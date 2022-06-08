News
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons.
The actions, announced Tuesday, come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent on experiences like travel and nights out for dinner and other pre-pandemic routines. Shoppers are also focusing more on non-discretionary items like groceries as inflation makes them more selective. That’s a change that arrived much faster than major retailers had anticipated.
The speed at which Americans pivoted away from pandemic spending was laid bare in the most recent quarterly financial filings from a number of major retailers. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.
Other retailers including Macy’s, Kohl’s and Walmart cited rising inventories when they reported their quarterly earnings results last month. Walmart said at its annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday that 20% of its elevated inventory were items the company wishes it never had.
Target declined to give a dollar amount of merchandise orders that are being canceled and depths of the discounts.
In aggressively clearing out unwanted goods, Target wants to make room for what is now in demand, including groceries and makeup products. But Target is also facing sharply higher costs for everything from labor to transportation and shipping, and it will offset price cuts where it can with higher prices for goods now in demand.
“Retail inventories are elevated,” Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief financial officer, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. ”And they certainly are for us, in some of the categories that we misforecast. We determined that acting aggressively was the right way to continue to fuel the business.”
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being cancelled. In some cases, some of the raw materials that were meant for some goods will instead be used for other products in higher demand, Fiddelke said. Many of the orders for products being canceled have a long production lead time of nine months, he said.
Target also announced that it will add five distribution centers over the next two fiscal years.
Target said the costs related to the moves will hurt the bottom line in the current quarter. Target now expects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be roughly 2%, down from around 5.3% it had expected last month. For the second half of the year, Target expects an operating margin rate in a range around 6%, a rate it said would exceed the company’s average fall season performance in the years leading up to the pandemic.
Last month, Target forecast its full-year operating income margin rate would be in the 6% range. Target didn’t give a new full range prediction. It also said it secured additional space near U.S. ports to hold merchandise to allow for more flexibility.
Target, however, continues to expect full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range and expects to maintain or gain market share for the year.
Shares of Target Corp. fell nearly 4%, or $5.93 to $153.74 in afternoon trading Tuesday.
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio:
Yellen: inflation to ‘remain high;’ hopes it’s ‘coming down’
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged Tuesday that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than “transitory” when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. She added that she was hopeful it would soon be on the decline.
“I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the agency’s latest budget request. “I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority.”
The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs — notably an 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year.
She told CNN last week that she did not fully understand the impact that unanticipated large shocks and supply bottlenecks would have on the economy.
“Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” she said.
The hearing was an opportunity for lawmakers to press Yellen on the causes for inflation, when it may decline and the administration’s plans to reduce the pain on Americans.
“We now are entering a period of transition from one of historic recovery to one that can be marked by stable and steady growth,” she said. “Making this shift is a central piece of the president’s plan to get inflation under control without sacrificing the economic gains we’ve made.”
As for earlier pronouncements by Yellen and Powell that the U.S. inflation problem was transitory, Yellen allowed, “Both of us could have used a better word than transitory. There’s no question that we have huge inflation pressures. Inflation is really our top economic problem at this point.”
Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed’s 2% target through the end of this year.
The Congressional Budget Office released an economic outlook this month saying high inflation will persist into next year, likely causing the federal government to pay higher interest rates on its debt.
The nonpartisan agency expects the consumer price index to rise 6.1% this year and 3.1% in 2023. This forecast suggests that inflation will slow from current annual levels of 8.3%, yet it would still be dramatically above a long-term baseline of 2.3%.
Yellen was asked about her support of last year’s American Rescue Plan relief package, also known as ARP, which has come under fire by some economists who claim the $1.9 trillion program has worsened price spikes.
Because inflation is high globally, Yellen said, it “can’t be the case” that ARP is largely to blame for the bulk of U.S. inflation.
Over the weekend, Yellen was forced to defend her support of ARP after Bloomberg wrote about an excerpt from an upcoming biography on the secretary that said she privately agreed with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers “that too much government money was flowing into the economy too quickly which is why she had sought without success to scale back the $1.9 trillion relief plan by a third early in 2021 before Congress passed the enormous program.”
Yellen said in a statement on Saturday that “I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterwards, with the United States real GDP growth outpacing other advanced economies and our labor market recovering faster relative to historical experience.”
Yellen said during the hearing that Congress also should have a role in bringing down prices through enacting legislation that increases taxes on high-wealth individuals — and by passing language for a global tax deal that has stalled in Congress, previously included in the now-dead Build Back Better plan.
The global tax deal is designed to subject large multinational firms to a 15% tax rate wherever they operate. It also would provide for taxing part of the profits of the largest global companies in countries where they do business online but may have no physical presence.
“As prospects of recession and stagflation rise, this is no time to consider raising taxes or resurrecting reckless spending from the House-passed Build Back Better plan,” Republican Sen. Mike Crapo said.
The Kardashians Episode 9 On Hulu: June 9 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Back in town are the Kardashians! This time, the world’s most famous family has moved, and for the first time, they’re on a streaming service. Outside of the US, you will only be able to stream The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ beginning in April. But when does The Kardashians episode 9 come out?
What are The Kardashians about?
You know and love this family, and now they have a new show that lets you see everything that goes on in their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring back the cameras to show what’s going on. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.
What to expect?
Another week, another episode of The Kardashians on Disney Plus in the UK or Hulu in the US.
