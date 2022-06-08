Finance
Bonaire Travel: Snorkeling Lovers Need Rejoice for Bonaire Travel!
When travel pros want to chill in the sea, they want to submerge and dive into a sweet place… the Bonaire National Marine Park. This gorgeous Caribbean paradise has a marvelous reef that is on “lock down” to guarantee all marine animals and living organisms will endure for years to come. This is the prime spot for any Bonaire travel.
Flip on your water gear and slide into the nice and cozy waters of Bonaire. You can reach the reef from the shores. The waters are so clear you feel like your in a swimming pool. Because the reef is thriving and healthy, there is an extraordinary amount of marine life living and coexisting all over. The areas like eighteen Palms support and produce glimpses of reef squid, crustaceans and ocean turtles. Slick Reef is a popular place to find tube worms and eagle rays.
These reefs are what the Bonaire travel show is all about! Corals and sponges are implanted throughout thes guarded areas, where touching is a “no no”. Staghorn and Elkhorn corals are commonplace throughout. Coral nurseries are pumping out new, successive generations and are very encouraging to those in the marine biology field. The island has a small surcharge to snorkel and scuba dive throughout the year and this cash is used to fund the reef and marine life support.
Make sure to bring your sunblock and shades when your set for some Bonaire travel. You are certain to encounter some serious sun. Bonaire is well known for its dry, above average temperatures, not like the sister islands throughout the Caribbean that birth rainforest plots all over. No matter what the temperature it is always worthwhile to make the trek and visit. The beautiful beaches, pristine waters and abundance of marine life will keep you coming back for seconds. This is truly a snorkelers and scubadivers paradise. The amount of Parrot fish, angel fish, and variety of trunk fish within your journeys are just some of the remarkable species you will encounter under the sea. There eels, turtles and crabs all over the place. That’s only the beginning…there are thousands of species found in these places and it’s a travel guru’s paradise. This is Bonaire travel at its finest, so make sure to bring your waterproof camera and some extra film.
Lac Bay in Bonaire is any scuba diver & snorkeler’s ultimate playground. You can frolick between little islands and snorkel back as much as you want. The water is so shallow that you may be better off walking around than swimming…most of the water is below your knees, so it makes close encounters with marine life an every day occurrence. After you finish the day, you absolutely need to visit the Wind & Surf Beach Hut for an amazing fish sandwich.
The Bari Reef is another scuba diving and snorkeling “must” on the Bonaire travel itinerary. Again, there are extremely shallow waters, which allows for an easy entrance. As you dunk your head below the surface, you will immediately find yourself swimming amongst moray eels, royal angels, and blue tangs. Watch out where you move those rocks, because there octopi all over. The variety of species is stunning and will definitely keep you on your toes!
For a little bit of a change of pace, go hang out at Salt Pier-this is one of the most popular spots with any travel guru. You will scan over a barrage of salt lines throughout and you can jump in the waters and encounter the large iron pillars, where tarpon, angel fish and barracuda roam. Because there is a special way the salt evaporates from the water, the colors in which you will be paddling about, can be pink, blue or green. Most definitely grab your camera, because there aren’t many places like this in the entire world. The coral guards these iron pillars and pier, so make sure to note that when you enjoy this stop on your Bonaire Travel! The water, due to the salt evaporation process, can be blue, pink or green.
Float on the waters of Boca Slagbaai and hang with the friendly, pink flamingos. Any travel guru will insist that you enjoy the cliffs…and when we say “enjoy” the cliffs, we’re talking about JUMPING! If heights aren’t really your thing, you can sift through the shallow waters and enjoy the calm, coolness of it all. You will not encounter too much coral, but it does not lack any fish. If you need to get out and dry off for a bit, you will have to find a spot of petite, smooth beach area in between the rocky shore line.
Hey, I love the water as much as anyone else. And if you like any part of water, you will fall head over heels in love with this neck of the world. It will floor you with its beauty and warm, cozy waters. If you snorkel and scuba dive, you need to holler at your travel guru and get a trip planned here as soon as possible. Being with nature and enjoying the wildlife is what it’s all about when you embark on your Bonaire Travel!
Finance
Cause-Related Marketing vs. Strategic Philanthropy
Six months ago, I had communication with a national corporation about their consideration to developing a corporate strategic philanthropy program. They didn’t have one at all. I kept thinking, imagine the impact this corporation could have in communities where they have a presence! WOW! It would be phenomenal for them and communities. Let me say this corporation is big. Okay, they are huge.
Well, they were kind enough to let me know that they had just hired a public relations firm to create one for them. I thought to myself, “What a pr firm? No please no.” But what to do next, just wait and see what they come up with. Just one month ago, I visited the corporations website. There it was, just as I thought was going to happen. They have a program, but it is a cause-related marketing program. I was crushed and let me tell you why.
