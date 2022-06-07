Phillip Mullings Jr.: Is He Dating Someone?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Phillip Mullings Jr is an American Actor, Director, and Cameraman. He is best known for his work in American Soul and Chad. Furthermore, he is also in the new Netflix Original Vampire Drama TV Show First Kill. The 26-year-old is a Florida Native born on the 7th of October 1994. He played the role of Patrick Lorraine an LAPD Detective in American Soul. American Soul is a Musical Drama TV Show that depicts the origin story of Don Cornelius’s music and is one of the most prominent dance programs in the country, Soul Train.

The show only ran for 2 seasons and ended its run on the 15th of July 2020 with 18 episodes. He played the role of Ikrimah in the Sitcom Chad. Chad is about the life of a 14-year-old boy on his mission to gain popularity. He tries every trick in his arsenal to try and get into the cool kid’s gang but nothing seems to be working. And on top of that he has to deal with his mom’s new lifestyle which includes dating.

Is He Dating Someone?

Phillip Mullings Jr has been in a relationship with American Actress Alyssa Goss. The 29-year-old Michigan native is best known for her work on The TV Show The Bobby Brown Story. The Bobby Brown Story is about the life of Bobby Brown and his journey in becoming one of the most successful entertainers the world has to offer. Will his addiction become the end of him and his career? The bigger they are the harder they fall and all that. She lived in Germany for a while before relocating back to Hollywood to pressure her acting career. She has also played roles in the TV show Bruh and a 2014 Short Film titled I will never hurt you. As of December 2021, they are engaged.

Who Has He Dated In The Past?

There is no info on who he has dated in the past. As far as we know his relationship with his Bruh co-star Alyssa is his first real one. And most likely his last too. The duo seems to be soo in love and is engaged. There is no news about when or where the wedding is going to be. They seem very happy with how things are now. Furthermore, there is also no information on how long the duo has been dating. Celebrities and their secret eating life Am I Right. However, Phillip Mullings Jr’s latest work has been making a lot of waves. First Kill is one of the very first Netflix shows to have a Gay couple in the lead role. This sure will open whole new opportunities for Netflix.

Where to Watch First Kill?

The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location. You can stream the show on Netflix. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.

Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 499 upvotes and no rotten tomatoes rating The show is in its first season and hasn’t aired any episodes yet The episode duration is going to be 60 minutes each and has a rating of TV-MA / Matured Audiences. The show is going to premiere on the 10th of June 2022 and is going to have 8 episodes in season 1. The entire first season should come out on the same day as they do on Netflix so get your subscription updates and be ready to binge the show.

