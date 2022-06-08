News
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo homer for Yankees in rout of Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Their run of outstanding pitching couldn’t last forever. The defense, which has been so solid this season, had an off night. So the Yankees did exactly what they were built to do on nights like Tuesday — they powered through. With home runs from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, the Bombers beat the Twins 10-4 at Target Field.
“I mean, we’ve been saying it all year: we can win in a lot of different ways. And that’s just another one of those examples. I didn’t get my job done but the rest of the bullpen and the offense definitely got their jobs done,” Jameson Taillon said. “Sometimes the starting staff is going to carry us, sometimes it’s gonna be the bullpen. It’s going to be defense sometimes.
“And sometimes we bang like tonight.”
The Yankees have now won seven straight and maintained the best record in baseball at 40-15. The Twins (32-25) lost for the second time in three games.
DJ LeMahieu’s single in the seventh inning was his 1,500th hit of his career. In his last start, Taillon flirted with perfection for seven-plus innings. Tuesday night, the righthander couldn’t get through the fifth inning. It was the first time in 11 games that a Yankees starter didn’t get through at least six innings. It was a season-high in errors for the Yankees Tuesday with three.
It was just the second time this season that Judge, Stanton and Rizzo each homered in the same game and the first time since April 29 in Kansas City. DJ LeMahieu reached base in each of his first five at-bats Tuesday with three singles and two walks. All nine of the Yankees starters in the lineup got a hit.
That helped the Yankees overcome the mistakes.
Rizzo had one error on a pickoff attempt, Josh Donaldson had a throwing error in the fourth and Lucas Luetge had one on a pickoff attempt in the fifth. The Yankees almost had another, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s bobble in the sixth was overturned and ruled a hit.
The Yankees have two errors in a game four times this season. This was the most errors the Yankees since last August when they had four errors.
“Just one of those nights where, you know, we weren’t really clean on that side of the ball, but fortunately, the bats picked us up big time and the bullpen did their thing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Another way to win a game so that was nice.”
That wasn’t much of a help to Taillon, who finally had an off night. The righthander had been spectacular his last time out, taking a perfect game into the eighth inning before going on to win a 2-1 game.
Tuesday night, the Twins hit him for a season-high nine hits and scored a season-high four earned runs off him. Taillon walked one and struck out three.
Taillon got just seven swings-and-misses, two each on his curveball and cutter.
The Twins scored their first after Bryan Buxton doubled and then scored on Max Kepler’s sacrifice fly. Jorge Polanco singled, doubled in a run in the third and then homered off Taillon in the fifth, drawing the Twins within a run, 5-4.
That home run was the first a Yankees starter had allowed in six games, snapping a season-high five-game streak, the longest since 2012.
The four runs were the most Taillon has allowed since August 31, 2021 against the Angels.
Luckily for Taillon and the defense, the Yankees are built to bang their way out of these situations.
Judge and Stanton gave Taillon a lot of room to work with. Judge hit his major-league leading 22nd homer of the season, a 432-foot shot, with LeMahieu on base. Stanton followed with a 431-foot blast, his 12th of the season. Judge singled in another run in the fourth and LeMahieu drew a bases-loaded walk from Juan Minaya to give the Yankees’ their fifth run.
Rizzo added on in the seventh with a three-run shot after the Twins intentionally walked Judge with LeMahieu on. Joey Gallo and Jose Trevino singled in runs in the top of the eighth.
The Twins simply couldn’t keep up with that pace.
Donaldson was welcomed back to Target Field, where he played two seasons with the Twins, with boos. He made the throwing error that put former Yankee Gio Urshela, who he was traded for, in scoring position in the fourth. Urshela scored on Jermaine Palacios’ sacrifice fly.
Urshela went 1-for-3 facing the Yankees for the first time since being dealt to the Twins with Gary Sanchez for Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sanchez, who admitted to some extra adrenaline facing the Yankees, went 0-for-4.
Both said they had turned the page on their Yankees careers, but were grateful for the opportunities they had there. Even though he was a controversial player in New York at the end of his time in pinstripes, Sanchez was nothing but grateful.
“The opportunity to become a professional baseball player and the chance to be in the big leagues and opportunity even after being traded,” Sanchez said is his feelings toward the Yankees.
“We’ve got a great starting rotation and their past couple starts have been impressive. Taillon went out there and battled against a tough lineup. Up and down their whole lineup they got guys that can scrap out good at-bats, you know, get on base different ways,” Judge said. “So we’re just happy to pick him up.”
News
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte exit with injuries in second inning of Mets’ loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO – Pete Alonso and Starling Marte left with alarming injuries in the second inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss against the Padres on Tuesday at Petco Park.
Alonso was hit on the right hand by a 95-mph fastball from Yu Darvish to lead off the top of the second inning. The Mets slugger immediately fell to the ground in pain. When a trainer checked on Alonso’s hand, the Mets decided to take the first baseman out of the game. Alonso went into the tunnel to get X-rays, which later came back negative for a fracture on his right hand.
Though it appears Alonso dodged a bullet by avoiding any broken bones, the severity of his injury remains unclear. The Mets announced that he will undergo further imaging before the first baseman is cleared to return to game action.
Marte was diagnosed with left quad tightness. He was in obvious discomfort after he was caught stealing second base to end the top of the first inning. The outfielder grabbed his left quad after he slid into second. A small huddle consisting of Showalter, Eduardo Escobar, a trainer and others formed around Marte in between innings, but Marte wanted to play so he gingerly jogged to right field.
The right fielder completed the bottom of the first inning – no balls were hit to him – but he struggled to run off the field after the frame was over. Marte came out of the game after the second inning.
