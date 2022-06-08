Finance
Doral Colt – This Versatile Doral Boat is All About Power in a Runabout
A runabout boat is simply a small motorboat that can hold four to eight individuals. It is designed to move about on the water and is usually lightweight. Runabouts can be used for pleasure activities like fishing and water skiing. This also goes well as a ship’s tender for larger vessels. The Doral Colt is among this category of boats.
Just like most of Doral boats, its hull is made of fiberglass. The outboard runabout is 6’6″ wide at the widest point making it an outboard boat. The overall length spans 15 feet and weighs approximately 1050 pounds without passengers, fuel, or gear.
According to Doral boats, the maximum horsepower for this outboard boat is 90 hp. But you might want to verify that, especially if repowering for safety and insurance purposes. You will want your insurance company to insure your Doral boat.
So it is highly recommended to keep a manual for the engine. New engines are available too although expensive, so choosing the right engine for this boat is not just about power, it’s also about the price.
The fiberglass hull might be the reason behind the light weight and the attributes that make it quick and nimble but even being made of fiberglass it is advised that the boat be kept dry and covered when not in use.
This will greatly preserve the value and beauty of the boat so that the resale value is kept high. Proper care and regular maintenance pays off not just for the craft but also for the owner.
This Doral boat is highly customizable too. You can have choices with its propulsion being able to choose between an inboard, outboard, jet drive, or inboard-outboard hybrid drives. You can add new seats, mooring cover, stainless steel fuel tank, battery and your very own entertainment system.
Check out a Doral Colt by Doral International today and you won’t be disappointed.
Finance
Attract More Prospects Easily – Part 1
Everybody wants more prospects. After all, if you don’t have prospective clients, you won’t make any money.
But even more important than the quantity of your prospects is the quality. It’s not worth it to have thousands of prospects who simply drive you crazy and you’d never want to work with them as customers and clients. You need to give the right people the right reasons to work with you and to stay working with you.
Here are some ideas to help you attract the right prospects to your door:
1. Have a crystal-clear, super-defined picture of your target market
It’s impossible to attract the right kind of prospects, if you aren’t exactly sure you who your ideal client is. Get as specific as possible about your market and you’ll find two great benefits:
- You’ll only work with clients you like working with.
- Your ideal prospects are more likely to say yes to working with you because you cater to their needs so well.
Many people will tell you to identify your target market by demographic factors like age, sex, income and other statistical data. This IS important, but if you want to really resonate with your market, you need to go deeper into what is called the psychographics of your target market. Psychographics deal more with the attitudes, values, lifestyles, and opinions of your target market…giving you a much deeper picture of what makes your market tick. Really take the time to brainstorm and list both the demographics and psychographics of your ideal client.
2. Stand out from the crowd
Objectively assess your business and consider what parts of it are unique. Then, position those elements at the front of your business. Why? Potential clients are always looking for that special something about a business that sets it apart from others. Think about it: prospects have their choice between you and your competitors. Show them that you’re not the average business- maybe even better than the average business- and you’re sure to win them over.
If you can’t think of anything unique about yourself… now’s the time to start brainstorming. This is crucial for attracting clients to you. After all, if you’re just a garden-variety service-provider without a big promise, why would someone want to use you?
And DON’T: Don’t make the mistake of positioning your service on price (i.e. lowest price). Low price means you need more clients just to keep up…and more clients means more work, support and headaches. Find something else unique about your service instead.
3. Don’t try to be everything to everyone
Contrary to what many new business owners believe, trying to provide everything to everyone is a really bad move. You simply cannot focus your energies when you do that and your business is sure to suffer because of it. Get very specific about the kind of products and services you want to provide and market them. The result will likely be that prospects will consider you a specialist and that’s always good.
Once you have your target market and unique positioning, this part becomes a whole lot easier.
I’ll be back with some additional ideas to attract more prospects later this week, but in the meantime, sign up for my free webinar on March 20: The Prospect Connection and learn the secrets for connecting with prospects the right way. Go to http://shannoncherry.com/moreprospects.
Finance
Courier Business Decisions – To Bond or Not to Bond
No courier would ever want a valuable package to slip from his or her fingers and land on hard concrete with a cringe-worthy crack. The same can be said for putting down a package to open a door, turning around to sign something and then turning back to find the package missing.
