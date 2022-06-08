News
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
By MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man who threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland, officials said Wednesday.
The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning near Kavanaugh’s home in a suburb of the nation’s capital and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe confirmed the man was armed and had made threats against Kavanaugh. The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. by the Montgomery County, Maryland, police and the U.S. Marshals Service, the agencies said.
The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.
The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.
“This kind of behavior is obviously behavior we will not tolerate,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable.”
President Joe Biden praised authorities for quickly apprehending the man, deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in an email.
There have been protests at the homes of Kavanaugh and other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.
A Homeland Security Department report said the draft opinion, leaked in early May, has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.
News
Hustle’s Anthony Edwards: How This Basketball Player Turned Into An Actor?
Anthony DeVante Edwards is a professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. He plays the shooting guard and played college basketball for Georgia Bulldogs. He’s known as one of the top young NBA players. Edward has had a rather successful NBA career, being nicknamed the “Ant-man”.
Netflix recently announced that he will make his acting debut in Hustle. He plays a villain. However, there are a few things that happened that brought him from the spotlight on the court to the spotlight in the showbiz. He’s pretty excited about this new chapter and so are we.
How Did He Turn into an Actor?
Edwards is all about hard work. He knows a lot about it too. Edwards put in immense effort to be on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021. He plays the role of Kermet Wiltz, a top NBA draft prospect. Moreover, Wiltz gets inside the head of Bo Cruz, who was the prospect discovered by Stanley Sugarman.
He fit the role perfectly, being a real NBA player with a good career. Anthony said he learned a lot from filming this movie. He talked about how coming from the basketball world. However, he was able to experience the work to be an actor. Edwards acknowledged the dedication it took to be an actor.
Edwards alongside many fans praised Adam Sandler’s performance throughout the movie. Edward said he enjoyed filming alongside Sandler. When asked if there would be more movies in the future, he said he was in talks with his people to see what he can get done. Edwards enjoys the actor role and might put up something new for us at some point.
What is Hustle about?
Hustle is an American sports drama film. The plot brings us to a former basketball scout who tries to restart his career by bringing in a player from overseas who has a choppy past to play the NBA. However, Edwards is set to play the bad guy in the film. He’ll get into the head of the recruit and try to mess things up. There is no question that this is Adam Sandler’s longest love letter to a sport he loves.
Rest of the Cast
Alongside Anthony Edwards, we also see Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Juancho Hernangómez, Jordan Hull, Heidi Gardner, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, and Kenny Smith. With a pretty decked-out cast with a healthy storyline, it won’t be a surprise that the movie is an absolute ripper. It has bits and pieces of everything focusing heavily on Sandler’s favorite sport, Basketball.
The Production
The movie is produced by a few people. LeBron James, Maverick Carter Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Adam Sandler, and Allen Covert are the producers. Cinematography is taken care of by Zak Mulligan, and music by Dan Deacon. Happy Madison productions, SpringHill Company, and Roth/ Kirschenbaum Films are the companies producing.
When and Where to Watch?
Hustle was released in theaters on the 3rd of June 2022 and is set to release on Netflix on the 8th of June.
News
Bicyclist dies in collision with Green Line train in St. Paul
A bicyclist died Wednesday after a collision with a light-rail train in St. Paul.
It happened about 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue station, and Metro Transit police are investigating.
The name of the bicyclist will be released after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms the person’s identity.
Trains were initially routed through the area on the other track and service has since been restored.
News
As war in Ukraine drags on, fears of global food crisis grow
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign by Moscow’s troops to seize the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
More than three months into the grinding war, Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
The consequences of the war have been felt in many countries, where it is driving up the price of food since critical shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine.
Russia has expressed support for the creation of a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. Under the proposal, Ukraine would have to remove its mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa, and Russia would be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons.
Ukraine, though, has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials have said that the Kremlin’s repeated assurances that it would not take advantage of the situation cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the U.S. and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting raged in and around Sievierodonetsk, one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000, and the city of Lysychansk are wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province.
Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. But Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; Andrew Katell in New York; and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
