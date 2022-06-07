News
Top 10 Treks For Trekkers In India For Month Of July
One of the top reasons to venture out on a trek in July is because fewer people do this in the monsoon month. Trekking in the month of July in the Indian Himalayas will present you with a visual treat and unmatched experience. The monsoon season becomes an ideal time to trek because fewer people venture out in the monsoon months. However, some of the best treks in July that can be done are in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand.
In Uttarakhand and Himachal, which receive heavy rains in monsoon, the Valley of Flowers and Nag Tibba are the top treks to do in July. However, there are also places that receive zero to no rain like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
In Himachal, the best treks in this monsoon month of July are Kanamo Peak, Sainj Valley, Bhrigu Lake, Pin Bhabha Pass, Beas Kund, and Hampta Pass.
Adventurous treks and major treks in Ladakh are open in July, like Stok Kangri, Lamayuru-Alchi, and Darcha-Padum are accessible during this time. The popular treks in Jammu & Kashmir too are open and accessible such as Warwan Valley, Kashmir Great Lakes, and Tarsar & Marsar Lake open for trekkers in July.
Here are the 10 best treks in India to do in July:
1. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
Valley of Flowers is one of the most sought-after monsoon treks in India and why not? In the month of July, the entire valley is covered in a carpet of colorful flowers. The beautiful scent of the flowers mixed with the smell of the wet earth is intoxicating. The valley changes its color weeks after weeks, the flowers are red in one instance to pink in the other, and so on. The snow-capped mountains and the fluffy clouds make a breathtaking scenery.
Difficulty: Moderate
2. Hampta Pass, Himachal
Hampta Pass can also be called Himachal’s Valley of Flowers. The unique thing that you get to see when on this trek is the stark contrast between the green valleys and the barren landscape of the Spiti Valley. The change in the landscape and terrain will leave you in awe. The blue skies of Spiti will give you a memory to hold onto. At the end of the trek, you get to see the mesmerizing beauty of Chandrataal Lake.
Difficulty: Moderate
3. Bhrigu Lake, Manali
If you’re looking for a quick and short trek then you can go for the Bhrigu Lake trek. You can start the trek from Manali and you get to see the grandest of meadows ahead of you. During the monsoon the meadows are fresh and green, stretching as far as the eyes could see! When you reach the lake, you get to see it in a forget-me-not blue in the monsoon.
Difficulty: Moderate
4. Beas Kund, Manali
Beas Kund is also a quick getaway from Manali just like the Bhrigu Lake trek, Beas Kund trek offers a picturesque view of the landscapes, leading you to the source of the Beas River that flows throughout the town. The Beas Kund trail offers base-to-summit views of big mountains like Shitidhar, Friendship Peak, Ladakhi, and Hanuman Tibba. You can cover the trail in just four days so it is a great option for the trekkers who are looking for a short trek due to limited time. If the day is clear, you’ll also be able to spot Deo Tibba and more such peaks from the Pir Panjal range.
Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
5. Kashmir Great Lakes
Kashmir Great Lakes is a high-altitude trek and the most beautiful trek in our country. If you embark on the Kashmir Great Lakes trek, you will get to see seven alpine lakes appear day after day, surprising you with their vastness and beauty. Every lake on this trail is one of a kind and has its own beauty.
The landscape looks spectacular just after the monsoon with lush meadows, and flowers all over the meadows and valleys. The greenery and freshness of this trek in India in July are overwhelming. The maple trees and Satsar plains add to the highlights of this trip.
Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult
Also Read: Top 20 Himalayan Treks in India For Adventure Lovers
6. Pin Bhaba Pass
One of the best pass crossing treks in India is the Pin Bhaba Pass trek. Once you reach the pass you get to see the colorful Pin valley below you, set amidst the barren and deserted mountains of Spiti. The sight is something you would like to remember your whole life, the beauty of both the dramatic terrains, the lush green Bhaba valley, and the barren and beautiful Spiti Valley. The changes in the landscapes are stunning.
Difficulty: Difficult
7. Tarsar Marsar
Tarsar Marsar is one of the prettiest trek in India. Just like the Kashmir Great Lakes trek, Tarsar Marsar is also an alpine lake trek. But unlike Kashmir Great Lakes you get to camp beside these royal blue, snow-fed lakes and enjoy the secluded campsites amidst nature. Each day will bring you a new surprise in this trek, from fresh water flowing down over ledges to huge lakes amidst snow-laden mountains. You can also see sheep grazing peacefully and horses sprinting if you are lucky.
