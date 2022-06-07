Connect with us

Blockchain

Thetanuts Finance Launches Stronghold Index Vault, Offering Non-inflationary Returns and Risk Management

Published

4 mins ago

on

An index vault that provides non-inflationary returns and risk management has been launched by the ThetaNuts Finance platform that streamlines the process of options trading. The launch of the ThetaNuts Stronghold index vault was announced today.

By depositing their assets directly into DeFi Option Vaults, Thetanuts Stronghold allows consumers to skip the hassles of options strategies. Thetanuts researchers produced unique option vault indexes to provide users with organic yield generated from option selling, benchmarked against significant ecosystem tokens. This index functions similarly to the S&P 500 in stock trading.

By utilizing smart contracts and the Thetanuts Stronghold protocol, users’ staked assets are automatically allocated to chosen covered selling options strategies. Rather than relying on inflationary token rewards, the base income is derived by paying premiums. People who sign up for this service get an option-selling token that provides them with a higher rate of return and a more balanced risk profile. Each Stronghold strategy’s strike prices and expirations are calculated algorithmically to produce the maximum possible risk-adjusted return.

Hyperchain CEO Stelian Balta, an investor in Thetanuts, stated:

“I am excited about Thetanuts Stronghold because it gives users great risk adjusted returns through selling diversified option selling strategies.” He added, “great team and looking forward to Thetanuts being the future benchmark of yield generation.”

Protocol attempts to address choice paralysis, liquidity lock, and concentrated risk using blockchain technology. When there are numerous put vaults on the same chain, it might be difficult for investors to judge which one is the best. It’s also worth noting that, on other protocols, users’ liquidity is collateralized and may only be withdrawn after the vault expires. Vaults with only one strike of a tenor can go into the black with a single strike.

For investors, the Thetanuts Stronghold allows for easy access to liquidity and risk control through diversification while simplifying the investment options available. There is no risk of excessive vault drawdowns with the Stronghold indexes because they are backed by a pool of multiple strikes, multiple terms, and multiple asset option vaults that have been combined into a single Stronghold token. Mean reversion is an additional layer of protection for investors using the multi-strike, multi-tenor approach.

Two important improvements have improved the user interface even more for investors. In order to make it easier for customers to choose assets to create yield, connect with the indices they’re best suited for, and understand which blockchain their assets are located on, Thetanuts Stronghold has unified all of its products under a single, simpler interface. The underlying asset can be swapped for Stronghold or vice versa with one click, making it easy to go into and out of a position.

Thetanuts Stronghold is now live on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, with Polygon, Fantom, and other chains launching soon. It was initially launched with the USDC Stronghold index vault. Thetanuts plans to introduce additional Stronghold indexes for significant cryptocurrencies as the product gets momentum among DeFi clients over the coming months.

Blockchain

NFTs will Improve the Real Estate Industry

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

With a market value of over $40 billion, the NFT industry is among the fastest-growing sectors in the world. The industry started with digital artists selling standalone pieces of their art, and today it has grown into an industry swarming with thousands of projects that have the potential to transform the world’s major industries.

In a few short years, the NFT market entered a neck-to-neck competition with the global art industry and is on its way to disrupting the gaming, fashion, global supply chain, and metaverse sectors. Even in the realm of finance, financial NFTs are finding creative ways to solve some of the most pressing problems of digital assets.

NFTs are now entering and disrupting the $34 trillion global real estate market. With the ability to represent unique ownership and allow immediate transfers, NFTs in real estate are transforming real estate transactions into an open market for worldwide and instantaneous transactions. In this regard, LiquidEarth, is creating the first-of-its-kind real-estate NFT marketplace and peer-to-peer lending platform.

How NFTs Transform Real-Estate

NFTs are the by-products of blockchain technology, similar to cryptocurrencies, but what makes them unique is their non-fungibility. On Ethereum, NFTs follow the ERC-721 standard and are minted through smart contracts. These smart contracts assign a unique hash code to each NFT that acts as an identifier and cannot be replicated.

NFTs can have only one owner at any given time and the hash code makes it possible to trace the owner at all times. It’s these features that are utilized in the LiquidEarth real estate NFT marketplace.

