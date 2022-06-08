Cardano Treasury Holds 500M USD Worth ADA

Cardano treasure holds 900M ADA and spent 27M on Project Catalyst.

The price of ADA is $0.6478 with 10% growth at present.

The Cardano treasury has confirmed that they had an account of 900M ADA which was valued to be 500M USD. Also, they have made statements on the expenditure done in the past for various developmental projects.

Insights Cardano tweet:

Cardano Treasury holds about 500 mln USD / 900 mln ADA. During last epoch 342 ca. 27 mln ADA / 16 mln USD was removed from the treasury and sent to winners of Cardano Catalyst Fund 8 projects as well as various other funding initiatives, e.g. voting rewards, catalyst rewards. pic.twitter.com/qnskuxwR8c — Cardano Blockchain Insights (@InsightsCardano) June 7, 2022

Treasury is defined to be a ‘digital pot in which 5% of all earned rewards move each epoch. a During the Voltaire era, treasury reserves will be used for further development, system improvements, and to ensure the long-term sustainability of Cardano.’

ADA Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The present price of Cardano is $0.6478, as per CMC. Though major coins like BTC and ETH are trading in red, ADA has managed to trade in the green with a 10.63% growth. The market capitalization is $21 billion.

Expenditure Report

Currently, Cardano is at 342 ca, in the previous epoch 27 million ADA was spent for distribution among Catalyst Fund 8 project winners, along with various funding projects. The addition of ADA in the treasury at each epoch can be seen plotted linearly.

Project Catalyst is split into a chain of budgets that are deployed every six weeks. These budgets will elicit thoughts withinside the shape of proposals from contributors. Once the proposals have been finalized they’ll be voted on with the aid of using the network and the budget can be dispensed to triumphing projects.