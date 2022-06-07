Finance
Understand a Property’s Cap Rate
The cap rate, also known as the capitalization rate, is the estimated rate of return on a real estate investment and is the ratio that is used to determine the value of an income-producing property. Lenders, investors and appraisers use the cap rate of an income-producing property to determine how much the property should sell for.
To calculate a property’s cap rate, the net operating income of a property is divided by the property’s value or sale price. The resulting value is then presented as a percentage. For example, if the net operating income of a property is $100,000 and the asking price of that property is $750,000, the cap rate would be 13.3 percent (100,000 divided by 750,000 expressed as a percentage).
For the above equation, you need to determine the net operating income of a property. To determine the net operating income, you have to take the total property income and deduct the operating expenses. A property’s operating expenses include advertising, insurance, maintenance, property taxes, management, repairs, supplies, utilities, etc. Improvements, personal property, mortgage payments, taxes and loan origination fees do not constitute operating expenses.
To determine a market cap rate, a person needs to analyze the financial data for recently sold properties similar to the property in question and in the same market. Because a cap rate uses more of a property’s financial data, a market cap rate provides a more accurate estimated value than a GRM, otherwise known as a gross rent multiplier.
When a property’s value is determined by a GRM calculation, only the selling price and gross rents are considered in the equation. The cap rate calculation also incorporates a property’s selling price, non-rental income, vacancy amount and operating expenses. This additional information allows for a more accurate estimate of value.
The lower the cap rate is, the higher the selling price of a property will be. The higher the cap right, the lower the price will be. When an income property is put on the market, the buyer wants to purchase the property at the highest cap rate, which will afford the lowest price. The seller on the other hand wants to sell the property at the lowest cap right, which will bring in the highest price. Because of this, investors look for properties with higher cap rates.
Not only do property cap rates vary from city to city, they can actually vary from one neighborhood to the next within the same city. Location, crime rates and the condition of an area all contribute to a property’s cap rate. When an investor puts money into a high-risk income property, they expect a larger return. Areas that are highly desirable will have lower cap rates while less-desirable areas will have higher cap rates due to the higher investment risk. When investing in a high-risk income property, an investor will expect a larger return.
To determine the cap rate for a specific type of property, it is wise to check with an appraiser or lender in that particular area. It is important to understand that in some areas reliable cap rate information is not available due to a lack of income property sales. Because of this, you need to check if the cap rate you are receiving was determined by recent sales or if it was a constructed cap rate.
If adequate financial data was not available for the estimation of your cap rate, an appraiser may construct the cap rate by analyzing its component parts. This provides you with results that may be less credible. When a market cap rate is available, an investor can use this information to determine whether the asking price of an income property is too high or if it’s under priced.
How to Choose a Commercial Cleaning Service
One would think choosing a commercial cleaning service to maintain their facility would be a relatively easy task. Most maintenance managers of facilities, responsible for overseeing the cleanliness and health of their building, know this is not as simple as it sounds. The type of facility and its needs dictate the services required. The appearance of the facility plays a large role in the success of the business, whether it is a supermarket, retail store or even a hospital. A dirty appearance always makes a bad impression! With cleaning being an $80 billion dollar industry, there is an extensive list of commercial cleaning services, some of which have decided to franchise. They range from small, mid-size and large, and all have their own menu of services to offer. So, what are some things to look for when making a decision?
Let’s start with the facility and size. Depending on the kind of business and size of your facility helps narrow down the list of commercial cleaning services to research. Do you have multiple locations requiring service? Next, decide on the services you need; the type of surface(s) that need to be cleaned, and what kind of frequency are you looking for? Lastly, decide on your budget. Once this list is in place it is time to start the interview process. Write down all your questions.
