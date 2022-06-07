Top 10 Treks For Trekkers In India For Month Of July

Share Pin 0 Shares

One of the top reasons to venture out on a trek in July is because fewer people do this in the monsoon month. Trekking in the month of July in the Indian Himalayas will present you with a visual treat and unmatched experience. The monsoon season becomes an ideal time to trek because fewer people venture out in the monsoon months. However, some of the best treks in July that can be done are in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand.

In Uttarakhand and Himachal, which receive heavy rains in monsoon, the Valley of Flowers and Nag Tibba are the top treks to do in July. However, there are also places that receive zero to no rain like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

In Himachal, the best treks in this monsoon month of July are Kanamo Peak, Sainj Valley, Bhrigu Lake, Pin Bhabha Pass, Beas Kund, and Hampta Pass.

Adventurous treks and major treks in Ladakh are open in July, like Stok Kangri, Lamayuru-Alchi, and Darcha-Padum are accessible during this time. The popular treks in Jammu & Kashmir too are open and accessible such as Warwan Valley, Kashmir Great Lakes, and Tarsar & Marsar Lake open for trekkers in July.

Here are the 10 best treks in India to do in July:

1. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers is one of the most sought-after monsoon treks in India and why not? In the month of July, the entire valley is covered in a carpet of colorful flowers. The beautiful scent of the flowers mixed with the smell of the wet earth is intoxicating. The valley changes its color weeks after weeks, the flowers are red in one instance to pink in the other, and so on. The snow-capped mountains and the fluffy clouds make a breathtaking scenery.

Difficulty: Moderate

2. Hampta Pass, Himachal

Hampta Pass can also be called Himachal’s Valley of Flowers. The unique thing that you get to see when on this trek is the stark contrast between the green valleys and the barren landscape of the Spiti Valley. The change in the landscape and terrain will leave you in awe. The blue skies of Spiti will give you a memory to hold onto. At the end of the trek, you get to see the mesmerizing beauty of Chandrataal Lake.

Difficulty: Moderate

3. Bhrigu Lake, Manali

If you’re looking for a quick and short trek then you can go for the Bhrigu Lake trek. You can start the trek from Manali and you get to see the grandest of meadows ahead of you. During the monsoon the meadows are fresh and green, stretching as far as the eyes could see! When you reach the lake, you get to see it in a forget-me-not blue in the monsoon.

Difficulty: Moderate

4. Beas Kund, Manali

Beas Kund is also a quick getaway from Manali just like the Bhrigu Lake trek, Beas Kund trek offers a picturesque view of the landscapes, leading you to the source of the Beas River that flows throughout the town. The Beas Kund trail offers base-to-summit views of big mountains like Shitidhar, Friendship Peak, Ladakhi, and Hanuman Tibba. You can cover the trail in just four days so it is a great option for the trekkers who are looking for a short trek due to limited time. If the day is clear, you’ll also be able to spot Deo Tibba and more such peaks from the Pir Panjal range.

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

5. Kashmir Great Lakes

Kashmir Great Lakes is a high-altitude trek and the most beautiful trek in our country. If you embark on the Kashmir Great Lakes trek, you will get to see seven alpine lakes appear day after day, surprising you with their vastness and beauty. Every lake on this trail is one of a kind and has its own beauty.

The landscape looks spectacular just after the monsoon with lush meadows, and flowers all over the meadows and valleys. The greenery and freshness of this trek in India in July are overwhelming. The maple trees and Satsar plains add to the highlights of this trip.

Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult

6. Pin Bhaba Pass

One of the best pass crossing treks in India is the Pin Bhaba Pass trek. Once you reach the pass you get to see the colorful Pin valley below you, set amidst the barren and deserted mountains of Spiti. The sight is something you would like to remember your whole life, the beauty of both the dramatic terrains, the lush green Bhaba valley, and the barren and beautiful Spiti Valley. The changes in the landscapes are stunning.

Difficulty: Difficult

7. Tarsar Marsar

Tarsar Marsar is one of the prettiest trek in India. Just like the Kashmir Great Lakes trek, Tarsar Marsar is also an alpine lake trek. But unlike Kashmir Great Lakes you get to camp beside these royal blue, snow-fed lakes and enjoy the secluded campsites amidst nature. Each day will bring you a new surprise in this trek, from fresh water flowing down over ledges to huge lakes amidst snow-laden mountains. You can also see sheep grazing peacefully and horses sprinting if you are lucky.

Difficulty: Moderate

8. Sinhagad Trek, Pune

If you love history and historical destinations, then you can try this trek to the seventeenth-century fort of Sinhagad. It is located near Pune and is a well-known tourist spot. The atmosphere and the breathtakingly beautiful sunrise and sunset are a must-watch from this point. This trek is moderate and worth remembering.

Difficulty: Moderate

9. Lamayuru to Padum Trek

Looking for a new experience of adventure? Venture out on this trek during the monsoon season. Trekkers pass through serene monasteries, wild canyons, hamlets, etc. and the trek is very popular for its scenic beauty. You might need some prior experience in trekking to go on this one as the trail is a little difficult for beginners.

Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult

10. Kheerganga Trek, Kasol

This is one of the unique Himalayan treks where you can witness excellent meadows, walk through pine forests, see the Parvati Kund, cross towns, and a couple of cascades on the way to reach the summit at almost 10,000 feet. It is said by the locals that Lord Shiva’s son Kartikey meditated there for thousands of years. You can capture some amazing landscape photographs and witness the incredible sunset while trekking through the forest. You can even camp at the mystic Parvati Valley, what more can you ask for!

So these are a few of the best trekking places in India in July. So, don’t hesitate to venture out in the monsoon and enjoy these best treks in July India. You will be amazed by nature’s beauty and the journey will indeed be a memorable one.

