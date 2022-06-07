Finance
Scottsdale, Arizona Real Estate
Many home owners in Arizona are facing tough times because of several underlying issues that home owners may or may not be aware of. An Executive Sales Associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage wants to discuss these issues so that you have useful information to make an informed decision about your future regarding Real Estate in Arizona. Do what you will with this information. This is one Real Estate Agents opinion and makes no guarantees. Market conditions are impossible to forecast. This article is designed to tell you what has been happening in the past, and where we are today regarding Arizona Real Estate issues.
Now may be an excellent time to purchase a home in Arizona. The interests rates are good, the prices are low, and sellers are giving amazing incentives. There is now way to determine if the prices have fallen as far as they are going to go, but home prices seem to be leveling out. Home builders in Arizona are still building massive communities on the outskirts of Phoenix, Mesa, Buckeye, Chandler, and Casa Grande. Builders would not be building if people were not buying these homes. Yes, the builders are giving great incentives. Residential re-seller’s are also giving great incentives because they are imitating the builder incentives.
Home buyers in Arizona are facing a complicated decision right now. Should they live sixty miles from work and pay two hundred thousand dollars for a home, or should they live ten miles from work and pay three hundred thousand dollars for a home? When making this decision, it would be best to calculate how much money you will spend on gas, how much your vehicle will depreciate because of the amount of miles you are putting on your car, how much time you will spend away from family with a long commute, and how much traffic you are willing to put up with. It would be wise to do a mathematical calculation on these factors versus a higher mortgage payment to see which would make more sense financially. However, other factors will be involved such as school districts and amenities.
Buying a home in Arizona is getting more difficult. Lenders are raising the bar because of the drastic increase in foreclosures. When there is a high percentage rate of foreclosures, lenders must raise their standards to protect their investments. Someone thinking about purchasing a home in Arizona will need a series of qualifications to get into a home loan such as a good work history, a descent credit score, and a good debt to income ratio. Lenders are requiring higher credit scores, more income, and longer work histories given the recent foreclosure rates. Lenders are also requiring more documentation on your assets and liabilities.
When lenders raise the bar, not as many people can qualify to purchase a home. This, combined with builders and sellers flooding the market with home listings, is creating an overall slow down of the market because the public’s confidence has weakened. The growth in Arizona is still phenomenal. Arizona is now the number one growing state in the entire United States.
If you are thinking about purchase a home, now may be the best time with the current interest rates, and the amazing incentives available. It is extremely common for people to get into homes with zero down. If you are a seller, now may not be the best time to put your home on the market. If you have to move, consider renting your home out to a good tenant. A qualified Realtor will be able to help you put your home on the market for lease. Lease option purchases are also becoming very popular in Arizona. They are designed to help a person that does not yet qualify for a home have a possibility of purchasing your home at the end of the term of the lease. This gives someone time to clean up their credit issues. However, a lease option purchase does not guarantee that the tenant must buy your home, they just have the option.
There is a link below, a website developed by an Executive Sales Associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, that is truly helpful and is designed to educate the public. Definitely take a look at the website if you have been thinking about buying or selling a home in Scottsdale, Phoenix, or any other city in Arizona
Finance
Federal Disability Retirement Under FERS and CSRS
Federal and Postal employees sign onto a “compensation package” when they become employees of the Federal Government or the U.S. Postal Service. Regardless of which agency of the Federal Government an individual works for, an employee of the Federal Government or the U.S. Postal Service is under one of two basic systems: FERS – an acronym for “Federal Employees Retirement Systems” – essentially those employees first hired after December 31, 1983; or CSRS – standing for “Civil Service Retirement System” — those pre-1983 employees. There are some intertwining “cross-overs”, termed as “CSRS Offset”, etc., but for our purposes in discussing Federal Disability Retirement benefits, it is sufficient to simply identify the two main generic designations.