LiquidEarth is a platform that tokenizes real-world assets as unique tradable NFTs that represent true ownership of the property, and up to date appraisal value. The platform is among the first in the industry to integrate real estate with NFTs to enable seamless buyer-seller interactions. This integration digitizes property ownership which retains all the legal rights and protections offered by traditional ownership. The issued NFT can then be redeemed for the actual deed and other closing documents of the underlying property.

Platform users can buy and sell property instantly using a range of cryptocurrencies including USDC, Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, and others. This means the whole process of buying and selling property becomes simpler and faster. Moreover, purchasers who were previously confined to buying real estate within their geographical area can now easily purchase properties across the globe. LiquidEarth has a goal of bringing in over $100 billion into the crypto markets through real-estate NFTs.

Over time, buying and selling property in the form of NFTs is also more affordable and sustainable to buyers and sellers. LiquidEarth users can save up to 4% of the property’s value while purchasing it as an NFT.

To prevent property theft, loss, or fraud, there are multiple security measures in place in the marketplace including KYC/AML, and a clawback mechanism to return the NFT to the true owner.

LiquidEarth is rolling out some innovative features this year. Users will get access to the first-ever real-estate backed NFT leverage platform that allows them to borrow against their NFT or their crypto holdings to buy NFT properties on the marketplace. The company will also introduce staking economics to encourage users to stake their NFTs and earn tokens. Users will be able to sell or trade their NFTs while they are still staked on the platform and accruing value.

LiquidEarth is the first of its kind in the real-estate industry and can prove to be the next step in the evolution of the world’s biggest asset class.

Market Integration

At over $325 trillion, the value of real estate assets across the globe have not been integrated with the crypto industry. With the introduction of NFTs, one of the most valuable and stable asset classes is poised for a complete change of course. Companies like LiquidEarth are opening new dimensions altogether in the real estate market by integrating with the crypto market.

By allowing seamless interaction between buyers and sellers, the project aims to change the very makeup of real estate by bringing in new participants via instantaneous real estate transactions. These innovative assets will create new opportunities and a level playing field where buyers, sellers, and agents can buy and sell properties with ease.

 

Image by Sebastian Wagner from Pixabay
Blockchain

A Step Forward In Crypto Adoption: Checkout.com Accepts Stablecoins

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

Market News
  • An online payments company allows merchants to settle payments in stablecoin.
  • This feature enables merchants to pay using USDC.
  • The firm plans to add a wide range of digital-assets in future.

The entire crypto community is aware of the recent market collapse while the stablecoin crash like UST has made the holders tremble. Though there’s been growth in terms of crypto adoption, the latest crash has raised questions about the structure of cryptocurrencies. Despite this, several firms initiated accepting cryptocurrencies by adding them to the payment options.

Significantly, an online payments company Checkout.com announces that it will use stablecoins to settle payments for its merchants. It is a financial service firm that competes with major ones like PayPal and Stripe. However, the firm confirmed on Tuesday about launching the feature which allows merchants to settle payments using USDC. USD Coin is a popular stablecoin in the market that is pegged with the US dollar. This feature is implemented by partnering with a crypto-security company, Fireblocks.

Major Financial Firm Into Crypto

In fact, Stablecoin plays a major role in the crypto-market as it helps investors to trade in and out easily. Thus, the largest stablecoin is Tether(USDT) and the second-largest stablecoin is USDC. The report says that Checkout.com has already tested with selective clients and executed $300 million in transactions in the last several months.

Moreover, the firm allows merchants to transact payments even on weekends and public holidays which is not possible with fiat currencies. Checkout.com’s head of crypto strategy, Jess Houlgrave stated that:

“We’re spending aggressively to guarantee that we can achieve our purpose of enabling businesses and communities to thrive in digital-economy. In which we believe includes Web3 – and as the market reacts, we expect to see more merchants, both crypto native and non-crypto native, adopt this.”

According to the company, the future plan is to grow its settlement option from only stablecoin to a wider range of digital-assets. Furthermore, the major cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, was one of the first to use Checkout.com’s test program. Thus the surge in crypto adoption resembles the future gains in the crypto industry.

Blockchain

How MIDA’s Token Economy is Set to Rejuvenate the Art Market

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

It’s no secret that art museums have seen better days. As far back as 2001, attendance at U.S. museums was already in stagnation, and the trend has only continued to deteriorate in the years since. In 2016, total visitors to art museums across Britain’s leading museums and galleries fell to just under 50 million—a 20 percent drop from the peak of 63 million in 1992.

In the wake of covid-19 restrictions, the world’s busiest art museums saw the most significant drop set at 77%, from 203 million worldwide in 2019 to a paltry 54 million in 2020.

And it’s not just attendance that’s down. Funding for arts and culture has been in decline for years, as government support has dwindled and private donors have shifted their philanthropic priorities.

In the U.S., federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has declined by more than 60 percent since its peak in 1992. State arts funding has also fallen sharply, down 27 percent since 2008. As a result, many museums have been forced to make cutbacks, from reducing staff and programming to scaling back exhibitions and even selling off artworks from their collections.

The situation is even direr in other parts of the world. In the United Kingdom, government arts funding was slashed by 30 percent between 2010 and 2015. And in Australia, arts funding has been cut by more than $10 million.

These trends have put immense pressure on museums to find new sources of revenue. But in a time of declining attendance and diminishing government support, that’s easier said than done.

A Rising Tide of NFT-Based ART

Meanwhile, the NFT market has seen explosive growth in recent months, with the total value of NFTs sold rising from just over $12 million early in 2020 to more than $80 million by the end of 2020. And in 2021, the market continued to accelerate, with more than $5 billion worth of NFTs sold in the first two months of the year.

According to reports, while the NFT market has cooled off over the past few months, trading NFTs spiked over 200 times at the end of 2021 to more than $17 billion.

One sector that has been quick to cash in on the NFT hype is the art world, as auction houses sold NFTs representing simple artworks for millions of dollars with no exchange of any physical objects. Online-only auction houses have conquered the world of NFT art, with examples including Christie’s sale of Beeple’s NFT artwork for $69 million, making it the most expensive digital work ever sold.

The growing popularity of NFTs has also led to a new breed of crypto art platforms specifically designed for trading NFTs. These platforms include Rarible, OpenSea, and SuperRare, which have all seen a surge in activity.

The Solution: MIDA’s Token Economy

One of the critical advantages of NFTs is that they can be easily traded and sold online without the need for a central authority, such as an art gallery or auction house. This has led to the rise of a new breed of online-only art markets that are specifically designed for trading NFTs. Art institutions and museums can borrow a leaf from the digital art world and establish their foothold in this emerging digital economy by creating their own NFTs and increasing their sources of revenue.

MIDA is one such platform that is designed with the best tools to connect these art institutions and museums with the safest and most efficient digitization methods.

MIDA is a decentralized web3 company that works with European Art Institutions to bring a new revenue stream to art museums through its token economy. Thanks to MIDA, art museums can mint unique  NFTs out of authenticated art pieces, creating a parallel metaverse-ready art market.

Using $MIDA (the platform’s utility token), users can help fund museums and art institutions that suffer from a lack of funding and even give creators and emerging artists better visibility.

MIDA ($MIDA) Tokenomics

With a total supply of 100 million $MIDA tokens, a whopping 20% is allocated for the platform’s development, showing how the team behind MIDA is highly committed to the project’s success.

The tokenomics is also fair, with an 18% allocation to the platform’s liquidity pool.

Users will be able to earn an APY by participating in liquidity farming with $MIDA, where major liquidity providers will be rewarded with airdrops of exclusive NFT artworks from emerging creators.

In addition, the platform comes with a social token called STENDHAL(SDH) that is used to show appreciation on creators’  NFTs on the social layer of MIDA. While SDH doesn’t have any economic value, it will help buyers gauge the popularity of the NFTs and measure engagement.

Conclusion

The NFT market is still in its infancy, and there is a lot of speculation as to whether the current prices are sustainable in the long run. However, what is certain is that the way we trade and consume art is changing, and Art institutions need to adapt to this new digital economy.

MIDA provides the perfect solution for art museums and institutions to mint NFTs and creates a new revenue stream for an already existing market.

Given the advantages that MIDA offers and the world renowned masterpieces involved, the team behind the project aim to see widespread adoption with an outlook of a full token release schedule spread out into the next 48 months.

 