Both cases will put the responsibility of reimbursing or replacing the item in question to the courier. There are, however, bond companies that can step in and cover the expenses for the lost or damaged goods. The question here is whether it is in your best interests to sign up for these bond companies or not.
How Do Bonding Companies Operate?
The whole process is started either by you contacting the bonding company, or the other way around where the bonding company contacts you with an offer for their services. If you are the one contacting the bonding company, it will first run a general background check on you. You will need to have a clean criminal record to prove that you have had no serious run-ins with the law. They will then check your driving history to see if you have been found at fault for causing a vehicular accident. Then they will run a credit check to see if your financial condition may encourage you to attempt to ‘game’ the system. Finally, they will run a medical check to determine if your physical condition will affect your performance.
If you are found eligible for bonding, the company will then figure out your monthly dues. Once the company covers you, they will then reimburse your clients should you lose or damage the goods that you were supposed to deliver.
When Should (or Shouldn’t) You Work With Bonding Companies?
These bonding companies are an excellent backup plan when you regularly deliver high-value goods to your clients. Examples include electronics, computers, pharmaceuticals, antiques and the like. Paying a monthly fee will always work in your favour if you deliver such high-value goods, as being covered will save you hundreds – even thousands – of pounds if you ever get into an accident or if someone robs you at gunpoint.
There are, however, cases in which it simply impractical to work with courier bonding companies. This is especially true if you regularly deliver low-value items that cost less than a hundred pounds. You can simply draw up a contract with your clients wherein you will personally reimburse them for the declared value of their packages up to a certain amount. This is a great way to provide your clients a sense of security even without the protection of a bonding company. Such a model, however, will ensure that no client with high-value deliveries will ever contact you for a job.
To cut a long story short, working with a courier bonding company is highly recommended for those aiming to deliver high-value items. If you prefer to keep things simple though, you can reduce your overhead expenses and stick to delivering low-cost packages instead.
Finance
How to Organize a Bunco-Themed Fundraiser
At present, the concept of themed fundraising is gradually gaining ground among the non-profit organizations. A lot of such bodies and other charity organizations choose a particular theme for holding the fundraiser in order to keep their audience engaged. If you are planning to organize any fundraiser event shortly, you can try out holding the engaging Bunco game as your fundraising theme. Organizing a themed fundraising in present times is the most popular and rewarding way to raise funds for any cause. In this article, we are going to discuss how to make your next themed fundraiser a successful attempt.
A Fundraising Goal
Before you start looking for a theme, you must learn to set up a realistic fundraising goal. Also, think of the amount, which you want to raise through your fundraising campaign. It will help you decide how many people you will invite for your event. Considering all these can help you decide the entry fee as well.
When deciding the number of entries, be sure to keep it divisible by 12, as each regular Bunco game includes 12 players. In case, you have 48 players, you have to organize four separate games. It also helps you raise funds in an effective way. If you want to raise $1200, ask your 48 players to register by paying $25 as an entry fee.
You need to make enough efforts to keep your guests engaged. Make sure that you give your guests enough opportunity to enjoy themselves and make them feel that they are donating for a good cause. You must provide your guests plenty of information about the cause for which you are raising money. To make your fundraising even more interesting, you can add some different events to the Bunco game. You can get numbered chairs for your guests and thus, offer them an opportunity to pick up a number out of a jar when they first arrive.
You can even include a silent auction in your fundraising event to earn even more money. You can ask the local businesses to provide you with gift cards, services, and items for the auction. You can even get in touch with the large retailers, who are interested in donating for non-profit fundraisers. If possible, you can also include a 50/50 raffle. Organizing a raffle is always an excellent choice as it offers your guests many opportunities to win some money.
Keep in mind that Bunco is a fun and entertaining game that can help you keep your audience engaged and, at the same time, raise adequate funds.
Doral Colt – This Versatile Doral Boat is All About Power in a Runabout
Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Releases Staking Platform, Set To Release Playable Avatars On The Cardano Blockchain
Sarah Catherine: Is She Dating Someone? Who Has She Dated In The Past?
Attract More Prospects Easily – Part 1
Courier Business Decisions – To Bond or Not to Bond
As Bitcoin Slumps, BTC Miners Sell Of Their Tokens Creating Panic In The Market
The Commuter 2: Is There Any Possibility Of A Sequel?
How to Organize a Bunco-Themed Fundraiser
5 Essential Medical Machines Used in Hospitals
India’s GST Council will Discuss Cryptocurrency Taxes in June Meet
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022