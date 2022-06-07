Finance
Recycling Business – How to Start One From Home
A home-based recycling business can be a lucrative enterprise. Many people think that only the giant waste management companies can make money from waste. On the contrary, even someone who’s just starting out from home can potentially earn a huge income from this business.
Many people throughout the United States have been practicing recycling for years, but few have realized that there is money to be made from collecting waste. In fact, waste management and recycling is a multi-billion dollar industry, employing thousands of workers nationwide. That very few individuals have ventured into the recycling business is not because it isn’t lucrative, but because few people actually know that it is.
Best Business Proposal
Of course, you will be handling stuff from your neighbors’ bins, and if you’re averse to manual labor, then starting out can be a hard proposition unless you have some capital to pay someone else to do the actual handling of recyclables and still make a tidy profit. Let’s face it, some people will always want to work hard for money rather than start a business, even if you present them with a bullet-proof business plan.
A home-based recycling business is probably one of the best propositions you’ll ever hear, anytime. An unlimited supply of recyclable materials, low start-up costs, high profit margin, and few competitors are what make this business attractive and if you’re interested, here are a few ideas on how to get started.
Transport and Storage
Your primary logistical concerns would be transportation and storage. Having a car or a truck is a definite advantage, you can readily cover a wider area within your neighborhood, community, or city. You may have to invest in a few recycling containers and allocate some space in your garage or backyard, but that’s basically the only capital outlay you’ll need to be in business.
Choose your material
Initially, you have to decide on which recyclable item you’re going to focus on. Will you be collecting old newspapers, old phone books, used cell phones, car batteries, aluminum beverage cans, or plastics? This will help you calculate the number of recycling bins or the amount of space to prepare. Some items, like car batteries which can leak toxic heavy metals, would need bigger space and may not be ideal for home storage. Others’ like used mobile phones, can take up less space and in a pinch, can be stored in old cardboard boxes.
Contact the Recycling Depot
The next step would be to get in touch with the recycling depot or materials recovery facility where you can deliver your collected materials, and make the necessary arrangements. Distance is an important factor – the closer the facility to your home, the lesser the hauling costs would be. Other recyclers and traders, like Pacebutler Corporation in Edmond, Oklahoma, which buys used cell phones, would actually pay your shipping costs. If you’re planning on collecting old cellular phones, go online and check out their purchase price for used mobile phones.
Map out your collection points
One last step before you go on your collection rounds. Identify your collection points – these are the places or establishments located in different spots within your service area where people can bring their recyclable items to. Cultivate contacts, make new friends as you make your rounds – this is very important to your recycling business, or to any business, for that matter. Your contacts and friends within the community are the people who would want to see you succeed and can help you identify strategic places where you can leave bins, boxes, or containers for your collection effort.
These are the basic steps on how to start a recycling business from home. Get to work, put everything down on paper, and fill in the numbers, according to your particular situation. If you’ve been recycling for years in a sincere desire to protect the environment, you’re doing the right thing and I admire you for it. But, earning while recycling is a better idea. Start a recycling business today – it’s an opportunity that’s definitely worth considering.
Getting Your Accountant Services Right the First Time
Small business owners struggle to effectively administer their own internal accountant services and grapple with managing the books. When setting up a comprehensive accounting department it is important for you to ensure the following five areas are covered: payroll services, tax deductions, incentives and credits, corporate taxes, and financial statements. If you effectively set up your accounting department to cover these core areas you will be able to get your accountant services right the first time. Make sure you recruit someone with the right mix of knowledge, skills and personal attributes.
Some small businesses prefer to outsource their accountant services and focus on their core business instead. However, if you have a general understanding of payroll and can afford to recruit an effective payroll professional you should be able to manage internal accountant service effectively. Make sure that the person you recruit to handle your payroll is familiar with specified payroll responsibilities required by government agencies. They must understand the fundamentals of payroll management and implement options to make the process simple enough for you to follow. Accountant services that are critical to a robust payroll system will mandate accurate and timely submissions; a late payroll attracts penalties and interest charges so make sure to get it right the first time.
Apart from handling payroll your accounting professional must be knowledgeable about taxation principles and practices. Essential accountant services that must be provided are tax strategies, tax compliance and tax planning with an aim to minimize your taxation obligations. Make sure they are versed in assisting you with taking advantage of tax credits, and incentives for which you are eligible. Don’t allow your business to be denied access to these valuable incentives and credits because of a lack of knowledge on the part of your accountant.
Corporate tax obligations must be accurately prepared; this is often an intricate process that must be executed by a trained professional with relevant experience. Preparing corporate taxes to meet compliance regulations can be an onerous task. If your accountant holds the prestigious Big 4 tax credentials you can be sure that your internal accountant service is sound and operating on the cutting edge.
Your financial statements must be prepared in a format that is standard to ensure uniformity. Your accountant will be required to prepare all your financial statements and reports inclusive of the following: balance sheet reports outlining the company’s assets, liabilities, and ownership equity. The accountant will also provide a statement of comprehensive income showing expenditure, income and profit and loss. Other accountant services that must be provided are preparation of your statement of cash flows and associated documents. This will identify your company’s cash flow activities so you know the solvency of your business.
