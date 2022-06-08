News
Dolphins OTA observations (Week4): Duke Riley stands out on defense
Absences by some players creates opportunities for youngsters and journeyman to showcase themselves during offseason programs, and it seems Duke Riley has used those snaps to showcase his ability for the Miami Dolphins defense.
Riley, who carved out a contributing role for himself late last season as a coverage specialist, has been an active linebacker in each of the practice sessions the media has attended the past month, and during Tuesday’s session he picked off a Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for tight end Hunter Long and ran it half the length of the field for a pick-six.
Riley, a former LSU standout who the Dolphins re-signed this offseason to a one-year deal that could pay him just short of $3 million, started three games and contributed 26 tackles in 2021. He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown on special teams.
There is potential for Riley, whose fiancé experienced a complicated pregnancy for the birth of his third child, to do more in 2022 because he now has more familiarity with the Dolphins defense. His elevation would allow Jerome Baker to play more snaps at outside linebacker.
Seeing Riley pull down interceptions like the one he corralled on Tuesday also indicates that he could have more put on his plate as a coverage specialist.
Overall, Tuesday’s session was reminiscent of a Friday walk through practice, or a third-teamer scrimmage. The Dolphins defense was practicing at three-fourth’s speed, wasn’t blitzing much, and mostly backups were on the field because numerous veterans — like Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill — were either absent or sitting out the 11-on-11 period.
With two more practices before camp wraps on Friday, this is what’s to be expected from an NFL offseason program.
Some of the other standouts for the day were receivers Cody Core and River Cracraft.
Core caught two deep passes, but neither one of them would have counted if the action were live.
The first was deep throw touchdown pass from Tagovailoa, which featured no defender within 30-yards of the fourth-year receiver. There’s a good reason for that considering defensive tackle Raekwon Davis — who earned the red jersey for standing out in Monday’s practice, and played plenty of country music — was off-sides, and the play was ruled dead on the snap.
But nobody told Core, and Tagovailoa threw it anyway (why not).
Core’s second deep reception was from backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the final 11-on-11 period, but that wouldn’t have counted either because linebacker Sam Eguaveon would have sacked Bridgewater before the throw, which occurred while he was scrambling to his right.
As for the plays that did count, Cracraft caught three passes during the first 11-on-11 period. It’s clear why Miami’s coaches brought him in from the 49ers as a free agent because of his craftiness working between the hash. …
Linebacker Channing Tindall, the Georgia standout who Miami selected in the fourth round if the draft this spring, made a couple of plays for the first time since we’ve been in attendance. He broke up a pass to tight end Cethan Carter. Tindall is the rookie Miami’s expecting the most from, but it seems as if his head is swimming due to everything he’s trying t process at this point because we’re not seeing the speed he’s known for. But this is common for all rookies. …
Tailback ZaQuandre White, whom coach Mike McDaniel mentioned as one of the top standouts when it comes to the undrafted rookies, made his usual one-good-run-per-day on a cut back to the right side that would have produced at least 20 yards. It’s pretty clear that White, a standout at South Carolina, has good vision.
If I had to guess, White has a decent chance of being on Miami’s 53-man regular-season roster if he can produce on special teams, and has a strong showing during the exhibition season. This offense is known for making the most out of undrafted tailbacks. …
Speaking of tailbacks, Salvon Ahmed caught a wheel route that might have been a touchdown because a defender was diving at him on the play and failed to get him out of bounds along the left sideline. …
Line backer Jaelan Phillips delivered a sack on Tagovailoa during one of the 11-on-11 periods, but this wasn’t a day where the offensive line got beat up too much. …
Linebackers Deandre Johnson, an undrafted from the University of Miami, and Darius Hodge, also delivered would-be sacks.
Viral Video Of Nehra And Chahal’s Drunk Conversation Has Left Fans In Splits
The head coach of Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra has been receiving a lot of praise for the success of the new franchise. The maiden team lifted their first IPL trophy. The former India fast bowler known for his happy-go-lucky nature is lauded with praise for his unique style of coaching.
Well, Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the active players who share the same vibe as the Gujrat Titans head coach. it is. Chahal and Nehra are quite popular among their teammates for their jolly nature and the ability to brighten up the atmosphere wherever they go. There are no dull moments when one is with these two.
A video has gone viral on social media where both the star cricketers who were seemingly drunk and wasted were spotted having a funny exchange of conversation. The clip was shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle.
From the video, it can only be assumed that the players were heading out to attend a post-match party after the IPL 2022 final.
Chahal, the RR leggie, finished the IPL 2022 as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He was seen heading to his car along with his wife Dhanashree. As observed by the fans, Chahal’s body language gave away that he might have taken one too many drinks at that party and Nehra wasn’t too far behind either.
As Chahal was getting ready to get in his car, the GT head coach, Nehra approached him and asked him to join him on the bus. Nehra was heard saying in the video,
“Abe tu idhar bus mein aa (come with me in the bus),”
To which Yuzi replied:
“Bus mein nahi jaana mujhe (I don’t want to travel in the bus).”
