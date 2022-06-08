Finance
Dry Skin Care Routine
Is Your Skin Giving you that Parched Look? Then this is just for you. Dry skin has a low level of sebum which gives the skin a parched look mainly due to inability to retain moisture. It feels tight and uncomfortable after every wash. Extremely dry and dehydrated condition results in chapping and cracking of skin. We may find dry skin conditions mainly near the shins, hands, sides of abdomen etc.
Common occurrence is during the winters, when humidity is low. It might also be a genetic or hereditary tendency to have a dry skin. Also, due to the natural changes in skin elderly people face this problem quiet often. The skin condition is aggravated by wind, extreme temperatures and air-conditioning which often make the skin flaky, chapped and tight. To shield your skin from such harsh conditions, you need to use some dry skin product which is oil- based.
For dry skin treatment and prevention you need to follow a simple routine:
1. Lukewarm baths or showers instead of hot ones for 5 to 10 minutes only
2. Immediately applying moisturizer after shower or washing your hands
3. Using a mild moisturizing body and hand soap
4. Using heavier or lighter creams or ointments during the winters and summer as required
5. Always consult a skin expert to find out exact reason causing your dry skin for which medical treatment may be required.
6. Avoid caffeine and alcohol to avoid dehydration.
7. Keep away from perfumes, body sprays, botanicals, which may aggravate already dry skin condition.
You need to follow a regime to keep the scales and flakes at bay. So here are few simple steps you could follow for the skin care:
o Cleansing: Choose a cleanser carefully which just suits your skin needs. For dry skin it has to be the creamy one. Be careful not to cleanse too often. Washing at night with water is all you need. First use warm water to loosen clogged pores and then put a small bit of cleanser. Finally, rinse off with cool or lukewarm water.
o Exfoliation: People often tend to skip exfoliation in their normal skincare routine. Proper exfoliation gives that perfect glow. Scrubs remove the layer of dead skin which makes the complexion dull. Use the scrubs easily available on the counter which suits your need instead of the chemical ways or those which cost you a fortune.
o Moisturize: Moisturizers help to seal moisture into skin. This is one of the vital steps in dry skin care. Your skin tells you when to use a moisturizer. When the skin feels tight it indicates you need to moisturize. Excess can clog pores.
o Apply sunscreen: sunscreen should be the most important part of your skincare regimen. Prime cause of irate skin condition is sun damage. So sunscreen is a must even in winter and on those cloudy days.
Though there are various methods for skin treatment to fight dryness, going the natural way is the in thing. There are varieties of dry skin products to choose from. You can easily get them over- the -counter which may suit you skin type.
But if you do not want to spend a penny on your skin care regime, here are a few simple home- made remedies for that glowing skin.
o Simply massage your face with olive oil or almond oil.
o Mashed ripe banana works wonders for your dry skin.
o Try a little cream of milk with rose water and few drops of lime juice on your chapped lips each night and see the difference.
o Castor oil or avocado oil have magical effect on severe dry skin
o A fine paste of peanut with milk and a few drop of honey with it is yet another natural remedy
Find New Cheap Car Insurance
If you have saved enough money to purchase a new car, or have already spent your savings on the new car of your dreams – congratulations! There is no thrill like cruising around town in your brand new car you worked so hard for. But before you start cruising, you have to think about getting insurance for your new car – ideally, cheap insurance for your new car.
How can you get cheap insurance for your new car if you have never had a car insurance policy? Consider these three tips:
Check out the safety of your new car. Before you purchase your new car, check out the safety features. If you have already purchased your new car and it does not include certain safety features, add them. Cars with safety features are seen as less risky to insure than cars without safety features; therefore, insurance companies give cheaper car insurance quotes to drivers who own safe cars.
Ask about “spinning off” of another car insurance policy. If you have ever been on another driver’s car insurance policy, such as your parents’ car insurance policy, ask the insurance company about “spinning off” of that car insurance policy onto your own car insurance policy. You will have your own car insurance policy, and you will most likely get a cheaper premium than you would if you purchased a new car insurance policy out right.
Add yourself to another car insurance policy. If you are married, or have parents who trust your driving habits, ask if you can be added to their car insurance policy. This may raise their premiums a bit, but you can pay the difference and the difference will be much cheaper than purchasing a completely separate car insurance policy.
Remember, all states require some form of car insurance or financial responsibility. Do not risk huge fines and a suspended driver’s license by neglecting to purchase insurance for your new car.
Diabetic-Related Skin Problems
Diabetic-related skin problems are common because high blood sugar levels help bacteria and fungi thrive. About 33% of diabetics suffer from one or other skin disorder at some stage. If caught early, most can be treated fairly easily, but they can sometimes be difficult to diagnose and if one treatment doesn’t work the diabetic should persevere until another does.
Dry skin is an indicator of high blood glucose and possible diabetic neuropathy. If the resulting itchiness causes you to scratch and break the skin, germs are quick to take hold and thrive, which makes diabetics more prone to the same skin conditions as other people.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation’s website gives a thorough description of common skin ailments that diabetics encounter and is well worth reading quite carefully if you are particularly frustrated.
Three of us who swim daily at the local public pool are diabetic and all three have had skin conditions our different doctors diagnosed as psoriasis. However, none looks the same. While I suspect that our skins are all reacting in some way to the chlorine in the pool, one man has given up on treatment, another has had several cyst-like lumps cut out and I suffer on, possibly misdiagnosed by some four general practitioners over as many years.
On three occasions when I’ve been forced to go to the emergency room at my local hospital, strong antibiotics have helped tremendously, although not quite killed what I now realise is possibly a bacterial infection.
My next step is to find another general practitioner; one who will hopefully take my recent medical history from those hospital visits into account.
Medical professionals, though, are becoming understandably wary of prescribing antibiotics on a whim.
Antibiotics are becoming less effective and superbugs more common. This means they are easier to catch and that resistance to antibiotics is building among the general population. As super drugs, antibiotics became the first line of defence against illnesses that had often taken lives before their discovery. They have boosted healing and helped medical practitioners to treat bacterial infections with great success.
No wonder the medical fraternity is getting nervous…
Getting your blood-sugar levels under long-term control is essential, of course. Using mild, antiseptic, non-perfumed lotions and soaps can help moisturise dry skin considerably. All rashes and infections that don’t clear or heal quickly should be taken to a healthcare professional without delay.
Remember that the very skin and tissue degeneration caused by diabetes can lead to aligned conditions like diabetic neuropathy, atherosclerosis and diabetic dermopathy. But aging also causes changes in skin texture and ‘thickness’ that we sometimes forget about.
Finding the cause of and cure for diabetic-related skin problems can thus be a lengthy, uncomfortable process. A minor skin ailment can have severe consequences if ignored, so sufferers should do all they can to look after their own skin.
How to Get Rid of Scarred Skin
If you’ve ever damaged your skin and got a permanent scar, you know the effects it can have on your self-esteem. Now matter how invisible it is to others, you know it’s there and for many people, this can be devastating. The good news is that there are ways to prevent scars from forming. Some of these suggestions may seem logical but when you know how scars form, and you injure your skin, you’ll also know how best to prevent the scar from staying or at the very least, how to make that scar as minimally visible as possible.
First, don’t damage your skin. We all know this isn’t possible all the time… accidents do happen. But, where it is possible, try to prevent the damage in the first place. Scars form to protect the skin from further injury. Take care when doing any activity that has the potential of skin injury. Wear protective equipment whenever possible.
If you do get a scar, allow your skin to heal well and completely. Care for the scar. Give it proper healing time so that the skin is healthy. If you’re out in the sun, wear sunscreen; this will help it heal better if there isn’t further damage to the skin from UV rays. When cleaning scarred skin, cleanse gently. Don’t be rough with it. Take care around the sensitive, scarred area so you don’t further damage already damaged skin. And, if you have a problem with acne, keep up with the fundamentals of skin care so that you don’t get further acne eruptions on top of a healing scar. If you get an acne flare up on an existing scar, it will prevent the skin from healing properly and give you a permanent acne scar.
Try Vitamin E oil. Wounds can heal faster if nourished and cared for. Give it a try. Get some Vitamin E oil capsules and break one open. Rub the oil on the skin and see if it doesn’t help. You may be surprised at the results.
Don’t pick at scabs. Scabs form to help skin heal. If you constantly are picking the scab, the skin isn’t given the time it needs to heal and a scar will form. This is the same idea if you have acne. If you constantly pick at your skin (your acne), how can you expect for your skin to heal? This is definitely how to NOT get acne scars.
Finally, eat well. Your body heals from the inside out. If you are putting preservatives and other non-nourishing foods into your body, you have an even greater chance of skin problems. And, drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins.
And, remember: a fresh scar always looks worse than one that has healed. Give it some time while it heals in addition to using the steps above and while you can’t prevent all scars from forming, you can give your skin a fighting chance to look healthy and at its best!
