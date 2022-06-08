Blockchain
A Look Inside MicroStrategy’s $2.4 Billion Loan Used To Buy Bitcoin
Software firm MicroStrategy has cemented its position as a major Bitcoin player with its numerous large purchases. The company which is valued at $1 billion had put a significant portion of its own funds into buying BTC but the majority of the money used to purchase all of the bitcoin had been from loans. These loans which include convertible notes, senior secured loans, and bitcoin-backed loans account for $2.4 billion of its $3.97 billion BTC purchases.
How The Loans Look
MicroStrategy had used convertible notes to fund a good portion of its bitcoin holdings. These notes are converted into stock of the company when they mature. So basically, they are a payment towards future stock ownership of the software company. The convertible notes make up $1.75 billion which are pegged at a 0% to 0.75% interest rate. Making up by far the largest part of the loans MicroStrategy has taken out to buy bitcoin.
The other loans are much lesser compared to the convertible notes. An example is the senior secure loans. Data shows that MicroStrategy had only taken $500 million in these senior secured loans to purchase bitcoin. These, however, carry a higher interest rate at 6.1%.
Lastly, MicroStrategy had also secured bitcoin-backed loans. These loans were first-of-its-kind loans when they were taken out by the software company. The $205 million was also used to purchase more BTC with an interest rate of around 4%.
The Bitcoin-backed loan carries the possibility of a potential margin call, as noted by the CFO. However, this is only possible if the price of BTC were to drop significantly from this point to $21,000 and below. Given current prices, there is still a long way to go before this becomes an issue. Nevertheless, the possibility of this has sparked fear in investors and MicroStrategy’s stock price has taken a hit in the last couple of weeks.
CEO Michael Saylor has assured investors to not worry about this though as the company has more than enough BTC to serve as collateral for its bitcoin-backed loans were prices to ever fall this low.
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings
MicroStrategy remains the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world with more than 129,000 BTC to its name. The total entry price of the BTC is $3.97 billion and at current prices, the software company is losing money as its 129,218 BTC is valued at $3.87 billion.
The company had used about $1.57 billion from the proceeds of its business to purchase BTC. The rest of it had all been financed by various types of loans, as stated above. Nevertheless, the company has been vocal about its decision to not sell any of its BTC and plans to hold it for the long term. Its holdings see it holding 0.615% of the total circulating bitcoin supply.
MicroStrategy’s bitcoin play is not all roses given that its bitcoin-backed loans carry the risk of a margin call that could reduce its position and the value of its holdings. However, if bitcoin were to go on another bull rally and reach $100,000 as predicted by a lot of industry experts, the software company could quickly become one of the most valuable companies in the world.
Bitcoin Drop Below $30K Sheds $80 Billion From Crypto Mark
As the effects of the recent bloodbath in the crypto market started vanishing, the fledgling Bitcoin, after a long time, reached near the $32,000 level yesterday. But again, it failed to hold above $30,000.
Following nine red weekly candles, BTC retested $31,700 in the first green week on June 06 and then plummeted sharply in the next 24 hours at $29,000. Fortunately, BTC’s price is rising again and currently trading above $31,000. The fall of the fledging coin leads altcoins to face dumps, too, mainly affecting the prices of SOL, AVAX, and BNB.
Continuos price drops, which nearly declined the asset by over 6%, signified that investors were taking profits after a long-lasting bearish trend.
In the prior uptrend of BTC price in the last days of May, the Bitcoin bulls pushed the price upward to the $32,000 level from $30,000. A day after claiming the new high, BTC fell around $29,000 again on the next day.
Again, seeing an uptrend in the price for the past few days, the digital asset started to lose its value on June 07. However, in the previous weekly green candle, BTC’s price remained above and beneath $30,000.
When the most recent downtrend started, Bitcoin’s value bounced below $32,000. At a time when investors were expecting another leg up, it continued falling and lost around $3,000 from its value in just hours. Investors started to liquidate their assets, which further dropped the price to $29,000.
Bitcoin Is Bullish Again?
At the time of writing this news, BTC’s price has been fastly retaking its position above the $31,000 level again. The previous sharp drop that came yesterday resulted in BTC’s market cap reaching $565 billion, but the cryptocurrency still had more than 46% dominance over altcoins.
Also, altcoins performed well in the market before the Bitcoin price decreased aggressively. The second biggest coin by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), hit significant gains, reaching its value near $1,900.
Benefiting from the BTC price booms, it managed to regain its value to some extent and currently fluctuates above $1,850 and is still down by over 8%.
BNB, facing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation over the platform’s possible illegal sale of an unregistered security when it launched its initial coin offering (ICO). BNB lost 9% of its value following the BTC drop, bringing the BNB’s value under $300.
