Center Garrett Bradbury hopes an extra 10 pounds helps him stick with Vikings
Starting with the 2011 NFL draft, players who were first-round picks began to have fifth-year options in their contracts that had to be picked up or declined after a third season. In the first decade under the rule, the Vikings didn’t invoke such options on five players and none ended up returning for a fifth year with the team.
Center Garrett Bradbury is hoping that trend will change.
Last month, the Vikings elected not to pick up the $13.202 million option on Bradbury for the 2023 season, putting him in line to be a free agent in March. However, the Vikings then would have the option to re-sign Bradbury, who was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
“Absolutely,” Bradbury said Tuesday after the first day of a mandatory minicamp about wanting to remain with the Vikings past 2022. “I love it here in Minnesota, me and wife (Carson) do. This is an unbelievable locker room, and I think this coaching staff (under new coach Kevin O’Connell), it’s pretty easy to buy into what these guys are selling.”
Bradbury did stress that he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of things. After all, he will need to prove this season he is a player worthy of being re-signed.
“All I’m doing is trying to get better, learn this system, and look forward to having a good year,” said Bradbury, who will be paid a base salary of $2.25 million in 2022.
Since 2011, other first-round picks who did not have their fifth-year options picked up by the Vikings were quarterback Christian Ponder, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and cornerback Mike Hughes. Ponder, Patterson and Bridgewater departed as free agents after their fourth seasons. Treadwell was waived before his fourth year but was re-signed and played out the season. Hughes was traded shortly after his option was declined.
Bradbury’s option was not expected to be picked up for such a lucrative sum. Since it was declined, Bradbury said he has had no discussions with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah or O’Connell about his long-term future, saying all discussions have been with his agent.
“It’s kind of cliché but you control what you can control,” Bradbury said of his option not being picked up. “And I’ve got this fourth year, and I’m excited with these new coaches and lot of familiar teammates to go out and have a good year and help the Vikings win a lot of games.”
Bradbury started all 32 games his first two seasons and the first seven last year before missing two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list and then being benched for two other games in favor of Mason Cole. Bradbury did start the final six games after Cole was moved to right guard and Cole then missed the final three games with an elbow injury.
A rap on Bradbury, ranked by Pro Football Focus last year as just the NFL’s 29th-best center, has been being overpowered at times by big nose tackles. Bradbury didn’t deny after last season that he needed to “be more consistent,” and he set out to do something about that.
“I’m putting on weight,” he said. “I probably put on 10-plus pounds since last season, so I’m feeling really good. I’m going to continue to work … in the weight room.”
The 6-foot-3 Bradbury said he played at 295 pounds last year and now weighs between 305 and 310. He spent the offseason working out with Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland and tackle Blake Bradel at Exos in Phoenix, and going to local restaurants.
“Lifting and eating,” Bradbury said of his offseason. “Beef and ice cream. Just eating everything that I can.”
When Bradbury returned to Minnesota for spring drills in April, the weight he put on was noticeable.
“He’s definitely gotten bigger, and we’re excited to see what he can do this year,” tackle Christian Darrisaw said.
New offensive line coach Chris Kuper said he’s been pleased with Bradbury so far in spring drills, saying the “communication part is easy for him” and he’s been “very demonstrative” with his calls. But Kuper stopped short of saying Bradbury definitely will be the starter, saying that will “get sorted out” in training camp.
“They’re all pushing each other,” Kuper said. “Garrett’s taken every rep with the (first team). He’s been doing a great job.”
Bradbury said also taking snaps at center in the spring have been Chris Reed, Jesse Davis and Austin Schlottman. He expects to face competition in camp, and said he welcomes it.
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic dominates on second ‘Jeopardy!’ episode with $21,600 win
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic dominated his second appearance on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday, winning $21,600 for a two-day total of $40,001.
Host Mayim Bialik opened the episode by saying “If you missed yesterday’s show, you missed an exciting game” and that Ahasic “brought the heat” in defeating reigning champion Ryan Long, who won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games.
Pitted against a features editor from Salinas, Calif., and a marketing analyst from Seattle, Ahasic took an early lead, even though all three contestants struggled in the texting abbreviations category. He also found the round’s Daily Double, but lost $3,200 – a true Daily Double – in a question about the cabinet.
He also told Bialik about his cat – Potato, or Tato for short – which doesn’t have any teeth due to a genetic condition. “Apparently they don’t need them to eat dry food, wet food, anything … he’s doing just fine.” (And, despite his name, Tato does not eat potatoes.)
Thanks to a four-out-of-five run in a category about author pseudonyms, Ahasic wrapped the first round with $3,400, just $200 short of the marketing analyst.
In the second round, Ahasic quickly assumed a dominating lead and found, and won, both Daily Doubles. For the first, he earned $3,400 by identifying the New Mexico state flag and then added $3,800 more with a question about actress Margot Robbie.
Ahasic entered Final Jeopardy! with $25,800, assuring him a win over his competitors, who had $10,000 and $7,400. The category was Writing Old and New and the answer: “This 2013 bestseller shares its title with the first section of a poem from seven centuries before.” None of the three knew it was “Inferno,” but Ahasic lost just $4,200.
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service, the 32-year-old Ahasic has been a fan of “Jeopardy!” as a teen and finally landed on the show after applying annually for 15 years. His third episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on KARE 11.
Woman suspected of setting fire inside mosque in East Grand Forks, Minn.
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A 57-year-old northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque, authorities said Tuesday.
Police said the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks. A bystander quickly put out the fire and the damage was minimal. There were no injuries, police said.
The woman, who has not been formally charged, was arrested on two counts of first-degree arson. Police did not forward any other charges to the Polk County state’s attorney, a spokesman said.
Authorities have not released a motive.
The suspect, from Thief River Falls, is being held in jail on $5,000 bail, police said. It is not clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
East Grand Forks is across the Red River from Grand Forks, N.D.
Franklin, Weinstein: The current state of COVID should invite hope but not complacency
The famous Robert Frost poem “The Road Not Taken” begins: “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, / And sorry I could not travel both.” The United States and the rest of the world faced a fork in the road with two possible options at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic: Attempt to control the spread of the virus through social measures and lockdowns or let the virus run its course naturally (“let it rip,” as some have referred to it) in the hope of inducing herd immunity in the populace.
Countries selected one path or the other, and neither strategy was completely successful. The “flatten the curve” approach in the U.S. failed to prevent virus spread and resulted in large numbers of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 deaths while simultaneously damaging the economy and harming childhood education. The “let it rip” approach, employed by Sweden, produced marginally better results — roughly the same number of cases per capita as the U.S., less economic downturn and fewer excess deaths — but was hardly an unqualified success. (Deaths per capita are higher in Sweden than in the other Scandinavian countries.)
So, facing our next crossroad, as the sixth wave in the U.S. may be starting to wind down, how best to return to a “normal life”?
The COVID-19 virus has shown it is nimble in mutating, spreading and circumventing vaccine and acquired immunity. This makes the cost of attempting to suppress infections by once again closing schools and instituting lockdowns unacceptably high. Children have already suffered immeasurably, and lockdowns would further cripple the business sector. Nor would this likely work; even the draconian zero-COVID-19 measures of Communist China and North Korea have proved futile in the face of the current, extremely contagious variants.
Alternately, as new variants become more communicable but less severe (current COVID-19 mortality is 90% lower than it was in early 2020), we can hope this unprecedented rapid viral evolution results in a version of COVID-19 that resembles the common cold. Adapting to it would mean living with an illness we can treat and against which we can vaccinate and employ protective measures to help the immunocompromised, elderly and very young.
But this approach, while more practical, must not encourage individual complacency.
A majority of the population may contract some form of the virus, but it is not a prospect to cheerfully anticipate.
Besides the diminishing but still-present morbidity and mortality, the unresolved future repercussions of even trivial infections — long COVID-19 — remain a concern for those who become infected.
We should still be careful how we live.
Right now, this makes decisions as routine as attending the theater or eating in crowded restaurants fraught with uncertainty. The government, which once advised the public on what to do and how to live, appears to have washed its hands of most responsibility and now seems to be leaving decisions largely to the public. But expert input would still be of immeasurable benefit in helping us live our lives.
In what venues should we mask?
When should we test at home?
What is the risk of attending a concert?
Granted, there is no consensus, and the recommendations will change over time, but we could still use some advice from the medical community about the COVID-19 risks of everyday life.
Meanwhile, there is certainly reason for optimism.
Antiviral drugs will get only better, and new vaccines are being developed. A “universal” coronavirus vaccine could provide protection against the constantly changing COVID-19 variants. A nasal spray vaccine that induces high levels of antibodies at the nose, the main portal of viral entry into the body, might theoretically be safer and more effective than the current vaccine booster regimen.
While we await those advances, there is no role for complacency by the public.
Those officials charged with COVID-19 management must improve case tracking to include the results of home testing, coordinate national and global surveillance of COVID-19 variants, and facilitate wastewater surveillance of the virus, which can be an early indicator of a COVID-19 variant or a generalized outbreak.
At the same time, the government should encourage home testing, optimize the path from testing to delivery of oral COVID-19 medications, fund the development of more comfortable and durable protective masks, and push for better ventilation in residential buildings, businesses and schools.
As we continue the battle against COVID-19 into the third year, recall the eloquence of Winston Churchill as the tide was turning in World War II: “This is no time for boasts or glowing prophecies, but there is this — a year ago our position looked forlorn, and well-nigh desperate, to all eyes but our own. Today we may say aloud before an awe-struck world, ‘We are still masters of our fate. We still are captain of our souls.
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. Dr. Robert A. Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