Whether under FERS, CSRS, or CSRS offset, every Federal and Postal employee has multiple benefits when becoming an employee of a Federal Agency or the U.S. Postal Service: salary; health insurance options; life insurance options; Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) contributions; FECA (Federal Employees’ Compensation Act) rights – essentially, the Federal Form of Worker’s Compensation; and Federal Disability Retirement benefits under FERS or CSRS.
Of course, when an individual first becomes employed by the Federal Government or the U.S. Postal Service, it is rare that one takes much notice about the latter two “benefits” as part of the total compensation package. For, how many employees would ask their potential employers about the laws governing employee benefits available if injured on the job, or more rarely, benefits allowable if a person becomes medically disabled from being able to perform one or more of the essential elements of one’s job?
It becomes of great importance, however, when a medical condition begins to impact one’s ability to perform the job that one became employed for, with the Federal Government or the U.S. Postal Service. In such a case, what one doesn’t know, can indeed hurt you. Since you only have one (1) year from time you are separated from Federal Service to file for Federal Disability Retirement benefits under FERS or CSRS, it is important to know your rights. Furthermore, because it is not your agency which determines whether or not you are eligible for Federal Disability, but rather the Office of Personnel Management who reviews and determines whether or not you are approved or disapproved, it is important to have the proper legal representation to secure your financial future.
There are multiple issues governing the preparation and submission of a Federal Disability Retirement Application, including: completion of the proper and necessary Standard Forms; the gathering of the proper medical documentation in order to meet the legal eligibility criteria and prove by a preponderance of the evidence that you are eligible; citation of the proper legal authorities in order to persuade the Office of Personnel Management that you meet the necessary criteria; and overcoming any objections concerning “reasonable accommodations” that the Federal Agency or the U.S. Postal Service often alleges, and which can create one of multiple stumbling blocks in the path to obtaining Federal Disability Retirement benefits under FERS or CSRS.
Finance
8 Great Reasons For Starting a Network Marketing Business
Network marketing has changed the lives of millions of ordinary people just like YOU and me around the globe and if you’re hesitating in joining a network marketing business, then take a look at some of the benefits you’ll gain.
Benefit #1: This Business Can Be Build On A Part Time basis.
No need to quit your current job to join a network marketing company; hence stressing to be able to put food on the table and provide for your family and other household expenses.
While you still got a regular job, you can dedicate a few hours a week to work on your home-based business…The training we offer once you join will literally give you tips on how to work less and earn more.
I’ve met many full time students that have been able to build successful businesses and are earning a lot more money for themselves while they get their school degrees.
Benefit #2: Very Low Start-Up Cost (Meager Investment Required)
If you wanted to start a regular business from scratch, then you’ll definitely need to invest thousands and thousands of dollars to get started.
Buying a McDonalds franchise can cost you up to $300,000 as a start-up cost and most people don’t got that kind of money.
With a network marketing company, you can own your own franchise and begin making money Right Away with ONLY a few hundred dollars!
Benefit #3: No Income Ceiling
By becoming a better marketer with the tools and training you’ll receive from us, growing your business will be a lot more easier and with this business, you got the potential of earning as much money as you’d like without being in debt from the beginning.
Benefit #4 Residual Income (Passive Income)
Residual income is what all entrepreneurs are seeking for in the long-term with their businesses…but what does it mean?
To make it simple to understand, residual income is the money that you’re able to earn on a constant basis from your business without working.
In other words, rather than exchanging your time for money like you’ll do at a regular 9-5 job, you spend some time to build a potent business by leveraging the efforts of others, then the income will keep flowing in no matter what.
Building a residual income from your business is doable but it requires lots of work and perseverance. You must become a leader and create new leaders in your team in order for your business to duplicate.
Network marketing easily allows you to build a residual income for life…If done properly; you’ll continuously get paid without getting your hands dirty.
Benefit #5: Tax Advantages
There are a lot of tax advantages that you can benefit from simply because you own a business. With a home-based business, you get paid first without any tax deductions, invest all you can into your business, and then be taxed on whatever is left.
