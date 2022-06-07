Thales announces the launch of its new referral program
Thales, an innovative DeFi protocol dedicated to parimutuel markets, has announced the launch of its affiliate referral campaign.
The affiliate program will create on-chain incentives to gather new users, allowing them to earn by generating a referral link and sharing it with friends, traders, and potential buyers. The program is an excellent opportunity to benefit from others’ trading volume while helping Thales expand its ecosystem with novel parimutuel markets, increased volume, and brand exposure.
Referral Program Details
By sharing their referral link, users will receive an equivalent of 50% of the trading fee (1% of total volume) from each trade the new user they onboarded executes.
Funds generated through the referral program are automatically deposited in users’ wallets in the form of sUSD, the stablecoin of the Synthetix ecosystem.
As a way to kick off the referral program and further gamify its protocol, Thales is distributing a total of 20,000 $OP tokens among participants who make it to the top of the affiliate leaderboard. Thus, on top of a percentage of trades made by referrals, users will also have the chance to gain exposure to the $OP token.
About Thales
Named after a historical Greek philosopher, Thales is a multi-chain protocol that allows the creation of simple positioning markets. It was created originally on Ethereum and now operates on the Optimism and Polygon blockchains.
The team behind Thales aims to explore a new frontier in on-chain derivatives, allowing users to create their own parimutuel market where others can take positions through its unique and capital-efficient architecture, Thales offers probability-based pricing with fully collateralized positions so the exact profit/loss of any position is calculated beforehand.
All markets are fully collateralized and backed by a liquidity pool, which guarantees payouts for winners and staking opportunities for THALES holders with added OP token incentives as well. Thales also leverages Chainlink oracle services to provide the most accurate and reliable information to its markets.
Looking ahead
Thales Automatic Market Makers (AMM) have gathered over $2 million in volume since its launch. While the exotic markets are all about taking positions based on real-life outcomes, the Thales markets allow all-or-nothing tokenized UP, DOWN, IN, and OUT positions to be taken based on crypto assets’ performance.
The Thales DAO is now looking to grow its reach with an aggressive marketing campaign, a new affiliate program, and the addition of a new market fully dedicated to sports (Overtime Sports Markets).
For more information about the potential of its non-custodial parimutuel markets, check the official documentation and their socials on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter.
For more information visit the Thales Walkthrough video.
Top web2 VC Pitango has launched First Labs, a thesis-driven web3 lab designed to bridge the traditional economy and web3. Israel’s leading venture capital firm, Pitango operates seed and early venture fund Pitango First. The latter has now masterminded First Labs, which incorporates Israel’s first investment DAO to support the needs of web3 investors, entrepreneurs and developers.
First Labs will support investment in early stage companies utilizing web3 technologies including blockchain, tokenization, NFTs, and metaverses. It will identify ventures that have sustainable growth models through equity and/or token-based investments. More than just a web3 investment fund, First Labs will provide the mentoring to help projects realize their potential by introducing them to its extensive partner network.
Ayal Itzkovitz, Managing Partner at PItango First: “We’ve been involved in the crypto space in the last five years and have been following it closely. We believe that the time is ripe to bring the VC and crypto native community together in a new, modern, and relevant vehicle that will foster innovation and support sustainable venture building in the Web 3.0 space”
In keeping with the democratic, community-centric principles that underpin web3, First Labs will operate a novel investment DAO, known as First DAO. Founding members of the DAO include Aviv Barzilay, core members of the Pitango First team, and leading blockchain figures including Tomer Weiss, Amit Peled, Oren De-lange and MarketAcross partners Nadav Dekner, Elad Mor, and Itai Elizur
Aviv Barzilay, Head of First Labs said: “From liquidity mining to token engineering, First Labs is designed to answer the unique needs of the crypto space. Our platform will allow founders and community members to connect, and will empower web2 companies to make the leap into web3 with confidence. Having partnered with top crypto-native companies and domain experts, First Labs has the expertise to unlock the web3 universe and everything it has to offer.”
Despite the vast potential that web3 holds for fostering highly engaged communities, centred around asset ownership, tokenization, virtual worlds, and global access, it remains isolated from the traditional tech world. First Labs will aim to bridge this divide, onboarding web2 companies to the fast-growing space while making it easier for investors to identify the first wave of web3 unicorns.
