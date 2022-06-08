Blockchain
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit
Latest data from Glassnode shows Bitcoin long-term holders currently own around 90% of the total supply in profit.
Bitcoin Supply In Profit Share Of Short-Term Holders Declines
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, dominance of long-term holders has observed rise recently.
The relevant indicator here is the “supply in profit,” which measures the total number of coins that are currently holding a profit in the Bitcoin market.
The metric works by checking the on-chain history of each coin to see what price it was last sold at. If this previous price was less than the current one, then the coin has now accumulated some profit.
On the other hand, the last selling price being more than the latest value of the crypto would suggest the coin is holding a loss at the moment.
The supply in profit indicator naturally only measures the former type of coins. Now, here is a chart that shows what percentage of this supply in profit is owned by the long-term holders (LTHs):
Looks like the value of the indicator has observed some rise recently: Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 23, 2022
LTHs only include those investors who have held their Bitcoin since at least 155 days without selling or moving them. The cohort that has been holding since days less than this threshold are called the “short-term holders” (STHs).
As you can see in the above graph, it seems like in the last few weeks the percentage of the supply in profit owned by LTHs crossed the 90% mark. This means that the share of STHs shrunk below 10%.
Such values of the indicator have also been seen a few times before in the history of the crypto. Usually, those previous instances have taken place during late-stage bear market periods.
The report notes that at these values the short-term holders are nearly at a peak pain level as they hold almost no unrealized profits.
If this past trend is anything to go by, then the current LTH supply in profit of around 90% may be a sign that the crypto has started to enter into a late bear market.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $29.5k, down 6% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 18% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The price of the crypto seems to have observed a sharp plunge down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Short Position Piling Up, Could This Hint At The Next Bitcoin Move?
Bitcoin is still unable to break above or below its current range. Yesterday, BTC’s price was seeing a trading session in the green until a surge in negative news contributed to an increase in selling pressure.
Related Reading | New Study Shows 37% Of People Want Governments To Legalize Bitcoin
Traditional markets also tumbled and added to the downside price action as Bitcoin approached a major area of resistance at $32,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $29,800 with a 6% loss in the last 24-hours.
Trading desk QCP Capital published a market update highlighting the rise in Bitcoin dominance as altcoins, such as Ethereum, continue to underperform. This metric is used to measure the percentage of the total crypto market capitalization comprised of BTC alone and currently stands at 47%.
As seen below, the last time this metric was at its current levels was in November 2021 when the market took a final move to the upside before a major crash on December 3 that year. After that, Bitcoin dominance trended to the downside and moved sideways until mid-May 2022.
If the upside trend in Bitcoin dominance continues, the altcoin market could experience more pain as BTC’s price remains rangebound. However, the short-term seems ready for some relief.
QCP Capital noted an increase in the number of short positions across the market. The trading desk said the following in its report:
If this an indication of overall market positioning (i.e. market is directionally short), spot prices might have formed a base here and we could see more spot upside in the short-term.
In a separate report, QCP Capital also noted BTC and the crypto market’s capacity to remain “robust” despite the “massive wipe-out” and general selling across the global market. The firm believes this is a “mark of maturity for crypto as a trading and investment asset class”.
Bitcoin In The Short Term, The Road To $34K
In the same report, the trading desk highlighted what could be the biggest headwind for Bitcoin and the crypto market in 2022. The nascent asset class saw unprecedented growth from 2019 to 2021 on the back of the U.S. expanding its money supply.
As QCP Capital said, the U.S. money supply has gone from expanding to contracting. As the chart below shows, the U.S. money supply recorded its firm monthly contraction since 2011 and hints at more pain for Bitcoin and other risk-on assets. The trading desk added:
This draining of liquidity will only be exacerbated by the upcoming QT balance sheet unwind as well, beginning 1 June. We expect these factors to weigh on crypto prices.