Difficulty: Moderate
8. Sinhagad Trek, Pune
If you love history and historical destinations, then you can try this trek to the seventeenth-century fort of Sinhagad. It is located near Pune and is a well-known tourist spot. The atmosphere and the breathtakingly beautiful sunrise and sunset are a must-watch from this point. This trek is moderate and worth remembering.
Difficulty: Moderate
9. Lamayuru to Padum Trek
Looking for a new experience of adventure? Venture out on this trek during the monsoon season. Trekkers pass through serene monasteries, wild canyons, hamlets, etc. and the trek is very popular for its scenic beauty. You might need some prior experience in trekking to go on this one as the trail is a little difficult for beginners.
Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult
10. Kheerganga Trek, Kasol
This is one of the unique Himalayan treks where you can witness excellent meadows, walk through pine forests, see the Parvati Kund, cross towns, and a couple of cascades on the way to reach the summit at almost 10,000 feet. It is said by the locals that Lord Shiva’s son Kartikey meditated there for thousands of years. You can capture some amazing landscape photographs and witness the incredible sunset while trekking through the forest. You can even camp at the mystic Parvati Valley, what more can you ask for!
Also Read: Best Places To Visit In July In India 2022 For A Monsoon Getaway
So these are a few of the best trekking places in India in July. So, don’t hesitate to venture out in the monsoon and enjoy these best treks in July India. You will be amazed by nature’s beauty and the journey will indeed be a memorable one.
Baby Fever On Netflix: What To Know About It Before It Premiers On June 8?
Baby fever is a 2022, Danish Netflix original series made by Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer. They are the creators and directors of the series. The Danish name of the show is “Skruk”. There are multiple movie writers, including the ones mentioned above, Karina Dam, Morten Jørgensen, Dorthe Riis Lauridsen, and Clara Mendes. It is executive produced by Piv Bernth and Lars Hermann. It is a comedy, drama, romance and a light-hearted original show by Netflix. The series has 6 episodes this season.
Netflix is known for movies and series from all across the world. The stories seem similar to something that might happen to a person thousands of miles from where the movie or series is from. This brings the world a little closer. This series is one of those, and it is a heartwarming ride of a land, Denmark, so far away from people about hundreds of thousands of miles apart, and it still speaks to them.
The show is TV-MA and is only meant for a mature audience. Since the show’s content talks about multiple adult issues, certain nude scenes and alcohol consumption make it mature content. Only kids and people over the age of 17 are to watch the series. There are multiple genres mentioned for the show, like Medical TV Show, Scandinavian TV Show, TV Dramas, TV Comedies, etc.
What Is “Baby Fever” About?
The Danish series revolves around a fertility doctor, Nana. She is in a mess because she accidentally inseminates herself with the sperm of her ex-boyfriend. Unfortunately, she was drunk when she did that, and now she feels walls closing in from every side. As she is now pregnant, a single mother, she stole the sperm of her ex-boyfriend, and she has to explain all this to her ex and her family.
To top that, she is at a crossroads between choosing her ex-boyfriend, the one who got away and another Doctor from her Hospital she likes…What would Nana do? Who would Nana choose? And Why? How will she clean this mess? And reign in the chaos around her for her upcoming baby?
When And Where To Watch “Baby Fever”?
To know what happens next and get answers to all these questions, watch the series as it premieres at midnight Eastern time, 9 PM Indian Standard time and 4 PM Greenwich standard time, on Wednesday, 8 June. It will air on Netflix worldwide.
Cast Of The “Baby Fever”
Josephine Park is in the leading role of Nana, the fertility doctor. Park is a well renowned three-time Danish film awards winner. There are also other Danish actors playing his best friend, his Ex-boyfriend. Current love interests among the other cast are Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Simon Sears, Charlotte Munck, Mikael Birkkjær, and Emil Printer.
The 75th Annual Tony Awards: What All To Know Before It Premieres On June 12?
In 2022, Broadway’s biggest night will be back in a big way. This June, the Tony Awards, Broadway’s most popular tradition. However, this will be back to honor theatre professionals for their outstanding work in the 2021-2022 Broadway season. What can you look forward to this time? We know what’s going on!
When is the 2022 Tony Award ceremony?
