The Importance of Swahili Translation
There are three key variables that dictate a demand for a particular translation service: the usage and distribution of the language in question, the commercial attributes – either well established or developing – of the countries that use it, and the complexity of the language that ensures professional services are sought every time the need for a translation arises. Because Swahili ticks these three boxes, Swahili translation services hold a prominent place in the translation industry as a whole.
Part of what gives Swahili its extensive influence is that it developed as the language of various ethnic groups, rather than that of a country. Country borderlines barely if ever change over centuries, even if that country does colonise elsewhere, but ethnic groups frequently tend to rapidly spread and populate elsewhere over time. In the case of those who speak Swahili, the language has gone from being spoken on a small stretch of the Mozambique Channel to branching out to have varying degrees of influence in a whole host of other African nations. Tanzania and Kenya are where it holds most sway as an official language, although it’s use as a minority language and lingua franca across Africa gives Swahili it’s prestige in the continent.
Burgeoning economical development in Africa unfortunately affects only a select few at this moment in time, yet several Swahili-speaking countries make it onto this list – one country where it is a primary language perhaps even topping this list in the views of many. The biggest economy in East and Central Africa is that of Kenya, which is the hub of Africa’s financial services and home to some of its most profitable companies. With this comes a strong demand for business and financial translations, not only help join the dots between Swahili and Kenya’s other official language – English – internally, but also to cross the language barrier out of Africa and into prosperous relationships with western and Asian companies.
The complex orthography of Swahili means only a highly skilled professional Swahili translator should be trusted with completing a translation. Aspirated consonants not being distinguished in Swahili alphabet makes it noticeably deflected. Despite the language being largely derived from Arabic, several consonants do not have equivalents in Arabic, with the closest sound instead being replaced. For this reason one letter can often represent multiple sounds, so native translators are often faced with the decision over which consonant to substitute.
Due to the combination of the aforementioned elements, business is booming for Swahili translation services, and the language’s relative exclusivity inside Africa constitutes that only professionals have what it takes to carry them out with the utmost accuracy.
Slips and Falls on Ice and Snow – The “Hills and Ridges Doctrine”
The “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine provides protection to persons in control of property on which a slip and fall occurs on ice or snow. However, confusion exists as to the applicability of this defense, which is only available when the fall is caused by a natural accumulation of ice or snow.
Pennsylvania Standard Civil Jury Instruction 7.04, titled Owner/Occupier’s Duty of Care (Ice or Snow on Abutting Public Sidewalk or Walking Surface) states the following:
One in possession of land is required to remove ice and snow that has accumulated on the public [sidewalk] [walking surface] abutting his or her property within a reasonable time after he or she is on notice that a dangerous condition exists. To establish liability upon the landowner, the plaintiff must prove that each of the following three essentials was present:
First, that ice and snow had accumulated on the [sidewalk] [walking surface] in ridges or elevations that unreasonably obstructed travel and were a danger to persons traveling on the walk;
Second, that the defendant property owner knew or should have known of the existence of such conditions;
Third, that it was the dangerous accumulation of ice and snow that caused the plaintiff to fall.
The first “essential” in the Standard Jury Instruction is commonly known as the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine. The Doctrine protects an owner or occupier of land from liability for “generally slippery conditions resulting from ice and snow where the owner has not permitted the ice and snow to unreasonably accumulate in ridges or elevations.” Morin v. Traveler’s Rest Motel, Inc., 704 A.2d 1085, 1087 (Pa. Super. 1997). The rationale behind the Doctrine is that a possessor of land should not be liable for general slippery conditions, for to require that one’s walkways be always free of ice and snow would impose an impossible burden in view of the climatic conditions in Pennsylvania. Wentz v. Pennswood Apts., 518 A.2d 314 (Pa. Super. 1986).
However, there are limits to the applicability of the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine. The Doctrine may be applied only in cases where the snow and ice complained of are the result of an entirely natural accumulation following a recent weather event, because the protection afforded by the Doctrine is predicated on the assumption that these formations are natural phenomena incidental to our climate. Bacsick v. Barnes, 341 A.2d 157 (Pa. Super. 1975). As such, where the ice and/or snow is localized and there are no generally slippery conditions in the community or when a slippery condition is caused by an artificial condition rather than a recent weather event, the Doctrine is inapplicable. For example, icy conditions resulting from the melting and refreezing of snow and ice rather than a recent storm would not be subject to the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine. Similarly, icy conditions resulting from a defective water pipe or leaking gutter would not be covered by the Doctrine.
In the recent case of Harvey v. Rouse Chamberlin, Ltd., 901 A.2d 523 (Pa. Super. 2006), the Superior Court held that the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine would not apply when Mrs. Harvey fell on a road which had been recently plowed and appeared to be clear and dry, but actually had black ice. The Superior Court found that the trial court’s granting a non-suit based upon the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine was inappropriate because the condition of the land was “influenced by human intervention” namely snowplowing, such that the ice was not the result of an entirely natural accumulation. Id. at 527.
