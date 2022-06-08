Blockchain
Bitcoin Drop Below $30K Sheds $80 Billion From Crypto Mark
As the effects of the recent bloodbath in the crypto market started vanishing, the fledgling Bitcoin, after a long time, reached near the $32,000 level yesterday. But again, it failed to hold above $30,000.
Following nine red weekly candles, BTC retested $31,700 in the first green week on June 06 and then plummeted sharply in the next 24 hours at $29,000. Fortunately, BTC’s price is rising again and currently trading above $31,000. The fall of the fledging coin leads altcoins to face dumps, too, mainly affecting the prices of SOL, AVAX, and BNB.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Refocus On Bitcoin As Market Losses Intensifies
Continuos price drops, which nearly declined the asset by over 6%, signified that investors were taking profits after a long-lasting bearish trend.
In the prior uptrend of BTC price in the last days of May, the Bitcoin bulls pushed the price upward to the $32,000 level from $30,000. A day after claiming the new high, BTC fell around $29,000 again on the next day.
Again, seeing an uptrend in the price for the past few days, the digital asset started to lose its value on June 07. However, in the previous weekly green candle, BTC’s price remained above and beneath $30,000.
When the most recent downtrend started, Bitcoin’s value bounced below $32,000. At a time when investors were expecting another leg up, it continued falling and lost around $3,000 from its value in just hours. Investors started to liquidate their assets, which further dropped the price to $29,000.
Bitcoin Is Bullish Again?
At the time of writing this news, BTC’s price has been fastly retaking its position above the $31,000 level again. The previous sharp drop that came yesterday resulted in BTC’s market cap reaching $565 billion, but the cryptocurrency still had more than 46% dominance over altcoins.
Also, altcoins performed well in the market before the Bitcoin price decreased aggressively. The second biggest coin by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), hit significant gains, reaching its value near $1,900.
Benefiting from the BTC price booms, it managed to regain its value to some extent and currently fluctuates above $1,850 and is still down by over 8%.
BNB, facing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation over the platform’s possible illegal sale of an unregistered security when it launched its initial coin offering (ICO). BNB lost 9% of its value following the BTC drop, bringing the BNB’s value under $300.
Polkadot, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche followed similar drops. Similarly, other cryptos that turned red with larger cap-alts include Ripple, Tron, and Dogecoin. More digital assets that took losses are THORChain, Aave, and many more.
Related Reading | Glassnode: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit
The crypto market cap has ultimately experienced a decrease of $80 billion in one day, bringing the figure to $1.2 trillion. Bitcoin showed a positive correlation with equities. Nasdaq futures saw a 0.95% decline and Bitcoin plummeted to $29,000 from $31,700.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins
Bitcoin dominance is soaring as the overall crypto market bleeds. The current macro conditions have forced investors to take refuge in BTC and stablecoins.
Related Reading | Glassnode: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit
Bitcoin dominance has been on the rise since May this year after moving sideways in previous months. The metric, used to measure the percentage of the crypto market cap formed by Bitcoin, stands at 47% approaching levels last seen in November 2021.
During this period, BTC’s price took a final move to the upside and reached $69,000 before an overall market crash took it to its year-over-year low at $24,000 in May 2022. According to a recent report posted by Arcane Research, dominance across BTC, USDT, and USDC hints at a de-risking market:
Currently the combined dominance of BTC, USDT, USDC, and BUSD sits at 59.2%, which is the highest dominance seen by this “flight to safety bundle” since early April 2021. 59.2% is still 5-10% shy of the dominance throughout most of 2020.
At that time, Bitcoin dominance alone sat north of 60%. The boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), rise in popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, memecoins like DOGE and SHIB, contributed to the decline in this metric and drove the total market cap for cryptocurrencies to above $2 trillion.
Arcane Research added that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and popular stablecoins have over 77% of crypto market cap dominance. This hints at a bleak picture for altcoins as investors attempt to preserve wealth from further downside.
What once were hot sectors in the crypto space, NFTs and DeFi protocols, took the biggest hit in the current drawdown.
As seen below, NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and CryptoPunks, along with Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Yearn Finance (YFI), and Terra (LUNA Classic) have been the biggest loser in past months. The losses go from 100% to 58% in the best of cases.
While Crypto Bleeds, Bitcoin On Its Way To $34,000?
The above suggests traders might consider leaving the altcoin market until conditions favor them again. In the meantime, Bitcoin dominance could continue its uptrend and return to its 2020 above of 60%.
Related Reading | $127 Million In Bitcoin And Ethereum Positions Liquidated Amid Market Drop
In addition, BTC’s price could see some relief after a week of crab-like price action. On this note, economist Michaël van de Poppe said the following, with a more optimistic prediction for altcoins during June:
Easy, the odds for a relief rally this month are increasing as #Bitcoin recovered this entire move. Altcoins on the daily timeframe is also starting to look better. This could be a relief rally of 50-100% on them. Be ready.
