Connect with us

Blockchain

Ex-IPS Officer Charged for Multi-Million Cryptocurrency Fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

Ex-IPS Officer Charged for Multi-Million Cryptocurrency Fraud
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News
  • The fraudulent digital wallets held roughly 34 cryptocurrencies.
  • The funds are worth 6 crores rupees ($7,72,471).

An official said on Tuesday that the Pune police has filed a charge sheet in a court against an ex-IPS officer and a cyber specialist in connection with an alleged multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud.

In March Maharashtra  police nabbed Ravindra Patil, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, and Pankaj Ghode, a cyber expert. Both men cheated the investigators while assisting them in the investigation of another crypto fraud case.

Tactic Plan by Crypto Fraudsters

According to the police statement, the case filed against cheating the investigators by fraudulently transferring funds worth 6 crores rupees ($7,72,471) from digital wallets to their accounts.

Inspector Ankush Chintaman of the Shivajinagar cyber police station said, “We filed an over 4,400-page charge sheet against Patil and Ghode in a court here on Monday.”

The Pune cyber police hired a multinational finance audit and fraud analysis organization in order to look into two crypto fraud cases in the city. Patil and Ghode were also recruited for the same purpose, following which they attempted to mislead the investigators.

According to the charge sheet, there are around 25 witness statements and the two allegedly transferred cryptocurrency collected from the wallets of individuals held to their own digital wallets.

It further said that Patil’s digital wallets held roughly 34 different types of cryptocurrency worth nearly 6 crore rupees ($7,72,471). The digital assets in Ghode’s wallet have yet to be reclaimed.

The Indian government is planning to implement taxes and regulations on cryptocurrencies but in another hand, the crypto scams are rolling over.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Releases Staking Platform, Set To Release Playable Avatars On The Cardano Blockchain

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Releases Staking Platform, Set To Release Playable Avatars On The Cardano Blockchain
google news

Cardalonia, a Cardano Metaverse project has announced the launch of their Staking platform and according to the roadmap, a user playable NFT clan of Cardalonia Blockchain is scheduled to be released by late 2022.

Cardalonia when fully launched will allow users to customize their experiences in the Cardano virtual world where players can build, own Lands and personalize their Metaverse experiences on the Cardano Blockchain.

Cardalonia Flexible Staking

The team at Cardalonia recently released the project’s flexible staking vault. The vault allows token holders to stake their $LONIA to enjoy a wide range of benefits, including early pre-sale land sale tickets, DAO governance, and compounded monthly rewards.

Have some Lonia token? You can start staking immediately https://vault.cardalonia.io/

The auto-compounding and flexible staking protocol function the same as the Cardano Stake Pools. When you stake your $LONIA tokens, you stand a chance to earn continuous passive income at an interest rate as high as 20%.

Users looking to get $LONIA tokens before it gets listed on exchanges can do so by participating in the Lonia token sale page.

Cardalonia Features

Cardalonia is an exciting metaverse where you are free to create NFTs and earn from your efforts and commitment. Here are some of the things that make Cardano different from other metaverses:

  • Immersive & Captivating Experiences: All actors within the Cardalonia metaverse will enjoy immersive and captivating experiences. Players will be able to interact with each other and their virtual characters. Players will also enjoy human-like experiences.
  • Decentralization: Cardalonia is highly decentralized. All assets in the game are represented by NFTs. This means you can buy, sell, or trade assets for monetary gains.
  • Governance: Cardalonia will evolve into a DAO where decisions about the future of the project are decided. Only token holders will have a chance to participate in the governance decision process.
  • Land: To enjoy playing Cardalonia, you must first purchase land using your $Lonia token. As a landowner, you can freely deploy your Avatar and assets to the land.

How To Buy $LONIA Token

Lonia token sale is live, interested investors can visit the token sale page to Acquire some Lonia tokens at the cheapest price here https://cardalonia.io/buy/

Here are the token stats:

  • 1 ADA = 13 $LONIA Tokens
  • Sales duration= 6 Epochs
  • Seed sales allocation: 15,000,000 tokens
  • Minimum buy: 250 ADA

$Lonia operates like other metaverse tokens and has different use cases, including:

Access To The Cardalonia Platform

The $Lonia token gives you access to the Cardalonia platform. Access means the ability to buy Land and other in-game assets.

Staking

$Lonia is a stake-able token. You can stake your tokens and earn up to 25% APR as passive income. Staking your $Lonia will keep increasing your asset value.

