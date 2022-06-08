Finance
Drones Have Landed in the Real Estate Industry
Real Estate is the second largest industry for drone use, after aerial photography, which is easy to understand when viewing the compelling aerial photos and videos in use by many realtors today. Drones are technically referred to as UAVs “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles” or when referring to the drone and ground controller unit, an “Unmanned Aircraft System” (UAS). Today, UAVs are very affordable, easy to operate and highly maneuverable. Though a pilot’s license was at one time necessary for commercial drone use, the FAA now allows operation with a remote pilot certificate (FAA Section 107 regulations).
How and Why Drones Benefit the Real Estate Industry
Differentiating property listings by offering high-quality aerial photography and video is a hot button for realtors today. Statistics show that homes with aerial images sell 68 percent faster than houses that are marketed using standard photography. Here are 9 ways in which real estate agents and brokers are benefiting from drones:
1. Drone photography offers dramatic, captivating images.
Using modern drone technology allows real estate professionals to create exceptional shots easily. The use of GPS-programmed flight paths combined with automatic point-of-interest camera targeting results in professional and appealing views.
2. Drones are able to shoot engaging virtual tours.
A camera drone can fly throughout a home or office building and travel through each room, creating a detailed virtual tour that stationary photography is unable to capture. Today’s video editing software make it easy for agents to create a professional voice-over soundtrack, giving the potential buyer a rich and compelling visual story.
3. Drone photography is able to show enhanced features of the property.
Aerial photography can capture shots of landscaping, outdoor living areas, pools, hot tubs, walking paths, nearby parks, local schools, and other interesting features that potential buyers will want to see.
4. Drone photography is attractive to sellers and will generate new business for the real estate agent.
Using drone photography and videos to market properties is a huge selling point for prospective sellers, who want their property to be presented in best way possible.
5. Drones provide realtors a competitive edge.
Real estate listings with drone-produced images and video outperform listings that only offer traditional photos, resulting in increased sales for the agent.
6. Drones are a cost-effective alternative.
Drones are inexpensive to purchase and use. Or realtors can cost effectively outsource aerial photography to professional drone operators.
7. Drones offer high level impact for luxury homes.
Drone photography is able to highlight a waterfront view, spotlight a beautiful garden, expansive grounds, unique swimming pools or water features. Aerial drone photography is able to capture the elegance of a high-end property in a way that no other photography method can.
8. Drones offer advantages for commercial real estate and property development.
Drones are used to plan high rise apartments and other residential multi-unit projects. They are used to inspect, survey and market the property to potential buyers, and for aerial overviews of the land to be developed and surrounding neighborhoods.
9. Drones aid in roof and home inspections.
A drone allows inspectors to identity roof and other issues in ways that a ladder never would. Beyond offering a safer inspection solution, they can readily identify lifting shingles, bent flashing or chimney related issues.
Current FAA Regulations
All drones weighing more than a half pound (0.55 lbs.) are required to be registered with the FAA. The cost to register drones is only $5, but the fine for using an unregistered drone can be $25,000 per UAV. Current FAA guidelines include:
• No drones may be flown within 5 miles of an airport or terminal.
• Written permission is required from each person before drones can fly over or photograph them.
• Commercial drones are limited to an altitude of 400 feet.
• Drone pilots must remain in the line-of-sight of the drone they are operating at all times.
• All operators must secure a drone/UAV operator’s license from the FAA.
Risk Protection for Realtors
While the risk of damage and injury is very low when it comes to drone photography, there are some risks involved. Every drone operator should carry commercial drone insurance. Most drone operators should consider both accidental and liability insurance. Many real estate companies require a minimum of a $1 million limit of liability for third-party operators. There are several types of coverages applicable to drones, including:
• Drone Liability Insurance
• Hull Insurance (damage to the actual drone)
• Drone Payload Insurance
• Ground Equipment Insurance
Drone liability insurance protects the operator and company from third-party claims or property damage. Some policies may extend their insurance coverage to financial loss protection associated with negligence and invasion of privacy. Every realtor using drones should review their coverages to ensure they are protected when using this growing technology.
Finance
Business Suicide Strategy #8 Not Having a Risk Reversal Or Guarantee in Place – Part II
A quick recap of the key points from Part I of Business Suicide Strategy #8 involving risk reversal and guarantees includes the following: We discussed how this one strategy can dramatically change your business profits. Unfortunately too many businesses are afraid to offer risk reversal strategies because they fail to understand its significance: namely that the benefit of any product or services is gained after the sale is made. If you lower or eliminate this risk, then the natural consequence is people will be more inclined to buy. We compared and contrasted two hypothetical approaches in how a business person might handle selling a puppy to a father.