Blockchain
$127 Million In Bitcoin And Ethereum Positions Liquidated Amid Market Drop
Data shows that over the past 24 hours, more than $127 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures have been liquidated. The price of both cryptos has decreased by 6% and 7%, respectively, wiping out the recent gain.
According to Coinglass statistics, Bitcoin futures alone lost $57.78 million, implying that most trading activity and open interest were restricted by market capitalization to the most prominent cryptocurrency. However, Ethereum futures suffered a $64 million loss.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Market Cap Shed Over $120-B Last Month – How Much More Can It Lose?
Liquidations occur when an exchange closes a leveraged position for a safety mechanism. It happens because of a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. That happens primarily in futures trading. That only tracks asset prices instead of spot trading, where traders own the actual assets.
As per CoinMarketCap statistics, Bitcoin is currently down 5.85% on the day. It also means that the major cryptocurrency with a market value of $563.33 billion is down 57.06% from its all-time high of $68,789.63.
Likewise, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is now down 64.02% from its all-time high of $4,891.70 reached in November 2021. Nevertheless, ETH is struggling to keep its recent positive momentum going.
Feasible Reasons Behind Bitcoin & Ethereum Crash
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a way of gauging market activity and determining if the price of cryptocurrencies are priced fairly. According to the Fear & Greed Index, the score is down (15 out of 100), implying that the market is experiencing “extreme fear.”
First, there has been a decrease in Ethereum and Bitcoin trading activity. According to data from DefiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) across multiple protocols in Ethereum has dropped from $88.67 billion to $68.02 billion in the last 24 hours.
The flow of Bitcoin to crypto exchanges is down 37.4%, indicating lower demand for BTC among investors, as per the data from Chainalysis indicates.
DeFi Protocols On Ethereum
TVL, or Total Value Locked, on Aave, the largest decentralized finance protocol on Ethereum, lost 15% of its value over the past month. Other blue-chip projects like Curve Finance, MakerDAO, Lido, and Uniswap also lost double-digits of TVL over the same period.
Related Reading | Polygon (MATIC) Price Falls Short Of Reaching Full Potential Despite Recent Developments
Ethereum is still the most popular blockchain for decentralized applications (defi), with 55.59% of the total defi TVL. This is due to the $101.32 billion worth of value locked in on the ETH chain. Terra is second in terms of market share, with 12.86% and $23.44 billion locked in on its blockchain. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has 6.37% of the total defi TVL, or $11.6 billion today.
Featured image from Flickr and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit
Latest data from Glassnode shows Bitcoin long-term holders currently own around 90% of the total supply in profit.
Bitcoin Supply In Profit Share Of Short-Term Holders Declines
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, dominance of long-term holders has observed rise recently.
The relevant indicator here is the “supply in profit,” which measures the total number of coins that are currently holding a profit in the Bitcoin market.
The metric works by checking the on-chain history of each coin to see what price it was last sold at. If this previous price was less than the current one, then the coin has now accumulated some profit.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bullish Signal: 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Been Buying Recently
On the other hand, the last selling price being more than the latest value of the crypto would suggest the coin is holding a loss at the moment.
The supply in profit indicator naturally only measures the former type of coins. Now, here is a chart that shows what percentage of this supply in profit is owned by the long-term holders (LTHs):
Looks like the value of the indicator has observed some rise recently: Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 23, 2022
LTHs only include those investors who have held their Bitcoin since at least 155 days without selling or moving them. The cohort that has been holding since days less than this threshold are called the “short-term holders” (STHs).
As you can see in the above graph, it seems like in the last few weeks the percentage of the supply in profit owned by LTHs crossed the 90% mark. This means that the share of STHs shrunk below 10%.
Related Reading | Bullish: Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red
Such values of the indicator have also been seen a few times before in the history of the crypto. Usually, those previous instances have taken place during late-stage bear market periods.
The report notes that at these values the short-term holders are nearly at a peak pain level as they hold almost no unrealized profits.
If this past trend is anything to go by, then the current LTH supply in profit of around 90% may be a sign that the crypto has started to enter into a late bear market.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $29.5k, down 6% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 18% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The price of the crypto seems to have observed a sharp plunge down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Woman suspected of setting fire inside mosque in East Grand Forks, Minn.
Bitcoin Drop Below $30K Sheds $80 Billion From Crypto Mark
Franklin, Weinstein: The current state of COVID should invite hope but not complacency
Returning to South Florida, Quincy Wilson hopes to find an NFL home with Dolphins
State boys tennis: Eagan enjoys run to state; Mounds View, St. Paul Academy reach semifinals
Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins
AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond
Proud Marvel super fan, Iman Vellani, stars in ‘Ms. Marvel’
Minnesota pandemic workers can apply for ‘hero’ checks beginning Wednesday
Vikings receivers went to bat for position coach Keenan McCardell this offseason
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 day ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022