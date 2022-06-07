Connect with us

Blockchain

Thales Announces the Launch of Its New Referral Program

Published

4 mins ago

on

Madrid, Spain, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire

Thales announces the launch of its new referral program

Thales, an innovative DeFi protocol dedicated to parimutuel markets, has announced the launch of its affiliate referral campaign.

The affiliate program will create on-chain incentives to gather new users, allowing them to earn by generating a referral link and sharing it with friends, traders, and potential buyers. The program is an excellent opportunity to benefit from others’ trading volume while helping Thales expand its ecosystem with novel parimutuel markets, increased volume, and brand exposure.

Referral Program Details

By sharing their referral link, users will receive an equivalent of 50% of the trading fee (1% of total volume) from each trade the new user they onboarded executes.

Funds generated through the referral program are automatically deposited in users’ wallets in the form of sUSD, the stablecoin of the Synthetix ecosystem.

As a way to kick off the referral program and further gamify its protocol, Thales is distributing a total of 20,000 $OP tokens among participants who make it to the top of the affiliate leaderboard. Thus, on top of a percentage of trades made by referrals, users will also have the chance to gain exposure to the $OP token.

About Thales

Named after a historical Greek philosopher, Thales is a multi-chain protocol that allows the creation of simple positioning markets. It was created originally on Ethereum and now operates on the Optimism and Polygon blockchains.

The team behind Thales aims to explore a new frontier in on-chain derivatives, allowing users to create their own parimutuel market where others can take positions through its unique and capital-efficient architecture, Thales offers probability-based pricing with fully collateralized positions so the exact profit/loss of any position is calculated beforehand.

All markets are fully collateralized and backed by a liquidity pool, which guarantees payouts for winners and staking opportunities for THALES holders with added OP token incentives as well. Thales also leverages Chainlink oracle services to provide the most accurate and reliable information to its markets.

Looking ahead

Thales Automatic Market Makers (AMM) have gathered over $2 million in volume since its launch. While the exotic markets are all about taking positions based on real-life outcomes, the Thales markets allow all-or-nothing tokenized UP, DOWN, IN, and OUT positions to be taken based on crypto assets’ performance.

The Thales DAO is now looking to grow its reach with an aggressive marketing campaign, a new affiliate program, and the addition of a new market fully dedicated to sports (Overtime Sports Markets).

For more information about the potential of its non-custodial parimutuel markets, check the official documentation and their socials on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter.

For more information visit the Thales Walkthrough video.

      

Contacts

CEO