For a mid-size to large facility there are most likely more than one area or type of areas to be cleaned. Whether it is a supermarket, retail space, school, hospital or even a warehouse, every place has floors to be cleaned and maintained. But what kind of surface is it? Is it ceramic, vinyl, concrete, carpet? Don’t forget the windows. If it’s a supermarket you may require department cleaning, such as meat rooms, bakery, deli & hot foods, etc… Is it a hospital? Hospitals and schools have their own level of “clean” to maintain, with strict rules, regulations and procedures to be followed. Choosing a larger commercial cleaning service who offers a diverse menu of services will probably be your best choice. Make sure to add to your list commercial cleaning service franchises, as they tend to always offer the services you will most likely require and can provide them to multiple locations should you need this.
Here are a few important questions to help you make your decision on the choosing the right cleaning service:
1. What services do they specialize in?
2. Are they a franchise company? Can they service multiple locations if necessary?
3. Do they have the man-power to accomplish the services you require?
4. What is their experience?
5. What types of cleaning products do they use? and why?
6. What types of clients do they currently provide services for? Do they have experience with other businesses like yours?
7. Do they have references? A commercial cleaning company who will give you at least 3 references of current clients also is a strong indication this company is confident of their abilities to provide the services you need and in the way you deserve to have your facility look.
You want to look for a well rounded commercial cleaning service which has a proven track record of retaining its clients. After all you don’t want to have to keep repeating the hiring processing. Review the answers to these questions carefully to help narrow your list of possible cleaning services to choose from. Before making your final selection there are a few additional items just as important in the decision making process.
Insurance:
Does the company have liability insurance and is it adequate enough to protect you against a potential liability claim arising from the cleaning? Do they maintain worker’s compensation insurance for their workers? Most states require this type of insurance. Don’t just take the cleaning company’s word stating they have insurance. Many companies do not carry insurance, or only carry a minimal amount. Get a copy of their insurance certificate. If you hire them insist on being added as a certificate holder and additional insured, so you are updated with a new certificate when it expires or if the policy is cancelled.
Every reputable commercial cleaning service will be happy to provide proof of insurance. Choose a commercial cleaning service that has insurance to protect you and your commercial facility in case of damage to your property and injury to the cleaners while they are on your property.
Cleaning Products & Equipment:
For Your Protection before you hire the commercial cleaning service go through the facility to find out what they plan to use on the various surfaces. Many inexperienced commercial cleaners use the wrong products or use the right products improperly. Some in-experienced cleaners even use the wrong equipment. This can cause permanent damage or stains to your property. A reputable and experienced company will gladly take the time to tour your facility, see the work which needs to be done and even assist you in developing a schedule to keep the facility clean and shiny.
Cleaning Checklist:
Ask the commercial cleaning service for a cleaning checklist which will list all the services performed for each cleaning. This check list or “work order” should be signed by management in order for the commercial cleaning contractor to submit billing. This insures you will only pay for services that have been provided to your satisfaction.
Pricing Structure:
Ask the commercial cleaning service for their pricing structure not only for the services you will require regularly but also for any incidental services which may arise during your contract with them. So they are cleaning your floors three times a week? But, what if something occurs to require a strip and wax of the floor area? How much will that cost? A reputable commercial cleaning service understands budgets and will understand your need to have an idea, if not a solid dollar amount for the types of services necessary or which may become necessary.
Lastly, policies. Ask to see the companies policies on types of payment they accept, their cancellation policy and if they offer a guarantee.
Choosing a commercial cleaning service does not have to become a time consuming task if you use the information from this article as a tool to assist you in making a choice. A commercial cleaning service that takes the time to answer all your questions, who takes the time to survey the facility and has a thorough knowledge of the services to be performed is more likely to meet and most likely will exceed your expectations!
What is Invoice Factoring and Invoice Discounting?
The Romans were the first civilization to sell promissory notes at a discount, beginning the industry of factoring. America was built largely on the possibilities of factoring, when colonial businesses were factored by Europeans willing to invest cash in exchange for the promise of large returns, and government bonds also use the same principles applied by businesses when they engage in invoice factoring.
