Blockchain
Axie Infinity Revenue Continues To Collapse
Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game, generated a measly $988,400 in total revenue the previous week, which is the first time that the popular P2E game that allows you to earn SLP coins, amassed lower than 1 million since February 2021.
From an hourly standpoint, AXS price has spiraled down by 1.69% or roughly $0.35 compared to values from an hour ago. This looks like a reversal from the previous results, showing the price moving up.
Today, the AXS price is down by 0.87% or $0.18 from yesterday. This reverses the price movement that transpired the previous day, which registered an upward trend. The 100-hour time frame proves to be most consistent, showing a bearish or downward trend.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Market Cap Shed Over $120-B Last Month – How Much More Can It Lose?
Axie Infinity – Still The Most Popular P2E?
Axie Infinity, the most popular P2E, has seen a trailblazing success in 2021. Axie Infinity managed to generate over $215 million at its peak fame on August 8, 2021.
Additionally, Sky Mavis, the game’s creator, has also procured over $152 million in funding or a valuation of $3 billion in a funding round headed by Andreessen Horowitz.
However, things went through rough spots as the game dropped in November 2021 due mainly to its burn mechanism and imbalance of issuing SLPs.
BTC total market cap at $862 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
There was an overload of Smooth Love Potion (SLP), Axie’s in-game token, which was issued with no means to burn or destroy the tokens thoroughly. Axie suffered from inflation as its SLPs depreciated in value and failed to incentivize players.
Sky Mavis has recently added a burn mechanism into Axie, but it did not work.
AXS Consistently Moving Down
AXS has been consistently moving down ever since it reached its all-time high in November 2021 with a price of $166.09.
The downward trend resulted in AXS reaching a low price of $16.20 in May. The support area is around $20, but AXS did not achieve this since July of 2021.
Axie Infinity has been moving up since May 28, which is a rebound of 52% from the lows it suffered in May.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Community Sees Nearly 80% Upside For Ethereum By End Of June
The downward movement was then prefaced with a bearish forking movement, as seen in the weekly RSI, which shows an intact trendline.
The only time a trend can be coined as bullish is when the trendline is broken. If the bounce lingers on, the next resistance area would be at around $50.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Solana Blockchain NFT Sales Clock Whopping $2.35 Billion
- Solana, has been dubbed the “Ethereum Killer.”
- SOL has been down 6.65% in the last 24 hours.
After setting new records for the largest blockchains in terms of all-time NFT sales volume, Solana continues to fight for its rightful place as one of the best platforms supporting smart contracts. One of the few protocols to find a solution to the blockchain trilemma, Solana, has been dubbed the “Ethereum Killer.”
Third Place Behind Ronin and Ethereum
Solana has become one of the most popular chains for non-fungible tokens in less than two years. According to the report, on June 5, Solana sold $2.35 billion worth of products. After its native asset, SOL fell by more than $14 billion in market capitalization in May; this is a welcome respite for the project.
Solana is now in third place, behind Ronin and Ethereum, following the achievement. As a result, Solana has a higher lifetime sales volume than Flow, Polygon, WAX, Avalanche, Palm, Tezos, Waves, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Panini, to name just a few of its competitors. From October 2021, the total number of unique buyers and transactions on the blockchain climbed to 83,697 unique buyers and 374,618 total transactions. Solana’s revenues were $286.4 million at the end of October.
In January 2022, the number of new purchasers of NFT on Solana reached an all-time high after an increase of 83% in the number of unique buyers from October. With 153,602 unique purchasers in January 2022, 1,014,963 transactions were completed. Coincidentally, Solana’s monthly sales volume reached an all-time high of over $298.69 million this month. According to CMC, the Solana price today is $39.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,772,126,261 USD. Solana has been down 6.65% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain
The Metaverse industry continues to struggle while $NXTT continues its rally
The crypto market has been facing a rough time over the past few months. The majority of assets have been in a bearish trend, following the broader market sentiment. Some have managed to weather the storm better than others.
Let’s compare and contrast the two digital assets, $SAND and $NXTT.
Comparing Performance
The Sandbox ($SAND) has been one of the hardest-hit tokens amidst this crypto downturn. The Sandbox, a gaming project that aims to create a blockchain-based virtual world, has seen its token price drop from $6 at the start of the year to under $1.30, as of writing, representing a nearly 80% loss.
