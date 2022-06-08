Connect with us

Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins

Published

4 mins ago

on

crypto bitcoin btc btcusd Ethereum
Bitcoin dominance is soaring as the overall crypto market bleeds. The current macro conditions have forced investors to take refuge in BTC and stablecoins.

Bitcoin dominance has been on the rise since May this year after moving sideways in previous months. The metric, used to measure the percentage of the crypto market cap formed by Bitcoin, stands at 47% approaching levels last seen in November 2021.

BTCD on the rise in the 4-hour chart. Source: BTC Dominance Tradingview

During this period, BTC’s price took a final move to the upside and reached $69,000 before an overall market crash took it to its year-over-year low at $24,000 in May 2022. According to a recent report posted by Arcane Research, dominance across BTC, USDT, and USDC hints at a de-risking market:

Currently the combined dominance of BTC, USDT, USDC, and BUSD sits at 59.2%, which is the highest dominance seen by this “flight to safety bundle” since early April 2021. 59.2% is still 5-10% shy of the dominance throughout most of 2020.

At that time, Bitcoin dominance alone sat north of 60%. The boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), rise in popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, memecoins like DOGE and SHIB, contributed to the decline in this metric and drove the total market cap for cryptocurrencies to above $2 trillion.

Arcane Research added that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and popular stablecoins have over 77% of crypto market cap dominance. This hints at a bleak picture for altcoins as investors attempt to preserve wealth from further downside.

Crypto Bitcoin dominance market cap
Bitcoin, stablecoins, and Ethereum dominance are on the rise. Source: Arcane Research

What once were hot sectors in the crypto space, NFTs and DeFi protocols, took the biggest hit in the current drawdown.

As seen below, NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and CryptoPunks, along with Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Yearn Finance (YFI), and Terra (LUNA Classic) have been the biggest loser in past months. The losses go from 100% to 58% in the best of cases.

Bitcoin crypto
Source: QCP Capital

While Crypto Bleeds, Bitcoin On Its Way To $34,000?

The above suggests traders might consider leaving the altcoin market until conditions favor them again. In the meantime, Bitcoin dominance could continue its uptrend and return to its 2020 above of 60%.

In addition, BTC’s price could see some relief after a week of crab-like price action. On this note, economist Michaël van de Poppe said the following, with a more optimistic prediction for altcoins during June:

Easy, the odds for a relief rally this month are increasing as #Bitcoin recovered this entire move. Altcoins on the daily timeframe is also starting to look better. This could be a relief rally of 50-100% on them. Be ready.

$127 Million In Bitcoin And Ethereum Positions Liquidated Amid Market Drop

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

crypto bitcoin btc btcusd Ethereum
Data shows that over the past 24 hours, more than $127 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures have been liquidated. The price of both cryptos has decreased by 6% and 7%, respectively, wiping out the recent gain.

According to Coinglass statistics, Bitcoin futures alone lost $57.78 million, implying that most trading activity and open interest were restricted by market capitalization to the most prominent cryptocurrency. However, Ethereum futures suffered a $64 million loss. 

Liquidations occur when an exchange closes a leveraged position for a safety mechanism. It happens because of a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. That happens primarily in futures trading. That only tracks asset prices instead of spot trading, where traders own the actual assets.

As per CoinMarketCap statistics, Bitcoin is currently down 5.85% on the day. It also means that the major cryptocurrency with a market value of $563.33 billion is down 57.06% from its all-time high of $68,789.63.

Likewise, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is now down 64.02% from its all-time high of $4,891.70 reached in November 2021. Nevertheless, ETH is struggling to keep its recent positive momentum going.

BTC’s price currently fluctuates around $29,912.29  | Source: BTC/USD price chart from TradingView.com

Feasible Reasons Behind Bitcoin & Ethereum Crash

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a way of gauging market activity and determining if the price of cryptocurrencies are priced fairly. According to the Fear & Greed Index, the score is down (15 out of 100), implying that the market is experiencing “extreme fear.”

First, there has been a decrease in Ethereum and Bitcoin trading activity. According to data from DefiLlama, the Total Value Locked (TVL) across multiple protocols in Ethereum has dropped from $88.67 billion to $68.02 billion in the last 24 hours.

The flow of Bitcoin to crypto exchanges is down 37.4%, indicating lower demand for BTC among investors, as per the data from Chainalysis indicates.

DeFi Protocols On Ethereum

TVL, or Total Value Locked, on Aave, the largest decentralized finance protocol on Ethereum, lost 15% of its value over the past month. Other blue-chip projects like Curve Finance, MakerDAO, Lido, and Uniswap also lost double-digits of TVL over the same period.