On the short-term horizon for Bitcoin, a pseudonym trader believes there are good conditions for a rally to $34,000. The number one crypto by market cap is signaling oversold on certain metrics and was able to maintain to remain rangebound on key indicators.
#Bitcoin– OBV still chopping, good sign we didn’t break the chop. Just a little correction to an over inflated pump. #Stock futures caused the sell off, and they’ll save it. pic.twitter.com/1tBbs6Qrkc
— IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) June 7, 2022
Scared to Participate In a Token Sale? Here’s How Vent’s DeFi Launchpad Makes it Safer
With DeFi becoming accepted by the mainstream, IDOs (Initial Decentralized Exchange Offerings) grow in tow. With that being said, researching a token and the project behind it in-depth and ensuring its safety is a stressful endeavor at the best of times. Many are wary of participating in token sales
With fraudulent tokens and crypto-related scams on the rise, it’s no surprise crypto users are becoming more careful about what they buy.
The Vent Launchpad aims to resolve this by taking it on themselves to do their due diligence on all projects seeking to launch through them. It ensures that backer’s funds are kept safe and that they’re only released when the project demonstrates its qualities.
Today, we’ll be going over how Vent’s DeFi launchpad works and how it ensures safety when participating in token sales.
What is Vent’s DeFi Launchpad?
Vent Finance is the world’s first full-stack multichain community-focused IDO launchpad. It ensures that users have an easy time joining token sales while making sure the projects on the platform are trustworthy. The launchpad was designed to even the playing field between casual users and those that have been participating in token sales for decades.
Vent attempts to combine security and transparency with ease of use and give everyone access to a safe and fun way to contribute to DeFi projects. It provides promising early-stage projects with crowdfunding opportunities in addition to incubation assistance such as expert help.
So, what does Vent do to ensure you can safely participate in token sales?
Vent’s Intensive Vetting Process
The first of Vent’s many security measures is its intensive vetting process. They vet each project in order to ensure that it’s a worthwhile prospect for their users. Vent aims to launch exclusively high-quality projects that provide long-term value to society.
They will talk to founders and analyze the startup’s business plan in order to determine if the business is founded on short-term hype, or if it’s a project that will provide long-term value to its users.
Many crowdfunding platforms will support most projects that go through the door, scarcely reviewing their model and smart contract. With smart contract fraud being on the rise, Vent acts like the adult in the room, and their experts personally inspect each project’s smart contract. This ensures that their users aren’t caught in a scam.
Before listing a project, Vent does a thorough quality check, looking at the core technology, relevance, tech integration, and Tokenomics of the project. This process is not done behind a locked door, it’s entirely transparent for the community to see.
How Vent Ensures Your Funds Are Put To Good Use
Vent doesn’t simply provide the startups with all of the funds when users back them on its platform. Instead, they use a milestone-based process to ensure your funds aren’t going to be wasted.
Vent does this through their innovative milestone system. Funds are held in escrow until the startup has been able to complete agreed-upon milestones. The IDO launchpad only releases the funds once the project has been able to meet the milestones.
Just in case these milestones aren’t met, Vent implements a 100% token-back guarantee. This ensures your funds are never wasted backing a project stuck in development hell.
Vent has implemented a BGA (base guaranteed allocation) that lets all users who have an average holding score of 5000 $VENT(Vent’s utility token) or more participants. This average holding score is calculated by taking the average of a user’s holdings at 7 points within 7 days and dividing by 7.
So, what happens if a startup on Vent launches regardless of whether or not they’ve fulfilled Vent’s requirements? In that case, all funds put into that project are immediately refunded to the users.
Exemplary Transparency
Vent is completely transparent about the information they have on each startup. Furthermore, they allow comments and conversations to happen on the profile of each project. This helps users get an outside view of a project they’d like to fund.
Furthermore, in order to ensure that users understand the long-term value of the token they’re purchasing, Vent continuously puts out updates about projects. This continues even after the project is successfully launched.
