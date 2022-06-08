News
Charges: Man shot at police during east-metro car chase, while his pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger
A Minneapolis man’s pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger as he fired nearly a dozen gunshots at officers during a car chase through several east-metro cities on Sunday night, according to criminal charges.
Pablo Nava Jaimes, 30, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with three counts of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer and two counts of drive-by shooting-toward an occupied motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Jaimes admitted during an interview with investigators after his arrest that he shot at officers. He apologized.
At around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper tried to stop an Oldsmobile Cutlass for speeding and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 35E near Arlington Avenue in St. Paul. The car fled at speeds near 100 mph.
As the chase neared County Road E on I-35E in Vadnais Heights, the driver, later identified as Jaimes, fired a shot at the trooper, the charges allege. Neither the trooper nor his squad were struck.
Jaimes then exited the interstate and headed east on Minnesota Highway 96, where White Bear Lake police took over the pursuit. A State Patrol helicopter monitored the chase from the sky.
Jaimes slowed the car nearly to a stop and fired multiple shots at two police squads in the 1400 block of Birch Lake Boulevard, the charges say. The helicopter trooper saw muzzle flashes that appeared to come from the driver’s side of the car and were directed at pursuing squads, according to the complaint. The squads were not hit by the gunfire.
Officers recovered nine spent 5.56-caliber casings in the area.
Jaimes stopped at a business in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Boulevard, where he and his wife fled on foot. An officer saw Jaimes running with a gun in his hand.
The helicopter guided canine officers to Jaimes and his wife. They both allegedly resisted arrest, with a canine apprehending Jaimes by his arm and sending him to the hospital. His wife, who complained of stomach pain, was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Officers recovered a pistol in an area where the helicopter trooper saw Jaimes throw it over a fence.
No officer from any of the several law enforcement agencies involved in the incident fired at Jaimes’ car, the complaint states.
Jaimes initially told investigators that he had picked up a man who asked for a ride and that the man told him to flee police and also fired the gunshots. When told that the helicopter trooper saw only him and his wife in the car, Jaimes admitted there was not a third person. He said his wife had “nothing to do with it” and that she “screamed at him to stop shooting,” the charges read.
Jaimes went on to say that he had drunk eight or nine beers and they were headed to a buffet in Maplewood when the trooper tried to stop them. He admitted to fleeing because he “wanted to escape” and that he stuck his hand out the driver’s window and shot at officers, the charges read.
Jaimes was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hennepin County on drug possession and open bottle charges stemming from a traffic stop for speeding this past Christmas, according to court records.
A search of his car turned up a loaded handgun, two loaded magazines, three spent .45 caliber cartridge casings, a tequila bottle and empty beer cans, according to the charges. Methamphetamine was found in his wallet.
The warrant was issued April 5, the same day he missed a court hearing on the charges.
News
Giants offense has long way to go after first day of mandatory minicamp
All the pressure is on Daniel Jones in this make or break season. But Tuesday’s Giants offense was hard to watch, and it wasn’t the quarterback’s fault.
Wink Martindale’s first-team defense dominated Brian Daboll’s first-team offense on day one of the Giants’ three-day mandatory minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jones’ offensive line couldn’t protect him, and he was throwing lots of incompletions to backups because most of the starters are hurt.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas (left ankle) and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (knee), Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and Kenny Golladay (unknown) are all unavailable for 11-on-11 football.
It’s still June. They’re not wearing full pads and hitting yet. But training camp is only seven weeks away, and this was a mess.
“I think one drive wasn’t as clean,” Jones said after practice. “I thought the other two drives we moved the ball pretty well. There’s always gonna be plays you wanna have back. We’re seeing a lot of looks for the first time. I thought our defense did a good job mixing up pressures and bringing guys from different spots. So we just gotta look at that and correct some things. Kind of up and down. Certainly some things we wanna clean up.”
Center Jon Feliciano said Martindale’s blitz heavy scheme gave the offense problems.
“Wink came out with some Wink stuff today,” Feliciano said. “I think the defense won today. We want to be able to grow from it. I’m telling you, going against Wink’s defense is gonna be great for us in the long run, but I’m not gonna lie to you if it doesn’t get frustrating sometimes.”
The first series started with an incompletion when receiver David Sills fell down. Jones hit wideout Richie James with a couple short completions then overthrew a pass before connecting with Travis Toivonen.
The second series, Sills beat Adoree Jackson to the right back corner of the end zone but dropped what would have been a Jones touchdown pass. Then Jones took a sack on a play that continued with a completion to Sills.
The next series started with three sacks: two by blitzing rookie safety Dane Belton and one from Leonard Williams. Then Jones completed a pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the fourth snap.
Feliciano said Martindale moved Belton, safety Julian Love and other players around to confuse the offense.
“You have J Love on the freakin’ line of scrimmage, in the A gap as a safety, playing linebacker,” Feliciano said. “There’s so many people playing in positions you don’t expect them to play. And it gets a little hard when you have to identify it and you’re not actively scheming for it.”
Play-caller Mike Kafka seemed to start calling for quicker, shorter passes as the practice progressed just to get the ball out of his quarterback’s hands.
Jones got good pass protection to start the fourth drive, but Bellinger dropped a pass in the flat. Jones followed that with his best completion of the day before an incompletion, a quick pass to James, and a swing pass to Saquon Barkley up the left sideline for a TD.
It’s going to be hard for Jones to turn this offense around, though, if he’s throwing in practice to C.J. Board, Sills and James as his top receivers on a consistent basis. They aren’t the players who need to run routes for Jones this fall.
Jones acknowledged the big name guys need reps but said they’re working hard to grasp the offense behind the scenes. Golladay at least ran routes in drills on Tuesday for the first time this spring while the media was present.
“I think those guys have done a great job working in meetings,” the fifth-year QB said. “They’ve built a good foundation of understanding of this offense. And obviously the reps are extremely valuable, and we’ll need those. We’ll need to get those.
“But I think all of those guys have done a great job of locking in, learning the offense, building a foundation,” Jones said, “so when they can get out there and get reps, they’re able to go full speed and we’re able to get [things] done.”
Regardless, while it’s still early in the 2022 NFL calendar, it has gotten very late on Jones’ Giants career. He has no time to waste to get his full complement of weapons on the field and to get this offense looking right.
RAPID FIRE PRACTICE NOTES
— The Giants had three tryout players at practice Tuesday: wide receivers Keelan Doss and Isaiah Ford, and tight end Jaeden Graham. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were day-to-day tryouts. Clearly the team needs numbers at receiver, where they are decimated by injuries.
— Daboll said Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact, so he would be available if the Giants had an imminent game. Jones intimated that he was cleared a while ago, saying that “[last] season was over so I think it was somewhat irrelevant. But I feel good, I’ve been cleared and I’m ready to go.”
— Veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, signed as a free agent this offseason, appears to be buried on the third-team offense behind Bellinger and second-teamer Austin Allen. It’s not clear why, but Bellinger almost never comes off the field as the lone first-team tight end.
— Wideout Darius Slayton dropped a touchdown catch for the second straight open practice, this one from Tyrod Taylor. Like Seals-Jones, Slayton did get a snap here or there with the first team, but he was largely working with the backups. His spring is not shaping up favorably. Third-string center Ben Bredeson snapped the ball over Davis Webb’s head on one play, too.
— Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence looked like he had badly injured his ankle on a pass rush when he was dragged to the ground by rookie second-team right guard Marcus McKethan. Lawrence popped up from the ground and played the next snap, but then he left the field and spent the rest of the practice on the sideline. Lawrence still met the media for an interview and joked he was just taking a “power nap” when he went down on the play that would have resulted in a sack of Taylor. But it wouldn’t be surprising if he was limited Wednesday.
— Reserve edge Niko Lalos makes a play a day, it seems. He sacked Taylor on Tuesday after pick-six’ing Webb last Thursday. The reserve defensive units also had their way with Taylor’s and Webb’s offenses. Zyon Gilbert had a nice pass breakup as an outside corner on the second-team defense and was talking some trash to the offensive sideline.
— Three players were full participants after being in red jerseys in recent weeks: linebacker Cam Brown, James at wide receiver, and corner Michael Jacquet III at second-team outside corner.
SEEING RED
A total of 17 players were injured and wearing red jerseys on Tuesday, with varying degrees of participation. Here is a breakdown of who was doing what while wearing red. Injury is listed if it’s known (or not previously listed above):
No practice, only individual work: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Shepard, Toney, CB Rodarius Williams, CB Darren Evans, LB Blake Martinez (ACL), C Nick Gates (leg), RT Matt Peart (Achilles), CB Darnay Holmes, DB Jarren Williams, edge Quincy Roche
Drills, no 11-on-11: Golladay, Thomas, WR Collin Johnson, LB TJ Brunson
Participating in 11-on-11: CB Aaron Robinson and Toivonen at WR
Daboll would not disclose whether Toney’s knee issue was a new one or a lingering problem from last season. In fact, he said he doesn’t plan to share much info on that front at all.
“I’ll probably be pretty vague most of the time,” he said.
Minicamp runs through Thursday. Then the team breaks until training camp’s start in late July.
()
News
Center Garrett Bradbury hopes an extra 10 pounds helps him stick with Vikings
Starting with the 2011 NFL draft, players who were first-round picks began to have fifth-year options in their contracts that had to be picked up or declined after a third season. In the first decade under the rule, the Vikings didn’t invoke such options on five players and none ended up returning for a fifth year with the team.
Center Garrett Bradbury is hoping that trend will change.
Last month, the Vikings elected not to pick up the $13.202 million option on Bradbury for the 2023 season, putting him in line to be a free agent in March. However, the Vikings then would have the option to re-sign Bradbury, who was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
“Absolutely,” Bradbury said Tuesday after the first day of a mandatory minicamp about wanting to remain with the Vikings past 2022. “I love it here in Minnesota, me and wife (Carson) do. This is an unbelievable locker room, and I think this coaching staff (under new coach Kevin O’Connell), it’s pretty easy to buy into what these guys are selling.”
Bradbury did stress that he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of things. After all, he will need to prove this season he is a player worthy of being re-signed.
“All I’m doing is trying to get better, learn this system, and look forward to having a good year,” said Bradbury, who will be paid a base salary of $2.25 million in 2022.
Since 2011, other first-round picks who did not have their fifth-year options picked up by the Vikings were quarterback Christian Ponder, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and cornerback Mike Hughes. Ponder, Patterson and Bridgewater departed as free agents after their fourth seasons. Treadwell was waived before his fourth year but was re-signed and played out the season. Hughes was traded shortly after his option was declined.
Bradbury’s option was not expected to be picked up for such a lucrative sum. Since it was declined, Bradbury said he has had no discussions with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah or O’Connell about his long-term future, saying all discussions have been with his agent.
“It’s kind of cliché but you control what you can control,” Bradbury said of his option not being picked up. “And I’ve got this fourth year, and I’m excited with these new coaches and lot of familiar teammates to go out and have a good year and help the Vikings win a lot of games.”
Bradbury started all 32 games his first two seasons and the first seven last year before missing two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list and then being benched for two other games in favor of Mason Cole. Bradbury did start the final six games after Cole was moved to right guard and Cole then missed the final three games with an elbow injury.
A rap on Bradbury, ranked by Pro Football Focus last year as just the NFL’s 29th-best center, has been being overpowered at times by big nose tackles. Bradbury didn’t deny after last season that he needed to “be more consistent,” and he set out to do something about that.
“I’m putting on weight,” he said. “I probably put on 10-plus pounds since last season, so I’m feeling really good. I’m going to continue to work … in the weight room.”
The 6-foot-3 Bradbury said he played at 295 pounds last year and now weighs between 305 and 310. He spent the offseason working out with Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland and tackle Blake Bradel at Exos in Phoenix, and going to local restaurants.
“Lifting and eating,” Bradbury said of his offseason. “Beef and ice cream. Just eating everything that I can.”
When Bradbury returned to Minnesota for spring drills in April, the weight he put on was noticeable.
“He’s definitely gotten bigger, and we’re excited to see what he can do this year,” tackle Christian Darrisaw said.
New offensive line coach Chris Kuper said he’s been pleased with Bradbury so far in spring drills, saying the “communication part is easy for him” and he’s been “very demonstrative” with his calls. But Kuper stopped short of saying Bradbury definitely will be the starter, saying that will “get sorted out” in training camp.
“They’re all pushing each other,” Kuper said. “Garrett’s taken every rep with the (first team). He’s been doing a great job.”
Bradbury said also taking snaps at center in the spring have been Chris Reed, Jesse Davis and Austin Schlottman. He expects to face competition in camp, and said he welcomes it.
News
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic dominates on second ‘Jeopardy!’ episode with $21,600 win
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic dominated his second appearance on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday, winning $21,600 for a two-day total of $40,001.
Host Mayim Bialik opened the episode by saying “If you missed yesterday’s show, you missed an exciting game” and that Ahasic “brought the heat” in defeating reigning champion Ryan Long, who won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games.
Pitted against a features editor from Salinas, Calif., and a marketing analyst from Seattle, Ahasic took an early lead, even though all three contestants struggled in the texting abbreviations category. He also found the round’s Daily Double, but lost $3,200 – a true Daily Double – in a question about the cabinet.
He also told Bialik about his cat – Potato, or Tato for short – which doesn’t have any teeth due to a genetic condition. “Apparently they don’t need them to eat dry food, wet food, anything … he’s doing just fine.” (And, despite his name, Tato does not eat potatoes.)
Thanks to a four-out-of-five run in a category about author pseudonyms, Ahasic wrapped the first round with $3,400, just $200 short of the marketing analyst.
In the second round, Ahasic quickly assumed a dominating lead and found, and won, both Daily Doubles. For the first, he earned $3,400 by identifying the New Mexico state flag and then added $3,800 more with a question about actress Margot Robbie.
Ahasic entered Final Jeopardy! with $25,800, assuring him a win over his competitors, who had $10,000 and $7,400. The category was Writing Old and New and the answer: “This 2013 bestseller shares its title with the first section of a poem from seven centuries before.” None of the three knew it was “Inferno,” but Ahasic lost just $4,200.
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service, the 32-year-old Ahasic has been a fan of “Jeopardy!” as a teen and finally landed on the show after applying annually for 15 years. His third episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on KARE 11.
Charges: Man shot at police during east-metro car chase, while his pregnant wife was a front-seat passenger
Giants offense has long way to go after first day of mandatory minicamp
Center Garrett Bradbury hopes an extra 10 pounds helps him stick with Vikings
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic dominates on second ‘Jeopardy!’ episode with $21,600 win
Woman suspected of setting fire inside mosque in East Grand Forks, Minn.
Bitcoin Drop Below $30K Sheds $80 Billion From Crypto Mark
Franklin, Weinstein: The current state of COVID should invite hope but not complacency
Returning to South Florida, Quincy Wilson hopes to find an NFL home with Dolphins
State boys tennis: Eagan enjoys run to state; Mounds View, St. Paul Academy reach semifinals
Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 day ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022