Ethereum is still the most popular blockchain for decentralized applications (defi), with 55.59% of the total defi TVL. This is due to the $101.32 billion worth of value locked in on the ETH chain. Terra is second in terms of market share, with 12.86% and $23.44 billion locked in on its blockchain. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has 6.37% of the total defi TVL, or $11.6 billion today.

               Featured image from Flickr and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Latest data from Glassnode shows Bitcoin long-term holders currently own around 90% of the total supply in profit.

Bitcoin Supply In Profit Share Of Short-Term Holders Declines

According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, dominance of long-term holders has observed rise recently.

The relevant indicator here is the “supply in profit,” which measures the total number of coins that are currently holding a profit in the Bitcoin market.

The metric works by checking the on-chain history of each coin to see what price it was last sold at. If this previous price was less than the current one, then the coin has now accumulated some profit.

On the other hand, the last selling price being more than the latest value of the crypto would suggest the coin is holding a loss at the moment.

The supply in profit indicator naturally only measures the former type of coins. Now, here is a chart that shows what percentage of this supply in profit is owned by the long-term holders (LTHs):

Looks like the value of the indicator has observed some rise recently: Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 23, 2022

LTHs only include those investors who have held their Bitcoin since at least 155 days without selling or moving them. The cohort that has been holding since days less than this threshold are called the “short-term holders” (STHs).

As you can see in the above graph, it seems like in the last few weeks the percentage of the supply in profit owned by LTHs crossed the 90% mark. This means that the share of STHs shrunk below 10%.

Such values of the indicator have also been seen a few times before in the history of the crypto. Usually, those previous instances have taken place during late-stage bear market periods.

The report notes that at these values the short-term holders are nearly at a peak pain level as they hold almost no unrealized profits.

If this past trend is anything to go by, then the current LTH supply in profit of around 90% may be a sign that the crypto has started to enter into a late bear market.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $29.5k, down 6% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 18% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The price of the crypto seems to have observed a sharp plunge down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Short Position Piling Up, Could This Hint At The Next Bitcoin Move?

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

bitcoin
Bitcoin is still unable to break above or below its current range. Yesterday, BTC’s price was seeing a trading session in the green until a surge in negative news contributed to an increase in selling pressure.

Related Reading | New Study Shows 37% Of People Want Governments To Legalize Bitcoin

Traditional markets also tumbled and added to the downside price action as Bitcoin approached a major area of resistance at $32,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $29,800 with a 6% loss in the last 24-hours.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Trading desk QCP Capital published a market update highlighting the rise in Bitcoin dominance as altcoins, such as Ethereum, continue to underperform. This metric is used to measure the percentage of the total crypto market capitalization comprised of BTC alone and currently stands at 47%.

As seen below, the last time this metric was at its current levels was in November 2021 when the market took a final move to the upside before a major crash on December 3 that year. After that, Bitcoin dominance trended to the downside and moved sideways until mid-May 2022.

Bitcoin dominance BTCD
BTC Dominance trends to the upside on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTC.D Tradingview

If the upside trend in Bitcoin dominance continues, the altcoin market could experience more pain as BTC’s price remains rangebound. However, the short-term seems ready for some relief.

QCP Capital noted an increase in the number of short positions across the market. The trading desk said the following in its report:

If this an indication of overall market positioning (i.e. market is directionally short), spot prices might have formed a base here and we could see more spot upside in the short-term.

In a separate report, QCP Capital also noted BTC and the crypto market’s capacity to remain “robust” despite the “massive wipe-out” and general selling across the global market. The firm believes this is a “mark of maturity for crypto as a trading and investment asset class”.

Bitcoin In The Short Term, The Road To $34K

In the same report, the trading desk highlighted what could be the biggest headwind for Bitcoin and the crypto market in 2022. The nascent asset class saw unprecedented growth from 2019 to 2021 on the back of the U.S. expanding its money supply.

As QCP Capital said, the U.S. money supply has gone from expanding to contracting. As the chart below shows, the U.S. money supply recorded its firm monthly contraction since 2011 and hints at more pain for Bitcoin and other risk-on assets. The trading desk added:

This draining of liquidity will only be exacerbated by the upcoming QT balance sheet unwind as well, beginning 1 June. We expect these factors to weigh on crypto prices.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
U.S. money supply contracting which translates into more pain for Bitcoin and risk-on assets. Source: QCP Capital

On the short-term horizon for Bitcoin, a pseudonym trader believes there are good conditions for a rally to $34,000. The number one crypto by market cap is signaling oversold on certain metrics and was able to maintain to remain rangebound on key indicators.