On Sunday, June 12, the 75th annual Tony Awards will be held at the famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City. For the first time, this four-hour event will be shown live from coast to coast.
How do I watch the 2022 Tony Awards?
From 7:00 to 8:00 PM ET/4:00 to 5:00 PM PT, exclusive content will be streamed only on Paramount+. The American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards will be presented from 8:00 to 11:00 PM. The viewers can also watch it from 5:00 to 8:00 PM PT LIVE on CBS Television Network and streamed lit live and on-demand on Paramount+*.
When are 2022 Tony Awards Nominees announced?
On Monday, May 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET, the nominees for the 75th Tony Awards were announced. With eleven nominations, A Strange Loop got the most this season. However, MJ and Paradise Square were close behind with ten nominations each.
Who is eligible for the 2022 Tony Awards?
The last day for Broadway shows to be eligible for the Tony Awards for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28, 2022. This is true for all shows that meet the other requirements. Nonetheless, the Tony Awards Administration Committee said who was eligible in the first, second, and third rounds.
Eligible productions were:
Pass Over, Six, Lackawanna Blues, Chicken & Biscuits, Is This a Room, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lehman Trilogy, Dana H., Caroline, or Change, Diana, The Musical, Trouble in Mind, Clyde’s, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew, MJ The Musical, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Paradise Square, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, The Little Prince, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, Hangmen, Funny Girl, The Skin of Our Teeth, A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturday Night, Girl From The North Country, and Macbeth.
Who is hosting the 2022 Tony Awards?
Ariana DeBose, who has won an Academy Award and been nominated for a Tony Award (for West Side Story and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), will host the event. “I’m going to go home. I’m so happy to celebrate 75 years of great theatre and, more importantly, all of the people in this community who worked hard to make sure that Broadway’s lights can shine brightly once again “said Ariana DeBose. “This is like a dream come true, and I can’t wait to see everyone on June 12.”
The Tony Awards: Act One will have Darren Criss and Julianne Hough as co-hosts. Both of them have won Emmys.
When will Tony Honors take place?
On Monday, June 6, the annual Tony Honors reception will be held to honor the people who won the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre for their great work in the Broadway industry.
The Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC), Broadway For All, music copyist Emily Grishman, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE will receive the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater.
Buried In Barstow 2 Release Date
The highlight of the film fraternity is the sequel of Lifetime’s Buried Barstow is knocking on our door. After the incredibly impactful performance of the Buried in Barstow.
It’s back with its sequel. It’s not that no one expected the sequel to come. But, in reality, everyone was eagerly waiting for the sequel to come, and now it’s coming to us.
Nevertheless, the first part of the film ended with a cliffhanger Fans were in a dilemma about whether there will be a sequel or not. Fans were a bit anxious about the mystery cliffhanger in part 1.
IMDb rating is 8.6.
All About Part 1
Formerly, it’s a story of bold woman Hazel King who lives in Barstow and runs a BBQ restaurant and lives a quiet life but not so peaceful. Still, her dark, killing past seems to haunt her at times. She has a past life she left behind when she got pregnant with her daughter, Joy. To keep her daughter safe, she ran away from her killer part and real identity, An Assassin in Las Vegas. But it seems like her past never left her.
Finally, after 20 years of running, her former boss tracked her down to do one final strike. It is more sophisticated because her former boss is her father. Then her father sends a man named Elliot to keep an eye on whether she is doing the work she is supposed to do. But things got out of the circle when Hazel and Elliot got into a romantic relationship, with Hazel unaware that he was assigned by her father to keep an eye on her.
Then the big cliffhanger at the end of the movie makes everyone wonder about the sequel. Hazel makes a shocking discovery about Elliot. She got to know that Elliot was by her father and was there to spy on her. But before making it to Elliot, she had to proceed to stop a kidnapping in headway and shoot outside her dining. But the problems for Hazel seem never-ending her daughter’s abusive boyfriend Travis is not dead. He returns to Barstow, and Joy again seems to enjoy his companionship.
Buried In Barstow Release Date
According to the sources, in recent interviews, Lifetime said that Buried in Barstow signified be series of films. However, there is no talk about parts, and sequels will be there in the future.
About the release, the film is meant to be a blockbuster. A few days back, Angie Harmon stated that the Part 2 filming would begin this June, but there is no particular date stated for the premiere for a sequel.
