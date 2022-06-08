News
As war in Ukraine drags on, fears of global food crisis grow
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign by Moscow’s troops to seize the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
More than three months into the grinding war, Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
The consequences of the war have been felt in many countries, where it is driving up the price of food since critical shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine.
Russia has expressed support for the creation of a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. Under the proposal, Ukraine would have to remove its mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa, and Russia would be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons.
Ukraine, though, has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials have said that the Kremlin’s repeated assurances that it would not take advantage of the situation cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the U.S. and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting raged in and around Sievierodonetsk, one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000, and the city of Lysychansk are wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province.
Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. But Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; Andrew Katell in New York; and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting
By JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The school district police chief criticized for waiting too long before law enforcement confronted and killed the gunman during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school did not appear at a City Council meeting in Uvalde on Tuesday, despite being newly elected to the panel.
Mayor Don McLaughlin said he was unable to explain why the district police Chief Pete Arredondo wasn’t at the brief meeting. Two weeks ago, 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details, and have stopped releasing information about the police response.
McLaughlin told reporters at the meeting that he was frustrated with the lack of information.
“We want facts and answers, just like everybody else,” the mayor said.
Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo, who was in charge of the multi-agency response on May 24, made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.
As the mayor spoke in Uvalde on Tuesday, lawmakers in Washington heard testimony from the son of a woman who was killed in a recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, as lawmakers work toward a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures. And at a White House press briefing, actor Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde native, spoke with passion about his conversations with the families of the children who were killed and the need for more stringent gun control.
The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside Robb Elementary, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed, according to an official timeline. In the meantime, parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside.
Arredondo has not responded to repeated interview requests and questions from The Associated Press.
After the City Council meeting, Alfred Garza III, whose 10-year-old daughter, Amerie Jo, was among the Uvalde students killed, told reporters that he attended the meeting to see what else he could learn about what happened that day.
“I have so many questions and not every one can be answered. They’re still collecting data, they’re still collecting information on what happened,” Garza said.
He said he had been curious as to whether Arredondo would attend the meeting, and said he had “mixed feelings” about the district police chief’s absence.
“He obviously didn’t show up for a reason,” Garza said, adding that he assumed Arredondo thought if he did appear he would get a lot of questions.
Garza said he doesn’t have “a lot of ill will” toward Arredondo, nor does he blame just one person for what happened, but he does think more could have been done that day.
“They did take a long time to get in there,” Garza said.
Since the shooting, there have been tensions between state and local authorities over how police handled the shooting and communicated what happened to the public.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has begun referring questions about the investigation to the Uvalde-area district attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee. She hasn’t responded to repeated interview requests and questions from AP.
McLaughlin said he has asked officials for a briefing but “we’re not getting it.”
He said the city’s police chief was on vacation at the time of the shooting and that the acting city police commander was on the scene.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
___
Stengle reported from Dallas.
___
This story was first published on June 7, 2022. It was updated on June 8, 2022, to remove reference in the 1st paragraph to the school district police chief ordering officers to confront and kill the gunman. It is not yet clear if he made that order.
News
Block Party On Theatres: What Are Fans Talking About After Watching It?
Block Party is a comedy by indie creators. It has been called the first Juneteenth family comedy and it’s right in time for the holidays. Good old-fashioned family fun. The movie is about the annual Juneteenth block party of a family in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This is also where the movie was filmed. It has received a fairly good response. The movie will come out on June 8th, in a few theaters across the USA. In some cities, it might not even show for more than a day. Here’s what fans are talking about after watching it.
What Are People Talking About?
People are generally pretty happy with the movie. Everyone’s saying the movie got them in the mood for summer. We were treated to classic family comedy with a bit of love in the air for some spice. The movie was overall great with some good soundtracks. Some people thought it could have been a lot more with the people they had on board, but t,o the majority the movie hit the spot.
What is Block Party About?
The follows about Keke McQueen. She’s a recent Harvard grad, who’s desperate to get out of Grand Rapids and get her dream job in Atlanta. But not soon after Keke discovers that her grandma has started showing early signs of dementia. She puts her career at stake to save her grandma’s Juneteenth party. While doing so she also falls back in love with her town. As people always say, no place is nicer than home. There’s also a side of a romantic storyline. Although it stays to the side when the real story plays out I feel.
The Cast
Block party casts Faizon Love, Leunell, Charlyne Yi, John Amos, Gary Anthony Williams, Golden Brooks, Brad William Henke, Birgundi Baker, Teray, Bill Cobbs, and Merle Dandridge.
The Production Crew
Lisa Mathis and Krista Suh alongside Matt Allen were the story writers. Allen and Suh produce on the side with Mathis for Branch Out Productions, the company producing the movie. Robertson and Avery are executive producers with Brook. Dan Scheinkman and Richard Alan Reid of BuzzFeed Studios are executive producers too. Seth Berkowitz is the co-executive producer.
Should You Watch it?
Having a very short release window it is hard to judge if Block Party will air for long. But it’s the perfect family comedy on big screens. If you ever feel the need to just kick back and watch another family dealing with their nonsense, then go ahead this movie is all for you. Even if you’re not that, you’re bound to like a light comedy about Juneteenth with a Black writing staff. This means the information is authentic and we get the whole experience. It is a well-balanced comedy with great freedom in dialogue. Everything feels like it perfectly fits where it is. Go give it a watch if it’s streaming somewhere near you.
The post Block Party On Theatres: What Are Fans Talking About After Watching It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
As war in Ukraine slogs on, fears of global food crisis grow
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign by Moscow’s troops to seize the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
More than three months into the grinding war, Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
The consequences of the war have been felt in many countries, where it is driving up the price of food since critical shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine.
Russia has expressed support for the creation of a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. Under the proposal, Ukraine would have to remove its mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa, and Russia would be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons.
Ukraine, though, has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials have said that the Kremlin’s repeated assurances that it would not take advantage of the situation cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the U.S. and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting raged in and around Sievierodonetsk, one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000, and the city of Lysychansk are wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province.
Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. But Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; Andrew Katell in New York; and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
Report: Binance Halts EGLD Network Following $1.65M Loot
As war in Ukraine drags on, fears of global food crisis grow
Tips for Responsive Web Design, Facebook Hashtags and People Posts
School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting
Block Party On Theatres: What Are Fans Talking About After Watching It?
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Stay Low As Price Decline Continues
As war in Ukraine slogs on, fears of global food crisis grow
Everything You Need To Know About Private Ambulance Services
No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
Clarification: Texas School Shooting story
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022