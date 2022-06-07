Finance
Tips For Promoting a Silent Auction – What to Tweet to Promote Your Charity Auction
Got an auction for charity coming up, and wondering what to tweet? Or maybe you just want to help a charity you love by getting the word out on Twitter?
Regardless of your motive, here are some ideas to model. I see great benefit auction-related tweets all the time on Twitter and pulled a few to get your juices flowing. (As a side, does this count as a RT (retweet)? I’m not sure what a tweet-to-blog communication is called.)
1. You can tweet about donations received.
juliawun @mollyalgray I wrote a grant to Disney, asking for free tix as a fundraising effort and we got 4 to auction off at lunatique!
TPAMagazine Charity auction: Be the first to ride Intimidator at Carowinds. Starting bid: $50 @latimesfunland
2. You can tweet about donations received, while emphasizing the donor. This tweet does a nice job of announcing the donor while simultaneously promoting her business and thanking her.
LoveYourPetExpo Barbara Williams has donated a hand-drawn portrait for our charity auction. Thank you, Barbara.
3. Give a shout-out to acknowledge your sponsors.
turquoisefish Excited to have @pizzafusionwell on board as sponsor for our therapeutic riding benefit auction, dinner & dance:
4. Tweet to seek volunteers. MoState_Habitat is in need of 4 more volunteers for a fundraiser on campus THIS Saturday, starting at noon! Help us build hope by…
5. Or tweet to tell the trials and tribulations of how to manage incoming donations. This Rotary Club is writing a clever story about their experiences. I can’t wait to read the next installment!
jasondcrane The adventure begins! Two guys, 400+ pounds, one tandem bike, a @Rotary fundraiser… hilarity ensues.
6. Here’s a smart way to advertise the charity you support, while also advertising your business and/or hobby-for-hire.
keith_dotson New Blog Post: Help me decide which photograph I should donate to a charity auction http://keithdotson.wordpress.com
oneredapple Prepping for my next project- a child’s chair to donate to the Center for Grieving Children’s fundraising auction on Feb. 5!
7. You can tweet any changes in dates or meeting times.
clairbourn Hey Clairbourn Community, The date for Clairbourn’s Spring Benefit & Auction, “An Evening In Shanghai,” has been… http://bit.ly/5PCXS4
FreedomHouse1 After 5 Benefit Auction Committee meeting moved to Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone interested, call (815) 872-0087.
8. You can solicit for donations. Even from celebrities.
SpursGyal @PerezHilton Would you consider donating something signed to the @ACTforSMA Charity auction to help terminally ill babies? Thanks
paula6thlevel RT @TheIITT: Looking for donations for the IITT Charity Auction for ChildLine at the IT Training Awards. Thanks!
9. Tweet for help in scouting a location for your benefit auction
eith2miller I am looking for a space in downtown to host a benefit auction for Haiti. Anyone know any places that might work? 3-5 days…
10. Tweet to say “thank you” when the benefit has concluded. lunanola The dance benefit/auction was a great success – belly-dancing, burlesque, salsa & African dance performances w/ beautiful costumes!
Ensuring The Benefits Of The Non-Emplyee Spouse In A Divorce
Specific instructions regarding distribution of the assets and transfer of the funds are vital for any divorce settlement agreement. In case as per the agreement the couple has agreed for 401K Divorce, the court has to issue a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO) that gives instructions regarding payment to be made to the non-employee spouse as the share of the plan benefits. This order provides the provision to separate the retirement account, withdraw money from the same without penalty and deposit the same into the retirement account of the non-employee spouse. It is all the more necessary to complete and present the QDRO well before finalization of the divorce. The QDRO service provider helps the separating couple to prepare the document in the proper way and submit the same on time. The preparation is a complicated task and the QDRO specialist who has experience as well as expertise enables the couple to prepare the same in the proper manner so that non-employee spouse will not be denied of the rights to the retirement funds.