That’s one of the biggest loopholes EVER. Get paid, invest your earning through corporations, and then get taxed on whatever money is left.
You definitely do not have this opportunity as an employee because before you even you see your paycheck, the government already took his share…and it doesn’t stop there since your first line of expense as en employee is taxes.
After all this, you’ll be forced to struggle and live on whatever money is left.
It really aggravates me when I hear people say that business owners are heavily taxed and have a lot less advantages than employees. That’s total ignorance and here’s why…
Tax laws are written in the rich and wealthy people’s favor since they possess power and influence.
In addition to this huge benefit, you will be able to get better and higher tax returns because you can claim every PENNY that you spend in building your business. These may include the following:
*Electricity
*Rent (spaces that you use to run your business)
*Internet
*Telephone
*Home insurance
*Food supplies
*Business tools (computers, printers, ink, webcams, microphones, etc…)
*Business related travel costs
*Advertising expenses (Fliers, Press Releases, Ezine ads, PPC, etc…)
*And much more…
So why pay more taxes when there’s a L-E-G-A-L way to avoid them?
Benefit #6: Time Flexibility
Having a home-based business is a dream come true for a lot of people around the world. You and only you manage your time.
There’s no boss looking behind your shoulders at all times making sure that you’re getting the job done.
You work and build your business at your own pace. There’s really no stress and you could be in your pajamas all day and be building a successful business from the comfort of your home.
By joining a network marketing company, you own and control your business…It’s not the other way around.
Benefit #7: Meeting Great People
Throughout your network marketing endeavors, you’ll meet incredible people that share the same values as you. You know what’s even better, you’ll be in constant contact and surrounded by successful people from whom you can learn and get great advices from.
Instead of discouraging you, these people have the same views as you and therefore will be there to support and guide you all the way. That alone is priceless!
Benefit #8: Great Free Training
By joining any network marketing company, you’ll receive some sort of training.
They’ll teach you things like personal development, pubic speaking, sales, marketing and many other life-time valuable skills that you’ll be able to use in your everyday life.
I truly hope that all these *BENEFITS* will help you make a better decision about network marketing and why there’s so much to gain.
Finance
Business Benefits of Behavioral Training Programs
For a business to succeed, it needs people with positive attitude. No matter how advanced technology and infrastructure it possesses, it if does not promote a work culture where its people can learn, grow, and thrive, it cannot hope to improve its financial numbers and make a mark in the industry. It is well said that it is your people who make or break your business. So if you want an effective workforce, you must provide for their training and growth.
When it comes to training, it is the behavioral training programs that top the chart
Behavioral training includes training on communication skills, interpersonal skills, presentation skills, negotiation skills, multitasking, decision making, creating problem solving, winning through people, etc.
Whether it is a financial services company or an international banking chain, it can make its people more productive and enthusiastic about their work by putting them through behavioral training solutions. However, it is important that they are trained only on the skills which they need or will help them perform their tasks more effectively.
The management skills training company will figure out the training needs using a needs-diagnostic study
Though there is no dearth of training companies in the market, it is good to know that not all companies are equal, and thus, the onus lies on the business to decide which behavioral training company would best fit the purpose. Select a training provider which has conducted similar trainings in the past, and can assure you results.
It is also to be noted that one time trainings may not lead to desired changes in employees’ productivity or business outcome; for that, a business needs to arrange for long term training solutions. Some of the top companies in the market have set up training academies in partnerships with their chosen training companies so that their new as well as seasoned employees keep getting the best of what new-age training solutions have to offer.
Post completion of training programs, the training companies also carry out metric-based evaluation. This helps them further customize their courses and thus, make them more relevant and effective for attendees.
Behavioral training programs equip employees with the skills to manage their work better; and above all, they can explain and handle customers more effectively. And when people perform better, it shows up in revenues, profits, and customer happiness. You get more repeat business and your customers go on to become your ‘brand advocate’.
