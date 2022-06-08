News
Actor and Uvalde native McConaughey urges gun legislation during White House visit
By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey used an appearance at the White House Tuesday to call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month’s shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.
In a highly personal 22-minute speech, McConaughey exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights.
McConaughey, a gun owner himself, used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to, offering a clear connection to the small Texas town and vividly detailing the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the second worst mass school shooting in U.S. history.
He specifically called on Congress to bolster background checks for gun purchases and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 style rifle to 21 from 18.
“We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns,” McConaughey said.
McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor in Texas before taking a pass, met briefly in private with President Joe Biden before addressing the White House press corps from the James Brady briefing room.
McConaughey has also met with key lawmakers this week including the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that handles gun legislation, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, and the panel’s ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa,
He was expected to meet later this afternoon with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Meanwhile, the son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, last month, called on Congress to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.
“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” Garnell Whitfield Jr. asked members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
McConaughey, who declined to take questions, spoke of his own connections to the town. He said his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24 school shooting. He also noted that Uvalde was the place where he was taught about responsibilities that come with gun ownership.
“Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun. Uvalde is where I learned responsible gun ownership,” he said.
McConaughey said he and his wife drove back to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with the families of some of the victims and others directly impacted by the rampage.
He said every parent he spoke to expressed that “they want their children’s dreams to live on.”
“They want to make their loss of life matter,” McConaughey said.
He related the personal stories of a number of the victims.
He held up artwork from Alithia Ramirez, who dreamed of attending art school in Paris. He told the story of Maite Rodriguez, an aspiring marine biologist. McConaughey’s wife, Camila, sitting nearby for his speech, held the green Converse sneakers Maite regularly wore, one she drew a red heart on the right toe to represent her love for nature.
And then there was Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, 10, who loved dancing and church and already knew how to drive tractors. Ellie was looking forward to reading a Bible verse at an upcoming church service when she was killed.
McConaughey acknowledged that gun legislation would not end mass shootings but suggested that steps can be taken to lessen the chances of such tragedies happening so frequently.
“We need to invest in mental healthcare. We need safer schools. We need to restrain sensationalized media coverage. We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values and we need responsible gun ownership,” McConaughey said.
“Is this a cure all? Hell no, but people are hurting.”
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
News
Top Ravens draft pick Kyle Hamilton signs rookie contract, one of largest in team history
Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top pick in April’s NFL draft, signed his rookie contract Tuesday. The four-year deal is believed to be one of the biggest in franchise history for a first-year player.
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick, will receive a fully guaranteed $16.3 million, according to the NFL Network, including a $9 million signing bonus. The Ravens also have a team option for the fifth year of Hamilton’s contract. Under the NFL’s current collective bargaining agreement, the rookie wage scale all but dictates what players receive in their four-year deals.
Hamilton’s contract value is among the highest ever for a Ravens draft pick. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in 2016, signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $20.5 million contract, while quarterback Joe Flacco, whose rookie deal was finalized before the NFL’s rookie wage scale was introduced, signed a five-year, $11.9 million deal in 2018 that included nearly $18 million in additional incentives.
Hamilton is the Ravens’ sixth draft pick to sign, and the fourth in less than a week. Center Tyler Linderbaum (first round), defensive tackle Travis Jones (third), tight end Isaiah Likely (fourth), cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams (fourth) and running back Tyler Badie (sixth) have also signed their rookie contracts.
Just five picks remains unsigned: outside linebacker David Ojabo (second), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth), tight end Charlie Kolar (fourth) and punter Jordan Stout (fourth).
Hamilton, a two-time Associated Press All-American, had eight interceptions over three seasons at Notre Dame. He’s expected to contribute early in the Ravens’ secondary, and he’s impressed in offseason workouts.
“He’s doing the things that we’re expecting him to do,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said last week. “Really, with any rookie and the young guys, the challenge for them is keep finding new stuff to screw up. So there are a couple things that have happened over the first few days, but he’s gotten them corrected. And with the rookies, it’s a lot, because it’s something new every day, so you’re trying to learn the new things and fix the other things. So, he’s right on schedule, but we don’t tell him that — try to provide some sense of urgency for him. But he’ll get there. Really pleased with Kyle.”
()
News
Mike Preston: Ravens’ flood of talent could lead to more flexibility in pass coverage. The pass rush is another story. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens were either fearful of running out of healthy defensive backs a year ago or took a hard look at their immediate future.
Or maybe both.
At the end of last week, the Ravens had 19 defensive backs on the roster, including 10 cornerbacks — two of which they could also use at safety. When the Ravens made moves earlier in the offseason to sign or draft this surplus, there were quite a few eyebrows raised.
But after seeing two voluntary practices and another scheduled for this week, it’s safe to conclude that these cornerbacks must carry the defense in 2022 until the Ravens can develop a consistent pass rush, a missing element for the past four years.
“The guys are out there flying around, communicating, really doing everything we’re asking them to do, and it’s a lot of fun to go out there and actually see it start to come together,” said Mike Macdonald, the team’s first-year defensive coordinator. “That’s really what this phase is all about — the execution, the speed, communication portion — so, right now, we’re just trying to see where all the pieces fit and see the system come together.”
It’s quite of collection of talent. The Ravens added free-agent safety Marcus Williams, who gives them their best coverage in the deep third of the field since Hall of Famer Ed Reed left Baltimore in 2012. They drafted Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with their top pick in April. The Ravens are likely to use some three-safety packages with Williams, Hamilton and Chuck Clark, who started 16 games last season.
If both return healthy, the Ravens have one of the strongest cornerback tandems in the NFL in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and they have some depth in veteran Kyle Fuller and second-year player Brandon Stephens. Also, keep an eye on rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis, the fourth-round cornerback out of Alabama. The kid has exceptional quickness and can play inside or outside.
