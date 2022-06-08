News
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
By MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice’s house in Maryland.
The man was arrested about 1:50 a.m., court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.
The California man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man, whose identity has not been released, arrived in a taxi early in the morning and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the official said.
The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.
The justices have been provided round-the-clock security at their homes amid concerns about violence following the court’s ultimate decision.
There have been protests at Kavanaugh’s house in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia, and at the homes of other justices, as well as demonstrations at the court, where a security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.
News
P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More
P- Valley is an American Television series, and it is also very popular. P- Valley’s Season 1 episode 1was initially released in 2020. After its release, P- Valley became a very famous TV series. It became hugely popular. The series is hugely popular now. Tasha Smith directs the series. The series also has a good cast.
In this article, we will share with you about the P Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time, Where to watch, and more, so if you all want to know more then, please continue reading this whole article as we will share with you a lot about P- Valley.
June 12 Release
P- Valley is an American Television series, and it is also very popular. P- Valley’s Season 1 episode 1was initially released in 2020. This section will discuss the series’ release date as the fans are excited to see season 2, episode 2 of P- Valley.
The release date of the series P: Valley is June 12, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for the release. After its release, P- Valley became a very famous TV series. It became hugely popular. The series is hugely popular now. Tasha Smith directs the series. The movie also has a good cast.
Time
The release date of the series P: Valley is June 12, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for the release. P- Valley is an American Television series, and it is also very popular. P- Valley’s Season 1 episode 1was initially released in 2020. This section will discuss the release time of the series as the fans are excited to see season 2, episode 2 of P- Valley.
The release P- Valley time is 9 PM ET/PT in the United States and Canada. Tasha Smith directs the series. The movie also has a good cast.
Where To Watch?
You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch it on different platforms on the internet as the viewers now have a lot of freedom to watch TV shows and movies online.
People will stream it differently in different places of the world as the timings will vary from place to place. So you need to make sure that you can watch it online in your country or not.
So if you want to stream it online, go and download Amazon Prime Video, and you can also watch it on Starz. The fans cannot wait for the release. P- Valley season 2 episode 2.
The Cast
The series is famous amongst the fans as the series is really good. The series also has an amazing cast which makes the series even better. Tasha Smith directs the series. The series also has a good cast. In this section, we will share the cast with you.
The cast includes actors like Nicco Aman, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Tyler Lepley, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Isaiah Washington, and Katori Hall.
The post P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul this weekend
What does the world need now? From a vampire club dance party to a shadow puppet drive-in where you control the puppets and music, the answer, or at least a promising start, rolls out around 9 p.m. Saturday up and down University Avenue in St. Paul, and keeps rolling until 5:30 a.m.
Northern Spark, the annual interactive arts festival, returns to its programmatic roots this weekend as a one-night, dusk-to-dawn celebration, with scheduled indoor and outdoor events throughout the Rondo, Frogtown, Little Mekong and downtown neighborhoods. The late-night happenings will be followed by a Native-themed closing water ceremony — the first closing ceremony since 2017 — that will run from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Raspberry Island in the Mississippi River, just south of downtown St. Paul.
The night’s theme — “What the World Needs Now” — seeks to challenge audiences and creators to imagine a better world through performance, hands-on participatory art-making, sound and sculpture.
“We decided to do a format we had actually been thinking of prior to the pandemic, where most of the projects end when the audience naturally wanes, and then have a closing event for people who want to stay out and experience dawn together,” said Sarah Peters, executive director of event organizer Northern Lights, a Twin Cities nonprofit. “The rest of the venues don’t have to be open at all hours, but the closing event is going to be a slow, meditative movement with dance, music and song.”
The celebration began as a one-night festival in 2011 in Minneapolis and has since jumped locations, formats and themes. In 2019, it was held over the course of two nights in St. Paul, wrapping around 2 a.m. each morning.
It was canceled entirely in 2020 due the pandemic. Last year, events were spread throughout St. Paul over the course of two weeks, with some exhibits even handled by mail.
“What the World Needs Now” promises to be at once more traditional and as abstract as ever, with activities hosted by the Victoria Theater Arts Center, Springboard for the Arts, the Rondo Community Library and the Minnesota Museum of American Art.
“It’s real magic is that people are together in public space, and at night, witnessing places that are transformed by art experiences,” Peters said. “Northern Spark takes place in places that a lot of us go to or walk by everyday — a parking lot, a public park, at the library — but it asks you to participate with others in engaging with that space.”