Before your recruit an accountant to provide internal accountant services for your organization make sure that the person is confidential and will operate with a high level of integrity. They must have knowledge of accounting procedures and demonstrate a high level of familiarity with spreadsheet related applications. Finally, make sure your accountant is an effective communicator with great interpersonal skills. If you are unable to locate the right mix of skills your best bet would be outsource your accountant services to a professional provider.
What Is A Marketing Initiative?
Marketing is not as simple as many may lead you to believe. In order for your business to be effective, you need to understand what is involved in promoting what you are offering in terms of products and services. That is where a good marketing initiative comes in to play. A marketing initiative is essentially anything that is clearly defined as a marketing effort. Simple, isn’t it? It is basically anything specific in your marketing plan. So what types of things are considered marketing initiatives? Here are a few examples that may help you.
For larger companies, a marketing initiative can be a theme. For instance, a set of commercials that use a specific character or funny situation over and over may be considered a marketing initiative. This, though, would certainly be more common with large businesses. An example of this is the Geiko commercials that feature the cute talking gekko. The initiative is to associate their car insurance services and products with a character that sticks in your head. Being cute is an added advantage. This is why many commercials use cute, cuddly characters such as babies and puppies etc.
Another example of a marketing initiative is undertaking a certain method relentlessly. Sometimes you may wish to focus your efforts solely on one method of marketing. If, for instance, you decide to implement email marketing with great fervor, then you can call that your email marketing initiative. You will outline a plan very specific to that initiative. And you will carry it out. Focusing your efforts into a sole initiative demands that you understand it intimately. You better know what you are doing if that’s the ONLY initiative you’ve got. In addition you also need to have a backup plan in case your initiative does not come through for you as you hoped. Often, when you put all your eggs in one basket, you better have more eggs!
Another type of marketing initiative you may invoke is a large scale shift in what you are doing. If you are going away from traditional marketing to exclusively use the internet that is a whole new marketing initiative you are putting in place. Though not as specific as other examples, it is certainly something that directly affects the marketing of your company. These types of initiatives are usually done parallelly with your existing marketing initiatives. The old initiatives are slowly phased out as the new one takes over.
A marketing initiative can also be as simple as a shift in an idea. You can have a new marketing initiative that simply changes the way you promote your company, or more specifically what about the company you are trying to promote. A shift in positioning is a good example.
Marketing initiative is a broad term that is used often. However, if you understand what it is you will be more able to effectively put an initiative in place if you need to. Changing or implementing an initiative is a big part of the promotion of your business. So it’s important that you understand what it means in the first place.
Indian Garments Market: An Overview
The Indian garment industry is one of the large scale industries of the country which employs nearly 8 million workers. Most workers employed in this industry are women and the industry contributes around 4% to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With changing times, Indian garment manufacturers are coming up with new products to meet domestic as well as global demand.
Indian Garment Industry Hubs
If one talks about concentration, then India has around 10 major garment producing hubs which specialize in producing variety of garments. Tirupur, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has nearly 1500 knitwear garment producing units and is also called the “T-Shirt Town” of India.
In the north, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida have emerged as hubs for production and export of readymade garments for women and children. Ludhiana in Punjab and Indore in Madhya Pradesh are also known for production of high-quality readymade garments. Bareilly, in Uttar Pradesh is known for zari work, which is one of the best in the world.
Major Markets
Indian garments are known for their quality all across the globe. The demand for garments manufactured in India is increasing exponentially the world over because Indian manufacturers produce high-quality products at a relatively cheaper rate than other countries. The major markets where Indian garments are in high demand are US, UK, Germany, Bangladesh, Italy, France, Spain and Turkey. Apart from increasing demand in the international market, India’s own fashion statement has undergone rapid changes over the years which have significantly bolstered the domestic demand.
Indian Garment Exports
Lately, garment exporters of the country have been facing tough competition from China and Bangladesh. However, with orders being diverted, the sector is brimming with confidence. It is to be noted that the government has targeted exports worth US$17 billion in the current fiscal year.
The recovery of American economy and high demand from Europe has helped the country’s garment sector. China, one of India’s major competitors in the sector, has been losing it’s edge because of rising labor and raw-material costs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is facing the heat because of fires and collapses of its own factories. The last fiscal was disappointing for the sector in terms of exports. Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) estimated that exports went down from US$ 13.5 billion in 2011-12 to US$ 12.5 billion in 2012-13.
Problems of the Sector
The garment industry of the country, however, is plagued with several problems. Scarcity of labor and poor working conditions are two of the major roadblocks dogging the sector. Though India produce garments at a low price as compared to other countries, yet escalating raw material costs lately is a major concern. Labor costs and cotton yarn prices have increased manifold in recent years, which is putting pressure on manufacturers. India also needs to revisit its labor laws and invite more foreign direct investment in the sector to gain a competitive edge. Production efficiency also needs to be enhanced and manufacturers need to know the recent trends at the back of their hands to sustain against global competitors.
