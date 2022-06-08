Cheapest Electric Cars to Buy in 2021

Share Pin 0 Shares

Today, if you want to purchase a decent electric car, you still need to spend a lot of money. Unlike the traditional petrol or diesel-based car, they are quite expensive. However, the good news is that we have put together a list of the cheapest electric vehicles you can purchase these days. Read on to find out more.

1. 2021 Mini Cooper SE Electric Hardtop

As far as a good brand and a reasonable price range is concerned, this is one of the best choices. This vehicle features a beautiful interior, the latest safety features, and an amazing 6.5-inch display. Apart from this, you have all of the standard features that you can find in a conventional vehicle.

As far as the range of this vehicle is concerned, it is an ideal choice for city drive. According to the manufacturer, this vehicle offers a range of 110 miles. Moreover, it features a powerful electric motor that provides a horsepower of 181 HP.

It offers lots of power when compared to the competitors in this price range. If you are looking for a good EV for city commute, this is your best choice.

2. 2021 Nissan Leaf

This 4 door hatchback allows you to cover a distance of 150 miles on one charge. While this range is not that impressive when compared to petrol or diesel-based vehicles, it is quite reasonable for electric vehicles.

Although it is a hatchback, it comes with a spacious and comfortable interior. However, if you are looking for high-quality stuff, this may not be an ideal choice. As far as engine power is concerned, it comes with a powerful electric motor of 147 HP. Therefore, you can enjoy great acceleration.

3. 2021 Hyundai Ionic Electric

This electric vehicle is another great choice when it comes to the price tag. Unlike the previous generation vehicles, it offers a better range and quicker charging. As far as range is concerned, you can cover a long distance of 170 miles in this car.

Besides, this EV is compatible with level 3 charging. Therefore, it is an ideal family sedan, which is quite reasonably priced.

4. 2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3 is another great sedan on the list of premium EVs. It is an ideal choice when it comes to safety, comfort, and performance is concerned. The range of this EV is 225 miles and does not take a lot of time to be fully charged.

If you want to charge it from 5% to 90%, you only need to wait for 37 minutes. Besides, it features a lot of autonomous features, an impressive touchscreen, and a simple but modern interior.

The electric motor inside this vehicle is 283 HP, which provides plenty of power to make the vehicle go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.

5. 2021 Chevrolet Bolt

This electric vehicle offers the longest range for the price point. On a single charge, you can cover a distance of 259 miles, according to the manufacturer. Although it is a small hatchback, it still offers a spacious interior.

In 30 minutes of charging, you can add a range of 100 miles to the EV. Although it does not charge as fast as a Tesla vehicle, it comes with several features that make this vehicle worth the price.

In short, these are some of the cheapest electric vehicles you can purchase in 2021.