Kendall is staying out of the kitchen this time, much to the relief of cucumbers worldwide. Instead, she’s on a shopping excursion with Khloe when Kris calls.
Kendall admits that her mother has already hung up on her, before questioning why she never returns her calls.
The talk is abruptly interrupted when Kris notices a Madame Alexander doll stand and requests that Khloe grab them all since they are her favorite doll.
The renowned family’s new series debuted on the streaming service in April and has since won accolades from fans and critics alike.
The new shooting approach is more documentary than reality, and according to showrunner Danielle King, it “actually enhanced the look and aesthetic of the program from the cameras that we’re utilizing to doing a lot with drones.”
What can happen next?
It does have a more cinematic feel to it, with the family breaching the fourth wall and addressing the viewer, which King says makes it “a lot more personal.”
It also helps that the Kardashians are diving into their widely publicized issues more openly and honestly. Some of the themes covered in this new season include Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, her new romance with SNL comic Pete Davidson, and Kourtney’s wedding(s) to Travis Barker.
It’s the first of several Hulu/Disney deals, which Kris Jenner called a “no-brainer.” During the Disney Upfronts event, she remarked, “This is the next phase.”
“We’ll be maturing as a family in the new episode. Fans expect us to be ourselves, and they’ve been emotionally committed to our show from the beginning, just as we are. The fans will be thrilled to see us continue on our adventure. I can’t say much about what’s to come, but spoiler alert: we’re going to look fantastic, and everyone will be watching.”
The Kardashians Episode 9
The Kardashians episode 9 is right around the corner! The ninth episode will be released on Thursday, June 09, 2022, on both Hulu and Disney+.
The Kardashians Episode 9 Release Time
Hulu does not announce when new shows and movies will be available, but new episodes are usually available at 12:01 a.m. ET
The Kardashians episode 9 will be released on Disney+ at the following times:
- Pacific Time: 00:00 AM / Midnight
- Eastern Time: 03:00 AM
- UK: 08:00 AM
- France: 9:00 AM
- Sydney, Australia: 9:00 PM
The Kardashians How Many Episodes
The first season of The Kardashians will reportedly consist of 10 episodes. It’s believed, but not confirmed, that the series was ordered for 40 episodes over four seasons.
The Kardashians Watch Online Free
In the United States, Hulu is The Kardashians’ exclusive home, which means that fans will be unable to watch on cable or any other streaming provider other than Hulu. The Kardashians are only available on Disney+ in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the majority of other foreign markets.
Surviving Summer’s Kai Lewins: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Kai Lewins, a gifted Australian actor, has joined the cast of the new family drama television series Surviving Summer as Ari Gibson. Kai is an Australian actor best known for his portrayal of Tom Barrett in Wild Boys. He was recently cast as Ari Gibson, a surfer, in a highly anticipated new Netflix drama series about teens. With his stunning blonde hair surfing across the magnificent water, the budding star has already captivated the hearts of many. With his latest visit, fans are eager to learn more about the Australian sensation. They mostly want to know whether the handsome young star has a girlfriend.
Surviving Summer: How Old Is Kai Lewins? Age And Wiki
According to his physical characteristics at this time, Kai Lewins is between the ages of 25 and 30. However, his actual birth date is still unavailable from the web as of this writing. As Ari Gibson, he has joined the cast of the new television series Surviving Summer.
Since 2011, he has been working in the entertainment sector for almost 10 years. He worked on many short plays in 2013, including Hereafter as a young Aiden, Timothy as a Timothy, and Push. In addition, he appeared in a few television movies in 2014, including Carlottaas Young Richard, The Uneducated, and Smithson as Jason.
In the years thereafter, Kai has featured in several films, including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway, Moon Rock For Monday, Broken Line North, Celeste, and Pulse.
Lifestyle and Fanclub
Kai Lewins has amassed a sizable fan base as a result of his great acting ability in the years afterward. Meanwhile, many people are wondering whether he has a girlfriend at this time. On the other hand, some people believe he is now in a love connection with his girlfriend.
However, he normally likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, since he has never spoken publicly about his love life in the years afterward. Furthermore, there are no reports regarding his love life on the internet at this time. Following his social media activities, he has prioritized his acting profession above having a love life at this time.
Kai Lewins seldom discusses his dating life in public. On the other side, some people question whether he is homosexual since there has been no news about his partner in the years afterward.
Romantic Relationship
Fans are waiting for the Netflix program to premiere to find out whether our attractive surfer dude has a girlfriend. In the program and on social media, Kai is seen with a lot of gorgeous women. So, does he have a real-life girlfriend?
Fans suspected that the heartthrob actor was in a relationship. Fans are shipping the pair together after seeing photos of him on social media with his co-star, Sky Katz.
Kai, on the other hand, has not divulged anything about his love life.
At the moment, the Australian actor seems to be more concerned with his job and profession than with his personal life.
Due to the absence of relationship rumors around the young actor, there was speculation that Kai Lewins was not gay. Despite the claims, the surfer kid has not denied or acknowledged his sexuality.
In any case, we wish to see the young guy prioritize his love life alongside his job life.
Parents and Family
Fans want to know who is responsible for Kai’s perfect genes. However, the 20-year-old has not divulged the identities of his parents.
The actor, who is a private guy, respects the privacy of his parents and family. In addition, he seems to avoid addressing his family on social media.
The Australian actor only addressed his father in one of his Instagram postings. They are shown on a skiing hill in the posts, but Kai’s father is not seen.