First DAO will incorporate the structure of a decentralised autonomous organisation over time, gradually assigning stewardship to its community. Having exited stealth mode today, First Labs intends to launch its first program to accelerate web3 teams within two months. Its community members will play a pivotal role in advancing the developments of ideas and concepts around the projects it supports in the First Labs Program
About Pitango
Pitango First is the seed and early stage fund of Pitango. An Israeli VC, we’ve invested in more than 20 companies in the last two years and have 40 active companies in our portfolio including four unicorns: Graphcore, PsiQuantum, Optibus, and Drivenets. We leverage the vast Pitango portfolio of almost 100 active companies and about 200 alumni companies to drive strategic alliances for our companies. Learn more: https://www.pitango.com/
About First Labs
First Labs is a web3 venture lab bridging web2 and web3. The creation of Pitango First, First Labs is focused on three main pillars: the community, its projects, and connectivity between the traditional economy and the crypto space. The investment activity of First Labs will be managed by First DAO, an investment DAO tasked with identifying outstanding web3 startups. To join the First Labs waitlist, go to: first-labs.xyz
Crypto assets are expected to be treated similarly to monetary claims.
Law update by the end of this year after legal team advice.
Japan’s Ministry of Justice, is in process of updating the Organized crime sector laws to inculcate the cryptocurrency. Digital assets are the focus of money laundering, cyber-attacks, and anti-social activities, and there is no particular law they fall under.
The organized crime sector deals with real estate, moving property, and monetary claims. The officials mark similar characteristics from all these in cryptocurrency, they are hesitant in places such as not being backed up by any government or banks. But it is deposited using a medium called Exchange, which resembles deposits made in Monetary funds.
This February, a legislative council, which acts as an advisory body, decided to stricten the actions against the criminal activities practiced in the cyber world. To do so, after discussion with the legal team, changes are expected to be pronounced in the current law by the end of this year.
As per the JVCEA stats, 102k million yen valued crypto transactions were made as of June 2022. And a major forge was in 2018 worth 58 billion yen during a cyber leak. A steady increase in the number of transactions as false can also be seen.
Considering the launch of the most anticipated hard fork on the Cardano blockchain, dubbed ‘Vasil,’ investors expect more growth for the crypto project in near future. Consequently, traders’ actions over the tentative launch of the most significant upgrade of the project pumped ADA’s value more than other top-ranked digital assets’ gains.
The upcoming upgrade will take place on June 29, 2022. And it will possibly impact the adoption of the Cardano network more than its previous hard forks.
Per the trading stats of June 6, ADA has left behind major cryptocurrencies as investors see potential in the latest upgrade. As that aims to enhance blockchain capabilities to execute smart contracts.
An example of it is yesterday’s upsurge of 14%, reaching its value of $0.64. On the other hand, its biggest competitor Ethereum was able to gain 6% at the same time.
Notably, Cardano, a proof-of-stack blockchain platform, has already experienced large increases in the price many times whenever hard forks happened in the past. An example of it is the Alonzo upgrade which skyrocketed ADA’s price by more than 200%, launched in September 2021.
Likewise, Mary hard fork launched in March 2021 saw a massive gain of up to 1,600% in the ADA’s price.
What Trapped ADA’s Bulls?
The previous hard forks occurred in an expansionary macro-environment with the price rallies driving huge profits. During that time, Federal Reserve was buying government bonds for $120 billion each month.
But unfortunately, after considering the continuous higher inflation, the U.S. central bank has now turned aggressive. As a result, analysts have been now pointing out there is less U.S dollar liquidity to purchase highly volatile assets, including cryptocurrencies and stocks.
Like the entire crypto market, Cardano also lost its momentum due to the Fed’s tightening policies and high rates. As a result, ADA is nearly down 80% from its ATH of $3.16 recorded in September 2021. These facts dropped the ADA’s price significantly.
Will The Vasil Upgrade Lift ADA At $1?
To guess the possible price movements over the event, we must first consider what Cardano Improvement Proposals (CIPs) include. The upgrade adds four CIPs, including CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), and CIP-31 (Reference Inputs). The CIP-31 is mainly expected to reduce the transaction costs on the Cardano blockchain.
Per statements of Cardano’s development team on the first week of May, “reference scripts reduce your transaction costs. Currently, new scripts need to be included in each transaction. With reference scripts, you can interact with the script through a reference, pushing it onto the chain. Interaction with a smart contract becomes minimal.”
In line with a poll run by leading crypto tracker Coinmarketcap, the price estimate tool shows that 24,468 believe ADA price could touch the $1.06 level ending this month. And 15,940 voters predicted $0.972 as the peak price of ADA in ending July.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com