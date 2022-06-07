The Flash Season 8 Episode 17: June 8 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Flash has been the longest-running Arrowverse show till now. Arrow ended after eight seasons, but The Flash has been carrying on its legacy. The series has been going on for over a decade now, but we can’t seem to get enough of it.

Everything has been messy ever since the appearance of Deathstorm and the time sickness of Iris. How she became sick like this is yet to be revealed, but first, the Flash needs to find her. On the other hand, Caitlin is going through her trauma, and things might have gone ice-cold after her and Barry’s last meeting.

When and where will The Flash Season 8 Episode 17 released?

The next episode, “Keep It Dark”, will be released on June 8, 2022, on The CW.

What will we see in the next episode?

Nothing much can be predicted of The Flash in this season. The next episode has been directed by one of the long-time actors, Danielle Panabaker, who appears as Dr. Caitlin Snow in the series. In the trailer, we see that while chasing some new meta, Barry is forced to visit Thawne again, and finally finds out that after taking away his powers, he was locked up in Lian Yu, the beginning of the Arrowverse, all this time. There isn’t much speculation, but the reappearance of Tom Cavanaugh’s Reverse-Flash was a welcome surprise to the audience.

What is The Flash about?

The Flash is the second show of the Arrowverse, after Arrow. It is about a CSI named Barry Allen, who earned lightning speed after being hit by lightning caused by the explosion of a particle accelerator. He eventually becomes the superhero named Flash and a member of the infamous Justice League.

What has been happening in the eighth season?

The Flash has become unpredictable as ever with its grand comeback. We initially saw the buildup towards a new villain named Deadthstorm, but he was defeated by Frost after a few episodes, leading to her death. The team has had a hard time dealing with her death, but it has completely stirred up Caitlin, her twin sister. Right now, we have no idea where Barry’s relationship with Caitlin is going, as it is clear that she might make a huge mistake soon. Iris is still MIA thanks to her time sickness, and the Flash occasionally receives help from his future children, XS and Impulse.

Last episode recap

The last episode was directed by the Legends of Tomorrow actor, the White Canary, Caity Lotz. It gained much popularity as we saw the comedy of Barry aging faster, affecting his powers. In the end, Barry finally finds what Caitlin has been doing about resurrecting Frost. Shocked, we see Barry destroying her lab.

Who is there in the cast?

The Flash has Grant Gustin starring as Barry Allen, Flash. There are Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow), Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton), Kayla Compton (Allegra), and Brandon McKnight (Chester), with Carmen Moore (Kristen Kramer), Jon Cor (Chillblaine) and Natalie Dreyfuss (Sue Dearbon) appearing occasionally.