Cause-related marketing programs are based on two things. One is a one-on-one partnership between a company and a charity. The other is it’s product driven/sales promoted. The program works as long as there is no negative publicity about either the company or the charity and it works so as long as the product moves. In a nutshell, cause related marketing has a shelf-life. While folks contend that any giving is a good thing, these type of programs are not sustainable. The message is not necessarily one that stands over time nor does the giving.
On the other hand, strategic philanthropy programs are created by individuals or companies whose roots are based in philanthropy. Philanthropy is a field with its own set of principles, methods, professionals and message. Strategic philanthropy is not based on product or services and is not promoted by sales. At its core, it is based on the fundamental principle of being responsibly committed to changing lives and the world today and for future generations.
If your company is serious about making an impact and giving back, you’ve got to be serious about the type of giving program you have and how it works. It should be value-based and sustainable. Consumers are savvy folks, just like you and me. Don’t think they are fooled by giving that is essentially marketing-driven. If you want marketing, hire a marketing strategist. If you want philanthropy, hire a philanthropy strategist.
Finance
Caravan Insurance – What Is Public Liability And Why Do We Need It?
One of the most important though overlooked aspects of caravan insurance is the need to have public liability cover. This is part of most caravan insurance packages for a limit of up to £2 million for an incident involving your caravan which you are deemed liable for.
This cover is particularly important given the current climate where “suing” is almost second nature with the accident firms that exist with their “no win, no fee” adverts. We have all seen the adverts on television and it is a booming business, so your own protection is always a good idea.
The insurance that you have will cover any amounts you have to legally pay for things such as accidental bodily injury, accidental loss or damage to property that arises from your ownership of the caravan.
As an example, if your caravan was to cause damage on a site to another caravan, this cover is provided for exactly this type of incident. For static caravans the site that you are on will generally request that you hold this cover for at least £2 million and will ask to see a copy of your insurance certificate to prove it and will keep this on file for their records. This information is normally stated on your insurance schedule and a full explanation of the cover is within your policy booklet. It is also very important for you to keep these things with you when you are touring around or whilst you are on site with your static van.
Some insurers will automatically extend to include European cover, which is generally the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands), the European Union, Norway and Switzerland, and the public liability, although this is not always the case. The public liability extends to these geographical limits but it is always best to check your cover in advance to ensure adequate protection.
Another major point to consider is that, despite many assumptions and misconceptions to the contrary, public liability on the road is actually covered by your car insurance and not by your caravan insurer. This is because your car insurance is a legal obligation and will cover you for damage you cause to other vehicles, bodily injury to others etc, again, typical limits of £2 million or £5 million.
Any damage caused to your caravan or contents, however, is covered. For example if your van was damaged or scraped by another vehicle your insurer will provide specific cover for these eventualities. It has to be said that, occasionally sometimes automobile insurance providers may incorrectly advise their customers that the caravan insurer should provide the public liability cover when towing, forgetting that there is no rule in law that makes caravan insurance compulsory.
Finance
Best Pay Per Click Affiliate Programs
You make have came here looking for the best pay per click affiliate programs you could find but I am sad to tell you that there is no such thing. The best is simply the one that makes you money. That’s it. The problem is too many people get started and then end up losing money because they really have no idea what they are doing. They put together a generic ad then place in their links, set a daily budget and hope for the best. Sound familiar? That is not how you want to go about using pay per click ads. Once you learn how to use it properly they will all seem like the best.
There is one thing you must understand when you are a pay per click affiliate. They are plenty of people out there who are doing the exactly thing you are even promoting the same type of things. What make your advertising stand out from all the rest? Does it catch a visitors eye? Does it make them curious to see what is behind the link? And if they do click your ads will they get what was promised in the advertising? These are things that you must find out first before you commit with a big budget.
Many pay per click programs offer you test keyword phrases and possible ad copy to use but those will be used by just about everyone. Do you research first about what you are promoting so you can find what kind of people would be interested in what you are offering. Check to see if their are any forums or niche social media sites who are in need of the product or service. Once you see what keywords they are using you can then tailor your ads to match. If your new keywords do not match your links content then simply create a landing page that does. That way your ad will seem more relevant.
Check out the other pay per click program ads that are pushing the same type of product or service and see what could motivate you to click their ads. A clever ad almost begs to be clicked. It gets your juices flowing and you must see more. That is what your ads must do if you want to be a successful pay per click affiliate. Make it shocking but without over exaggerating. Controversial but not offensive. When your ad comes up you must get their attention fast. The more your ads get clicked the cheaper your cost per click will become over time giving you more bang for the buck. Search engines do not want to waste space by placing ads that will simply get ignored.
Now take a close look at what your visitors will see when they click your ad. Your ad must match what you are promoting. Do not try to trick them by advertising one thing then sending them some place else. This is a sure fire way for your campaigns to fail. People do not want to be tricked. Give them what you advertised.
As you can see the best pay per click affiliate programs start with trial and error. Proper testing will be required with any program you choose. Once you find out what works just repeat the process with all your other campaigns.