Want To Make Money As a Creator?

Creators looking to make money can do so on Cardalonia. There are two ways to make money as a creator on Cardalonia:

  • Game Assets: The first method is to create game assets, represented by NFTs, and import them onto the marketplace to sell for profits.
  • Land Ownership: Secondly, you can acquire land, develop it, build your metaverse on the land, or lease your property out to earn rental income.

Visit http://Cardalonia.io for more information.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

As Bitcoin Slumps, BTC Miners Sell Of Their Tokens Creating Panic In The Market

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

As Bitcoin Slumps, BTC Miners Sell Of Their Tokens Creating Panic In The Market
google news

The broader crypto market has been in a state of a downward price swing, with Bitcoin going lower almost daily. Before now, Bitcoin miners have put away some BTC tokens waiting for their sunny days to reap. However, the continuous price drop of virtual assets has set a constant downtrend for the most significant crypto token.

Hence, miners are selling out their holdings to flatten the rising costs of operations and other activities as Bitcoin makes some rebounding steps.

As per reports, there is an increase in the transfer of BTC tokens from miners to exchanges. The record shows a progressive rise from January, with the highest value for May at 195,663 BTC. With BTC’s average price of $32K in May, the total value is $6.3 billion for the sold tokens.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bullish Signal: 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Been Buying Recently

The high value could not possibly be just a sell-off from miners. Some of them could move their holding for other transactions in exchanges. Also, some prominent firms might have transferred vast amounts of the BTC tokens for sale through exchanges.

With Bitcoin’s price having dropped about 35% this year, different categories of sellers are emerging in the market. Some small-scale miners encountered enormous liquidation challenges.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is part of the sellers. The public trading miners were involved in BTC stockpiling through price bets for token appreciation. In addition, equity investors have been using the firm as a proxy to receive cryptocurrency exposure that cuts absolute ownership of the assets.

Reasons For The Increased Bitcoin Sell-Off From Miners

With the trend of events within the bear market, holding on to cash for large-scale miners is becoming more complex. This is due to the inability to raise funds through stock sales or debts. Hence, they are placing their hunts for more profit through possible expansions.

An example is the recent Riot’s ongoing mining facility which they are building in Texas with a 1-gigawatt capacity. This new move was a project kick-off after they finished their mining farm of 750 megawatt, which remains among the largest ones in the US.

While reacting to the situation, Will Foxley, Compass Mining’s content director, offers his opinion on the BTC sales. He stated that miners might be focusing on a larger crypto environment. Hence, they see it as a wise opportunity to sell their BTC holdings to retain the safety of their operations.

Bitcoin climbs above $31k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

The entire saga falls back on the challenges miners face during the low-price drop in the market. Some miners have ordered machines in the BTC bullish trend for months. So, even with the price drop, they are still expected to complete the payment.

Related Reading | Bullish: Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red

Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark executive chairman, reports that some miners will have no option of weathering the storm but to liquidate their holdings.

Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

India’s GST Council will Discuss Cryptocurrency Taxes in June Meet

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

India's GST Council will Discuss Cryptocurrency Taxes in June Meet
google news
Editors News
  • The meeting proposed to levy a 28 percent GST on cryptocurrencies.
  • India plans to implement reverse charge GST on users who use overseas crypto sites.

On Tuesday India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to discuss rate rationalization and digital assets, including cryptocurrency, at its upcoming meeting in June.

India’s Goods and Services Tax Council has been considering including cryptocurrencies in the tax system for a long time. Now the GST council decided to hold a meeting to discuss digital asset taxation, this meeting will take place in the second half of June.

GST Council Plans to Tighten Crypto Taxes 

The government had been implementing a reverse charge GST on users who use overseas cryptocurrency sites. The GST would be in addition to the heavy taxation on cryptocurrencies that investors in India.

The committees could also set guidelines for GST panels, and tribunals have long been a requirement of the industry in order to reduce and simplify litigation. The major states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will have multiple tribunals.

Then there’s the possibility of an additional 28% GST for crypto investors. It might either be liable to this or to 18% GST. 

Furthermore, the Finance Ministry of the government implemented a 30% tax on any gains obtained from virtual assets in April. also implemented a 1% tax-deductible at source (TDS) on all cryptocurrency transactions.

The TDS is used to keep track of transactions and is given back to investors at the closing of each fiscal year. However, many Indian crypto investors have left the market due to the loss of liquid capital.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending