friendly Arizona, down 3% on average, and Florida, off 2%. The housing supply runs flat in Alabama, Delaware and South Carolina.
Then there’s Texas, No. 22 with 5% growth.
Caveat
If you look at May on a year-over-year basis, 30 states had rising supplies for homes for sale — with the nation overall up 8%. California ranked No. 9 at 28%.
Biggest jumps? Idaho at 88%, then Utah at 73%, Arizona at 59%, Washington at 44%, and Tennessee at 42%.
Smallest? Connecticut, off 55%, then Vermont (down 31%), Illinois (down 17%), Iowa (down 17%), and New Mexico (down 16%).
Texas? No. 11, up 22%. Florida? No. 29, up 1%.
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at [email protected]
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams
U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets worth more than $400 million linked to Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Biggest rush of homes listed for sale? California ranks No. 7
Bailey Ober lands on the injured list for second time this season
Investors Add To Their Bitcoin Positions, $126M In Net Inflows
Ramsey County Commissioner MatasCastillo picks up a challenger, other races set
Polygon (MATIC) Price Rebounds Following Recent Developments
Octagon – The First Cybersecurity Company to Convert Its Balance Sheet Into BTC
Heat’s Pat Riley addresses ‘proactive’ offseason, also touches on next steps with Robinson, Adebayo, Oladipo, Strus, Yurtseven
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Food4 weeks ago
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI