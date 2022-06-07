News
The Janes (2022): Where To Watch This Documentary Online? What Is It About?
The new documentary The Janes comes out when the fight over reproductive rights in the U.S. is getting more and more heated. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a new decision on the legality of the landmark abortion rights case Roe v Wade after it has been “relatively” settled for years. No matter what you think about the issue, the decision that the nine judges on the bench are about to make will have long-term effects all over the United States.
The Janes documentary takes people back to a time in American history when there were no rules about abortion from the government. A group of women who believed in women’s right to choose set up an underground network; that helped thousands of women get safe and cheap ways to end unwanted pregnancies. Abortions were against the law, so these women, who called themselves “Janes,” broke the law and risked everything.
Here’s what we know about HBO’s documentary The Janes.
When Is The Janes’s Release Date?
The first episode of The Janes will air in the U.S. on June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO MAX. So far, there is no official date for when the documentary will come out in the U.K. But it’s likely to be on Sky T.V., the official partner for HBO shows and originals in the U.K.
What’s The Janes about?
“In the spring of 1972, police arrested seven women who were part of a secret network. They were found in an apartment on the South Side of Chicago. The accused had built an underground network for women looking for safe, cheap, and illegal abortions. They used code names, fronts, and safe houses to protect themselves and their work. They both said their name was Jane.
“The Janes tells the surprising story of a group of unlikely outlaws through the words of the women who were at the centre of the group. Many of the women are speaking on the record for the first time. The members of Jane risked their personal and professional lives to help women with unwanted pregnancies. Even though abortion was illegal in their state, the Catholic Church was against it; and the Chicago Mob made money from it.
“Before Roe v. Wade, when abortion was illegal in most states and even spreading information about abortion was a crime in Illinois, the Janes helped about 11,000 women get cheap or free abortions.”
In the documentary, not only will there be former “Janes,” but there will also be women who use their services and legal and medical professionals who will share their thoughts.
The Janes directors
Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin, who are in charge of Janes, are both experienced documentary filmmakers who have dealt with tough topics. Pildes has been nominated for an Emmy for directing the documentaries Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2019) and Spielberg (2018). Lessin is just as well-known and has been nominated for an Oscar for Trouble the Water (2009) and two Emmys for the satirical show The Awful Truth (1999).
How To watch The Janes
The Janes is a movie made by HBO and will be shown for the first time. If you don’t have cable or satellite T.V., you can use HBO Max or live T.V; streaming services like Hulu with Live T.V. and YouTube T.V. to watch T.V. All you have to do is add an HBO subscription your current plan.
Hustle On Netflix
Directed by the Voyeur director Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle premiered in select theatres on the 3rd of June in 2022. It will have a worldwide release on Netflix on the 8th of June in 2022.
It is an American sports drama based on the screenplay written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. LeBron James and Adam Sandler produce the same, and the latter also plays the lead role in the movie.
The movie is about 117 minutes long, and its music is by Dan Deacon.
What’s It about?
The storyline revolves around a former basketball scout who is doing poorly finding a potential superstar in Spain.
The duo Hustles to prove their mettle to the world and prove themselves so that they can be a part of the NBA.
Sandler sports a salt and pepper beard and a loose polo shirt in the trailer.
Juancho, who has never acted before, leaves the audience with a pleasant impression of his acting in the trailer. His character is a construction worker in Barcelona and a single dad. Despite the lack of experience in a proper or professional game; he somehow turns out to be the light that Stanley (Sandler) is searching for.
With Stanley being optimistic and faithful enough for both of them, the duo sets out on a journey to become professional NBA players. But, will they achieve this feat, or will their confidence be shattered?
Cast
The movie stars Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugarman, Queen Latifah as Teresa Sugarman, Stanley’s Wife, Ben Foster as Vince Merrick, Robert Duvall as Rex Merrick, Vince’s father, Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz, Stanley’s basketball player recruit, Jordan Hull as Alex Sugarman, Stanley’s daughter, Heidi Gardner as Kat Merrick, Maria Botto as Paola Cruz, Bo’s mother, Ainhoa Pillet as Lucia Cruz, Bo’s brother, Anthony Edwards as Kermit Wilts, a player and a rival to Bo, Kenny Smith as Leon Rich, a sports agent and a friend of Stanley’s, and Silas Graham as Young Bo Cruz.
The movie also stars NBA players Boban Marjanovic, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle.
Some of Adam Sandler’s blockbusters are; Go with It, Grown-Ups, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Blended, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Happy Gilmore, That’s My Boy, The Do-Over and Hotel Transylvania.
Adam Sandler was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Om-Screen Chemistry in 2005 for 50 First Dates and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead in 2020 for Uncut Gems.
Some of Queen Latifah’s movies and TV shows include; Taxi Set It Off, The Equalizer, The Queen Latifah Show, Ice Age (3, 4, 5, 6, and a few specials), Valentine’s Day, and What Happens in Vegas.
Where To Watch
Although the movie was released in select theatres on the 3rd of June this year; it will witness its release on OTT on the 8th of June on Netflix only.
Readers sound off on the Gateway Tunnel project, gun owners and the Yankees
Who is paying for this tunnel’s cost overruns?
Great Neck, L.I.: “The runaway train” (editorial, May 29) concerning the proposed Gateway Tunnel project is reminiscent of the ongoing MTA’s Long Island Rail Road East Side Access to Grand Central Terminal project. In 2001, the initial estimated cost was $3.5 billion with a completion date in 2011. The original Full Funding Grant Agreement between the Federal Transit Administration and the MTA was approved in December 2006. The $2.63 billion of FTA grant funding toward a $6.3 billion project cost remains unchanged (virtually all of which has already been spent). The total cost today is $11.2 billion, with the MTA having to cover the $5 billion and growing cost overruns.
Under any FTA FFGA, the recipient of funding is responsible for any cost overruns. This does not include $4 billion more for indirect costs known as “readiness projects” carried offline from the official project budget. These are the $2.6 billion Main Line third track, $450 million Jamaica capacity, $387 million Ronkonkoma double track, $120 million Ronkonkoma yard expansion and $44 million Great Neck pocket track, just to name a few that support direct implementation for east side access. Are the Gateway Development Commission, Amtrak, NJTransit and Govs. Phil Murphy and Kathy Hochul prepared to pay for unanticipated Gateway cost overruns?
In 2015, the estimated cost for the full-scope Gateway Tunnel grew by $3.9 billion, from $20 billion to $23.9 billion, and in 2017, to $29.1 billion. The estimated cost today is now $33 billion. Will this cost continue to increase over time to $40, $50 or even $60 billion? Will Gateway be completed by 2040 rather than the promised 2029 date? Gateway is destined to be our version of the infamous Boston Big Dig. Larry Penner
Name names
Huntington Station, L.I.: Rep. Lee Zeldin is seen in his frequent commercials emoting before a noisy crowd stating that he is “suspicious of those in government who say parents should not be more involved in their children’s education.” I would be suspicious, too, if I had ever heard anyone in “government” say anything like that. Calls to Zeldin’s local office and campaign have been ignored and his website is just for data collection to get donations. I call upon Zeldin to specify exactly who, if anyone, said that. Ann Rita D’Arcy
Unceasing
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.: Great column by Harry Siegel addressing the nation’s gun control problems (”America endures an endless night of the hunter,” June 5). Robert Mitchum was great in “The Night of the Hunter.” Harry can listen to Bruce Springsteen’s late 1980s song “Cautious Man,” a tune inspired by the film. President Biden is doing his best to address the gun issue but there are too many senseless hurdles to overcome. Matt Engel
Measure the response
Manhattan: I am so sick and tired of these feckless politicians disseminating these nonsensical soundbites simply to sound decisive and outraged. These school shootings are completely sickening. No one could possibly disagree with that. But the answer is not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It is the job of lawmakers to keep guns out of the hands of individuals who shouldn’t have them, not to eviscerate the Second Amendment and punish law-abiding, responsible adults who want to carry a firearm for legitimate purposes, as is their right. We don’t outlaw motor vehicles because they are sometimes used irresponsibly. We shouldn’t do that with firearms either. No, it’s not an easy job but then again, we don’t need politicians to do the easy jobs. We need them to govern. Robert Medoro
Constitutional right
Brookfield, Conn.: To Voicer Sterling Waterman: You make a lot of suppositions in your letter, but try this: Since a Black man is more likely to be shot by another Black man than by anyone else, suppose a law was passed barring Black people from owning firearms. I’ll bet every Democrat in the country would be up in arms (pun intended) demanding a repeal of that law and citing the Second Amendment as the reason. Fred Schoeneborn
Confiscated
Brooklyn: I remember working with an individual who bragged about all the guns he had in his house. He was robbed numerous times and his guns were taken in each robbery. In fact, on at least one occasion, the stolen guns were supposedly used in a robbery. Without this individual bragging about his guns, they would not have been stolen. They clearly did not prevent the crimes but actually encouraged them. Gun owners must act responsibly and there is no one answer to stop crime. Alan Podhaizer
Personal safety
Brooklyn: It has become a problem to distinguish true gun owners who pass a rigorous background check before owning one from criminals who have no concern to be licensed and have no regard for human life. They use guns to commit robberies or war with rival gangs, even to just commit crimes of hate. Normal, honest, working people must be on their guard traveling on mass transit or walking the streets day and night. No wonder people are afraid, especially at night, of out-of-control crime. I can only hope the Supreme Court allows concealed carry. The police seem powerless to stop crime because of lax judges and district attorneys in the court system. Time to separate the criminals and hardworking people. Businesses need to be able to protect themselves too. Allow law-abiding citizens the ability to not be targets. Joseph V. Comperchio