Meanwhile, $NXTT, the token behind Next Earth, has maintained relative stability throughout the bear market and is down just around 38% year-to-date.
NXTT launched at around $0.001 in late January, and now sits at around $0.0034, and was recently at $0.004.
In the meantime, many other altcoins, particularly small-cap altcoins and ICO tokens, have seen their prices plummet by 80% or more. So, while $NXTT is down from its peak, it’s actually one of the better-performing altcoins in this market downturn.
Comparing The Projects
On the surface, both The Sandbox and Next Earth have a lot in common. Both are projects that are focusing on building a virtual world on the blockchain. However, that’s where the similarity ends.
The Sandbox is focused on user-generated content and gaming experiences. Next Earth, on the other hand, focuses on building a virtual world that is a replica of our own planet, where users can truly own unique virtual land.
Next Earth is bringing an ethos of total decentralization and equity to the metaverse, in stark contrast to the likes of Facebook’s Meta, which is being built on centralized infrastructure. This ethos is represented in their commitment to donating 10% of all proceeds to environmental initiatives, which means that over $1 million have already been donated to ocean cleanups and other worthy causes.
The Future of NXTT
Next Earth has an extensive and thorough roadmap that aims to realize the project’s vision in the coming years. The team is composed of experienced professionals with a proven track record in the tech industry.
One key element is Next Earth’s positioning as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS). This will allow developers to build on top of the Next Earth infrastructure and create their own applications and experiences.
Further, the project is moving more closely towards becoming a DAO, with plans to decentralize most decision-making to the community in the future.
All in all, Next Earth is a project that is well worth keeping an eye on. They have a strong team, a clear vision, and are making great progress towards becoming the leading player in the virtual world space.
The Takeaway
In the current market conditions, it’s clear that $NXTT is outperforming the Metaverse industry. But more importantly, Next Earth is a project that is laser-focused on solving some of the most pressing problems in the space. From their commitment to decentralization and equity to their efforts to build a replica of our own planet, Next Earth is a project that is worth paying attention to.
Photo by George Morina
Blockchain
Animoca Brands Holds Digital Assets Reserves Worth $5 Billion
- The company has made over $721 million in token and non-fiat sales in the last 7 months.
- Recent achievements include Animoca Brands’ collaboration with Yuga Labs.
Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong-based digital entertainment and crypto games publisher, revealed its prominent unaudited financial figures in the last seven months. The firm is the parent company of The Sandbox game. In January, Liberty City Ventures led a fundraising round for Animoca Brands that valued the company at more than $5 billion. The Winklevoss twins and George Soros’ Fund Management were other investors in the round.
$1.5 Billion Spent on 340 Projects
As announced by Animoca Brands, the company has made over $721 million in token and non-fiat sales in the last seven months alone. A cash balance of about $98 million and cryptocurrency holdings in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDC, USDT, and Binance’s BUSD were included in the firm’s other revenue during the same time. Over 340 projects, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games (Harmony), Alien Worlds, and Star Atlas, the business spent over $1.5 billion.
As of April 30, 2022, the firm’s digital asset holdings totaled $659 million worth of undisclosed third-party tokens. The company reported a further $4.2 billion in digital assets reserves as being kept off-balance sheet. SAND, QUIDD, PRIMATE, REVV, TOWER, and GMEE are just a few Animoca Brands tokens held in these vaults.
Recent achievements include Animoca Brands’ collaboration with Yuga Labs. This company created Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) on the metaverse gaming project known as The Otherside, as well as the creation of ApeCoin (APE), the governance token that powers the ApeDAO. Aside from portfolio investments and collaborations, the business owns many blockchain gaming firms, including The Sandbox, Gamee, Blowfish Studios and Grease Monkey Games, which provide additional income.
Axie Infinity Revenue Continues To Collapse
The Importance of Ambulance Services in Society
Information For Parents of Children With Traumatic Brain Injuries
Solana Blockchain NFT Sales Clock Whopping $2.35 Billion
The Metaverse industry continues to struggle while $NXTT continues its rally
Revenue Cycle Management Market: Growing demand for AI & cloud-based deployment
Top 10 Trends in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry to Look Out For
Trends in Technology That Will Shape the Next Decade
Europe Acetonitrile Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities 2026
The Future Of Online Booking Apps: What’s In-Store?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 day ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022