Many family law attorneys hire the services of the QDRO specialist to prepare the documents for 401K Divorce plans. The service provider who has years of experience in preparing Qualified Domestic Relations Order offers the most reliable as well as fastest service to the clients. The specialist will work with the clients, their attorneys and the plan administrators. The QDRO specialist assures that the order prepared by him will be accepted by the court. The clients are not required to visit the offices of the QDRO specialists. They can contact the professional over the phone as well as by email. They can provide all the required information by email or by fax. As a result the professionals can provide fast and efficient service to the clients in the most cost-effective way. The clients can contact them over the phone or by email at any time for any clarifications.
There will be a lot of differences among the various retirement plans. Hence it is all the more important to gather all the relevant information prior to the finalization of the divorce. When proper information is not gathered and the distribution plan is prepared in haste it may lead to a lot of confusion and ultimately the non-employee spouse may have heavy loss. The experienced QDRO specialist is able to understand the different retirement plans and their implications, so that he will prepare a perfect QDRO. While preparing the same, the specialist will tailor it to ensure that his client will get the share with no hassles.
Pro Bono Work – Why Do It?
Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting out, there are valid reasons for performing pro bono projects if you have the time. While the term pro bono frequently refers to free legal services, it also applies to any free commercial services performed for the public good.
While it can easily be interpreted as work you are doing because you are not busy, or because you may have an ulterior motive in the belief that paid work will come as a reward, neither of these has ever been the case for me. I do pro bono work out of a moral responsibility to perform free services for a noble cause. But I have to be careful that doing so does not offend any of my paying clients in any way, some of whom are non-profit organizations. For this reason, such work is always done discreetly without fanfare or public display to garner accolades.
It is also easy to feel that such work degrades the value of your services, since you are giving away business efforts for which you are normally paid. In fact, you may even feel taken advantage of by the very ones you are attempting to help. Whether this is a justifiable concern or not, you will need to dismiss these fears in the interest of fulfilling the reason you have agreed to donate your skills in the first place, which is to contribute to the community welfare in your own special way. Your motivation for putting your best foot forward in this effort should have nothing to do with gaining fame or fortune and everything to do with offering a valuable service for which you and your company can feel proud. If anything further transpires as a result, whether public gratitude or future paying work, that should be viewed as a wonderful bonus, but certainly not to be expected.
In my earlier days, my workload was so heavy that even considering performing pro bono work was entirely out of the question. However, there were times when I had no choice and had to fit it in for political reasons, shall we say. This means that I may have been already working with an important client (aren’t all clients important?) at a prominent company in the community and one of its favorite charities needed marketing work performed for a good cause. Sometimes clients like this would pay for such services but more often than not, they hoped we would contribute our services at no charge for the benefit of all. And, of course, we would comply, keeping both client and charity very pleased.
In today’s economic environment with so many highly skilled and highly educated people out of work, you would think that the need for pro bono services would be handled by this large pool of talent. Ironically, it almost seems that if you are labeled “unemployed,” it logically follows that you may not be “qualified” or “valuable” enough as an available resource for pro bono work. While that may sadly be a common misconception, it has resulted in ongoing requests for pro bono work from our company. Since I flourish under pressure and relish client services in which I excel, these requests serve to bolster my self-esteem despite their usually coming at the last minute when I am already busy with other urgent deadlines. The reason I am flattered usually pertains to learning that they had tried to do the project themselves in-house to avoid asking for my help but had to admit there was no substitution for the inspired professionalism we deliver; hence, their late call for help.
I must explain, however, that these requests come from a non-profit source to which we have regularly donated our services over the past five years and always agree to continue without reservation. Why? First, they had initially consulted us at the recommendation of their president, a prominent realtor, with whom we were doing business at the time, for a comprehensive marketing plan for which they paid our normal going rate. They even implemented that plan over the next couple of years through other area consultants who donated their services. When they returned for further work from us, we offered to continue on a pro bono basis. We clearly recognize that there are a number of good reasons why our pro bono efforts on behalf of this organization are worthwhile:
1. The organization is a large religious group that respects diversity and believes in inclusiveness; values open discourse, and strives for fairness in every way. They are committed to repairing the world, a responsibility that shapes their belief that social justice begins within the community. Finally, they emphasize the importance of nourishing the hearts, souls and minds of adults and children, through the finest possible educational opportunities. Always seeking new members, the organization is one of great personal dedication and affection. For these reasons, we are honored to represent their endeavors but are not members of this organization, nor do we endorse their religion, or any religion.
2. Their projects are large, challenging and interesting which gives our work extensive visibility in the community. Typical projects have included large color ads and posters for high profile entertainers; fundraising booklets and stationery; membership brochures; signage; and an assortment of press releases. Although we donate our services, the organization pays for any necessary printing, signmaking and media space charges.
2. We are given complete freedom to express our creativity, marketing savvy and design expertise without constraints or the usual tampering typical of some “paying” clients who may have a personal agenda or inherent frustrated desire to be the “artist.”
3. Most of the members of this non-profit religious organization are successful business owners or practicing professionals who spend countless hours of their own and their families’ free time enjoying the programs and events offered and working toward the organization’s long-term success. That makes us partners working toward a common goal for which they are sincerely appreciative. As a result, some of these members hire us to perform paid marketing work for their companies on a sporadic basis. However, we never aggressively seek their business nor do we expect anything in return for our pro bono services.
4. While not something we require, we are given a free ad in their event programs which we design and submit to assure that an accurate message is delivered. Such an ad probably mostly serves as an internal reminder to the members that we are professionally involved on a pro bono basis perhaps making it easier for them to refer us, if appropriate.
We realized long ago that a special bond had been forged with many members of this congregation as a result of extensive research we did to prepare their initial marketing plan. We learned many touching stories about their love for this organization and its effects on their personal family history, much of which became the basis for initiatives we recommended.
With a total of about eighty families involved, the good will generated from our continued pro bono efforts has enormously positive reverberations within the community. This kind of gratitude is something money cannot buy. But beyond that, the satisfaction we get from seeing our good work help this organization build a better world is absolutely priceless and far outweighs the importance of any residual work we may get from its members.
So, why do pro bono work? Because it’s the right thing to do. And that is enough.
4 Useful Ways to Make Money Online
Whether you are looking to make a sustainable income or some fast cash, there are plenty of ways to earn extra money with the wide-ranging opportunities offered online. However, it is necessary to be disciplined in your approach to making money. Also, it can help to enter an area that interests you to help stay focused and interested.
Here are four ways to make money online:
Start a blog
One of the most sustainable and easiest options to make money online is by starting a blog. A well planned blog that is based on the right niche with plenty of useful and unique content that targets a specific audience has the potential to make passive income over the long-term. Many think the process of setting up a blog is difficult, but in fact the learning curve isn’t too bad. There are several website building tools available to make creating an online presence quite straightforward. In the process of building a blog, you need to think about the offers or ways to make money, such as selling e-books, full-blown training, mini-email courses, or similar.
Email marketing
Email marketing is certain to appeal to anyone interested in online marketing. It starts with creating a website, setting up email software and then to develop a sales funnel that targets the right audience. The marketing material send out to your list must deliver value and cannot simply be marketing related. Without a regular supply of high-quality content that engages your audience, it can be difficult to keep members subscribed to your list.
There are several ways to get subscribers signing up to your list. A typical method is to use lead magnets like cheat sheets, checklists and e-books. Also, there is the option to convert an article into a PDF to add extra resources such as audio files and video training courses.
Webinar training
A very potent way to make money online is with webinar training. But, this is only an option for those with in-depth knowledge on a particular subject that others want to learn about. Also, a website with a decent online presence and a product or service to sell is necessary.
Develop Apps
Learning to become an app developer is certain to appeal to many people. While it will be difficult to compete with the major brands and apps, there are still plenty of opportunities to think up a niche idea that can meet the needs of certain people. This can be something like a podcast organizer, a list and illustrations of yoga poses, a tip calculator, or anything that interests. Also, for those with a unique app idea, but without the programming know-how to build an app, there is the option to hire someone to build it on your behalf.
