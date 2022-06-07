U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets worth more than $400 million linked to Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich

A St. Paul man is accused of raping a woman after she got into his car for a ride following a night of drinking at a downtown Minneapolis bar.

Francisco Alejandro Chale, 27, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with kidnapping to facilitate a felony and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the incident in the early morning hours of May 15.

Chale is being held at the Ramsey County jail and is scheduled to appear at an initial court hearing on the charges on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 4 a.m. on May 15, a resident in the 700 block of Slate Street on St. Paul’s West Side reported that a distraught woman had pounded on his door said she was just raped by an unknown man.

Officers located the woman, identified in the complaint as MEP, pacing and crying and wearing a dress that was partially ripped.

She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she gave police a statement and underwent a sexual assault examination.

She reported getting into a car she thought was an Uber in Minneapolis and that she was taken against her will to St. Paul where the suspect, later identified as Chale, threatened to kill her and raped her with force, the complaint states. She said she was able to break away from the man and run to a nearby house.

She told police she and two friends, identified as AG and DJS, had went to a bar and met up with other people. The woman said she had “lots” of drinks and at closing time she and AG decided to walk to DJS’s apartment, according to the charges.

The woman reported that she was going in and out of consciousness and that she lost AG as they were walking. The woman said she became more alert when she realized she was in the passenger seat of a car driven by an unknown man whom she believed to be of Hispanic descent.

When the vehicle stopped, the woman said she tried to open the car door because she had sensed something was wrong. She said the man then “jumped” on top of her from the driver’s seat and raped her, the complaint read. She said she was unable to break free due to her level of intoxication and that when she tried to grab her phone he swiped it out of her hand and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave. She said she somehow fell out of the vehicle.

The woman’s sister told police that she received a text from her with the word “Help” at about 3:30 a.m.

AG reported to police that said she was extremely intoxicated and trying to find an Uber or a ride. She said a car pulled up to her and the woman along Third Ave. S. in downtown Minneapolis just after 3 a.m. and they got inside. AG said she told the driver that they were going to St. Paul. He later commented on their looks and touched both the women, she told police. AG said she got out of the car and the driver sped off with the woman still in the car.

Data from the woman’s phone shows that from downtown Minneapolis she then traveled east on Interstate 94, exiting on U.S. 52 at Concord Street in St. Paul.

Video and audio from a church in the 600 block of Livingston Avenue shows a struggle off camera and a male with a Latino accent telling someone to get back into the car. A short time later, the woman is seen running through the church parking lot and then falling to the ground, where she remained for several minutes.

Video shows Chale’s vehicle circling the area with no headlights while the woman was on the ground, the complaint states. A responding police officer’s body camera also captured Chale’s vehicle in the area around 4:15 a.m.

DNA profiling taken during the sexual assault examination, and a known sample obtained from Chale in an unrelated criminal sexual conduct investigation, reveal a match, the complaint alleges.

Chale was arrested on Friday. In an interview with police, he admitted to being in Minneapolis on May 15 and picking up two women who wanted a ride home. He said one of them got out of his car shortly after getting in and that the other wanted to go to her boyfriend’s house in St. Paul.

He said the woman threw up in the backseat of his vehicle, so he stopped and helped her move to the front seat. He admitted to touching and kissing her, but denied touching her private parts, the complaint states. He said any of his DNA found on her would likely be from her touching herself after touching him, the complaint alleges.