J.D. Davis replaced Alonso at first base and Mark Canha took over for Marte in right field. Backup catcher Tomas Nido became the last man on the bench for the Mets as early as the second inning.
Darvish hit three of the first five Mets batters in Tuesday’s start. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil were also hit by pitches in the first and second inning, respectively, though both were able to stay in the game. Afterwards, Davish settled down to carry a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Mark Canha became the first Met to collect a hit off the right-hander with two outs in that frame. Darvish only gave up two hits across his seven shutout innings.
The Mets have been hit by 40 pitches this season, which leads the major leagues.
Taijuan Walker struggled through his first couple of innings on Tuesday, but he soon found his groove and threw six innings on 103 pitches. Walker allowed a home run to his first batter he faced, Jurickson Profar. Then surrendered four more hits in the second, the damage coming on an RBI single by Trent Grisham and a two-run single by Jake Cronenworth.
Walker struck out Manny Machado to end the second inning and went on to retire seven batters in a row. He didn’t allow another hit for the remainder of his outing, while striking out four, in his ninth start of the year.
But the Mets (38-20) offense went ice cold against just two San Diego arms. Mets hitters collected only two hits across the full nine innings in the second game of a three-game set at Petco Park. Tuesday was just their second shutout loss of the season. They will look to bounce back and take the rubber match against southpaw Sean Manaea on Wednesday.
News
Why Is One Piece Going On A Month Hiatus After 12 Years Before Final Saga?
One piece is the most beloved and most famous son series of a long time. The creator behind the long-running Manga in One piece is Eiichiro Oda He declared that he would be taking a month-long break to complete and prepare for es ‘ 25 anniversary. After the long gap manga will return with one “final aga ” we get this news from the fan translation Twitter account.
The fans are very much excited about the new upcoming series the ” Final Saga”. The fans have also started debating among themselves that it will be the last series. Or if it simply means that the story will conclude known that Luffy’s story will come to an end in 2020 and it has been heated that Oda said One piece would end in five years.
The storyline of “One Piece “
The story is composed of a lot of exciting adventures of Monkey D.Luffy, a boy who has got the magical properties of a robber after he has eaten a Devil Fruit. He also has many friends because of his rubber properties. Everyone used to like him and wanted to be his friend. Later to find the deceased king of pirates GolD. Roger’s started a journey with his pirate crew Straw Hat Pirates where Luffy explores the grand line ultimately this treasure is known as “One Piece”. To become the next king of pirates.
The popularity of “One Piece “
The one Piece has been greatly praised for its plottings, art, storytelling humour, and characterization. It has also been adopted into the film festival In 2015 one-piece concluded its name in the Guinness World Record for publishing most copies of the same comic book by a single author It is one of the best manga which sells over 3million print um from 2008 to 2018 it’s received many awards. Furthermore, one piece has been traced by ranking first in fourteen years of Oricon’s Manga sales Ranking existence. After getting so much popularity it was licensed for an English language release n North America and the United Kingdom in 2004. The anime series is licensed by 4kids Entertainment to release in the English language.
It is one of the most interesting anime series for children I would prefer to watch this series for every child. And as we know that this series is soon going to end with a beautiful ending but you don’t have to take tension because if someone still wants to watch this series ao and check out Netflix.
The post Why Is One Piece Going On A Month Hiatus After 12 Years Before Final Saga? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Hannah Macpherson’s Time Cut: What All To Know Before Its June 9 Release?
Time cut was written by Kennedy alongside Soto Patel during the lockdown. The movie was kept a secret until Kennedy took to Twitter in May to announce that filming was to start. He also announced the leads in the same post. Everything else about the production is still pretty much a mystery right now. We do know that Kennedy and Patel have taken the plunge back into the waters of Young Adult Slashers. Hannah Macpherson, known for Into the Dark and Trinkets will be the director for Time Cut.
Where to Watch Time Cut?
Time Cut will release in theatres on June 9th. We don’t have any information about the OTT release plan yet, but with Macpherson directing it could come out on either Hulu or Netflix.
A Little About the Movie
Time Cut is a blend of horror, comedy and the nightmares of being a teenager. If you take Freaky as your example, then we sure are in for an absolute splendour of a time. There’s not much known about the story since most of it was written by just the two writers during the lockdown and hasn’t had a proper plot release.
The only description we have for the movie is “Back to the Future meets Scream”. If this is any indication then we will have the comedy of Back to the Future along with obviously a time-based plot in some form and horror like Scream. With Hannah Macpherson’s experience directing horror, what with Into the Dark and Trinkets being so good, we’ve been given the best in the business to run the show. Though not much is known right now about the story we do know that it will have something to do with altering time and its many consequences, especially as a teenager. It cannot be the best idea to give a teenager any control over time nor is it a good idea to control time. You put the two together and now we have a recipe for either disaster or a merry adventure.
The Cast
Madison Baily and Antonia Gentry are to be the stars of the film. The other actors include Griffin Gluck and Sidney Sabiston. The movie will also reunite the creative team behind the comedy “Freaky”. With such a wealth of experience in the horror and comedy genres, and with most of them working to unite the two genres there’s great potential here.
The Production
The movie is jointly produced by ABC Entertainment, the company behind To All the Boys and Chris Landon, the writer and director of Happy Death Day and Freaky. Michael Kennedy is very excited for the world to see the film. In his words, he thinks the audience will go “bonkers”. It’s usually a great sign when the writer is so enthusiastic about something he’s working on. If he’s confident enough to announce to the audience that they’ll be mind blown, then why not give it a shot and watch the movie? It seems to have a great team and the story should be interesting given they got Macpherson to direct it. If you get the chance do not pass it up.
The post Hannah Macpherson’s Time Cut: What All To Know Before Its June 9 Release? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