Polkadot, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche followed similar drops. Similarly, other cryptos that turned red with larger cap-alts include Ripple, Tron, and Dogecoin. More digital assets that took losses are THORChain, Aave, and many more.
The crypto market cap has ultimately experienced a decrease of $80 billion in one day, bringing the figure to $1.2 trillion. Bitcoin showed a positive correlation with equities. Nasdaq futures saw a 0.95% decline and Bitcoin plummeted to $29,000 from $31,700.
Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins
Bitcoin dominance is soaring as the overall crypto market bleeds. The current macro conditions have forced investors to take refuge in BTC and stablecoins.
Bitcoin dominance has been on the rise since May this year after moving sideways in previous months. The metric, used to measure the percentage of the crypto market cap formed by Bitcoin, stands at 47% approaching levels last seen in November 2021.
During this period, BTC’s price took a final move to the upside and reached $69,000 before an overall market crash took it to its year-over-year low at $24,000 in May 2022. According to a recent report posted by Arcane Research, dominance across BTC, USDT, and USDC hints at a de-risking market:
Currently the combined dominance of BTC, USDT, USDC, and BUSD sits at 59.2%, which is the highest dominance seen by this “flight to safety bundle” since early April 2021. 59.2% is still 5-10% shy of the dominance throughout most of 2020.
At that time, Bitcoin dominance alone sat north of 60%. The boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), rise in popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, memecoins like DOGE and SHIB, contributed to the decline in this metric and drove the total market cap for cryptocurrencies to above $2 trillion.
Arcane Research added that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and popular stablecoins have over 77% of crypto market cap dominance. This hints at a bleak picture for altcoins as investors attempt to preserve wealth from further downside.
What once were hot sectors in the crypto space, NFTs and DeFi protocols, took the biggest hit in the current drawdown.
As seen below, NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and CryptoPunks, along with Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Yearn Finance (YFI), and Terra (LUNA Classic) have been the biggest loser in past months. The losses go from 100% to 58% in the best of cases.
While Crypto Bleeds, Bitcoin On Its Way To $34,000?
The above suggests traders might consider leaving the altcoin market until conditions favor them again. In the meantime, Bitcoin dominance could continue its uptrend and return to its 2020 above of 60%.
In addition, BTC’s price could see some relief after a week of crab-like price action. On this note, economist Michaël van de Poppe said the following, with a more optimistic prediction for altcoins during June:
Easy, the odds for a relief rally this month are increasing as #Bitcoin recovered this entire move. Altcoins on the daily timeframe is also starting to look better. This could be a relief rally of 50-100% on them. Be ready.
$127 Million In Bitcoin And Ethereum Positions Liquidated Amid Market Drop
Data shows that over the past 24 hours, more than $127 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures have been liquidated. The price of both cryptos has decreased by 6% and 7%, respectively, wiping out the recent gain.
According to Coinglass statistics, Bitcoin futures alone lost $57.78 million, implying that most trading activity and open interest were restricted by market capitalization to the most prominent cryptocurrency. However, Ethereum futures suffered a $64 million loss.
Liquidations occur when an exchange closes a leveraged position for a safety mechanism. It happens because of a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. That happens primarily in futures trading. That only tracks asset prices instead of spot trading, where traders own the actual assets.
As per CoinMarketCap statistics, Bitcoin is currently down 5.85% on the day. It also means that the major cryptocurrency with a market value of $563.33 billion is down 57.06% from its all-time high of $68,789.63.
Likewise, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is now down 64.02% from its all-time high of $4,891.70 reached in November 2021. Nevertheless, ETH is struggling to keep its recent positive momentum going.
Feasible Reasons Behind Bitcoin & Ethereum Crash
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a way of gauging market activity and determining if the price of cryptocurrencies are priced fairly. According to the Fear & Greed Index, the score is down (15 out of 100), implying that the market is experiencing “extreme fear.”
First, there has been a decrease in Ethereum and Bitcoin trading activity. According to data from DefiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) across multiple protocols in Ethereum has dropped from $88.67 billion to $68.02 billion in the last 24 hours.
The flow of Bitcoin to crypto exchanges is down 37.4%, indicating lower demand for BTC among investors, as per the data from Chainalysis indicates.
DeFi Protocols On Ethereum
TVL, or Total Value Locked, on Aave, the largest decentralized finance protocol on Ethereum, lost 15% of its value over the past month. Other blue-chip projects like Curve Finance, MakerDAO, Lido, and Uniswap also lost double-digits of TVL over the same period.
Ethereum is still the most popular blockchain for decentralized applications (defi), with 55.59% of the total defi TVL. This is due to the $101.32 billion worth of value locked in on the ETH chain. Terra is second in terms of market share, with 12.86% and $23.44 billion locked in on its blockchain. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has 6.37% of the total defi TVL, or $11.6 billion today.