In fact, versatility is going to be a key in coverage.
“I think it’s so early to tell. We have so many great pieces, and the way we’re trying to teach the system is so conceptual,” Macdonald said. “So, we’re really not asking them to play positions, per se, all the time. So, guys are expected to learn what that play-call entails. So, right now, to say where someone is going to be given a certain situation is probably way too early. And it will change by situation, by game plan, honestly.
“Our goal, as coaches, is to find the best 11 guys in any given situation and be able to get them out there so they can go play. I think that’s why we’re trying to teach it the way we’re doing it.”
The Ravens have to compensate for the lack of pass rush. Last year, they allowed more passing yards than any team in the league with 4,742 in 17 games while collecting only 34 sacks. Two of their top pass rushers, for lack of a better term — outside linebackers Pernell McPhee (one sack in 2021) and Justin Houston (4 1/2) — have not re-signed.
Fourth-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson appears to have lost significant weight but has only 4 1/2 sacks in three seasons. Second-year outside linebackers Daelin Hayes and Odafe Oweh (five sacks) have potential, but both might be a year away from being major contributors. Two other outside linebackers who could have a major impact, Tyus Bowser (seven sacks) and rookie David Ojabo, are both recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
Bowser underwent his surgery Jan. 14, so there is more optimism about his return. Ojabo, the second-round pick out of Michigan, tore his March 1, so if the Ravens get any production out of him it would be a positive. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes, as we saw last season, struggle in pass coverage.
So, the best option is to flood the field with defensive backs. The Ravens can give a one-deep look with Williams or use the more conventional two-deep safety approach. They can put seven defensive backs on the field in passing situations because both Clark and Hamilton are strong and physical enough to run with most tight ends.
Both are big enough to play near the line of scrimmage, as is Humphrey, who might be a better inside cornerback than on the outside. Fuller and Peters can stay on the outside and Armour-Davis can play anywhere on the field, as can Stephens.
“Potentially, it could be a huge advantage,” Macdonald said of the versatility. “The more we keep offenses guessing and the more that we’re putting our best guys out there that can go play fast, just the better off, and this is the time of year to try those things out. As we get closer to kickoff, then we’ll start narrowing it down, so we can go play.”
Macdonald might be the right style for coach John Harbaugh. Former defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who left in 2017, was thought to be too conservative at times. His successor, Don “Wink” Martindale, was blitz-happy. When the Ravens ran out of healthy cornerbacks a year ago, it didn’t change Martindale’s philosophy because he was pressure-oriented.
Macdonald is more of a tweener. Right now, he’s got sub-packages for base defense.
In the end, though, it might catch up with the Ravens. Regardless of who plays in the secondary or how good the coverage is, star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will dissect a defense if they aren’t pressured.
But there are enough average quarterbacks who will be stymied by the Ravens. And maybe by the final quarter of the season, they will have developed a consistent pass rush.
Maybe. That’s the hope.
()
News
Treasury Secretary Yellen expects inflation to ‘remain high’
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged Tuesday that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than “transitory” when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. She added that she was hopeful it would soon be on the decline.
“I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the agency’s latest budget request. “I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority.”
The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs — notably an 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year.
She told CNN last week that she did not fully understand the impact that unanticipated large shocks and supply bottlenecks would have on the economy.
“Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” she said.
The hearing was an opportunity for lawmakers to press Yellen on the causes for inflation, when it may decline and the administration’s plans to reduce the pain on Americans.
“We now are entering a period of transition from one of historic recovery to one that can be marked by stable and steady growth,” she said. “Making this shift is a central piece of the president’s plan to get inflation under control without sacrificing the economic gains we’ve made.”
As for earlier pronouncements by Yellen and Powell that the U.S. inflation problem was transitory, Yellen allowed, “Both of us could have used a better word than transitory. There’s no question that we have huge inflation pressures. Inflation is really our top economic problem at this point.”
Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed’s 2% target through the end of this year.
The Congressional Budget Office released an economic outlook this month saying high inflation will persist into next year, likely causing the federal government to pay higher interest rates on its debt.
The nonpartisan agency expects the consumer price index to rise 6.1% this year and 3.1% in 2023. This forecast suggests that inflation will slow from current annual levels of 8.3%, yet it would still be dramatically above a long-term baseline of 2.3%.
Yellen was asked about her support of last year’s American Rescue Plan relief package, also known as ARP, which has come under fire by some economists who claim the $1.9 trillion program has worsened price spikes.
Because inflation is high globally, Yellen said, it “can’t be the case” that ARP is largely to blame for the bulk of U.S. inflation.
Over the weekend, Yellen was forced to defend her support of ARP after Bloomberg wrote about an excerpt from an upcoming biography on the secretary that said she privately agreed with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers “that too much government money was flowing into the economy too quickly which is why she had sought without success to scale back the $1.9 trillion relief plan by a third early in 2021 before Congress passed the enormous program.”
Yellen said in a statement on Saturday that “I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterwards, with the United States real GDP growth outpacing other advanced economies and our labor market recovering faster relative to historical experience.”
Yellen said during the hearing that Congress also should have a role in bringing down prices through enacting legislation that increases taxes on high-wealth individuals — and by passing language for a global tax deal that has stalled in Congress, previously included in the now-dead Build Back Better plan.
The global tax deal is designed to subject large multinational firms to a 15% tax rate wherever they operate. It also would provide for taxing part of the profits of the largest global companies in countries where they do business online but may have no physical presence.
“As prospects of recession and stagflation rise, this is no time to consider raising taxes or resurrecting reckless spending from the House-passed Build Back Better plan,” Republican Sen. Mike Crapo said.