Now let’s study 7 policies of Nordstrom’s return of store merchandise. Nordstrom, a high-end retail store, truly understands the value of offering ‘risk reversal strategies’. Nordstrom’s online return policy reads as follows: “Nordstrom’s Pledge to its customers:”
1. “Our commitment to an extraordinary shopping experience” (Nordstrom uses this slogan as its tag line.) While we may enjoy shopping, any time a business separates a customer from their money there involves a trust factor between the merchant and the customer.
2. “Even if you’re making an exchange or a return, we make it easy.”
Here Nordstrom is giving the customer permission to return the purchase. While Nordstrom would certainly prefer that you make an exchange instead of request a refund, they have already given you to permission to return the item.
I am surprised at how many stores only offer an exchange for other products in their store. By such a policy that business is saying to the prospect or customer the money you spend with us will not be returned under any circumstances. This is not a good policy because the customer cannot experience the product without a sense of fear that they are assuming a huge risk depending upon the price point. If you refuse to give anything other than store credit your business will lose sales as a result. Ask yourself can your business in these economic times afford to take such risk?
3. “A prepaid RETURN LABEL is included with every order. Only the minimum return postage fee will be deducted from your return. And exchanges are totally free – by mail, by phone or in the store.”
Nordstrom includes a prepaid return label; one less hassle the customer needs to address in doing business with Nordstrom. Look carefully at this language. The customer is automatically put at ease.
4. “Exchange postage is always free! Fill out the exchange portion of your RETURN LABEL and drop your exchange in the mail. We’ll send in-stock items right away, charge your credit card and credit the return once we’ve received it in our facilities. Unfortunately, we cannot refund your original shipping charges. No worries, insurance is taken care of when using the provided label.”
The consumer is informed upfront that exchange postage is always free. How many businesses do you know that offer such a convenient policy? Nordstrom apologizes it has to charge you for returned items but remember if you return the item to the store there is no charge. Also Nordstrom automatically provides insurance for returned items.
5. “Skip the exchange portion of the RETURN LABEL and simply call us at 1-800-933-3365. We’ll send items in stock right away, charge your credit card and credit the return once we’ve received it in our facilities. Unfortunately, we cannot refund your original shipping charges. EASY MERCHANDISE RETURNS” if you ordered the wrong size no problem we will promptly send you the in stock items at no cost.
Now Nordstrom has taken away the fear of how to handle “What if the garment doesn’t fit?” Now what? The easier the business makes it to do business with them the more sales that business will make.
6. “Mail your item(s) using the prepaid RETURN LABEL. We will simply deduct a flat fee of $6.00 from your order refund for return postage. Just leave your package in a secure place where you normally receive your mail or drop it off at any U.S. Mailbox or Post Office. No worries, insurance is taken care of when using the provided label. Unfortunately, we cannot refund your original shipping charges. If you choose to return the item in your own packaging using another shipping method, please be sure to use the address listed on our RETURN LABEL: 7700 18th St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. If you do not use the prepaid label, the $6.00 fee will not be deducted from your return. You’ll receive a confirmation e-mail once the package has arrived at our facilities.”
Nordstorm takes the guess work out of what shipping and handling charges will be by using a flat fee for all returns. What a powerful strategy to eliminate the guess work out of future shipping and handling charges. And Nordstrom even apologizes for their $6.00 policy but explains why the charge is necessary. When was the last time a store apologized for a charge you incurred for doing business with them?
7. “In Store – FREE Simply bring the packing slip and credit card used when you placed the order to any one of our stores. Click here to find your nearest Nordstrom store.”
Here Nordstrom puts no time limits on the return date and by doing so Nordstrom’s builds exceptional customer loyalty. Nordstrom allows you to return the merchandise to any store and gives you a store locator link to find the closest store to you. By doing so Nordstrom is valuing your time and doing everything to make the shopping experience pleasurable and in fact memorable as well.
The company that reverses the risk, automatically gains a competitive advantage and wins more business. This competitive advantage is very significant when attracting new clients or customers to your business. In fact the longer you extend the warranty or return policy the less returns you’ll have over the course of your business. Such customer service builds brand loyalty.
Nordstrom differentiates itself from 98% of the retail stores by offering such a lenient return policy that their buyers spend more money and enjoy the shopping experience. There will always be a few customers who take advantage of the Nordstrom policy.