Expect performances and installations by the Native Youth Arts Collective and Ain Duh Yung Center, Grupo Soap del Corazon, Frogtown Radio/WFNU, St. Paul Almanac, the St. Paul Neighborhood Network and at least a dozen more exhibitors. Major funders include the Minnesota State Arts Board, the National Endowment for the Arts, the St. Paul STAR program, Art Works, the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, F.R. Bigelow Foundation, the Metro Regional Arts Council, the McKnight Foundation and others.
Here’s a selection of events, not intended to be exhaustive:
9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: “Mestizaje: Intermix-Remix” at the Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N. in downtown St. Paul. What does it mean to be of both European and Indigenous descent? The works of eight Latin artists from the artist collective Grupo Soap del Corazón are displayed on the exterior of the museum’s ground-level and skyway entrance. The M opens its doors for guided tours at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with independent curator Billy G. Franklin, who will lead visitors through the exhibit in English and Spanish. Afterwards, the museum will host screen printing on fabric using designs created by Grupo Soap artists. Leave with a small patch for your favorite jacket or t-shirt.
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Mangoes are Memories” at Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. West. Audiences are invited to share their memories with a mango tree by writing them down or speaking them into a recorded soundscape. Also at Springboard, “Community Love & Friendship” presents first and second-generation Hmong immigrants Pang Foua Xiong, Mai Vang, Suzanne Thao and Sandy Lo as they showcase the centuries-old Hmong embroidery practice of Paaj Ntaub (“pan-dow”) — needlework incorporating symbolic images and codes evoking family, nature, love, perseverance and folklore. Ready to break out the goth/ambient/trance moves? Follow the red velvet rope to the elevator and hit the vampire club’s dance floor for “From Dusk till Dark: Waves in the Night.”
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Library After Dark” at Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N. Families are invited to participate in a variety of kid-friendly art projects. Also at the library, “Rooted in Rondo” will showcases youth-produced documentary shorts and audio pieces exploring the histories, legacies and future of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood.
9 pm. to 2 a.m.: “Drive-in Movie Extravaganza” at Victoria Theater Arts Center, 825 University Ave. West. Cardboard art cars will help recreate the feel of a drive-in movie in front of a shadow puppet screen. Festival-goers are invited to sit in an art car or become part of the show themselves by going behind the shadow screen and picking their own genre-specific theme song and puppets. Professional puppeteers will also deliver performances throughout the night. If you’re ready to get some paint on your hands, the “Start at Home” interactive art exhibit invites participants to paint a picture of positive change with the Mino Oski Ain Dah Yung center and the Native Youth Arts Collective. A “Post Office to the Ancestors” invites audiences to write letters to those they’ve lost or feel separated from.
2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: A closing ceremony at Raspberry Island is themed “ingiw mekwendamowaad ziibi: the ones who remember the river.” A large-scale installation of two cloth rivers are meant to replicate the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. Visitors can journey along the rivers and interact with teachings about water as Native artists paint stories on the cloth paths, sing songs of gratitude and embody the water’s movement.
More information is online at 2022.NorthernSpark.org.
News
Five MN National Guardsmen head to Arkansas for annual ‘Cyber Shield’ exercise
Uncle Sam is enlisting the help of five military reservists from Minnesota to protect the country from computer viruses and other forms of cyber attack.
The five members of the Minnesota National Guard are participating this month in a “Cyber Shield” training exercise at the Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.
According to a written statement from the National Guard, the mission of Cyber Shield is to develop cyber forces to protect U.S. Department of Defense computer networks and other critical infrastructure against mounting numbers of cyber attacks. The exercise, which began Sunday and runs through June 17, involves more than 800 National Guard soldiers and airmen from throughout the U.S. and is unclassified to allow for more involvement from partners outside the Department of Defense.
Participants include Army Capt. Cumah Blake, a staff judge advocate in the Minnesota National Guard. Her role is to implement legal considerations into the planning of the exercise and provide technical oversight of the judge advocates who advise the teams. The other four attendees from Minnesota are part of the assessment teams or are participating in the exercise.
The National Guard’s annual “Cyber Shield” exercises began in 2007.
The Ordeal of Vernon Oneal: The Story of President Kennedy’s First Casket
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Ethereum’s Testnet Ropsten PoS Merge Commences Now!
P- Valley Season 2 Episode 2: June 12 Release, Time Where To Watch And More
Yacht Ownership and Female Sailors!
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul this weekend
Five MN National Guardsmen head to Arkansas for annual ‘Cyber Shield’ exercise
The Psychology of Scrapbooking
As he turns 42, Heat’s Haslem deliberating 20th season, but rules out coaching with sights set on being team owner
Motor Home 6 Cyl 5.9 Cummins Diesel Engines
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022