Lethal potential
Astoria: Gonzalo Lopez, the animal who slaughtered a grandfather and four grandsons, is proof positive of the necessity of the death penalty. Lopez was in for life for murder. Had he been executed, those five people would be alive. Bradley Morris
Liability
Seaside Heights, N.J.: I am a lifelong Yankee fan. I remember the outstanding players of the past and present who wore the pinstripes with pride and distinction. That said, I also remember those players who proved to be disappointments. The Yankees team of 2022 has what it takes to become World Series champions. However, I have to question why the Yankees continue to retain the services of Joey Gallo. Frankly speaking, if Old Man Steinbrenner were still around, Gallo would have been gone a long time ago. So far, he’s batting way under 200, he struck out about 60 times and he is on base less than 30% of the time. With numbers like these, Gallo is an asset for the opposing team. It is about time the Yankees cut ties with him. They should do what the Mets did with Robinson Cano and designate Gallo for assignment. Igor La Manna
Priced out
East Meadow, L.I.: Isn’t it enough that many Yankees fans cannot afford to go see games at the stadium? Now they have to miss games on television unless they pay for Amazon Prime or Apple channels. Really, Steinbrenner family? Jeff Tuck
Delayed reaction
Union, N.J.: I would like to know what time your newspaper goes to print. These last few Rangers games with big wins have not been covered in the paper the following day but they have been in other New York papers. Karen Scanio
Doofus
Howard Beach: Voicer Tom Ascher makes fun of Joe Biden’s communication skills, but how was Donald Trump described by the people who worked for him? Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said that Trump had the intellect of a fifth- or sixth-grader. Others who worked for him called him an idiot, dope and moron. Maybe, Mr. Ascher, you will rationalize that the people who worked for him and knew him best had some ax to grind. After all, a MAGA supporter’s cult worship of Trump is undeniable. Barbara Berg
Problematic allies
Little Egg Harbor, N.J.: While people are celebrating gay pride month in our country, our government is pleading with Iran and Saudi Arabia to increase oil production. I think the LGBTQ groups in the U.S. would disagree with the way those countries treat gay people, yet there is not a hint of demanding a boycott of these countries’ oil. I guess they only like to put pressure on American companies with American employees. William Cook
Eduardo Escobar hits for the cycle, Carlos Carrasco steps up in Mets’ rout over Padres
SAN DIEGO – It’s been more than a decade since a Met accomplished what Escobar Escobar did on Monday night at Petco Park.
Escobar singled in the first, doubled in the second, homered in the eighth and tripled in the ninth to hit for the cycle in the Mets’ 11-5 win over the Padres. The large assembly of Mets fans gathered behind the visitor’s dugout gave Escobar a standing ovation after he slid into third base. Escobar pumped his arm and smiled back at the crowd following his six-RBI night at the plate.
The last Met to hit for the cycle was Scott Hairston on April 27, 2012. Escobar on Monday became the 11th Met in franchise history to achieve the difficult feat. He also became the first player ever to hit for the cycle at Petco Park, a stadium that was built in 2004.
Escobar is hitting .333 with 17 RBI and three home runs in his last 14 games.
Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco continues to prove that last season was just an injury-riddled mishap. With his health in check, and his arsenal sharp, the veteran right-hander is making vintage starts for the Mets.
Carrasco pummeled through the Padres lineup in Monday’s win. He limited the Friars to two runs on five hits across seven innings, while the biggest takeaway for the Amazin’s was his length.
Manager Buck Showalter mentioned earlier Monday afternoon that he needed Carrasco to eat innings in the series opener, following the team’s excessive bullpen use in Sunday’s extra-inning win over the Dodgers, when the Mets spent six relief arms. Carrasco didn’t just eat innings in his 105-pitch outing, but he dazzled while doing it.
Carrasco recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts, getting 19 swings-and-misses with his changeup (seven), slider (seven), and fastball (five). It was the first time he twirled double-digit strikeouts since Sept. 20, 2020, a season that featured the lowest ERA (2.91) of his 13-year career.
Due to his terrific season-long effort, Carrasco has won six consecutive decisions dating back to May 3 against Atlanta. The Flushing faithful that have written off Carrasco for his disappointing debut season last year may want to rethink that decision. Yes, his 53.2 innings in 2021, which led to a 6.04 ERA, were painful to watch. But that was a product of his myriad injuries, including a late start to the year.
Now he has shown, through these 11 starts in a healthy season, that he can still be the consistent back-end starter for which the Mets acquired him back in the winter of 2020. And Carrasco couldn’t be stepping up at a better time. With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the shelf since spring training and May 18, respectively, and Tylor Megill set to return this weekend, Carrasco was forced to pitch like a No. 3 starter rather than the No. 5 or 6 that the Amazin’s had penciled him in for.
If the club can accomplish its goal of being a contender at the end of the season, what Carrasco did at the beginning of the year will not be lost on these 2022 Mets.
