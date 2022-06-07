News
Slain retired Wisconsin judge attended law school in St. Paul
A slain retired Wisconsin judge, fatally shot in his home last week in an apparently targeted attack by an aggrieved former defendant, attended law school in St. Paul.
John Roemer was a 1983 graduate of Hamline University School of Law, which merged with William Mitchell College of Law in 2015 to create Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
On Monday, Mitchell Hamline President and Dean Anthony Niedwiecki said in a statement:
“We grieve Judge Roemer’s death and offer our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We work tirelessly at Mitchell Hamline to encourage our students to use their law degrees to serve the public. Judge Roemer was setting such an example for our students and alums. In addition to a long career on the bench, he also served in the military.
“The work to continuously make our justice system fairer and more equitable is built upon a bedrock that the public servants in those roles must feel safe to do their jobs. Judge Roemer’s murder is a tragic reminder that the work towards a safer environment also remains. But as a law school, we remain steadfast in our focus and drive to graduate law students who will do that work for the greater good.”
The gunman suspected of killing Roemer had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday.
Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing Roemer, a retired Juneau County judge, at Roemer’s house in the central Wisconsin community of New Lisbon on Friday, the state Department of Justice said.
Uhde was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following attempts by police to negotiate with him. He was hospitalized in critical condition, DOJ officials said.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected people who were “part of the judicial system.”
But investigators believe the gunman also may have planned to target other government officials and found a list in his vehicle that contained the names of several other prominent elected leaders, a law enforcement official said. The other targets on the list, which mentioned Roemer, included Evers, McConnell and Whitmer, the official said.
Roemer was found zip-tied to a chair in his home and had been fatally shot, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Uhde has an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.
Roemer, 68, was a “very loving, very encouraging man with a wonderful sense of humor who will be dearly missed” by the community, said Chip Wilke, pastor at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, where Roemer was president of the congregation and evangelism chairman. “He was in my office several mornings a week.”
Roemer retired from the bench in 2017. He was first elected in 2004 and was reelected in 2010 and 2016. He previously had served as an assistant district attorney for Juneau County and an assistant state public defender. He also worked in private practice and served as a lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army Reserve.
Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of pipeline saboteur
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an eight-year prison sentence for an environmental activist who tried to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy facility for vandalizing construction sites on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline in 2016 and 2017.
Iowa U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger included a terrorism-related enhancement in her sentencing, finding that the crime was “calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government.” Reznicek appealed that enhancement, arguing that she was acting against a private company.
But the appeals court found that “any error was harmless” in Ebinger’s sentencing because the judge had noted she would have imposed the eight-year sentence regardless of the terrorism enhancement, the Des Moines Register reported.
An attorney for Reznicek declined to comment on the court’s decision.
Ruby Montoya, another activist who acted with Reznicek, has pleaded guilty to a charge in the incident. But she has attempted to withdraw that plea, arguing she was unfairly pressured into entering it.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists
HOUSTON — A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL.
The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women.
“Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right,” Buzbee said in a statement.
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.
The latest lawsuit makes similar allegations as the woman, a massage therapist, accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her during an August 2020 session in her apartment. The woman alleges that during the massage session, Watson exposed himself and masturbated and “offered no apology or explanation for his conduct.”
The woman has quit being a massage therapist because of what happened to her and now suffers from depression and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.
Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said he could not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit.
“Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs,” Hardin said in a statement Monday.
Hardin has previously said Watson had consensual sexual activity with three of the women and did not force any of his accusers to have sexual contact.
The first 22 lawsuits were filed in March and April of 2021, with the latest two being filed since two of the women detailed encounters with Watson while being interviewed on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”
As the 24th lawsuit was being formally announced, Watson took part in the Browns’ charity golf outing in Rocky River, Ohio. Watson did not speak to the media.
Before Watson arrived at Westwood Country Club, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the latest lawsuit causes the organization to revisit with the quarterback about his legal situation.
“With that, we’re trying to just be respectful of the process and let that take care of it,” Stefanski said.
Two separate Texas grand juries in March declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.
But Watson could still be suspended if the NFL determines he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The three-time Pro Bowler has been interviewed by league investigators, who will present their findings to disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the investigation was nearing a conclusion.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said there was no update on the investigation or any timeline.
“We will decline comment as the matter remains under review,” he said in an email to The Associated Press.
Watson has maintained his innocence, saying any sexual activity was consensual.
At his introductory news conference with the Browns in March, Watson denied any wrongdoing. “I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life,” Watson said. “I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”
Stefanski said Monday the team is prepared to handle whatever the league decides.
“I think all along we’re just going to take those things day-by-day and when we have information, then we’ll act on said information,” he said.
Watson was traded from the Texans to Cleveland in March and then signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with his new team despite his ongoing legal problems.
Cleveland signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to back up Watson. Baker Mayfield remains on the team, but the Browns are looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.
Watson has been participating in the Browns’ offseason team activities, which will continue this week. The team has a mandatory minicamp scheduled from June 14-16.
___
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reported from Cleveland.
Ravens sign TE Isaiah Likely to rookie contract; 7 draftees remain unsigned
The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed tight end Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract.
Likely, a fourth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina, is the Ravens’ fourth selection from the 2022 draft to finalize his deal. Center Tyler Linderbaum (first round), defensive tackle Travis Jones (third) and running back Tyler Badie (sixth) have also signed their rookie contracts.
Seven players remain unsigned as next week’s mandatory minicamp approaches: safety Kyle Hamilton (first round), outside linebacker David Ojabo (second), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth), tight ends Charlie Kolar (fourth), punter Jordan Stout (fourth) and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams (fourth).
Terms of Likely’s deal were not disclosed, but players taken in his draft slot (No. 139 overall) are expected to receive four-year deals worth about $4.2 million total.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Likely had 59 catches for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Chanticleers. He finished with 133 catches for 2,050 yards and 25 touchdowns over his college career.
“I remember watching him on tape early on,” coach John Harbaugh said after he was picked in April. “It was just like, ‘Man, this guy is making plays all the time.’ He lines up as a receiver; he’s catching the ball as a wide receiver. He lines up at tight end. They motion him. They run him in boots … and he’s just really electric. He runs downfield. Sometimes he blocks people and knocks them off their feet downfield. It’s just an interesting guy, but you watch him, [and] it’s not like an obvious position fit; he’s just kind of a playmaker-type guy.”
