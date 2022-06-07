News
Phillip Mullings Jr.: Is He Dating Someone?
Phillip Mullings Jr is an American Actor, Director, and Cameraman. He is best known for his work in American Soul and Chad. Furthermore, he is also in the new Netflix Original Vampire Drama TV Show First Kill. The 26-year-old is a Florida Native born on the 7th of October 1994. He played the role of Patrick Lorraine an LAPD Detective in American Soul. American Soul is a Musical Drama TV Show that depicts the origin story of Don Cornelius’s music and is one of the most prominent dance programs in the country, Soul Train.
The show only ran for 2 seasons and ended its run on the 15th of July 2020 with 18 episodes. He played the role of Ikrimah in the Sitcom Chad. Chad is about the life of a 14-year-old boy on his mission to gain popularity. He tries every trick in his arsenal to try and get into the cool kid’s gang but nothing seems to be working. And on top of that he has to deal with his mom’s new lifestyle which includes dating.
Is He Dating Someone?
Phillip Mullings Jr has been in a relationship with American Actress Alyssa Goss. The 29-year-old Michigan native is best known for her work on The TV Show The Bobby Brown Story. The Bobby Brown Story is about the life of Bobby Brown and his journey in becoming one of the most successful entertainers the world has to offer. Will his addiction become the end of him and his career? The bigger they are the harder they fall and all that. She lived in Germany for a while before relocating back to Hollywood to pressure her acting career. She has also played roles in the TV show Bruh and a 2014 Short Film titled I will never hurt you. As of December 2021, they are engaged.
Who Has He Dated In The Past?
There is no info on who he has dated in the past. As far as we know his relationship with his Bruh co-star Alyssa is his first real one. And most likely his last too. The duo seems to be soo in love and is engaged. There is no news about when or where the wedding is going to be. They seem very happy with how things are now. Furthermore, there is also no information on how long the duo has been dating. Celebrities and their secret eating life Am I Right. However, Phillip Mullings Jr’s latest work has been making a lot of waves. First Kill is one of the very first Netflix shows to have a Gay couple in the lead role. This sure will open whole new opportunities for Netflix.
Where to Watch First Kill?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location. You can stream the show on Netflix. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 499 upvotes and no rotten tomatoes rating The show is in its first season and hasn’t aired any episodes yet The episode duration is going to be 60 minutes each and has a rating of TV-MA / Matured Audiences. The show is going to premiere on the 10th of June 2022 and is going to have 8 episodes in season 1. The entire first season should come out on the same day as they do on Netflix so get your subscription updates and be ready to binge the show.
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members were charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
The latest indictment against Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group comes as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot prepares to begin public hearings this week to lay out its findings.
The indictment Monday alleges that the Proud Boys conspired to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power. Tarrio and the others — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.
They are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.
The seditious conspiracy charges are among the most serious filed so far, but aren’t the first of their kind. Eleven members or associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group, including its founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges in a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history.
Three Oath Keepers have already pleaded guilty to the rarely used Civil War-era charge that calls for up to 20 years in prison. The indictment alleges that the Oath Keepers and their associates prepared in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 as if they were going to war, discussing things like weapons and training.
Tarrio, the group’s top leader, wasn’t in Washington, D.C., when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021, but authorities say he helped put into motion the violence that day.
Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.
An attorney for Tarrio said his client “is going to have his day in court.”
“And we intend to vigorously represent him through that process,” said Nayib Hassan.
Defense attorney Carmen Hernendez, who represents Rehl, said her client is “as innocent of these charges as the ones that had already been pending against him.”
“Seditious conspiracy requires the use of force, and he never used any force nor thought about using any force,” Hernandez said.
More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys, whose members describe it as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”
They have brawled with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.
The indictment alleges that the Proud Boys held meetings and communicated over encrypted messages to plan for the attack in the days leading up to Jan. 6. On the day of the riot, authorities say Proud Boys dismantled metal barricades set up to protect the Capitol and mobilized, directed and led members of the crowd into the building.
Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies on Baofeng radios. The Chinese-made devices can be programmed for use on hundreds of frequencies, making it difficult for outsiders to eavesdrop.
Shortly before the riot, authorities say Tarrio posted on social media that the group planned to turn out in “record numbers” on Jan. 6, but would be “incognito” instead of donning their traditional clothing colors of black and yellow.
Around the same time, an unnamed person sent Tarrio a document that laid out plans for occupying a few “crucial buildings” in Washington on Jan. 6, including House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol, the indictment says. The nine-page document was entitled “1776 Returns” and called for having as “many people as possible” to “show our politicians We the People are in charge,” according to the indictment.
Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and a member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola is a Proud Boy member from Rochester, New York.
A New York man pleaded guilty in December to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members. Matthew Greene was the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. Greene agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the attack.
Another Proud Boy, Charles Donohoe, of Kernersville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and assault charges and also agreed to cooperate in the Justice Department’s cases against other members of the extremist group.
In December, a federal judge refused to dismiss an earlier indictment charging alleged leaders of the Proud Boys with conspiring to block the certification of Biden’s electoral college win. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the men were charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.
Shootout in Coon Rapids apartment leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Two men were killed and another wounded Monday afternoon in a shootout inside a Coon Rapids apartment, officials say.
Investigators believe a dispute among the men led to the exchange of gunfire, leaving two of them dead and the third with minor injuries, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County sheriff’s office. Officials said there is no threat to the public.
Police and paramedics responded about 4:50 p.m. to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive, where they found the three wounded men, the news release said.
First responders administered first aid to the two gravely wounded men, but one was declared dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he also died. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will identify them.
No further information was immediately released late Monday.
State Patrol: Motorist killed in Blaine after semi runs red light, collides with SUV
Authorities say a semitrailer truck ran a red light Monday morning in Blaine, colliding with another vehicle and killing its driver.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was southbound on Central Avenue Northeast/Minnesota 65 at the time of the 4:30 a.m. collision at 109th Avenue Northeast. A sport utility vehicle eastbound on 109th was struck, killing its driver, a 51-year-old Coon Rapids woman who wasn’t immediately identified.
The truck driver, Andrew Charles Engren, 37, of East Bethel, suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash, which didn’t involve alcohol.
