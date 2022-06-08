News
Alec Mills, in his season debut, saves the Chicago Cubs bullpen with 5 innings in a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles
Entering a game in the early innings to relieve a struggling starter is never an ideal spot for a reliever.
But that was the situation Alec Mills faced Tuesday when he was called on to start the fourth inning in the Chicago Cubs’ 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. And as Mills noted afterward, “That’s why I’m here.”
Hours after coming off the 60-day injured list, Mills tossed five innings and allowed two runs, one walk and struck out six.
Mills’ strong outing in his season debut allowed manager David Ross to rest a bullpen that before Monday’s day off had been worked hard during a stretch of 11 games in nine days, including two that went to extra innings.
“I really wanted to finish the game,” Mills said. “I felt good. I didn’t really feel like I ran out of gas too much, so that was a big positive for me.”
Mills’ rehab process had him building up for a starter’s workload. The bulk work became important after Keegan Thompson lasted only three innings. The Orioles tagged Thompson for seven runs and three homers.
Christopher Morel gave the Cubs a quick lead, homering on the first pitch of the game. The Orioles erased it in the bottom of the inning, however. Morel added an RBI triple while Willson Contreras hit his 10th home run of the season.
With the homer, Contreras recorded his sixth season of double-digit home runs, tying Jody Davis for second in franchise history among catchers. Gabby Hartnett had 12 such seasons.
Mills is prepared for any role on the pitching staff. For now, the right-hander is back in the bullpen. Right-hander Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Double-A Tennessee as the corresponding move Tuesday.
Ross called Mills a “Swiss Army knife” who could be used in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.
“It was nice to have him back,” Ross said. “I’ve spoken highly about how many options he can give us — starter, out of the pen. He had starter-like stuff tonight, went deep, picked us up.”
Monday represented the first day players on the 60-day IL could return. The Cubs’ day off shifted that opportunity to Tuesday.
Infielder David Bote appeared to be another candidate to rejoin the team. However, Bote has been pulled from his rehab assignment. He was experiencing bouts of dizziness and is getting checked out. Bote was working back from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
A trio of players on the IL — Seiya Suzuki, Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar — took early batting practice Tuesday, getting in on-field work before rain forced the remaining pregame work inside. Ross wants to make sure Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) and Gomes (left oblique strain) in particular get enough reps before returning.
If they make it through Thursday’s day off feeling good, they could return for the weekend series in New York against the Yankees.
“We’ve got some off days here we should take advantage of just to make sure they’re 100%,” Ross said.
Suzuki still has some swelling in his finger, but he could play through that if it lingers. As Ross put it: “Everybody plays through a little bit.”
Ross, though, wants to make sure Suzuki feels 100% comfortable swinging the bat. A big factor in Suzuki going on the IL was the painful vibrations on non-barreled balls when hitting in the cage.
“He still feels it, and there’s a little bit of hesitation there,” Ross said. “We want to make sure we get that out of there before it just lingers.”
While Ross’ focus was on getting the Cubs off to a strong start on the five-game trip, he felt for his former manager Joe Maddon, whom the Los Angeles Angels fired Tuesday. Ross, who played for Maddon with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016, texted him after hearing the news and told Maddon he was thinking of him.
“That’s a sucky thing to hear,” Ross said. “I love Joe. He has done a lot for me and was a great manager for me. I don’t know what’s going on in Anaheim from that standpoint, but thoughts go out to him.”
Maddon, 68, was 130-148 in his third year with the Angels. He led the Cubs to the postseason in four of his five seasons on the North Side, with the 2016 World Series title his crowning achievement.
“I have a ton of respect for Joe, another man that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from,” Ross said. “A lot of my managerial philosophies and the way I handle things are a lot of the example he set when he was my manager.”
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte exit with injuries in second inning against Padres
SAN DIEGO – Pete Alonso and Starling Marte exited with alarming injuries in the second inning against the Padres on Tuesday at Petco Park.
Alonso was hit on the right hand by a 95-mph fastball from Yu Darvish to lead off the top of the second inning. The Mets slugger immediately fell to the ground in pain. When a trainer checked on Alonso’s hand, the Mets decided to take the first baseman out of the game. Alonso went into the tunnel to get X-rays, but he came back out shortly after.
Marte was in obvious discomfort after he was caught stealing second base to end the top of the first inning. The outfielder appeared to grab his left quad after he slid into second. A small huddle consisting of Showalter, Eduardo Escobar, and a trainer formed around Marte in between innings, but Marte wanted to play so he gingerly jogged to right field.
Marte completed the bottom of the first inning – no balls were hit to him – but he struggled to run off the field after the frame was over. Marte came out of the game in the second inning.
The Mets have not yet provided updates on Alonso and Marte.
J.D. Davis replaced Alonso at first base and Mark Canha took over for Marte in right field. Backup catcher Tomas Nido became the last man on the bench for the Mets as early as the second inning.
Darvish hit three of the first five Mets batters in Tuesday’s start. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil were also hit by pitches in the first and second inning, respectively, though both were able to stay in the game.
Five home runs, including Austin Hays’ second-deck blast, lift Orioles to 9-3 win over Cubs in Brandon Hyde’s first game managing vs. former club
The consistent fall of rain in Baltimore perhaps offered some cover, but the first pitch of Tuesday night’s Orioles game and six others that followed made it clear: Summer has arrived early at Camden Yards.
After Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Christopher Morel hammered Kyle Bradish’s first pitch over Oriole Park’s new left field wall to begin the night, the Orioles answered with five home runs of their own to beat Chicago, 9-3, in the first half of a two-game interleague set.
It took two pitches for Baltimore (24-33) to even the score with Cedric Mullins going deep, marking the first time an Orioles game featured both teams hitting leadoff home runs since Houston’s George Springer paired with Adam Jones in 2016. Trey Mancini sent Cubs starter Keegan Thompson’s next pitch into the bullpen in left-center, marking the first time the Orioles’ first two at-bats resulted in homers since Seth Smith and Manny Machado did it in 2017.
The Orioles broke the game open an inning later when Jorge Mateo hit a three-run home run beyond the new wall. It was Baltimore’s 11th three-run home run of the season, a total that entered the day as the most in baseball and surpassing their 2021 mark. They pushed two more runs across in the third, with Austin Hays doubling in a run then narrowly beating the throw to the plate on Ryan Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly.
The Cubs chased Bradish from the game in the fifth. The rookie right-hander took the mound having thrown 88 pitches, just three beneath his season high, but Willson Contreras sent No. 89 over the left field wall. A two-out walk ended Bradish’s night after 105 pitches, but the Orioles got that run back in emphatic fashion.
With two outs in the inning, Hays launched a 2-1 changeup from Alec Mills down the left field line, with the drive becoming only the seventh home run in Camden Yards’ 30-year history to reach the ballpark’s second deck. At a projected 464 feet, it was the fourth-longest home run at Camden Yards since Statcast began tracking in 2015, coming a foot shy of a Machado solo shot in 2017 for the longest at home by an Oriole in that time.
It was the fourth home run of the night over the deeper left field wall and seventh in six June games after there were eight in Baltimore’s first 24 home games.
For good measure, Ramón Urías homered in the sixth, making Tuesday the first time since August 2017 that five Orioles all homered in the same game. Mancini was part of both quintets.
‘Pretty magical’
As he’s managed his way through “some long days” in Baltimore, Brandon Hyde has often fallen back on his experience on the Cubs’ coaching staff, watching a rebuilding process unfurl and result in a championship.
Tuesday marked the first time he’s managed opposite his former team, for whom he was the first base coach on their 2016 World Series title club among what he called “seven pretty magical years there.”
He acknowledged it was a “little strange” to be managing against them, though Chicago has endured many changes since Hyde’s tenure there. Cubs manager David Ross was a catcher on the roster during Hyde’s coaching stint. Before Tuesday’s game, he chuckled thinking of a photo of he and Hyde missing on a high-five attempt after a Cubs walk-off victory.
“I think I sat next to Brandon as he stood on the steps at Wrigley every day of my tenure in Chicago when I was a player, and he’s a real old-school baseball-minded person. I think he’s got a lot of experience and I value him for his baseball opinion. I call him for opinions, managerial opinions, people opinions, baseball opinions, spring training opinions, all the time.
“It was a special group. He’s a special man. Outside of us winning, he’s a great human being, great baseball man that I had a lot of good baseball conversations with. Learned a ton from him.”
Around the horn
>> Before the game, the Orioles reinstated infielder Chris Owings from the bereavement list, claimed right-hander Austin Voth from the Washington Nationals and designated right-hander Cody Sedlock for assignment. Voth, 29, has a 5.70 career ERA across five major league seasons and has pitched mostly in relief that past two years.
>> Adley Rutschman singled in the eighth inning to snap an 0-for-20 skid.
>> Terrin Vavra rejoined Triple-A Norfolk after rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen, though the Tides’ game in Nashville was rained out.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Lynx fall to Liberty as New York’s Sabrina Ionescu reigns supreme
For the second time in three days, the Minnesota Lynx struggled to find answers for Sabrina Ionescu.
The first time didn’t cost them. The second one Tuesday night certainly did.
Ionescu finished with 26 points as the New York Liberty pulled away in the second half to beat the Lynx 88-69 at the Barclays Center in front of a crowd that included WNBA Commissioner Cathy
Engelbert.
Kayla McBride finished with 13 to lead Minnesota.
The Lynx (3-9) had beaten the Liberty 84-78 on May 24 at Target Center and 84-77 this past Sunday in Brooklyn despite 31 points from Ionescu. Minnesota was going for the season sweep Tuesday, but those efforts were thwarted by a big night for New York from 3-point range.
The Liberty (4-8), who finished 4 for 30 from beyond the arc in the loss to the Lynx on Sunday, finished 12 for 33 Tuesday. That included a 4 for 4 performance from Ionescu, the third-year pro out of Oregon.
Minnesota — which went just 3 for 22 from 3-point range — led by as much as three twice in the first quarter, including at 17-14 after a pair of free throws by forward Jessica Shepard with 3:42 to play. But the Liberty ended the quarter on a 14-2 run to jump on top 28-19.
Minnesota turned the ball over six times in the first quarter, leading to nine New York points. The Lynx finished with 12 turnovers in all
Minnesota pulled within one on a basket by guard Aerial Powers with 3:14 remaining before halftime. But New York guard Sami Whitcomb hit two of her three first-half 3-pointers down the stretch, then Ionescu drained a 3-pointer from half-court as time expired to give her team a 45-37 lead.
New York would then outscore Minnesota 29-11 in the third quarter —including 17 of the second half’s first 23 points — to pull away for good.
The Lynx return home to face Washington at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center. It marks the start of a three-game homestand.