Account Security Features
KYC, AML, and GDPR Compliance
Vent complies with both anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws and regulations for all projects. Because of this, the IDO launchpad makes KYC verification mandatory, including ID verification, providing proof of residency, and passing an AML check when creating your account.
Vent also complies with the GDPR(General Data Protection Regulation) which ensures that all of your data is held securely and away from prying eyes.
Note that Vent complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which ensures the privacy and security of your personal data.
24/7 Support and 2FA
Vent allows you to set up 2FA(2-factor authentication) to ensure the person entering your account is yourself. This increases your security drastically, however, in the case your account is breached, not all hope is lost.
Vent provides 24/7 support for all of its users, which makes restoring your account and stopping any fraudulent transactions a breeze. They also have a help center where you can go to answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the IDO launchpad.
Is Vent Safe To Use?
From what we’ve seen, Vent is on an excellent track to accomplish its goal of providing what they call: “the right way to experience DeFi. Building the economy of the future.”
Their vetting process ensures that fraudulent and low-quality products never make it onto the platform in the first place. By doing their due diligence in ensuring only legitimate products make it onto the platform, they make it safer for their users to fund them.
Vent combines their BGA with a milestone-based system to ensure nobody is left out of funding their pet projects while making sure developers are kept in check and projects don’t succumb to development hell. They’re also completely transparent about the whole process, which is a major plus.
Finally, Vent is compliant with KYC, AML, and GDPR, ensuring exemplary safety in addition to featuring 2FA and 24/7 support.
All in all, this makes the Vent DeFi Launchpad one of the safest ways to participate in token sales today.
Institutional Investors Refocus On Bitcoin As Market Losses Intensifies
The recent market losses have seen institutional investors shift their focus once more to bitcoin. Inflow and outflow trends paint a very vivid picture of going back towards bitcoin to minimize the losses being realized from altcoins. This has seen most of last week’s inflows going into the pioneer cryptocurrency, as altcoins mark another week of little to no inflow.
$126 Million To Bitcoin
The last week has seen renewed faith in the performance of bitcoin. This is evidenced by the fact that institutional inflows into the digital asset had topped at $126 million. Although the last couple of months have been a bit shaky when it comes to inflows, this indicates that there is the possibility of a complete turn in the tide coming.
With $126 million flowing into bitcoin, the total year-to-date inflows have now surpassed half a billion dollars to be sitting at $506 million. This inflow trend follows the uncertainty that has been rocking the market in the last couple of weeks.
Short bitcoin was not left out of the renewed interest. Inflows had risen to a total of $1.3 million last week. This now brings the total year-to-date inflows to $55 million, which accounts for 30% of all assets under management (AuM).
BTC resumes downtrend | Source: BTUCSD on TradingView.com
Institutional Investors Leave Altcoins
The past week showed lackluster inserts from institutional investors when it came to altcoins. Ethereum which had been experiencing continued outflows would be denied reprieved once more. Its outflow trend had seen another $32 million leaving the altcoin. This saw the ninth consecutive week of outflows for the digital asset. With so much money leaving Ethereum on a weekly basis, its AuM has declined, now making up only 7% of the total AuM.
None of the altcoins saw any inflows for the past week. However, multi-asset investment products still enjoy some positive sentiment from institutional investors. They saw a total of $4.3 million in inflow for the week, continuing its inflow streak all through the market downtrend.
Digital asset investment product inflows came out to a total of $100 million for the past week. The majority of the inflows had been recorded from the Americas, with $88 million coming in from this region alone. The European counterparts had contributed $11 million to the number.
Inflows on a year-to-date basis now sit at $570 million and outflow from investors are at $41 million. The total inflows recorded for last week bring the total assets under management (AuM) to $39.8 billion.
These volumes suggest that institutional investors are fleeing altcoins for the safety offered by bitcoin.
Featured image from InvestAdvocate, chart from TradingView.com
