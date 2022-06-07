Top 3 Projects With Market Cap of $50M – $100M: LOOKS, XCAD and ALICE

XCAD Network has an NFT Marketplace for makers.

Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market cap between $50M to $100M as per CryptoDep.

LooksRare (LOOKS)

NFT marketplace LooksRare uses the LOOKS token to reward traders and artists for engaging in the community. To counter the previous generation of NFT markets, LooksRare designed a rewards mechanism in which LOOKS token stakers get all of the platform trading fees. Staking LOOKS (which also yields WETH fees) and trading NFTs on LooksRare are just ways that users may acquire LOOKS tokens over time.

According to CMC, the LooksRare price today is $0.368068 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,095,407 USD. LooksRare is down 3.76% in the last 24 hours.

XCAD Network (XCAD)

Create an incentive economy by tokenizing each creator’s audience and content using XCAD Network’s DeFi tools. Additionally, XCAD Network has an NFT Marketplace for makers, allowing one-click manufacture of very uncommon and limited-edition NFTs.

According to CMC, the XCAD Network price today is $4.06 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,617,871 USD. XCAD Network has been up 3.73% in the last 24 hours.

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)

My Neighbor Alice is a play-to-earn building game based on Chromia with a farming theme. Players may purchase and possess virtual islands and gather and develop amazing goods while meeting new friends is how the game describes itself. Every player gets their own avatar in the game, which they may customize as they see fit. Players may purchase virtual real estate from Alice, the game’s namesake core character, or the in-game marketplace.

According to CMC, the MyNeighborAlice price today is $2.84 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $115,498,242 USD. MyNeighborAlice is down 0.52% in the last 24 hours.