Bitcoin Forms Bullish Pattern, Why Break Above $31.5K Is The Key
Bitcoin remained strong above the $29,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase if there is a clear move above the $31,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase from the $29,500 support zone.
- The price is now trading above the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major upward move if there is a clear move above the $31,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Reverses Losses
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $29,200 and $29,500 levels. A low was formed near $29,200 and the price started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $30,000 resistance zone.
The bulls were able to pump the price above the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even surged above the $31,000 level and even tested the $31,500 resistance zone. A high is formed near $31,550 and the price is now consolidating gains.
It already tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $29,200 swing low to $31,550 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $31,400 level.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The first major resistance is near the $31,500 level. A clear move above the $31,500 resistance level could send the price further higher.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance might be $32,200. Any more gains might change the bias and bitcoin price could rise towards the $33,200 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $31,500 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,850 level.
The next major support is near the $30,175 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $29,200 swing low to $31,550 high. A downside break below the $30,175 support may perhaps spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $29,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,850, followed by $30,175.
Major Resistance Levels – $31,400, $31,500 and $32,200.
Solana Retraced 8% On The Chart, Is It Eyeing $30?
Solana plummeted substantially over the last 24 hours and was inching towards its crucial support line. The technical outlook of the coin continued to reflect bearishness. Few days ago though, the coin had attempted to bring the bulls back.
At the current moment, SOL was back to trading near the August 2021 level. Buyers also left the market as the bulls were defeated. Price of the coin has now found support on the $38 price mark. With the bears exerting pressure and causing sellers to dominate the market, Solana might again fail to sustain above the $38 price mark.
Major resistance for the coin continues to await at $44 and if SOL regains the bullish vigour then the coin might witness continued upside over the immediate trading sessions. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.29 Trillion, with a 2.6% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $39 at press time, it managed to remain above the $38 support level. With the bears that are back, it could be possible that Solana targets falling below the immediate support line. Closest support line after the $38 mark was at $34.
With the coin forming a descending triangle that signifies bearishness, SOL could also aim the $30 price support line. Considering Bitcoin also slightly retraced on the chart, market weakness could be a reason why Solana’s upward movement could be stalled.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $44, breaking past which the altcoin may encounter another resistance at $59. The volume of the coin traded in the last session had decreased and was red in colour. This meant bearishness on charts.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin was oversold in the past week, from that scenario, at press time the coin was above the oversold region. Despite being above the oversold region, the coin witnessed heavy selling pressure owing to the recent fall.
The Relative Strength Index noted a downtick signalling a dearth of buyers in the market. The price of SOL was seen below the 20-SMA line which meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Continued selling momentum will only strengthen the negative price action, however, a push with continuous demand can send Solana above the 20-SMA line.
Related Reading | Short Position Piling Up, Could This Hint At The Next Bitcoin Move?
The technicals have painted a mixed signal with the indicators more inclined towards the bears on the chart. The Chaikin Money Flow which indicates the capital outflows and inflows continued to remain below the half-line.
This meant that capital outflows exceeded the inflows despite an uptick on the CMF. Another bullish signal would be the Awesome Oscillator flashing green signal bars.
The indicator is concerned with depicting price momentum and a possible reversal in the same.
The green signal bars were indicative of a buy signal. If buyers follow the signal then bulls could witness some relief on the chart.
Related Reading | Solana Below $40 Amidst Network Outage, Are The Bears Back?
How A Morning Star Reversal Could Awaken The Bitcoin Bull Run
It is a stretch to say Bitcoin is bullish, but what if bulls were simply resting after a tough “evening” and are just about ready for a new “morning?” A potential, high timeframe bullish Japanese candlestick reversal pattern called a morning star could be predicting just that.
Here is a closer look at the potential reversal signal and the conditions necessary for confirmation of bullish upside.
A “Morning Star” Could Jump Start A Bullish Reversal
Bitcoin has been in a brutal downtrend since November 2021. After a full month of extreme fear in the crypto market and some of the most frightening macro conditions ever, few are ready to buy until clearer signs of a reversal.
An early sign could be here, representing the early rise of each new day. The signal is called a morning star reversal pattern, and is a three-candle bullish reversal pattern according to the study of Japanese candlesticks.
The use of Japanese candlesticks was developed by 18th century Japanese rice trader, Munehisa Homma. It wasn’t popularized in the West until Steve Nison published Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques in the early 90s. Since then, they have become an important weapon in a technical analyst’s arsenal when used in combination with indicators, patterns, trend lines, and more.
Related Reading | Hammer Time: The Bullish Signal That Could Save Bitcoin
A morning star setup is potentially forming on 2-week BTCUSD charts, suggesting that a powerful bullish reversal in Bitcoin could be brewing.
The current candle must close above the upper black horizontal line
Backing Up A Bullish Bitcoin With Technicals
A prerequisite for a morning star to form, is a downtrend. Bitcoin has been in free fall for what feels like an eternity. A morning star reversal is characterized as having a large black (or red) down candle, followed by a doji. According to Investopedia, the “middle candle of the morning star captures a moment of market indecision where the bears begin to give way to bulls.”
Doji represent indecision in the market. After the doji is formed, bulls surprise bears with an white (or green) upward candle nearly as strong as the down candle, erasing the final phase of the downtrend in a flash. The pattern is only confirmed when completed, and suggests that the next three to five candles should be in bulls’ favor. Since this is a 2-week timeframe, that gives bulls as much as six to ten more weeks of bull market in an ideal scenario.
Technicals and extreme fear could set the stage for a reversal
The opposite of a morning star is an evening star, which put bulls to bed for the last several months after it was confirmed (red box). The morning star (green box) is forming just outside the trading range, much like the evening star pattern.
Related Reading | This Expanding Triangle Pattern Could Be The Last Hope For Bitcoin Bulls
Candlestick setups of such nature should be supported by other technicals. In the chart above, price came back down to retest the 2-week Supertrend line, right where such a reversal could be forming. Bitcoin might also be completing an expanding triangle pattern ahead of a wave 5 thrust to new highs. But to get there, Bitcoin has to blast through some of the most bearish macro sentiment the world has ever seen.
Could this morning star be the signal that brings bulls a new dawn?
Charts from TradingView.com
A Look Inside MicroStrategy’s $2.4 Billion Loan Used To Buy Bitcoin
Software firm MicroStrategy has cemented its position as a major Bitcoin player with its numerous large purchases. The company which is valued at $1 billion had put a significant portion of its own funds into buying BTC but the majority of the money used to purchase all of the bitcoin had been from loans. These loans which include convertible notes, senior secured loans, and bitcoin-backed loans account for $2.4 billion of its $3.97 billion BTC purchases.
How The Loans Look
MicroStrategy had used convertible notes to fund a good portion of its bitcoin holdings. These notes are converted into stock of the company when they mature. So basically, they are a payment towards future stock ownership of the software company. The convertible notes make up $1.75 billion which are pegged at a 0% to 0.75% interest rate. Making up by far the largest part of the loans MicroStrategy has taken out to buy bitcoin.
The other loans are much lesser compared to the convertible notes. An example is the senior secure loans. Data shows that MicroStrategy had only taken $500 million in these senior secured loans to purchase bitcoin. These, however, carry a higher interest rate at 6.1%.
Related Reading | Bullish: Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red
Lastly, MicroStrategy had also secured bitcoin-backed loans. These loans were first-of-its-kind loans when they were taken out by the software company. The $205 million was also used to purchase more BTC with an interest rate of around 4%.
The Bitcoin-backed loan carries the possibility of a potential margin call, as noted by the CFO. However, this is only possible if the price of BTC were to drop significantly from this point to $21,000 and below. Given current prices, there is still a long way to go before this becomes an issue. Nevertheless, the possibility of this has sparked fear in investors and MicroStrategy’s stock price has taken a hit in the last couple of weeks.
| Source: BTUCSD on TradingView.com
CEO Michael Saylor has assured investors to not worry about this though as the company has more than enough BTC to serve as collateral for its bitcoin-backed loans were prices to ever fall this low.
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings
MicroStrategy remains the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world with more than 129,000 BTC to its name. The total entry price of the BTC is $3.97 billion and at current prices, the software company is losing money as its 129,218 BTC is valued at $3.87 billion.
Related Reading | El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bonds A Second Time, Here's Why
The company had used about $1.57 billion from the proceeds of its business to purchase BTC. The rest of it had all been financed by various types of loans, as stated above. Nevertheless, the company has been vocal about its decision to not sell any of its BTC and plans to hold it for the long term. Its holdings see it holding 0.615% of the total circulating bitcoin supply.
MicroStrategy’s bitcoin play is not all roses given that its bitcoin-backed loans carry the risk of a margin call that could reduce its position and the value of its holdings. However, if bitcoin were to go on another bull rally and reach $100,000 as predicted by a lot of industry experts, the software company could quickly become one of the most valuable companies in the world.
chart from TradingView.com