When pursuing or defending and slip and fall case involving ice or snow, it is critical to understand and properly analyze the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine in order to determine whether or not the defense applies.
New Section 199A Deduction Could Provide Additional Business Tax Savings
The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, Provision 11011, Section 199A, has provided a 20% tax deduction for pass-through businesses. Eligible tax payers include sole proprietors, S-Corporations, Partnerships, Publicly Traded Partnerships (PTP), and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Though computing the deduction could be a difficult challenge at best, many tax payers could end up adding to their bottom line.
Section 199 A, also referred to as the deduction for qualified business income, has two main components as follows:
- Eligible taxpayers may be entitled to a deduction of up to 20 percent of qualified business income (QBI) from a domestic business operated as a sole proprietorship or through a partnership, S corporation, trust or estate. For taxpayers with taxable income that exceeds $315,000 for a married couple filing a joint return, or $157,500 for all other taxpayers, the deduction is subject to limitations such as the type of trade or business, the taxpayer’s taxable income, the amount of W-2 wages paid by the qualified trade or business and the unadjusted basis immediately after acquisition (UBIA) of qualified property held by the trade or business. Income earned through a C corporation or by providing services as an employee is not eligible for the deduction (www.irs.gov).
- Eligible taxpayers may also be entitled to a deduction of up to 20 percent of their combined qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) dividends and qualified publicly traded partnership (PTP) income. This component of the section 199A deduction is not limited by W-2 wages or the UBIA of qualified property ( www.irs.gov ).
At this point, you may be wondering how does an S-Corporation, Partnership, PTP, or REIT, qualify as a taxpayer when these business structures are considered “stand-alone” entities? Well, the answer to that question is that all of the aforementioned business structures report each partner’s or shareholder’s portion of Qualified Business Income (QBI), W-2 wages, Unadjusted Basis Immediately after Acquisition of Qualified Property (UBIA), qualified REIT dividends, and qualified PTP income on schedule K-1. The deduction is then determined for applicable tax payers.
A qualified trades or business as defined by the IRS, is any trade or business except specified service trade or business involving the performance of services in accounting, health, law, actuarial science, performing arts, consulting, athletics, financial services, investing, investment management, trading, or any trade or business that where the principal asset is the reputation or skill(s) of one or more of its employee(s). The exception only applies is the tax payer’s taxable income exceeds $315,000 for a married couple filing a joint return, or $157,000.00 for all others. This exception also applies to tax payers who perform services as an employee ( www.irs.gov ).
Amazing Instagram Promotion Tactics You Can Use To Get Real Results
In recent years, Instagram has come a long way from being merely a photo-sharing social channel to develop into an influential weapon of brand marketing and advertising.
Did you know that over 600 million Internet users are surfing the Instagram platform to seek out new products?
Instagram has leveled the playing field in today’s neck-throat competitive world, and in diverse industry sectors, But driving real results is not a walk in the park; it requires us to draw up a strategic action plan to promote your business’ Instagram page.
To the good fortune of many, here in this post, we’ve rounded up five proven Instagram branding tactics to turn tides in your favor. So, scroll down and have a look:-
Know Your Audience
It is an integral facet of a result-driven Instagram marketing strategy. You might be publishing creating captivating images with high-quality content, but aren’t getting the results expected.
Ever wondered why?
Because you are not taking into account your target audience when curating an Instagram action plan.
Invest time & resources to identify your prospective audience- and figure out what their needs and expectations are.
Try the Instagram insight to gain valuable information-
• Impressions
• Reach
• Website Clicks
• Follower Activity
• Video Views
• Saves
Instagram also provides comprehensive demographic information. You can effortlessly determine from where the followers are coming, their age, and gender data.
Being a leading Digital Marketing Agency USA, we assure the lowest price quote!
Use of Relevant Hashtags
Just like Twitter, Instagram is a hashtag-powered social platform. Here, hashtags let you categorize images and video content.
Not only you can discover the trending topics but also better reach out to your potential followers.
In a nutshell, if you wish more and more people find your content, then you must find the right hashtags.
Here, are the best hashtags practices you must enforce in 2019:-
• Don’t Overdo the Use of Hashtags
• Avoid the Overused Tags
• Stay Clear of Spam, No Irrelevant Hashtags
Use All The Instagram Tools
Since its launch in the year 2010, Instagram as a platform has evolved significantly. There’s a lot we can do over this social channel, right from beautify the photos, tracking the performance to staying on top of changes.
Get to know the Instagram filters, editing tools and effects
Instagram come with a suite of effective business tools to help you better understand the performance
Use the Insta-Smart
Let’s Wrap Up
We would love to hear from you, share your practical experience promoting your brand over Instagram.
We're a premier digital marketing company have prowess in delivering result-driven solution for improved ROI. We promise increased brand awareness, increased social followings, and increase enquires and sales.
