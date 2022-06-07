News
State Patrol: Motorist killed in Blaine after semi runs red light, collides with SUV
Authorities say a semitrailer truck ran a red light Monday morning in Blaine, colliding with another vehicle and killing its driver.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was southbound on Central Avenue Northeast/Minnesota 65 at the time of the 4:30 a.m. collision at 109th Avenue Northeast. A sport utility vehicle eastbound on 109th was struck, killing its driver, a 51-year-old Coon Rapids woman who wasn’t immediately identified.
The truck driver, Andrew Charles Engren, 37, of East Bethel, suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash, which didn’t involve alcohol.
Watch MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic win $18,401 on his first episode of ‘Jeopardy’
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic won his first episode of “Jeopardy,” which aired Monday. The 32-year-old took home $18,401, beating reigning champion Ryan Long, who had just won his 16th game in a row.
Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service, performed well throughout the game, offering the correct questions in topics ranging from science to history to film.
He also found two Daily Doubles in the second round, winning $3,200 in a true Daily Double in the D-Day category and losing $5,000 in the Cyrillic script category.
The Illinois native entered Final Jeopardy with $10,800 and was the only one of the three to provide the correct response to this: “Of the Argonauts seeking the golden fleece, these two from the same family were from Sparta according to Homer.” (It was Castor and Pollux.)
The win ensures Ahasic a spot on Tuesday’s episode, with airs at 4:30 p.m. on KARE 11.
As a teen, Ahasic fell hard for “Jeopardy” during Ken Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins. He began applying for the show each year in 2006. After 15 tries, he made the final cut and shot his episodes in April. (The show films five episodes a day, twice a week.)
It was an auspicious start for Ahasic. Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, now ranks ninth in the show’s players with the most consecutive wins.
Tylor Megill rejoining the Mets on the west coast; Brandon Nimmo back in lineup after hit by pitch
SAN DIEGO – Tylor Megill is on his way to the west coast to join the Mets.
The right-hander flew to San Diego on Monday as he inches closer to his return from right biceps tendinitis. Megill is expected to be activated before the Mets take on the Angels this weekend, which is the last leg of their 10-game, 11-day road trip.
“He’s been good for a while,” Buck Showalter said of Megill. “Just trying to make sure he’s 100 percent.”
Though the Mets aren’t 100 percent committed on a start date for Megill, he is lined up to pitch on Saturday against the Angels. Showalter said Megill should be able to throw at least five innings in his first time back in the Mets rotation since May 11.
Megill’s first and only rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton took place on Sunday. He gave up two earned runs on three hits, permitted no walks, and recorded five strikeouts over 3.2 innings and 53 pitches. Outside of a first-inning home run, the other two hits that Megill surrendered came on soft contact.
“I feel ready to go,” Megill said on Sunday. “My arm feels great, body feels good. … Everything is feeling natural right now.”
DODGEBALL
Brandon Nimmo was back in the lineup on Monday for the Mets’ series opener against the Padres after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
He was hit by a Caleb Ferguson 95-mph fastball that drilled his right hand with two outs in the seventh inning. It was the same hand, and nearly the same location, on his right wrist that has been bothering him in the past week. The outfielder did not play against the Phillies last Saturday due to the wrist discomfort. But he doesn’t believe the hit by pitch on Sunday made the wrist injury any worse.
“We dodged a bullet there for sure,” Nimmo said on Monday. “I found a way to manage. It’s OK. I think it was hit half and half on the hand and the padding.”
Nimmo, who almost always sprints to first base even after getting hit by a pitch, was down on the ground for several moments in obvious pain. Showalter and a Mets trainer came out to check on the center fielder, but Nimmo soon stood up and took first base. After the seventh inning, Showalter came back out to check on Nimmo, who shooed him away and ran to the outfield to remain in the game.
“It’s been tough,” Nimmo said of playing through the injury. “Fortunately, this is the first kind of rough patch that I’ve gone through this year. .. I just wanna play. I love playing. I love being out here. The consistency is so key to being out here.”
J.D. Davis starts at first base for first time since 2018 in Mets’ series opener at Padres
SAN DIEGO – Who’s on first? J.D. Davis, of course.
Davis was the starting first baseman, hitting sixth, for the Mets’ series opener against the Padres on Monday at Petco Park. First baseman Pete Alonso was the designated hitter.
Buck Showalter said he wanted to give Alonso a day off from being on his feet. The slugger has played in all 57 games for the Mets this season, including 42 starts at first base.
“[Joey] Cora and Buck have asked me what my thoughts are on first base, and I’m a little new over there, but I said I can go over there and catch the ball and do my part,” Davis said on Monday. “I think Pete was a little heavy on the legs yesterday so he needs a day for DH. It’s my part to step in and play first base.”
Davis has played 15 career games at first base, including eight starts. His most recent appearance at the corner position was in 2018 with the Astros. He walked into Petco Park about five hours before first pitch Monday, and that’s when bench coach Glenn Sherlock told Davis that he’d be starting at first.
But Davis was expecting that moment to come. He spent the past two weeks working with Cora, the Mets third base and infield coach, taking ground balls and getting his work in at first base. Davis recently got a first base mitt, which Taijuan Walker briefly wore to break the glove in. Bullpen catcher Eric Langill also wore Davis’ mitt this past week while playing catch with pitchers.
During spring training this year, Davis only got a couple of reps in at first base, which Showalter described as “not enough.” With a shortened spring training this past March, due to the owners’ lockout, Showalter said the Mets didn’t have enough focus on getting him out there. But the skipper said Davis ramped up his first-base glove work in-season to a level that was sufficient enough for the team.
“I’m pretty good,” Davis said of playing first. “I’m pretty comfortable. It’s not something crazy. It’s not catcher, center field or shortstop or anything like that.”
Davis and Showalter agreed that the footwork and timing at first base would be his biggest challenge adapting to the position for the first time in four years. Davis also played some first base in college at California State University in Fullerton.
Since the Mets optioned backup first baseman Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse last week, the team’s options to start at first base are somewhat limited to Davis and outfielder Mark Canha, who has played 119 games at that first across eight seasons with Oakland. The Mets knew, once Smith was sent down to the minors, that Davis would be their primary option at first especially when the opposing pitcher was a left-hander. On Monday, the Mets faced Padres southpaw Blake Snell.
“Pete needs a day,” Showalter deadpanned. “J.D.’s an infielder. I’d be surprised if he’s not capable.”