This is absolutely critical to the success of your business. The longer you extend the return policy the less pressure the buyer feels to act quickly to return the item so no sense of urgency is instilled on the customer which is exactly what your business wants if you have a good product. The longer the customer utilizes the product the more likely the customer is to keep the product.
Finance
Project/Program Management Best Practices for Success in ANY Industry!
Where is our success? Although there have been improvements, over 60% of projects/programs failed and many were canceled in 2003 (ref:The Standish Report CHAOS)! Our goal for 2004 and beyond is to contribute to a 60% and better, project/program success rate! STOP THE MADNESS-MANAGE AND CONTROL PROJECTS
WITH THE FOLLOWING:
Best Practice Processes for Project/Program Success(Outline):
- Program/Project Management (and Business Management) (Integration)
- Use of Experience and Knowledge (Integration)
- Planning and Scheduling/WBS (Scope/Time/Cost)
- Communication Planning (Communication)
- Status & Earned Value Reporting (Communication)
- Performance (metrics) Reporting (Communication)
- Risks Identification and Management (Risks)
- Project Repository/DB (Communication/Lessons Learned/Knowledge Transfer)
- Change Management (Integration)
- Subcontractor/Vendor Control (Procurement)
- Team Building (Human Resource)
- Development Process (Integration/Solution/Scope)
- Selection of the appropriate model/technique (e.g., Interactive, Waterfall, Spiral, Evolutionary Object Oriented, Structured)
- Selection of the appropriate implementation methodology (e.g., MSF, RUP, GXP, DOD- STD 2167 and other standards)
- Selection, if required, to use Rapid Development
- Rapid Application Development/Joint Application Development (RAD/JAD)
- Prototypes and Mockups
- Interviews and Facilitated Sessions
- Collaboration
- Selection of technical and project reviews
- Selection of development and support tools and applications
- Configuration Management (Integration/Scope/Control) (described in the book “Software and Firmware Configuration Management”, subtitled “Management Control and Quality”.)
- Configuration Identification
- Configuration Control – Software/Application, Firmware (Embedded Software, and Systems)
- Configuration Status Accounting
- Configuration Audits
- Quality Assurance (Integration/Quality/Control)
- Verification
- Validation
- Testing
Some of the organizations that support these practices and certifications for their professional knowledge recognized in many industries are: Project Management Institute (PMI) , American Management Association (AMA), Software Engineering Institute (SEI), Electronic Industries Association (EIA), Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the Department of Defense (DOD).
Finance
Why Non-Profit Volunteers Should Carry Business Cards
You know that business people need to have and use business cards, but I think non-profit volunteers should do the same.
If you’re enthused about the work you do for your cause, and you’d like others to either donate or join as a volunteer, keep cards handy to give out when you’re talking to new people – or even to old friends who might be interested in helping. You’ll show your pride in the organization, and stand a far better chance of having your contact information remembered later.
After all, those little scraps of paper you find to jot down a number are lost or mistaken for trash far too often.
How many times have you written a name and number on the back of your shopping list and forgotten it was there when you tossed the list? Or even found a name and number and wondered who it was and why you had it. Even worse – you find just the number and have no recollection of why you have it. Those things happen when people jot down numbers while standing in a grocery store aisle!
In addition to convenience and efficiency, business cards convey the impression that yours is a well-run, professional organization.
I suggest that the phone number and address of the organization, rather than your own number, be printed on the cards. However, with approval of your board, you may want to include both, so individuals can call you with questions. If you hold an office, include your title after your name, otherwise just say “Suzie Smith, Volunteer.”
In addition to the organization’s name and contact information, include a brief tag line that summarizes the organization’s mission. That will help the person who looks at your card next week remember why he or she was interested in becoming involved with your group.
These cards don’t need to be fancy, only informative. Stores such as Staples offer very inexpensive printing, and you can also get card stock and print them on your own computer as you need them.
Side Hustle Season 2 Episode 18: June 9 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Drones Have Landed in the Real Estate Industry
House televised hearings on U.S. Capitol attack begin Thursday night; here’s what to know
Prominent South Korean Exchanges Delists Litecoin (LTC)
The Staircase Finale On HBO Max: June 9 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Business Suicide Strategy #8 Not Having a Risk Reversal Or Guarantee in Place – Part II
Dusk-to-dawn arts festival Northern Spark returns to St. Paul from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Project/Program Management Best Practices for Success in ANY Industry!
What Time Can You Watch President Joe Biden Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live?
The Family Chantel: What Is It About? Where To Watch It Online?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022