Doral Colt – This Versatile Doral Boat is All About Power in a Runabout

Everybody wants more prospects. After all, if you don’t have prospective clients, you won’t make any money.

But even more important than the quantity of your prospects is the quality. It’s not worth it to have thousands of prospects who simply drive you crazy and you’d never want to work with them as customers and clients. You need to give the right people the right reasons to work with you and to stay working with you.

Here are some ideas to help you attract the right prospects to your door:

1. Have a crystal-clear, super-defined picture of your target market

It’s impossible to attract the right kind of prospects, if you aren’t exactly sure you who your ideal client is. Get as specific as possible about your market and you’ll find two great benefits:

You’ll only work with clients you like working with. Your ideal prospects are more likely to say yes to working with you because you cater to their needs so well.

Many people will tell you to identify your target market by demographic factors like age, sex, income and other statistical data. This IS important, but if you want to really resonate with your market, you need to go deeper into what is called the psychographics of your target market. Psychographics deal more with the attitudes, values, lifestyles, and opinions of your target market…giving you a much deeper picture of what makes your market tick. Really take the time to brainstorm and list both the demographics and psychographics of your ideal client.

2. Stand out from the crowd

Objectively assess your business and consider what parts of it are unique. Then, position those elements at the front of your business. Why? Potential clients are always looking for that special something about a business that sets it apart from others. Think about it: prospects have their choice between you and your competitors. Show them that you’re not the average business- maybe even better than the average business- and you’re sure to win them over.

If you can’t think of anything unique about yourself… now’s the time to start brainstorming. This is crucial for attracting clients to you. After all, if you’re just a garden-variety service-provider without a big promise, why would someone want to use you?

And DON’T: Don’t make the mistake of positioning your service on price (i.e. lowest price). Low price means you need more clients just to keep up…and more clients means more work, support and headaches. Find something else unique about your service instead.

3. Don’t try to be everything to everyone

Contrary to what many new business owners believe, trying to provide everything to everyone is a really bad move. You simply cannot focus your energies when you do that and your business is sure to suffer because of it. Get very specific about the kind of products and services you want to provide and market them. The result will likely be that prospects will consider you a specialist and that’s always good.

Once you have your target market and unique positioning, this part becomes a whole lot easier.

I’ll be back with some additional ideas to attract more prospects later this week, but in the meantime, sign up for my free webinar on March 20: The Prospect Connection and learn the secrets for connecting with prospects the right way. Go to http://shannoncherry.com/moreprospects.