Invoice factoring is, at its simplest, the sale of the right to collect cash owed on your outstanding invoices. Most businesses engage in invoice factoring when they need cash up front quickly, or when they have customers that are slow to pay and don’t have the resources to build an accounts collections department. Though some companies are large and established enough to get accounts receivable financing through a regular bank, it can be handy to have access to invoice factoring companies as well.
Most businesses use invoice factoring to get fast cash. In the intense and fast paced business environment of today, ready cash can be invaluable. With the sale of your invoice futures, you can get the cash today you need to capture customers that will move your business forward.
Invoice factoring is not a loan; rather, it’s an outright sale of an asset. Another way of looking at it is as a cash advance: you give up a certain portion of the money you expect to receive in the future in exchange for ready cash today. While some businesses purchase invoices outright, others give you a down payment toward the invoice, paying you the balance less their fee when they receive payment from the customer. One of the best things about invoice factoring is that your credit has no bearing on whether you are approved; instead, your customer’s credit qualifies the invoice for factoring.
Many different industries take advantage of invoice factoring, including:
Because ready cash is so important in their business, industries that are heavily vested in human services and need to be able to meet payroll are among the best able to leverage invoice factoring. However, any business that generates at least ten thousand dollars in accounts receivable should be able to use invoice factoring, provided they’ve acquired creditworthy customers.
Other situations that might make invoice factoring a wise choice for you include:
Telemarketing Services – The Purpose of Telemarketing Opening Dialogue
I picked up the ringing phone the other day. “Hello?” I said. Then I sat in shock as I heard on the other end, “Hello, my name is Jim and I’m calling from XYZ Co.
We are a full service communication provider and we’re offering clients a very special promotion on our satellite television services. If you sign up with us today you can receive our full service for just $25.00 a month for the first three months. What’s more you won’t be charged a sign up fee.
Now before you say ‘no’ I’d like to take a moment to remind you about all the great features of our service…” He went on and on and on and didn’t give me the opportunity to say a single word. Finally, he took a breath and I was able to decline the offer.
Jim of XYZ Company (the names are changed to protect the guilty!) shares a misconception among many telemarketing services professionals about the purpose of the opening dialogue.
This article is going to talk about what that opening dialogue is for. Note that it doesn’t matter if you are working for individual sales leads or business sales leads, this truth remains the same.
Telemarketing services opening dialogue?
Many people assume the opening dialogue should be like a Gatling gun: firing off all your bullets at once in the hopes that one or two will hit the target. It’s ineffective and, like Jim’s opening dialogue, almost comical! It gives the impression that the telemarketing “professional” doesn’t care about the sales leads’ time.
Why is it like this? It’s because many people feel that they have a bunch of things they need to say and they’re expecting their sales leads to say “no”.
So, you’re asking me, if that’s not the case, what is the purpose?
Telemarketing requires patience and should be aimed at opening a dialog, not just making a quick sale. The aim is to generate interest; to whet the appetite; create interest; and to develop a little intrigue. Ultimately, the purpose of your opening dialogue is NOT to try and sell the product. The purpose of the opening dialogue is to get the customer to say three simple words:
“Tell me more”.
So when you are faced with outbound telemarketing – a list of business sales leads numbers to dial, and you’re just getting ready by crafting the opening dialogue, what do you put at the beginning? The answer is simple: just enough to have them say to you, “Tell me more.”
Here are some examples that Jim could have used on me:
o”Did you know that you’re not getting all the channels you could be getting?”
o”Did you know that you’re paying too much for television?”
o”Did you know that the average home pays $3 per channel per month. I can show you how to pay half of that.”
Inbound and outbound telemarketing services could be one of the most profitable ways to increase your sales leads.
Whether you’re dealing with housewives or mechanics, students or CEOs, personal sales leads or business sales leads, you only want to accomplish one task with your opening dialogue: get them to say three little words to you… “Tell me more.”