When Nehra asked him the reason for not joining them on the bus, the 31-year-old spinner told him,
“Biwi ko kaha chor du main (How can I leave my wife alone).”
Nehra told Chahal,
“Biwi bhi aayegi humare saath bus mein (your wife will also come with us in the bus)”
The post was flooded with their fans’ comments, most of them commented that the cricketers had consumed too much alcohol. Their hilarious conversation left fans in splits.
From June 9 Chahal will take on South Africa in a five-match series as part of India’s T20I squad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The post Viral Video Of Nehra And Chahal's Drunk Conversation Has Left Fans In Splits appeared first on MEWS.
Samrat Prithviraj: The Shocking Fees Charged By The Star Cast, From Akshay Kumar To Manushi Chillar
Samrat Prithviraj is another historical action-drama film in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj. Prithviraj was one of India’s most renowned kings, this movie showcases his face-off against Muhammad of Ghor. The movie was released on June 3, 2022. In the much-anticipated movie Akshay Kumar’s love interest Princess Sanyogita is played by Former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, she makes her Bollywood debut with this film. The star cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, and Sonu Sood. Have you wondered how much the star cast was paid for their roles? Let’s find out.
The movie is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced under the banner Yash Raj Films.
From Manushi Chillar to Akshay Kumar, here’s how much the star cast of Samrat Prithviraj was paid:
1. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, as the villain, Adheera will be seen as Kaka Kanha, in Samrat Prithviraj, for which he is paid ₹5 crores.
2. Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood is playing an important role of Chand Bardai in Samrat Prithviraj, for which he is reportedly taking home ₹3 crores. Sonu Sood has made a place in people’s hearts by always lending a helping hand to the ones in need.
3. Manav Vij
Manav Vij is playing the role of the main antagonist, Muhammad Ghori. He is reportedly being paid ₹10 lakhs for this role. The talented actor was previously seen in movies like Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Rangoon, Naam Shabana, and Andhadhun.
4. Manushi Chillar
The former Miss World, Manushi Chillar is making her grand entry into Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj. For playing the role of Princess Sanyogita, she is getting ₹1 crore as her fee.
5. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly getting the highest remuneration for playing Samrat Prithviraj in the movie. The actor has charged a whooping ₹60 crores for playing the lead character in the new Bollywood film. The highest-paid star of the movie is earning a lot more than his co-stars. He is earning 12 times more than his co-star Sanjay Dutt, to be accurate.
The film was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand before its release. The film grossed ₹27.74 crores in India and ₹3.26 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross collection of ₹40 crores as of 6 June 2022. The movie got a mixed reaction from the audience and the critics after its release worldwide.
Watch the trailer of Samrat Prithviraj:
The post Samrat Prithviraj: The Shocking Fees Charged By The Star Cast, From Akshay Kumar To Manushi Chillar appeared first on MEWS.
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons.
The actions, announced Tuesday, come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent on experiences like travel and nights out for dinner and other pre-pandemic routines. Shoppers are also focusing more on non-discretionary items like groceries as inflation makes them more selective. That’s a change that arrived much faster than major retailers had anticipated.
The speed at which Americans pivoted away from pandemic spending was laid bare in the most recent quarterly financial filings from a number of major retailers. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.
Other retailers including Macy’s, Kohl’s and Walmart cited rising inventories when they reported their quarterly earnings results last month. Walmart said at its annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday that 20% of its elevated inventory were items the company wishes it never had.
Target declined to give a dollar amount of merchandise orders that are being canceled and depths of the discounts.
In aggressively clearing out unwanted goods, Target wants to make room for what is now in demand, including groceries and makeup products. But Target is also facing sharply higher costs for everything from labor to transportation and shipping, and it will offset price cuts where it can with higher prices for goods now in demand.
“Retail inventories are elevated,” Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief financial officer, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. ”And they certainly are for us, in some of the categories that we misforecast. We determined that acting aggressively was the right way to continue to fuel the business.”
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being cancelled. In some cases, some of the raw materials that were meant for some goods will instead be used for other products in higher demand, Fiddelke said. Many of the orders for products being canceled have a long production lead time of nine months, he said.
Target also announced that it will add five distribution centers over the next two fiscal years.
Target said the costs related to the moves will hurt the bottom line in the current quarter. Target now expects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be roughly 2%, down from around 5.3% it had expected last month. For the second half of the year, Target expects an operating margin rate in a range around 6%, a rate it said would exceed the company’s average fall season performance in the years leading up to the pandemic.
Last month, Target forecast its full-year operating income margin rate would be in the 6% range. Target didn’t give a new full range prediction. It also said it secured additional space near U.S. ports to hold merchandise to allow for more flexibility.
Target, however, continues to expect full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range and expects to maintain or gain market share for the year.
Shares of Target Corp. fell nearly 4%, or $5.93 to $153.74 in afternoon trading Tuesday.
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio:
