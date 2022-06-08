Bonaire Travel: Snorkeling Lovers Need Rejoice for Bonaire Travel!

Share Pin 0 Shares

When travel pros want to chill in the sea, they want to submerge and dive into a sweet place… the Bonaire National Marine Park. This gorgeous Caribbean paradise has a marvelous reef that is on “lock down” to guarantee all marine animals and living organisms will endure for years to come. This is the prime spot for any Bonaire travel.

Flip on your water gear and slide into the nice and cozy waters of Bonaire. You can reach the reef from the shores. The waters are so clear you feel like your in a swimming pool. Because the reef is thriving and healthy, there is an extraordinary amount of marine life living and coexisting all over. The areas like eighteen Palms support and produce glimpses of reef squid, crustaceans and ocean turtles. Slick Reef is a popular place to find tube worms and eagle rays.

These reefs are what the Bonaire travel show is all about! Corals and sponges are implanted throughout thes guarded areas, where touching is a “no no”. Staghorn and Elkhorn corals are commonplace throughout. Coral nurseries are pumping out new, successive generations and are very encouraging to those in the marine biology field. The island has a small surcharge to snorkel and scuba dive throughout the year and this cash is used to fund the reef and marine life support.

Make sure to bring your sunblock and shades when your set for some Bonaire travel. You are certain to encounter some serious sun. Bonaire is well known for its dry, above average temperatures, not like the sister islands throughout the Caribbean that birth rainforest plots all over. No matter what the temperature it is always worthwhile to make the trek and visit. The beautiful beaches, pristine waters and abundance of marine life will keep you coming back for seconds. This is truly a snorkelers and scubadivers paradise. The amount of Parrot fish, angel fish, and variety of trunk fish within your journeys are just some of the remarkable species you will encounter under the sea. There eels, turtles and crabs all over the place. That’s only the beginning…there are thousands of species found in these places and it’s a travel guru’s paradise. This is Bonaire travel at its finest, so make sure to bring your waterproof camera and some extra film.

Lac Bay in Bonaire is any scuba diver & snorkeler’s ultimate playground. You can frolick between little islands and snorkel back as much as you want. The water is so shallow that you may be better off walking around than swimming…most of the water is below your knees, so it makes close encounters with marine life an every day occurrence. After you finish the day, you absolutely need to visit the Wind & Surf Beach Hut for an amazing fish sandwich.

The Bari Reef is another scuba diving and snorkeling “must” on the Bonaire travel itinerary. Again, there are extremely shallow waters, which allows for an easy entrance. As you dunk your head below the surface, you will immediately find yourself swimming amongst moray eels, royal angels, and blue tangs. Watch out where you move those rocks, because there octopi all over. The variety of species is stunning and will definitely keep you on your toes!

For a little bit of a change of pace, go hang out at Salt Pier-this is one of the most popular spots with any travel guru. You will scan over a barrage of salt lines throughout and you can jump in the waters and encounter the large iron pillars, where tarpon, angel fish and barracuda roam. Because there is a special way the salt evaporates from the water, the colors in which you will be paddling about, can be pink, blue or green. Most definitely grab your camera, because there aren’t many places like this in the entire world. The coral guards these iron pillars and pier, so make sure to note that when you enjoy this stop on your Bonaire Travel! The water, due to the salt evaporation process, can be blue, pink or green.

Float on the waters of Boca Slagbaai and hang with the friendly, pink flamingos. Any travel guru will insist that you enjoy the cliffs…and when we say “enjoy” the cliffs, we’re talking about JUMPING! If heights aren’t really your thing, you can sift through the shallow waters and enjoy the calm, coolness of it all. You will not encounter too much coral, but it does not lack any fish. If you need to get out and dry off for a bit, you will have to find a spot of petite, smooth beach area in between the rocky shore line.

Hey, I love the water as much as anyone else. And if you like any part of water, you will fall head over heels in love with this neck of the world. It will floor you with its beauty and warm, cozy waters. If you snorkel and scuba dive, you need to holler at your travel guru and get a trip planned here as soon as possible. Being with nature and enjoying the wildlife is what it’s all about when you embark on your Bonaire Travel!